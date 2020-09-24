IN COURT: Full names of 181 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Addinall, Jacquelene 6 9:00AM
Addley, Michael James Douglas 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Ashley Joseph 3 9:00AM
Andrews, Glenn Richard 1 8:30AM
Bell, Angela Grace Lorraine, Mrs 3 9:00AM
Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM
Bell, Samuel Isaac 1 9:00AM
Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM
Brock, Kieran Jade 2 9:00AM
Brooks, Bradley John 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Raymond Leslie 7 9:00AM
Bryant, Rhyss Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bryce, Nele Araisa 1 9:00AM
Burns, Dylon Jason Anthony, Mr 3 9:00AM
Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM
Cartwright, Wanita Josephine 1 8:30AM
Casella, Dominic Lindsay, Mr 4 9:00AM
Cash, Lachlan Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cleary, Duane Andrew 3 9:00AM
Cobbo, Norman Glen Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cordtz, Taotasioatua Lal 6 9:00AM
Cosh, Megan Jane 6 9:00AM
Cufi, Sebastian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cutts, Vicky Lee 1 9:00AM
Cutts, Vicky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Dahya, Davina Moana-Nui 1 9:00AM
David, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davies, Carol May 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Tyler John 1 9:00AM
Deegmulder, Albertus 1 9:00AM
Dhu, Raymond James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Donnelly, Roger Meyland 6 10:00AM
Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM
Doyle, Sky Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Duffy, Tammy Maree 1 9:00AM
Eason, Rohan Maxwell 6 10:00AM
Eastell, Tarnya Diane Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM
Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM
England, Micheal Shane 3 9:00AM
Fisher, Kirkland Charles 1 9:00AM
Foote, Georgeina Dorothy Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM
Foote, Georgeina Dorothy Lee, Ms 3 9:00AM
Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM
Fuller, Haylea Louise 1 9:00AM
Gilchrist, Phillip Arthur 1 9:00AM
Gosley, Dayle 8 2:00PM
Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 6 9:00AM
Green, Trevor Shane 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Johnathon Neil 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Johnathon Neil, Mr 1 9:00AM
Guillesser, Peter Glenn Arther, Mr 1 9:00AM
Guillesser, Peter Glenn Arther, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hamdan, Jonica Anne 1 9:00AM
Harding, Scott Keith 6 9:00AM
Harries, Sarina Rose May 3 9:00AM
Harrold, Anita Joy 1 9:00AM
Hayne, Megan Irene 1 8:30AM
Hay-Stephens, Tolson Dennis 1 9:00AM
Hill, Joseph Bevan 6 9:00AM
Hird, Craig Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 9:00AM
Jackson, John Peter 1 9:00AM
Jeffries, Leigh Ann 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Jesse James, Mr 2 9:00AM
Jordan, Jodie Leanne 1 9:00AM
Kahui, Tama Cruise 6 9:00AM
Karner, Kylie 8 2:00PM
Kelly, Brandon Leslie 1 9:00AM
Kepu, David 1 9:00AM
Kerr, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM
King, Mark William 1 9:00AM
Kingston, Joel Llewellyn, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kite, Gregory Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kohn, Lindsay James 2 9:00AM
Koia, Hariata Anna Leah 7 9:00AM
Kumar, Amandeep 1 8:30AM
Kutlesa, Antonio 1 9:00AM
Ladanyi, Matild Rose 1 9:00AM
Lazarus, Karl William 1 9:00AM
Lees, Judd Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Lemauga, Saio 1 9:00AM
Leota, Vaialae 1 9:00AM
Lippuner, Anton, Mr 1 9:00AM
Loncar, Luke Gordon 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Stephanie-Dawn 1 9:00AM
Mackinaw, Terrek 1 9:00AM
Mair, Amanda Jane, Mrs 6 9:00AM
Malcolm, Chloe Louise 1 9:00AM
Mallett, James Nathan 1 9:00AM
Manguerra, Rameces 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Peter William 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Zinneh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 6 9:00AM
Mccarthy, Raymond James 1 9:00AM
Mcewan, Addison Sean James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mcfarlane, Gayle Jo-Anne 6 9:00AM
Mcghee, Kiara Skie 1 8:30AM
Mcgrath, Stacey Margaret 6 9:00AM
Merlo, Mario Giovanni 1 9:00AM
Milovale, Romeo 1 9:00AM
Mistycki, Baptiste Bruno 1 9:00AM
Moffatt-Cleary, Darrylene, Ms 1 9:00AM
Morales, Leonardo Rene 2 9:00AM
Morcus, Dean Paul 6 9:00AM
Muller, Joshua Lenard 1 9:00AM
Munkman, Peter Edward 1 8:30AM
Munro, Emma Rose 1 9:00AM
Murray, Hayden Anthony 3 9:00AM
Murray, Vaughan Lindsay, Mr 1 9:00AM
Newbery, Charlotte Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Newman, Blake Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Norman, Derek Bruce 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Cooper Douglas 1 9:00AM
Osborne, William Matthew 1 9:00AM
O’Sullivan, Cheyenne Thea 1 9:00AM
Owens, Amy Beatrice 1 9:00AM
Page, Ricky James, Mr 6 9:00AM
Pamatatau, Francis Tutai 1 9:00AM
Parnaby, Kurt Wayne 2 9:00AM
Parsons, Rochelle Lee 1 9:00AM
Pasene, Elia, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pauga, Benson Leipau 1 9:00AM
Pedebone, Junior, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pendo, Joseni 1 9:00AM
Peters, Liam Andrew 1 9:00AM
Petrie, Jonathon Stewart 1 9:00AM
Pidd, Joshua Isaac 1 9:00AM
Pivi, Kebbeh Gayflor 6 10:00AM
Pointing, William Hugo 7 9:00AM
Richardson, Hayden Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Jamie Lee 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rooney, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rowe, Hayley Maree, Ms 3 9:00AM
Russell, Blake John 1 9:00AM
Russell, Blake John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Salah, Zakia Ali 6 10:00AM
Sandiford, Jesse Wayne 4 9:00AM
Schaffer, Taylor Jade 1 9:00AM
Scott, Niel Allan 1 9:00AM
Setu, Wyatt 1 9:00AM
Shaw, Craig Richard, Mr 6 9:00AM
Simmons, Adam John Francis 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Liza Lesley Marie 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Travis 1 8:30AM
Sinclair, Alex Kyle 1 9:00AM
Smith, Trevor Keith 1 9:00AM
Spice, Samuel 1 9:00AM
Squires, Arlena Kay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Stansfield, John Morgan 1 8:30AM
Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stark, Karl Wayne 1 9:00AM
Statham, Jackson Beresford 1 9:00AM
Stephens, Jodie Leigh 1 9:00AM
Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 6 10:00AM
Sulubhoror, Abdullahi 7 9:00AM
Suman, Sherda, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Tapaitau, Annie Raki Cecil 1 8:30AM
Taylor, Dean Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Thomas, Kathleen Brook 1 9:00AM
Thoms, Sharon Maree 1 8:30AM
Thomsen, Trent Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tomlinson, Scott Alan 1 9:00AM
Tripp, Les William 1 9:00AM
Tuxford, Matthew Robert 3 9:00AM
Uaita Setu, Clifton Lealofi 1 9:00AM
Uaita-Setu, Wyatt-Misitaga, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vardy, Kelly Louise 1 9:00AM
Wakeling, Karen Lea 1 9:00AM
Walters, Andrew Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Warburton, Phillip James 1 9:00AM
Warry, Tye Wayne 1 9:00AM
Watson, Bradley John 1 9:00AM
Watson, Darryl Neil John 1 9:00AM
Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM
West, Angela, Ms 1 9:00AM
Westwood-Stephan, Kotten James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Katherine, Ms 1 8:30AM
Wilson, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM
Wong, Darren James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Ziebell, Jayden Gary 1 9:00AM