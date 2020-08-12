IN COURT: Full names of 193 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Allen, Leigh Powell 1 9:00AM
Ama, Jenilee Faauuga 1 9:00AM
Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 6 9:00AM
Ashe, Seth Adam 1 8:30AM
Atkinson, Samuel Glenn 1 9:00AM
Aumua, Reynold Alatini 1 9:00AM
Baird, Andrew William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bangura, Hassan 1 9:00AM
Batchelor, Joel Thomas, Mr 6 9:00AM
Batchelor, Joel Thomas, Mr 6 10:00AM
Bayre, Dale A, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beatson, Corey James 5 9:00AM
Bennett, Benjamin Mark 6 10:00AM
Bertram, Jordan Duncan Maclean 1 9:00AM
Beveridge, Caleb Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bidal, John 1 9:00AM
Boardman, Jake Dennis 5 10:00AM
Bol, Kuir Bol Kuir 1 9:00AM
Bonow, Brodie-Ann Beverley 1 9:00AM
Brooking, Nathaniel 1 8:30AM
Buckel, Luke William, Mr 6 9:00AM
Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 9:00AM
Calderon, Luis Alexander 1 9:00AM
Cassidy, Breanna Jodie 1 9:00AM
Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr 6 10:00AM
Chol, Gatkuath 1 8:30AM
Cleverley, Corey Lee 1 9:00AM
Clifford, Peita Daphne 1 9:00AM
Clifford, Peita Daphne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Cole, Ricky Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Compton, William John Noel 6 10:00AM
Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cooper, Glenn Davor, Mr 5 10:00AM
Cufi, Kimmet 1 9:00AM
Cutter, Jeffrey James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Dalzeil, Nicholas Andrew 1 9:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol 1 9:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davey, Robert John 5 10:00AM
Davey, Sharni Danielle Jesse 5 10:00AM
Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 1 8:30AM
Dewhirst, Ashlee Jaide, Miss 1 8:30AM
Easton, Antonia Phillipa 1 9:00AM
Elley, Carl 4 9:00AM
Elliot, Baily 6 10:00AM
Elliot, Ryan 6 10:00AM
Elliott, Brody 6 10:00AM
England, Anne 1 9:00AM
Faleagafua, Gaosi 1 9:00AM
Fitton, Matthew Adan 5 10:00AM
Foo, Cheok Wong, Mr 6 10:00AM
Foothead, Kahill Lesley John 1 9:00AM
Franklin, John Allan 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Luke Tory 1 8:30AM
Fuelling, Graham Ernest 1 8:30AM
Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 1 9:00AM
Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 5 10:00AM
Gill, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gills, Matthew John 1 8:30AM
Green, Samantha Lea, Miss 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Michael Brian 5 10:00AM
Harvey, Michael Brian 1 10:00AM
Harvey, Troy Stephen 6 10:00AM
Heffernan, Bradley Joshua 1 9:00AM
Heit, Connie Kathleen, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hendriks, Daniel Emile, Mr 1 9:00AM
Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:00AM
Higgs, Thomas Derek John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hill, Leah 1 9:00AM
Hill, Robyn Maree 1 9:00AM
Ho, Zhong Zheng 1 9:00AM
Hodgetts, Brian William 5 10:00AM
Hughes, Ajay Daniel 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Peter Bradley, Mr 5 10:00AM
Jameson, Kieran Leon 1 9:00AM
Jones, Michael Douglas 6 10:00AM
Jones, Wayne James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kanuta-Boyd, Adam James Edward 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Brenton Lee, Mr 5 10:00AM
King, Wayne Stephen 5 10:00AM
Kitching, Brooke Erin 6 10:00AM
Kossen-Welch, Zohar 5 10:00AM
Large, Daniel George 6 10:00AM
Lawrence, Mark Richard 5 10:00AM
Levitt, Tiffany Elaine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Lual, Wol Tong 6 10:00AM
Mackay, Erin Racheal 6 9:00AM
Mackinaw, Terrek 1 9:00AM
Magee, Jasmine Nelsolita 1 9:00AM
Manz, Mitchell James Stanley 1 9:00AM
Martin, Anthony Alan 1 9:00AM
Massey, Craig Allan 1 9:00AM
Massina, Dion 5 9:00AM
Mathews, Russell Gordon Haig, Mr 6 10:00AM
Matters, Chloe Leigh 1 9:00AM
Mayen, Bakhita Peter Kueth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mayen, Yel 1 9:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcgann, Rhiannon Jane 5 10:00AM
Mclean, Bruce William 5 10:00AM
Mitchell, Chris John 6 10:00AM
Moore, Andrea Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Morrison, Ryan Phillip 6 9:00AM
Munic, Philip Stevan Alex Allan John, Mr 5 10:00AM
Nardi, Anthony John 1 8:30AM
Nardi, Anthony John 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Taleatha Maree 1 9:00AM
O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Reilly, Sean Patrick 1 9:00AM
Owen, Justin Troy, Mr 5 10:00AM
Oyat, Amos Ochan 1 9:00AM
Parker, Lorianne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Paroz, Leslie Roland 1 9:00AM
Patea, Anthony Tui, Mr 1 9:00AM
Paul, Bryce Anthony 6 10:00AM
Peric, Kaitlin Ana 1 9:00AM
Peters, Jake Jefferson 1 9:00AM
Petersen, Kathleen Joyce 1 9:00AM
Pine, Lepopea 1 9:00AM
Pinner, Jeffrey Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pope, Benjamin Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pope, Benjamin Russell, Mr 1 8:30AM
Poynter, Michael David, Mr 6 10:00AM
Pullen, Terry 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Dean Anthony 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Chenara Amelia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Tara Maree, Miss 6 10:00AM
Rofique, Mohammed 6 10:00AM
Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM
Rowsell, Bradley James, Mr 5 10:00AM
Royston, Shelley Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Rubesaame, Paul Andrew, Mr 5 10:00AM
Rule, Russell Bradley, Mr 6 10:00AM
Sala, Mary Gabrielle 1 9:00AM
Sankey, Matthew Thomas, Mr 6 10:00AM
Santos, Helder Inacio 1 9:00AM
Schackow, Jayde Alfred 1 9:00AM
Schafer, Michael Kevin 5 10:00AM
Schmidt, Annalise Laurina, Miss 1 8:30AM
Schwenke, Leslie 1 9:00AM
Sellin, Alexander Julius Benjamin 1 9:00AM
Shabir, Azeem Muhammad 1 8:30AM
Sinclair, Adrian Russell 1 9:00AM
Sirisomphone, Vienphatana 1 8:30AM
Smith, Lee James 6 10:00AM
Steenbok, Vincent Seth 5 10:00AM
Stelling, Jade Teresa 1 9:00AM
Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 10:00AM
Stephens, Tamara Jane 6 10:00AM
Sue, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Sue, Nathan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sugars, Christopher Neil 1 9:00AM
Sunda, Vikas Kumar, Mr 6 10:00AM
Sutton, Daniel David 6 10:00AM
Swart, Aleck Lukas Cornelius, Mr 5 10:00AM
Tahana, Jordan Michael 1 9:00AM
Tapuaiga, George Siaosi 1 9:00AM
Tapuaiga, George Siaosi, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taymen, Ian 6 10:00AM
Te Moananui, Aaron Douglas Wayne, Mr 5 10:00AM
Thompson, Brian Joseph 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Dylan Lee 5 10:00AM
Thompson, John Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thorne, Zane Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tinworth, Drew Graham, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tomac, Scott Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Toole, Jed James 5 10:00AM
Toole, Jed James, Mr 5 10:00AM
Turner, Damian John 6 10:00AM
Van Leent, Jordan Christian Thomas 5 9:00AM
Vaughan, Danny Eugene 1 9:00AM
Venslavovitch, Natalia Ivanovna, Miss 1 9:00AM
Vilaylath, Donald 6 9:00AM
Walker, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Wallace, Joshua Albert, Mr 6 10:00AM
Walsh, Paul Anthony 6 10:00AM
Walton, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM
Ward, Peter 1 9:00AM
Waters, Adam Raymond 6 10:00AM
Watson, Chanel Joy 1 9:00AM
Watson, Darryl Neil John 1 8:30AM
Watson, Darryl Neil John 1 9:00AM
Welsh, Jessica Lee 5 10:00AM
Westall, Stuart 5 10:00AM
Whitmore, Deanne Alyce 1 9:00AM
Willemyns, Michel Francoise Theodoor 5 10:00AM
Winter, Caesar Romero 6 10:00AM
Wolff, Zachary James 1 9:00AM
Wood, Daniel John Darrel 5 10:00AM
Wright, Wayne Eriha Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM