IN COURT: Full name’s of 185 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Achire, Sunday Oboma 1 9:00AM
Amou, Ayii Mabior Arok 1 9:00AM
Apech, Nyakelei Mathiang 6 10:00AM
Araneda, Jordy Miguel 1 9:00AM
Ashworth, Wayne Evan 1 9:00AM
Aufaga, Bessie 1 9:00AM
Ayub, Rubeen Razia, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Bahsa, Aiden Jamil 1 9:00AM
Baihn, Garrath John 1 8:30AM
Baldwin, Dean Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM
Baldwin, Gavin Russell 1 9:00AM
Barnes, Brian Clifford 1 9:00AM
Bathgate, Rebecca Anne 1 9:00AM
Battisson, Brian Ronald 1 9:00AM
Bayliss, Connor Glenn 1 9:00AM
Berg, Jason Wade, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bignoux, Jake Nicholas 1 9:00AM
Blasdall, Mark Alexander Aaron 6 10:00AM
Bomah, Elice Isata 6 10:00AM
Bornen, Bobby John 1 9:00AM
Bowers, Siobhan Patrice 1 9:00AM
Brackin, Shaun John 1 9:00AM
Brennan, Ryan Patrick, Mr 5 9:00AM
Brown, Jacqueline Anne, Miss 1 8:30AM
Brown, Jacqueline Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Brown, Jayden 1 9:00AM
Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Busuttil, Corey Alexander Derek 1 9:00AM
Carpentier, Malory Joel, Mr 6 10:00AM
Chapman, Tim Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Charles, Keriana Joy 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Bianca Cheryl Joanne 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 6 10:00AM
Conlon, Neville 1 9:00AM
Cooke, Kirsten Joan 1 9:00AM
Crittenden, Amy 1 9:00AM
Cronin, Robert J 1 9:00AM
Crook, Joseph Bernard William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dargin, Jaimarra Louise Chey 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Alan J 1 9:00AM
Davis, Joshua Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dennis, Samantha Katherine, Ms 1 9:00AM
Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel 6 10:00AM
Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 6 10:00AM
Dhu, Raymond James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Djuric, Regina Ann 1 9:00AM
Downing, Mark William, Mr 1 8:30AM
Dunasemant-Vollmer, Neco Martin 6 10:00AM
Dyson, Allan Michael 1 9:00AM
Earnshaw, Phillip Andrew 1 8:30AM
Essery, Ashleigh Nicole, Miss 1 9:00AM
Falekaono, Niu Takeifanga 1 9:00AM
Foxwell, Bryce Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 1 9:00AM
Genders, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM
Gipp, Levi Scott, Mr 6 10:00AM
Gork, Sharyn Lorraine 1 9:00AM
Graham, Jonathon William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gray, Nathan David Joseph 1 9:00AM
Green, Andrew John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Green, Phillip John Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Stanley William James 1 8:30AM
Greggor, Mitchell William 1 9:00AM
Grobbelaar, Eugene, Mr 1 8:30AM
Gundesen, Steen, Mr 1 8:30AM
Halleybone-Yard, Ericka Lee 1 9:00AM
Handley, Jake Denys 6 10:00AM
Hardiker, Troy James 1 9:00AM
Harding, Curtis Reginald James 1 9:00AM
Harris, Kevin Geoffrey 1 9:00AM
Helland, Madeline Lea, Miss 1 9:00AM
Henderson, Rachael Kali 1 9:00AM
Herrmann, Jack Graydon 1 9:00AM
Hill, Jordan Arthur, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hill, Joshua Clarence Joel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Holmes, Anthony Jade Liam 1 9:00AM
Horder, Geoffrey Mark 1 9:00AM
Horsfall, Reece Douglas Barry 6 10:00AM
Hubbard, Riley Jack, Mr 6 10:00AM
Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 6 10:00AM
Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM
James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Johns, Matthew Darren, Mr 1 8:30AM
Johnson, Jessica Kayla 1 9:00AM
Kalumbwa, Fanes 1 9:00AM
Kapor, Dorothy Anne 1 9:00AM
Kaye, John Douglas 1 9:00AM
Kitching, Brooke Erin 6 10:00AM
Kon, Ateng Kuchmol 1 8:30AM
Kool, Benjamin Daniel 1 9:00AM
Kool, Nakita Donna-Marree 1 9:00AM
Large, Daniel George 1 9:00AM
Lee, Colin John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Lindner, Michael John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Lofthouse, Jessica Rochelle 1 9:00AM
Longland, Louisa Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM
Lual, Tong Tong 1 9:00AM
Madden, Michelle Mae 1 9:00AM
Malisi, Lima Francis 1 9:00AM
Manirambona, Innocent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mason, Andre Van 5 10:00AM
Matauaina, Timothy-Clarence Lagolasi 1 9:00AM
Mcconnell, Adam Steve 1 8:30AM
Mcmullen, Jana Lian, Mrs 6 10:00AM
Mitchell, Chris John 6 10:00AM
Mitchell, Jack Andrew 1 9:00AM
Morcus, William Jon, Mr 4 9:30AM
Morgan, Andrew Malcolm Lake Jun 1 9:00AM
Mudd, Craig, Mr 6 9:00AM
Mudd, Craig, Mr 6 10:00AM
Muhling, Kylie Angela 1 9:00AM
Muller, Gregory Paul 6 10:00AM
Neale, Barry Gordon 1 9:00AM
Neumann, Justin Leigh Andrew 6 10:00AM
Nicholas, Treasure Christina Ruth, Miss 6 10:00AM
Nowlan, Brenton James 1 9:00AM
O’Brien, Robin James, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Hara, Kathleen Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 6 10:00AM
Olander, Reuben Mark 1 9:00AM
O’Neill, Paul Bryan Colin 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Scott Bradley 6 10:00AM
Parkinson, Zachary Benjamin 6 10:00AM
Parnaby, Christopher James 6 10:00AM
Parnaby, Christopher James 6 9:00AM
Patel, Chintankumar Dinkarbhai, Mr 1 9:00AM
Peronchik, Joseph Wayne 6 10:00AM
Plater, Yasmin Alleria 1 9:00AM
Pope, Benjamin Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Popp, Shane Patrick 1 9:00AM
Poynter, Michael David, Mr 6 10:00AM
Prescott, Kaukaloka 1 9:00AM
Puime, Antonio 1 9:00AM
Reidy, Rebbeca Louise, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Rice, Nicole Jean 1 9:00AM
Robke, Damien Peter, Mr 5 9:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 6 10:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM
Samia, Vitaliano 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Shaun Phillip Archie 1 8:30AM
Saylor, Nehemiah Bernard Joshua, Mr 6 10:00AM
Schaffer, Dru William 6 10:00AM
Schofield, Daniel John 6 10:00AM
Schulze, Nikita Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Schulze, Nikita Anne, Mrs 1 8:30AM
Scrivener, Saxon Ironstone, Mr 1 9:00AM
Seu, Paratiso 1 9:00AM
Sexton, Teneeka Lee 1 9:00AM
Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 6 10:00AM
Smith, Anthony Mark 1 9:00AM
Smith, Shaun Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM
Spencer, Courtney Leigh, Ms 1 8:30AM
Spinks, David Scott 1 9:00AM
Stark, Karl Wayne, Mr 6 10:00AM
Stoneman, Kenneth Michael 1 8:30AM
Sturdy, Cain Dion, Mr 6 10:00AM
Sutton, Daniel David 6 10:00AM
Swift, Stephen James 1 9:00AM
Szasz, Kayla Maree 6 10:00AM
Tarapata-Pateriki, Jarrod 1 9:00AM
Tasi, Louie Brendan V S 1 9:00AM
Tauti, Fiaola Ioane 6 10:00AM
Taylor, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Zane Marcos 6 10:00AM
Thompson, John Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thulborn, David Huntly 6 10:00AM
Trigge, Dustin Michael 6 10:00AM
Tuaineiti, Renae 1 9:00AM
Tuato, Sio 6 10:00AM
Tunui, Robyna Moerena, Ms 6 10:00AM
Vaa, Vaa Apelu 1 9:00AM
Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM
Wallace, Jonathon Montgomery, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wallace, Joshua Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wallis, Andrew Robert 6 10:00AM
Wallis, Andrew Robert 6 8:30AM
Ward, Peter 1 9:00AM
Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 6 10:00AM
Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 6 9:00AM
Watts, Shane Robert 6 10:00AM
Wells, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Colette Lee 6 10:00AM
Wirth, Jamie Lee 1 9:00AM
Wright, Brett Kevin 1 9: