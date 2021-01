IN COURT: Full names of 179 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Adamson, Ethel 1 9:00AM

Amaya, Ana Noemy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Andrist, Jessica Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Angelos, Nicholas Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bean, Kailyn Jade 1 8:30AM

Bick, Terrance Gregory 1 9:00AM

Birch, Madison Che 1 9:00AM

Blake, Crystal Angel 6 10:00AM

Boersma, Aidan Paul 6 9:00AM

Brauer, Brody Trevor James 1 9:00AM

Brigg, Lynda Marian 6 9:00AM

Brigg, Lynda Marian 6 10:00AM

Brown, Tyeus Jackson 6 9:00AM

Brown, William John 1 9:00AM

Bushnell, Andrew Paul Jeffery 5 9:00AM

Cain, Janine Elizabeth 3 9:00AM

Caldwell, Robert Kenneth 7 9:00AM

Callister, Natasha Kaye Margaret 1 9:00AM

Carfantan, Russell Eric 7 9:00AM

Cartes, Tanielle Claudia 1 9:00AM

Cartledge, Liam James 1 9:00AM

Cassidy, Breanna Jodie 1 9:00AM

Causby, Daan Robert B 1 9:00AM

Chance, Carl Robert, Mr 6 9:00AM

Charter, Jacob Matthew 1 9:00AM

Chau, Linda Thien Kim 1 9:00AM

Cheeseman, Nadene Jean 1 9:00AM

Clark, Charlie William 1 9:00AM

Collins, Michael Leonard 1 9:00AM

Collins, Robert Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Colonel, Brody Trevor 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Neville 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, James Douglas 3 9:00AM

Cox, Graham Anthony John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cronin, Robert J 1 9:00AM

Crumblin, William John Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cufi, Kimmet 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Tristan James, Mr 6 9:00AM

Daley, Phillip John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John 3 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Deisel, Eric Leslie, Mr 6 9:00AM

Demianeuk, Peter Logan 6 10:00AM

Diamond, Blake 1 9:00AM

Douglas, Jayden Wayne 3 9:00AM

Doyle, Karen Susanne 3 9:00AM

Droste, Lauren Jane, Miss 6 10:00AM

Drysdale, Heather 1 9:00AM

Dunshea, Aaran Nelson, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dyball, Floyd Mark 3 9:00AM

England, Anne 6 9:00AM

Evans, Rebecca Jane 1 9:00AM

Everuss, Gary Stanley Garney, Mr 2 2:00PM

Fewster, Reece Stephen 1 9:00AM

Fisher-Richards, Andrew Lee 1 9:00AM

Fleming, Peter John 6 10:00AM

Gillmeister, Tristan Brett 1 9:00AM

Gleeson, Haylee Louise 1 9:00AM

Halliday, Aden Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hammant, Thomas Jake, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harrold, Anita Joy 1 9:00AM

Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 1 9:00AM

Heath, Conor Nathan 3 9:00AM

Heike, Jacob Johnathon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Henderson, Phillip James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hess, Anthony Charles 7 9:00AM

Hinch, Beverly Alice Faye 1 8:30AM

Holland, Zane Taonui, Mr 1 9:00AM

Holz, John Ashley 3 9:00AM

Hossain, Md Daud 6 9:00AM

Hsieh, Yun-Ju 1 9:00AM

Illingsworth, Isaiah, Mr 3 9:00AM

Iusitini, Jacob Leuatea 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Renee Marie 6 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie 6 10:00AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 6 10:00AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 6 9:00AM

Jenkyn, Chloe Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Wren William 1 9:00AM

Joyce, Samantha Haley 1 8:30AM

Kalolo, Ali Konjo 1 9:00AM

Kanneh, Hindolo 1 9:00AM

Kanowski, Joseph Michael 1 9:00AM

King, David Alan 6 10:00AM

Koch, Kye Brennen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Leggatt, Matthew 1 9:00AM

Levitt, Tiffany Elaine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM

Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM

Madden, Anthony Mark 1 9:00AM

Madden, James Albert, Mr 3 9:00AM

Makin, Andrew John 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Stephen Wayne 1 9:00AM

Marston, Jorden Richard 1 9:00AM

Masso, Nathan Charles 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccabe, Kristy Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcconnell, Adam Steve 3 9:00AM

Mcconnell, Adam Steve 1 9:00AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 4 9:00AM

Mckinnon, Harley Micheal 1 9:00AM

Mcleod, Darren Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcnair, Lokera Skye 6 9:00AM

Meincke, Jena Javier 4 9:00AM

Moffatt-Cleary, Darrylene, Ms 1 9:00AM

Morris, Neville Douglas, Mr 1 8:30AM

Munro, Emma Rose 6 10:00AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan 2 2:00PM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 2 9:00AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 2 2:00PM

Nelson, Victoria Louise 1 9:00AM

Newbery, Charlotte Anne, Miss 3 9:00AM

Newman, Christopher James 6 9:00AM

Noon, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Nunn, Bailey Thomas 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Leon Russell 3 9:00AM

O’Brien, Tannaya Cherie-Maree 1 9:00AM

O’Sullivan, Cindee Lee 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 1 9:00AM

Pascoe, David Leslie 6 9:00AM

Pettit, Brayden 1 9:00AM

Pham, Sam Son 1 9:00AM

Pitceathly, Stephen James 7 9:00AM

Polgreen, Steel William Peter 1 9:00AM

Pomana, Viliami Fakahafua 1 9:00AM

Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pukallus, Ashley John 1 9:00AM

Randorf, Corey James 6 9:00AM

Ranger, Beau-Dean 1 8:30AM

Ritter, Amarnie 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Benjamin Stephen 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Janelle Esther 3 9:00AM

Ronan, Ieremia Arita 6 10:00AM

Shave, Melissa Jane 1 9:00AM

Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 3 9:00AM

Smith, Jakeob Robert Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Spahiu, Edonis, Mr 6 9:00AM

Stanley, Samuel George, Mr 3 9:00AM

Stark, Karl Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stewart, John Robert, Mr 5 9:00AM

Surmon, Kelly Michelle 1 9:00AM

Swift, Stephen James 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Zane Marcos 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Tyrell Vincent Colin 1 9:00AM

Tolmie-Heath, Conor Nathan 3 9:00AM

Tromp, Natasha May 1 9:00AM

Tudman, Justin Glenn 1 9:00AM

Tunbridge, Nicholas Glen 1 9:00AM

Vaka, Ekilau, Mr 6 9:00AM

Venables, Shane Dean, Mr 7 9:00AM

Vili, Selesitila, Ms 6 9:00AM

Vu, Nhat Tan 6 9:00AM

Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 6 10:00AM

Walker, Richard, Mr 1 8:30AM

Walker, Terrance Charles Gregory 3 9:00AM

Watson, Terry John 1 9:00AM

Watt, Colin 6 9:00AM

Watt, Steven John 1 9:00AM

Webb, Isaiah David Joshua 3 9:00AM

Webb, Taran, Mr 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wellings, Matthew Benjamin 6 9:00AM

Westwood-Stephan, Kotten James, Mr 5 9:00AM

White, David Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Whitehurst, Liam 1 9:00AM

Williams, David Daniel Robyn 3 9:00AM

Williams, David Daniel Robyn, Mr 3 9:00AM

Williams, Katherine, Ms 6 10:00AM

Williams, Shari Emily Renee 6 10:00AM

Wilson, David Lindsay 6 9:00AM

Windsor, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Woodruff, Jordan Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Worldon, Harley Page 1 9:00AM

Young, Roderick Michel 1 9:00AM