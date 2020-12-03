IN COURT: Full names of 188 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

A Launiu, Siliu 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Cecil James 1 9:00AM

Araneda, Miguel Emenrique 1 9:00AM

Araneda, Miguel Emenrique 1 8:30AM

Atkinson, Tristan Leo Robert 1 9:00AM

Aumua, Tavita Fafai Calum 5 9:00AM

Bailey, Brandon John 6 9:00AM

Bailey, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Barker, Lachlan Craig 1 9:00AM

Barr, Jon Peter 4 9:00AM

Bell, Angela Grace Lorraine, Mrs 3 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Katie 1 8:30AM

Blackman, Trei Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM

Boersma, Aidan Paul 6 9:00AM

Bornen, Bobby John 6 9:00AM

Bossom, Bryce Anthony Nelson 1 9:00AM

Braughton, Samyal James 1 9:00AM

Brown, Gregg William 1 9:00AM

Brozic, Myles Warren 7 9:00AM

Bunker, Shane Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM

Byrne, Brian John 5 9:00AM

Carlyle, Kevin Craig 1 8:30AM

Cartwright, Wanita Josephine 1 9:00AM

Carvosso, James Robin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cobb, James Frederick 6 9:00AM

Collins, Michael Leonard 1 9:00AM

Conroy, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Cox, Graham Anthony John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cox, Michael Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM

Davis, Joshua Grant, Mr 1 8:30AM

Demiranda, Melissa Estrada 1 9:00AM

Dhu, Raymond James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Donaghy, Roisin 1 9:00AM

Edmunds, James John Scott 1 9:00AM

Eliot, Taneille Ann 3 9:00AM

Elliott, Jai Russell, Mr 1 8:30AM

Elliott, Jai Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Erihe, Jordan David Thomas 1 9:00AM

Erihe-Schaeffer, Saphfire Angel 1 8:30AM

Essery, Ashleigh Nicole, Miss 6 9:00AM

Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 8:30AM

Finnie, Hayden Richard 1 9:00AM

Fletcher, Jared Neville 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM

Frese, Peta Marie 6 9:00AM

Fuchs, Kayden Brock Michael 3 9:00AM

Garang, Ngor Manyang 1 9:00AM

Green, Dwaine Michael 1 9:00AM

Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Levi Vaughan 1 9:00AM

Halliday, Aden Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hallman, Adam Daniel, Mr 3 9:00AM

Halls, Jake 1 9:00AM

Hambly, Shane Micheal, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harle, Victoria Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM

Harrold, Anita Joy 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Stephanie Kharin 1 9:00AM

Heath, Natasha Linda 1 9:00AM

Hibbert, Kyle James 1 9:00AM

Higgins, Tanya E-Laine 1 9:00AM

Hildrew, Jordan James 6 9:00AM

Hile, Shane Rondeau 1 9:00AM

Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 9:00AM

Isaacs, Desmond Bert, Mr 3 9:00AM

Iusitini, Jacob Leuatea 1 8:30AM

Iusitini, Jacob Leuatea 1 9:00AM

Jack, Jessie 6 9:00AM

Jackson, Lathanial Leo 3 9:00AM

Jackson, Ryan John 1 9:00AM

James, Christopher Lewis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Yevette Maxine 1 9:00AM

Johnstone, Christopher Llewellyn 1 9:00AM

Kalolo, Ali Konjo 1 9:00AM

Kava, Vaoese 6 9:00AM

Kelly, Brandon Leslie 1 9:00AM

Kiir, Nyandeng Akoi 1 9:00AM

King, Alecia Jane 1 9:00AM

King, Jason Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lalor, Darren Paul 1 9:00AM

Lavelle, Patrick Henry 1 9:00AM

Leautu, Pua 6 9:00AM

Leiataua, Siaosi 1 9:00AM

Lemson, Duane Kurtis, Mr 4 9:00AM

Lenske, Daniel Gary 1 9:00AM

Leota, Loan Utueva, Ms 1 9:00AM

Ley, Andrew Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Little, Annita Louise 1 8:30AM

Little, Annita Louise 1 9:00AM

Love, Diane Kay 1 9:00AM

Lovell, Beau Kerry Lisford 1 9:00AM

Lovett, Garry John, Mr 7 9:00AM

Madden, Ashley Johann 1 9:00AM

Mahony, Daniel Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Malicki, Tayla De’Ahn, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mc Grath, Kyle James Balfour 1 9:00AM

Mcconnell, Adam Steve 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Joel Adam 1 9:00AM

Mcnicol, Richard Michael, Mr 3 9:00AM

Micheelsen, Paul Bjarne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Dane Desmond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Dee-Anne 1 9:00AM

Mook, Kathleen Ramona, Miss 1 9:00AM

Moore, Ryan Anthony 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Carol Anne Margret 1 9:00AM

Murphy-Mckey, Tyson George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murray, Hayden Anthony 3 9:00AM

Newell, Garry James 1 9:00AM

Newell, Garry James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newman, Blake Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nichols, Ryan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Noon, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 8:30AM

O’Dea, Casey Peter 1 9:00AM

O’Sullivan, Cheyenne Thea 1 9:00AM

Pascoe, Aidan Eden 1 8:30AM

Pascoe, Aidan Eden 1 9:00AM

Paton, Matthew James 1 9:00AM

Peddell, Nadia Inez 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Caitlyn Nola 1 9:00AM

Peterson, Wayne Dale 1 9:00AM

Pham, Thinh Tuan 4 9:00AM

Polgreen, Lane 1 9:00AM

Popp, Shane Patrick 1 9:00AM

Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pottinger, Linda May 3 9:00AM

Quinn, Damien Charles 6 9:00AM

Rangi, Ngatuaine 1 9:00AM

Reid, Jamie Allen 3 9:00AM

Relton, Lindy-Ann Fay 6 9:00AM

Ritter, Amarnie 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Matthew Marcus 1 8:30AM

Robinson, Adina 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Adina Marie 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Janelle Esther 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Janelle Esther 3 8:30AM

Rowe, Duane Raymond John 1 9:00AM

Rowe, Hayley Maree, Ms 3 9:00AM

Ryan, Joshua Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Salah, Zakia Ali 6 10:00AM

Sayer, Brent John 1 9:00AM

Scott, Niel Allan 1 9:00AM

Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 3 9:00AM

Smith, Cameron Anthony 1 9:00AM

Springfield, Nathan David 1 9:00AM

Sprogis, John Glen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stanbrook, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Stark, Joshua William Robert 1 9:00AM

Stelling, Teresa Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Emma-Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sugars, Christopher Neil 1 9:00AM

Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 6 10:00AM

Sullivan, Ashley Anthony Elliott 1 9:00AM

Szepanowski, Zach Colin 1 9:00AM

Taufa, Ilaisaane Masina T 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tabatha Louise, Miss 3 9:00AM

Tedford, Kristie Alanna 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Tyrell Vincent Colin 1 9:00AM

Tiedeman, Zack 1 9:00AM

Tilbrook, Lawrence Gregory James 1 9:00AM

Toalei, Leonard David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tobane, Julleen Anne Marie, Miss 3 9:00AM

Turnbull, Aaron John Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Christopher Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turner, Lorynda Shereece 1 9:00AM

Ungerer, Dannielle Veronica 1 9:00AM

Van Welie, Barry John, Mr 6 9:00AM

Vili, Selesitila, Ms 6 9:00AM

Vinson, Ross Allan 3 9:00AM

Walker, Christopher Bernard 1 9:00AM

Wani, Mary James 1 8:30AM

Watson, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM

Wells, Colin Allen 1 9:00AM

Welsh Beaumont, Meagan Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Westbrook, Alana Peta 1 9:00AM

Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Whinfield, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM

Whittaker, Jason William, Mr 5 9:00AM

Wilden, Zac Rohan Frank 1 9:00AM

Wilkie, Adam James 1 9:00AM

Wilkie, Adam James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Hayden Colin 1 9:00AM

Wills, Gary John 1 8:30AM

Wilson, David Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM

Wlodaroczyk, Rebecca Suzette 6 9:00AM

Zacharias, Adam John 1 9:00AM