IN COURT: Full names of 176 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Achire, Patrick Abib, Mr 1 9:00AM

Alesana, Ualesi 1 9:00AM

Alexander, Keivan Jon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ambri, Mbari Bounis 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Shieka 1 9:00AM

Arshin, Ouhoud Omer 2 9:00AM

Atasani, Phillip Richmond, Mr 1 8:30AM

Atasani, Phillip Richmond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Atkinson, Samuel Glenn 1 9:00AM

Atkinson-Cave, Ivo Francis 1 9:00AM

Baldwin, Gavin Russell 1 9:00AM

Beaton, Karl Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Cindy Jane 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Cindy Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Blank, Robin 1 9:00AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 8:30AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM

Bobak Brown, Brooke Ashley 6 9:00AM

Bornen, Belinda Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Bransden, Maryanne Lesley, Miss 7 9:00AM

Brown, Gregg William 1 9:00AM

Brown, Jacqueline Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Burke, Damien Lee 1 9:00AM

Burne, Shaun Alan 6 9:00AM

Burns, Jacob William 1 9:00AM

Burns, Jacob William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burns, Jai Robert Peter 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Debra Jane, Miss 1 8:30AM

Cawthorne, Ryan Star 1 9:00AM

Chambers, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM

Clark, Adam 7 9:00AM

Clark, Michael Malcolm 2 9:00AM

Codd, Liam Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collins, Lewis Elliot 1 9:00AM

Cork, Bradley Lance Ken 1 9:00AM

Courtney, Paul Robert 1 9:00AM

Cox, Michael Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Curtis, Racheal Jayne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cutter, Matthew Brendan 1 9:00AM

Cutts, Vicky Lee 1 9:00AM

Cutts, Vicky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dalton, Kenneth O’Neill 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Aidan Terrence 1 9:00AM

Davie, Renee Bryah 1 9:00AM

Dawe, Luke George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Jacob Anthony 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM

Demianeuk, Peter Logan 1 8:30AM

Dodds, Mark Leslie Charles 1 9:00AM

Douglas, Miranda Brooke, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Duckett, Brendan James Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dyson, Kenny Steven 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Baily 6 9:00AM

Elliot, Ryan 6 9:00AM

Elliott, Brody 6 9:00AM

Fagan, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fielding, Tara Malologa, Ms 1 9:00AM

Floyd-Tuckwell, Clayton Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Follett, Tyson James 1 9:00AM

Fox, Melissa Jane 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Taylor 2 9:00AM

Freeman, Taylor James, Mr 2 9:00AM

Gerrard, Fleur Cerise Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM

Gills, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

Gow, Jeremy Ronald 1 9:00AM

Gow, Jeremy Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Graham, Peter Scott 1 8:30AM

Graham, Peter Scott 1 9:00AM

Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 1 9:00AM

Green, Joshua Kane 1 9:00AM

Hammond, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Hansen, Brody Andrew 1 9:00AM

Hanslow, Benjamin Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hanson, Thaliea Rose 1 9:00AM

Hart, Larry William 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 2 9:00AM

Haywood, Andrew Wayne Christopher 1 9:00AM

Haywood, David Terence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hendrickson, Scott Brian 1 9:00AM

Hewlett, Kelly Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Higgs, Thomas Derek John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM

Hocking, Kane Simon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Holland, Jacob John Francis 1 9:00AM

Holmes, Michael Paul 1 9:00AM

Horton, Mark Brendan 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Allan Gary, Mr 1 8:30AM

Ives, Zac William Blaire, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM

James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 2 9:00AM

Jamieson, Sharon Louise, Miss 6 9:00AM

Johnson, Joshua Thomas 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM

Junge, Bernadette Lissa June 1 9:00AM

Jutilamtong, Vorapoj, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kaatz, Justin Wade 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, John Joseph 1 9:00AM

Kennewell, Matthew Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kiir, Kiir Akoi, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kinchela, Trent Murphy 1 8:30AM

Kinnane, Jack 1 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin Jon 1 9:00AM

Lees, Judd Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Lenske, Daniel Gary 1 9:00AM

Levitt, Tiffany Elaine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Littleford, Patricia Anne 1 9:00AM

Lomas, Eniez 1 9:00AM

Long, Lachlan Derrick William 1 9:00AM

Louise, Pasco Edward 1 9:00AM

Luthold, Siliva Willams 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Karyn Maree, Mrs 6 9:00AM

Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mawby, Tayla-Louise Ellan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcbaron, Daniel Laine, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Scott Anthony 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM

Mealin, David William, Mr 6 9:00AM

Meredith, Lashonda Tiara Gladys Stacey 1 9:00AM

Michelle, Indigo Helen 1 9:00AM

Monssen, Ben James, Mr 7 9:00AM

Morales, Leonardo Rene 1 9:00AM

Mudde, Dylan Martin Sybren 1 8:30AM

Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Must, Jamie Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Cong Van, Mr 1 9:00AM

O’Chin, Ardin Robert 2 9:00AM

O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 1 9:00AM

Page, Robert Walter 1 9:00AM

Penola, Gandra Lee 1 9:00AM

Pereira, Aaron 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Pernar, Davor 7 9:00AM

Peterson, Wayne Dale 1 9:00AM

Plumb, Shane David 1 9:00AM

Plumb, Shane David 1 8:30AM

Pollard, Timothy James, Mr 7 9:00AM

Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Provost, Barry Lloyd 1 8:30AM

Reda, Samuel Teka 1 9:00AM

Riley, Scott James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Ronan, Lynden Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rudd, Liam Steven 1 9:00AM

Sage, Abby Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Satour, Linda Katherine, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Paul James Casey 1 9:00AM

Saxelby, Reece Andrew 1 9:00AM

Schneider, Jason Paul 1 9:00AM

Schulze, Nikita Anne, Mrs 2 9:00AM

Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 1 9:00AM

Shields, Scott Raymond John 1 8:30AM

Simpson, Keith Richard 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Keith Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Kerry Lee 1 9:00AM

Singh, Stephen Christopher 1 9:00AM

Smith, Sophia Rita 1 9:00AM

Springall, Sandra Gloria, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stark, Joshua William Robert 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Emma-Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stone, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Swift, Stephen James 1 9:00AM

Taikato-Mcgarvey, Tania, Ms 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Adam James 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thomson, Gary Michael James 1 9:00AM

Tofa, Sovite, Mr 1 9:00AM

Van Zwieten, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Danny Eugene, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vu, Nhat Tan 1 9:00AM

Wal, Gabreal Wal 1 9:00AM

Walker, Bree 1 9:00AM

Warner, Andrew Scott 1 9:00AM

Wheatley, Eden Maree 1 9:00AM

Williams, Joshua Winston 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM