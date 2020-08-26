IN COURT: Full names of 185 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Ah-You, Denman Hunter, Mr 6 10:00AM
Baby, Bony 6 10:00AM
Baker, Cody 1 8:30AM
Baker, Cody 1 9:00AM
Bakunowich, Stephen Brendan 6 10:00AM
Barker, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM
Bellette, Joseph Daniel 1 9:00AM
Bertram, Jordan Duncan Maclean 1 9:00AM
Blasdall, Mark Alexander Aaron 6 10:00AM
Bornen, Natalea Hazel Hope 1 9:00AM
Boynton, Raymond 1 9:00AM
Bradley, Joshua Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bravo, Randal Wade 6 10:00AM
Brown, Sharmyne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Busby, Joshua Mark 6 10:00AM
Butt, Mark Clifford 1 9:00AM
Cabili-Hayes, Rendell John 1 9:00AM
Canning, Rory John 1 9:00AM
Carey-Voss, Quintin Rhys 6 10:00AM
Carroll, Peter Wayne 1 9:00AM
Chapman, Jai Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cheeseman, Nadene Jean 6 10:00AM
Christensen, Joshua Noel 1 9:00AM
Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM
Clover, Harley James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Clover, Harley James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Dion Shane 1 9:00AM
Cook, Benjamin Craig 6 10:00AM
Cork, Bradley Lance Ken 1 9:00AM
Crompton, Scott Andrew 1 9:00AM
Crosswell, Ashka Barry 5 9:00AM
Dalgleish, Kelly Jean 6 10:00AM
Darcy, Darren Shane 1 9:00AM
Darcy, Gary Shane, Mr 1 8:30AM
Davies, Aaron Phillip 1 8:30AM
Davis, Paul Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dean, Jamie Ray 6 10:00AM
Dite, Jason Charles 1 9:00AM
Dodds, Jacob Raymond 1 9:00AM
Dodds, Joshua Patrick Robert 6 10:00AM
Dodds, Mark Leslie Charles 1 9:00AM
Drysdale, John Andrew 6 10:00AM
Duffy, Tammy Maree 6 10:00AM
Duggan, Robert Wayne 1 9:00AM
Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM
Eaton, Carl David 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Kim Anthony 1 9:00AM
Elia, Posese, Mr 6 10:00AM
Enright, Kye 6 10:00AM
Essery, Liam Joel, Mr 6 10:00AM
Fay, Nicholas Aron 1 9:00AM
Frank, Christopher Warren Arthur 6 10:00AM
Garcia, Jose 6 10:00AM
Garside, Meagan Jane 1 9:00AM
Gills, Matthew John 1 9:00AM
Goebel, Rebecca Michelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Govier, Michael John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Gow, Jeremy Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 1 9:00AM
Green, Dwaine Michael 1 8:30AM
Grogan, Lucas Daniel 1 9:00AM
Hallett, Levi Vaughan 1 9:00AM
Hanson, Thaliea Rose 1 9:00AM
Hardin, James Michael 1 9:00AM
Harnwell, Stephen John 1 9:00AM
Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM
Herrmann, Jack Graydon 1 9:00AM
Hevers, Nathan Charles 1 9:00AM
Hickson, Paul Raymond 1 9:00AM
Hogan, Taylah Marie 6 10:00AM
Houghton, Aaron Graeme, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hughes, Jade Amber 1 9:00AM
Isaacson, Aiden Keith 1 8:30AM
Itanei, Viliamu, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 6 10:00AM
Jackson, Lathanial Leo 6 8:30AM
Jackson, Lathanial Leo 6 9:00AM
Jenkins, Adam Grant Mitchell 6 10:00AM
Johnson, Wren William 1 9:00AM
Jull, Carrie Alicia, Ms 1 9:00AM
Kalepo, Siania Meki Togamau, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kalumbwa, Georgette 1 9:00AM
Karger, Tye Brenton 1 9:00AM
Katt, Toby Darren 6 10:00AM
Keong, Cassandra Alice 1 9:00AM
Kirk, Brandon Michael Joe, Mr 1 9:00AM
Koffal, Felicity Ann, Miss 6 10:00AM
Krarup, Deszuan Reece 1 9:00AM
Kroll, Barry Norman 6 10:00AM
Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe 1 9:00AM
Lee, Colin John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Leota, Loan Utueva, Ms 1 9:00AM
Lester, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Leutele, Ottley Etene Alu 1 9:00AM
Levitt, Tiffany Elaine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Lio-Willie, Kristine Nuuausala Celine 1 9:00AM
Lock, Jason 1 9:00AM
Logan, Scarlett Bethanny, Ms 1 9:00AM
Lovett, Kaleb Shaun 1 9:00AM
Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 6 10:00AM
Malcolm, Tamara Jane, Miss 6 10:00AM
Mann, Brian Vincent 6 10:00AM
Manning, Travis Laku 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Stephen Wayne 6 10:00AM
Massey, Craig Allan 1 9:00AM
Masters, Ryan Bon 1 9:00AM
Matters, Chloe Leigh 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Scott 6 10:00AM
Mcburnie, Robert Keith James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mccabe, Gregory Patrick 1 9:00AM
Mcdougall, Bowie Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Menzel, Aidan Richard 1 9:00AM
Merrick, Wayne Steven 1 8:30AM
Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mitchell, Jack Andrew 6 9:00AM
Mitchell, Jack Andrew 6 10:00AM
Morcus, Dean Paul 6 10:00AM
Murphy, Robert James 6 9:00AM
Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Neville, Oliver James 1 9:00AM
Newbery, Charlotte Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
O’Keefe, Bernard James 6 10:00AM
Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 6 10:00AM
Okot, Oloya Stephen 1 9:00AM
O’Neill, Daniel Warren 1 9:00AM
Orr, Ross Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM
Pereira, Aaron 1 9:00AM
Peters, Christopher Anthony 6 10:00AM
Peterson, Casey Rose, Ms 1 8:30AM
Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM
Phan, Minh Nhat 1 9:00AM
Polgreen, John William James 1 9:00AM
Polgreen, Lane 1 9:00AM
Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 6 10:00AM
Priggins, Danny Scott 1 9:00AM
Rayer, Shane Bill 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Chenara Amelia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ronan, Ieremia Arita 1 9:00AM
Ross, Caitlin Ellie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ruse, James Robert 1 8:30AM
Russell, Gessie Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Salesa, Tony 1 9:00AM
Sammon, Jarrod 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Wade Aaron 1 9:00AM
Saylor, Margaret 1 9:00AM
Scanlon, Joshua Lee 1 9:00AM
Schofield, Daniel John 6 10:00AM
Schroen, Mitchell Talyn 6 10:00AM
Schwenke, Leslie 1 9:00AM
Scribner, Mark Anthony, Mr 6 9:00AM
Sharpley, Dennis John 6 10:00AM
Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 6 10:00AM
Simpson, Conrad Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Smith, Beau Andrew John 6 10:00AM
Souvanthong, Chinda 1 9:00AM
Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stewart, Chelsea Glen, Ms 1 9:00AM
Stewart, Ezekiel Bradley 6 10:00AM
Stockwell, Stephen Edward 1 9:00AM
Tang, Tang Poj Martin 1 9:00AM
Tavita-Matavale, Dion Nu’Upotopoto 6 10:00AM
Tawhai, Raina Jordan 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Paul Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Than, Brandan 6 10:00AM
Theyers, Lucy Jane 1 9:00AM
Thompson-Pouoa, Henare 6 10:00AM
Tomai, Siukitau 6 10:00AM
Turnbull, Evan Rodney 1 8:30AM
Vui, Nofo 1 9:00AM
Wakeling, Tyrone 1 8:30AM
Wakeling, Tyrone 1 9:00AM
Ward, Michael Stanley 1 8:30AM
Warren-Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM
Washington, Clayton Junior 6 10:00AM
Watson, Marie Ann 1 9:00AM
Webb, Timothy Ryan, Mr 6 10:00AM
Williams, John Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Joshua Winston 1 9:00AM
Winslow, Dylan John 6 10:00AM
Wolff, Zachary James 1 9:00AM
Wong, Hang 1 9:00AM
Yarrow, Andrew Brett, Mr 1 9:00AM