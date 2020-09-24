IN COURT: Full names of 181 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Addinall, Jacquelene 6 9:00AM

Addley, Michael James Douglas 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Ashley Joseph 3 9:00AM

Andrews, Glenn Richard 1 8:30AM

Bell, Angela Grace Lorraine, Mrs 3 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bell, Samuel Isaac 1 9:00AM

Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM

Brock, Kieran Jade 2 9:00AM

Brooks, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Raymond Leslie 7 9:00AM

Bryant, Rhyss Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bryce, Nele Araisa 1 9:00AM

Burns, Dylon Jason Anthony, Mr 3 9:00AM

Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM

Cartwright, Wanita Josephine 1 8:30AM

Casella, Dominic Lindsay, Mr 4 9:00AM

Cash, Lachlan Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Duane Andrew 3 9:00AM

Cobbo, Norman Glen Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cordtz, Taotasioatua Lal 6 9:00AM

Cosh, Megan Jane 6 9:00AM

Cufi, Sebastian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cutts, Vicky Lee 1 9:00AM

Cutts, Vicky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dahya, Davina Moana-Nui 1 9:00AM

David, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davies, Carol May 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Tyler John 1 9:00AM

Deegmulder, Albertus 1 9:00AM

Dhu, Raymond James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Donnelly, Roger Meyland 6 10:00AM

Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Sky Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Duffy, Tammy Maree 1 9:00AM

Eason, Rohan Maxwell 6 10:00AM

Eastell, Tarnya Diane Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM

England, Micheal Shane 3 9:00AM

Fisher, Kirkland Charles 1 9:00AM

Foote, Georgeina Dorothy Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM

Foote, Georgeina Dorothy Lee, Ms 3 9:00AM

Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM

Fuller, Haylea Louise 1 9:00AM

Gilchrist, Phillip Arthur 1 9:00AM

Gosley, Dayle 8 2:00PM

Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 6 9:00AM

Green, Trevor Shane 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Johnathon Neil 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Johnathon Neil, Mr 1 9:00AM

Guillesser, Peter Glenn Arther, Mr 1 9:00AM

Guillesser, Peter Glenn Arther, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hamdan, Jonica Anne 1 9:00AM

Harding, Scott Keith 6 9:00AM

Harries, Sarina Rose May 3 9:00AM

Harrold, Anita Joy 1 9:00AM

Hayne, Megan Irene 1 8:30AM

Hay-Stephens, Tolson Dennis 1 9:00AM

Hill, Joseph Bevan 6 9:00AM

Hird, Craig Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 9:00AM

Jackson, John Peter 1 9:00AM

Jeffries, Leigh Ann 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Jesse James, Mr 2 9:00AM

Jordan, Jodie Leanne 1 9:00AM

Kahui, Tama Cruise 6 9:00AM

Karner, Kylie 8 2:00PM

Kelly, Brandon Leslie 1 9:00AM

Kepu, David 1 9:00AM

Kerr, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM

King, Mark William 1 9:00AM

Kingston, Joel Llewellyn, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kite, Gregory Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kohn, Lindsay James 2 9:00AM

Koia, Hariata Anna Leah 7 9:00AM

Kumar, Amandeep 1 8:30AM

Kutlesa, Antonio 1 9:00AM

Ladanyi, Matild Rose 1 9:00AM

Lazarus, Karl William 1 9:00AM

Lees, Judd Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Lemauga, Saio 1 9:00AM

Leota, Vaialae 1 9:00AM

Lippuner, Anton, Mr 1 9:00AM

Loncar, Luke Gordon 1 9:00AM

Mackenzie, Stephanie-Dawn 1 9:00AM

Mackinaw, Terrek 1 9:00AM

Mair, Amanda Jane, Mrs 6 9:00AM

Malcolm, Chloe Louise 1 9:00AM

Mallett, James Nathan 1 9:00AM

Manguerra, Rameces 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Peter William 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Zinneh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 6 9:00AM

Mccarthy, Raymond James 1 9:00AM

Mcewan, Addison Sean James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mcfarlane, Gayle Jo-Anne 6 9:00AM

Mcghee, Kiara Skie 1 8:30AM

Mcgrath, Stacey Margaret 6 9:00AM

Merlo, Mario Giovanni 1 9:00AM

Milovale, Romeo 1 9:00AM

Mistycki, Baptiste Bruno 1 9:00AM

Moffatt-Cleary, Darrylene, Ms 1 9:00AM

Morales, Leonardo Rene 2 9:00AM

Morcus, Dean Paul 6 9:00AM

Muller, Joshua Lenard 1 9:00AM

Munkman, Peter Edward 1 8:30AM

Munro, Emma Rose 1 9:00AM

Murray, Hayden Anthony 3 9:00AM

Murray, Vaughan Lindsay, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newbery, Charlotte Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Newman, Blake Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Norman, Derek Bruce 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Cooper Douglas 1 9:00AM

Osborne, William Matthew 1 9:00AM

O’Sullivan, Cheyenne Thea 1 9:00AM

Owens, Amy Beatrice 1 9:00AM

Page, Ricky James, Mr 6 9:00AM

Pamatatau, Francis Tutai 1 9:00AM

Parnaby, Kurt Wayne 2 9:00AM

Parsons, Rochelle Lee 1 9:00AM

Pasene, Elia, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pauga, Benson Leipau 1 9:00AM

Pedebone, Junior, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pendo, Joseni 1 9:00AM

Peters, Liam Andrew 1 9:00AM

Petrie, Jonathon Stewart 1 9:00AM

Pidd, Joshua Isaac 1 9:00AM

Pivi, Kebbeh Gayflor 6 10:00AM

Pointing, William Hugo 7 9:00AM

Richardson, Hayden Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Jamie Lee 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rooney, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rowe, Hayley Maree, Ms 3 9:00AM

Russell, Blake John 1 9:00AM

Russell, Blake John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Salah, Zakia Ali 6 10:00AM

Sandiford, Jesse Wayne 4 9:00AM

Schaffer, Taylor Jade 1 9:00AM

Scott, Niel Allan 1 9:00AM

Setu, Wyatt 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Craig Richard, Mr 6 9:00AM

Simmons, Adam John Francis 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Liza Lesley Marie 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Travis 1 8:30AM

Sinclair, Alex Kyle 1 9:00AM

Smith, Trevor Keith 1 9:00AM

Spice, Samuel 1 9:00AM

Squires, Arlena Kay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stansfield, John Morgan 1 8:30AM

Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stark, Karl Wayne 1 9:00AM

Statham, Jackson Beresford 1 9:00AM

Stephens, Jodie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 6 10:00AM

Sulubhoror, Abdullahi 7 9:00AM

Suman, Sherda, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Tapaitau, Annie Raki Cecil 1 8:30AM

Taylor, Dean Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Kathleen Brook 1 9:00AM

Thoms, Sharon Maree 1 8:30AM

Thomsen, Trent Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tomlinson, Scott Alan 1 9:00AM

Tripp, Les William 1 9:00AM

Tuxford, Matthew Robert 3 9:00AM

Uaita Setu, Clifton Lealofi 1 9:00AM

Uaita-Setu, Wyatt-Misitaga, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vardy, Kelly Louise 1 9:00AM

Wakeling, Karen Lea 1 9:00AM

Walters, Andrew Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Warburton, Phillip James 1 9:00AM

Warry, Tye Wayne 1 9:00AM

Watson, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Watson, Darryl Neil John 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM

West, Angela, Ms 1 9:00AM

Westwood-Stephan, Kotten James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Katherine, Ms 1 8:30AM

Wilson, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM

Wong, Darren James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Ziebell, Jayden Gary 1 9:00AM