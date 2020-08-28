IN COURT: Full name’s of 189 people appearing in court today

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abel, Benjamin James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ah Wong, Benko Sonny, Mr 1 9:00AM

Akongo, Rose 1 9:00AM

Albert, Nathan Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Miriyan Kolet 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Sharon Marree 1 9:00AM

Andrews, Rani Lenore, Miss 1 9:00AM

Appleton, John James 1 9:00AM

Arndt, Joshua Neville, Mr 6 9:00AM

Arnold, Craig John 6 10:00AM

Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bale, Bianca Allaynah Jayde 1 9:00AM

Bell, Tarelle 1 9:00AM

Best, Simon Grady, Mr 1 9:00AM

Betzold, Kodie Rodney, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Scott Mitchell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Booth, Brent Michael, Mr 6 9:00AM

Bradtke, Jeffrey Peter 1 9:00AM

Brigg, Lynda Marian 1 9:00AM

Briggs, Steven Andrew Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 9:00AM

Bushnell, Andrew Paul Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Butler, Dylan Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Caffrey, Ben Carlton, Mr 1 9:00AM

Carlyle, Corey Joseph 1 9:00AM

Clevens, Vera Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, Lance Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Crisp, Dylan Anthony 1 8:30AM

Crompton, Scott Andrew 1 9:00AM

Crowe, Jenna-Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Daniell, Cameron Stephen 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM

Davis, Troy Edward 1 9:00AM

Dent, Shontell Christy-Leigh 1 9:00AM

Dixon, Jake Barry 1 8:30AM

Dowley, Tristin Michael 1 9:00AM

Dunne, Corey James 1 9:00AM

Dwyer, Hayden James 1 8:30AM

Dwyer, Reece Ian Michael 1 8:30AM

Dymock, Quinton John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Edmonds, Nicholas Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM

Edmunds, James John Scott 1 9:00AM

Esekia, Christina Solise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Faulkner, Rachel Ann 1 9:00AM

Fielding, Tara Malologa, Ms 1 9:00AM

Fishburn, Jason Troy 1 9:00AM

Fleming, John William 6 9:00AM

Fleming, John William, Mr 6 9:00AM

Ford, Steven Ross 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Irene Alexandra 1 9:00AM

Frey, Marietta 1 9:00AM

George, Amelia 1 9:00AM

Gerrard, Scott Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Graham, Arthur John 1 9:00AM

Graham, Selena Rae, Ms 1 9:00AM

Greenway, Marc 1 9:00AM

Grigoruta, Danny 1 9:00AM

Grindrod, Rory Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gulliver, Daniel Ashley 1 9:00AM

Guthrie-Macleod, Maddison Hope, Miss 1 9:00AM

Harrison, Phennel 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Dean Roger 1 8:30AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM

Haselwood, Stacey Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hayne, Ryan Christopher 1 9:00AM

Heleiki, Dean Benjamin Talima, Mr 1 9:00AM

Henderson, Rachael Kali 1 9:00AM

Hevers, Nathan Charles 1 9:00AM

Hill, Joseph Bevan 1 9:00AM

Hillard, Lucas James 1 9:00AM

Hocking, Kane Simon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hosken, Robyn Georgia 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Sean Anthony 1 9:00AM

Hungerford, Bradley Errol 1 9:00AM

Hurley, Stephanie Grace 1 9:00AM

Hynd, Blair Thomas 1 9:00AM

Insley, Kristy Lee 1 8:30AM

Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM

Jabateh, Musa 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Nicole Leslie 1 9:00AM

James, Christopher Lewis, Mr 1 9:00AM

James, John Henry 1 9:00AM

James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 6 9:00AM

James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 8:30AM

Johnson Mcilvena, Daniel James Corey 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Jessica Kayla 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM

Jones, Chare Louise 1 9:00AM

Josefski, Kieran Glenn 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Kirra Jane Louise 1 9:00AM

Kingdom, Richard John 1 8:30AM

Kinnane, Michael Anthony Matthew 1 9:00AM

Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9:00AM

Langton, Charles Alex 1 9:00AM

Leautu, Pua 1 9:00AM

Leclezio, Corey Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Leu, Ropati 1 9:00AM

Long, Joshua William 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Karyn Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mailman, Benji Howard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Malezer, Jacob Lee 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 9:00AM

Martin, Nicole Maureen Denise 1 9:00AM

Masih, Antoinette Geertje 1 9:00AM

Masih, Antoinette Geertje, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mason, Dylan Joseph 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcconnell-Drury, David Michael 1 9:00AM

Mcfadzean, Hayden Ashley 1 9:00AM

Mcgrann, Michael Joseph, Mr 6 10:00AM

Mealin, David William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Melling, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM

Milligan, Warrick Nathan Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Millington, Tara Maree 1 9:00AM

Mills, Jeffrey Stephen 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Jake Edward 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Joshua Aaron 1 9:00AM

Morton, Toby Neil 1 9:00AM

Mose, James 1 9:00AM

Moyden, Brian John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nebo, Antonette Pinky 1 9:00AM

Nickl, Joseph John 1 9:00AM

O’Connor-Comber, Jack 1 9:00AM

Otto, Dario Idris, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Caitlyn Nola 1 9:00AM

Perry, Michael Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Petrie, Nathan William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pidgeon, Braith Joel 1 9:00AM

Pink, Harley James Roy, Mr 1 8:30AM

Pink, Harley James Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Plater, Yasmin Alleria 1 9:00AM

Pretorius, Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Price, Wayne Thomas 1 9:00AM

Priddle, Gene Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Prince, Elsie Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rad, Saman 1 9:00AM

Rasic, Ivan 1 9:00AM

Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Jon-Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Robertson, Tjay 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ronan, Ieremia Arita 1 9:00AM

Ronan, Ieremia Arita 1 8:30AM

Ropati, Tiaina, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ross, Ashleigh Maree, Ms 1 8:30AM

Rossiter, Steven Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sandrin, Joel Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sas, Arthur Johannes 1 8:30AM

Savage, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sawyer, Joshua 1 9:00AM

Schmidt, Scott William 1 9:00AM

Schwarz, Darrell Damian, Mr 1 8:30AM

Scott, Ryan Lee 1 9:00AM

Sheils, Mark Joseph 1 9:00AM

Sherwood, Russell John 1 9:00AM

Shillingsworth, Isaiah Maxwell Robert 1 9:00AM

Shorter, Stephen Jeremy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Simmons, Adam John Francis 1 9:00AM

Singh, Neil Jai 1 9:00AM

Smith, Clarissa Anne 1 9:00AM

Smith, Clarissa Anne 1 8:30AM

Smith, Damien Joshua 5 9:00AM

Solien, Aaron Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Solomon, Hayden John 1 9:00AM

Stanicki, Alexander James 1 9:00AM

Suey, Kyeana Marie Michelle 1 9:00AM

Summers, Vance Everard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tabatha Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Levi 1 9:00AM

Tierney, Steven Patrick 1 9:00AM

Turner, Brendan Michael, Mr 1 8:30AM

Walmsley, Luke Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Warren-Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM

Wells, Kristal Gaye 7 9:00AM

Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Amber-Lea Rose 1 9:00AM

Williams, Joshua Winston 1 9:00AM

Williams, Kamala Kim 1 9:00AM

Williamson, Greg James Don 1 9:00AM

Willmot, Adelia Cynthia Rose 1 8:30AM

Wilson, Darcey Anthony 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Shane Robert 1 9:00AM

Yarrie-Page, Jayden Lee 1 8:30AM

Yarrow, Andrew Brett, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ziebell, Jamie Paul 1 9:00AM