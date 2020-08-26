IN COURT: Full names of 185 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ah-You, Denman Hunter, Mr 6 10:00AM

Baby, Bony 6 10:00AM

Baker, Cody 1 8:30AM

Baker, Cody 1 9:00AM

Bakunowich, Stephen Brendan 6 10:00AM

Barker, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Bellette, Joseph Daniel 1 9:00AM

Bertram, Jordan Duncan Maclean 1 9:00AM

Blasdall, Mark Alexander Aaron 6 10:00AM

Bornen, Natalea Hazel Hope 1 9:00AM

Boynton, Raymond 1 9:00AM

Bradley, Joshua Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bravo, Randal Wade 6 10:00AM

Brown, Sharmyne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Busby, Joshua Mark 6 10:00AM

Butt, Mark Clifford 1 9:00AM

Cabili-Hayes, Rendell John 1 9:00AM

Canning, Rory John 1 9:00AM

Carey-Voss, Quintin Rhys 6 10:00AM

Carroll, Peter Wayne 1 9:00AM

Chapman, Jai Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cheeseman, Nadene Jean 6 10:00AM

Christensen, Joshua Noel 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM

Clover, Harley James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clover, Harley James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Dion Shane 1 9:00AM

Cook, Benjamin Craig 6 10:00AM

Cork, Bradley Lance Ken 1 9:00AM

Crompton, Scott Andrew 1 9:00AM

Crosswell, Ashka Barry 5 9:00AM

Dalgleish, Kelly Jean 6 10:00AM

Darcy, Darren Shane 1 9:00AM

Darcy, Gary Shane, Mr 1 8:30AM

Davies, Aaron Phillip 1 8:30AM

Davis, Paul Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dean, Jamie Ray 6 10:00AM

Dite, Jason Charles 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Jacob Raymond 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Joshua Patrick Robert 6 10:00AM

Dodds, Mark Leslie Charles 1 9:00AM

Drysdale, John Andrew 6 10:00AM

Duffy, Tammy Maree 6 10:00AM

Duggan, Robert Wayne 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM

Eaton, Carl David 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Kim Anthony 1 9:00AM

Elia, Posese, Mr 6 10:00AM

Enright, Kye 6 10:00AM

Essery, Liam Joel, Mr 6 10:00AM

Fay, Nicholas Aron 1 9:00AM

Frank, Christopher Warren Arthur 6 10:00AM

Garcia, Jose 6 10:00AM

Garside, Meagan Jane 1 9:00AM

Gills, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

Goebel, Rebecca Michelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Govier, Michael John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Gow, Jeremy Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 1 9:00AM

Green, Dwaine Michael 1 8:30AM

Grogan, Lucas Daniel 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Levi Vaughan 1 9:00AM

Hanson, Thaliea Rose 1 9:00AM

Hardin, James Michael 1 9:00AM

Harnwell, Stephen John 1 9:00AM

Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM

Herrmann, Jack Graydon 1 9:00AM

Hevers, Nathan Charles 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Paul Raymond 1 9:00AM

Hogan, Taylah Marie 6 10:00AM

Houghton, Aaron Graeme, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hughes, Jade Amber 1 9:00AM

Isaacson, Aiden Keith 1 8:30AM

Itanei, Viliamu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 6 10:00AM

Jackson, Lathanial Leo 6 8:30AM

Jackson, Lathanial Leo 6 9:00AM

Jenkins, Adam Grant Mitchell 6 10:00AM

Johnson, Wren William 1 9:00AM

Jull, Carrie Alicia, Ms 1 9:00AM

Kalepo, Siania Meki Togamau, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kalumbwa, Georgette 1 9:00AM

Karger, Tye Brenton 1 9:00AM

Katt, Toby Darren 6 10:00AM

Keong, Cassandra Alice 1 9:00AM

Kirk, Brandon Michael Joe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Koffal, Felicity Ann, Miss 6 10:00AM

Krarup, Deszuan Reece 1 9:00AM

Kroll, Barry Norman 6 10:00AM

Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe 1 9:00AM

Lee, Colin John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Leota, Loan Utueva, Ms 1 9:00AM

Lester, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Leutele, Ottley Etene Alu 1 9:00AM

Levitt, Tiffany Elaine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Lio-Willie, Kristine Nuuausala Celine 1 9:00AM

Lock, Jason 1 9:00AM

Logan, Scarlett Bethanny, Ms 1 9:00AM

Lovett, Kaleb Shaun 1 9:00AM

Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 6 10:00AM

Malcolm, Tamara Jane, Miss 6 10:00AM

Mann, Brian Vincent 6 10:00AM

Manning, Travis Laku 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Stephen Wayne 6 10:00AM

Massey, Craig Allan 1 9:00AM

Masters, Ryan Bon 1 9:00AM

Matters, Chloe Leigh 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Scott 6 10:00AM

Mcburnie, Robert Keith James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccabe, Gregory Patrick 1 9:00AM

Mcdougall, Bowie Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Menzel, Aidan Richard 1 9:00AM

Merrick, Wayne Steven 1 8:30AM

Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mitchell, Jack Andrew 6 9:00AM

Mitchell, Jack Andrew 6 10:00AM

Morcus, Dean Paul 6 10:00AM

Murphy, Robert James 6 9:00AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Neville, Oliver James 1 9:00AM

Newbery, Charlotte Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

O’Keefe, Bernard James 6 10:00AM

Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 6 10:00AM

Okot, Oloya Stephen 1 9:00AM

O’Neill, Daniel Warren 1 9:00AM

Orr, Ross Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM

Pereira, Aaron 1 9:00AM

Peters, Christopher Anthony 6 10:00AM

Peterson, Casey Rose, Ms 1 8:30AM

Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM

Phan, Minh Nhat 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, John William James 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, Lane 1 9:00AM

Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 6 10:00AM

Priggins, Danny Scott 1 9:00AM

Rayer, Shane Bill 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Chenara Amelia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ronan, Ieremia Arita 1 9:00AM

Ross, Caitlin Ellie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ruse, James Robert 1 8:30AM

Russell, Gessie Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Salesa, Tony 1 9:00AM

Sammon, Jarrod 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Wade Aaron 1 9:00AM

Saylor, Margaret 1 9:00AM

Scanlon, Joshua Lee 1 9:00AM

Schofield, Daniel John 6 10:00AM

Schroen, Mitchell Talyn 6 10:00AM

Schwenke, Leslie 1 9:00AM

Scribner, Mark Anthony, Mr 6 9:00AM

Sharpley, Dennis John 6 10:00AM

Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 6 10:00AM

Simpson, Conrad Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM

Smith, Beau Andrew John 6 10:00AM

Souvanthong, Chinda 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Chelsea Glen, Ms 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Ezekiel Bradley 6 10:00AM

Stockwell, Stephen Edward 1 9:00AM

Tang, Tang Poj Martin 1 9:00AM

Tavita-Matavale, Dion Nu’Upotopoto 6 10:00AM

Tawhai, Raina Jordan 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Paul Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Than, Brandan 6 10:00AM

Theyers, Lucy Jane 1 9:00AM

Thompson-Pouoa, Henare 6 10:00AM

Tomai, Siukitau 6 10:00AM

Turnbull, Evan Rodney 1 8:30AM

Vui, Nofo 1 9:00AM

Wakeling, Tyrone 1 8:30AM

Wakeling, Tyrone 1 9:00AM

Ward, Michael Stanley 1 8:30AM

Warren-Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM

Washington, Clayton Junior 6 10:00AM

Watson, Marie Ann 1 9:00AM

Webb, Timothy Ryan, Mr 6 10:00AM

Williams, John Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Joshua Winston 1 9:00AM

Winslow, Dylan John 6 10:00AM

Wolff, Zachary James 1 9:00AM

Wong, Hang 1 9:00AM

Yarrow, Andrew Brett, Mr 1 9:00AM