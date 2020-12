IN COURT: Full names of 175 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abel, Benjamin James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Allum, Declan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Amson, Robert Bennet 1 9:00AM

Ardill, Amy Rose 1 9:00AM

Argueta, Aida Consuelo 1 9:00AM

Ashworth, Wayne Evan 1 8:30AM

Bailey, Brandon John 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Wade Jules 6 9:00AM

Baker, Shannon Leigh, Miss 1 8:30AM

Bassett, Robert Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Bellchambers, Gerard Peter, Mr 2 2:00PM

Bisset, Michael John 7 9:00AM

Bluck, Hannah Rose 1 9:00AM

Boersma, Aidan Paul 6 9:00AM

Bokan, Tania Louise 1 9:00AM

Bossom, Bryce Anthony Nelson 1 9:00AM

Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Buchholz-Ale, Gino Andre, Mr 1 9:00AM

Buhse, Dean Matthew, Mr 6 11:00AM

Burke, Damien Lee 1 9:00AM

Butler, Samuel David 1 9:00AM

Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM

Butwell, Melissa Gaye, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Causby, Daan Robert B 1 9:00AM

Chand-Bell, Clinton Samuel Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Charlton, Scott 1 9:00AM

Clark, Charlie William 1 9:00AM

Collins, Bruce Charles Thomas 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Joshua Charles 1 9:00AM

Conroy, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Cremore, Jodi Louise 5 9:00AM

Cufi, Kimmet 1 9:00AM

Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John 3 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Devlin, Tara Shirley 1 8:30AM

Diamond, Blake 1 9:00AM

Dillon, Wayne 1 9:00AM

Donaghy, Roisin 1 9:00AM

Douglass, Troy William 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Sky Louise, Miss 3 9:00AM

England, Micheal Shane 3 9:00AM

Erihe, Jordan David Thomas 1 9:00AM

Everingham, Justin Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Farah, Matthew Charles 5 9:00AM

Filipo, Cameron Vili, Mr 1 9:00AM

Foo, Cheok Wong, Mr 1 9:00AM

Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM

Franks, Christopher 1 9:00AM

Fuchs, Bailey Ossie John 1 8:30AM

Galea Harvey, Charles Les 1 9:00AM

Galea, Garry Charles 1 9:00AM

Gander, Peter James 1 8:30AM

George, Daniel Peter, Mr 6 9:00AM

Graham, Daniel Norman 1 9:00AM

Gray, Jaihdon 1 9:00AM

Green, Kassandra Ralene, Miss 1 9:00AM

Green, Peter Gary 1 9:00AM

Greer, Cailean John 1 9:00AM

Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM

Hamisi, Stefano, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hanrahan, Jamie Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 3 9:00AM

Hill, Richard Vincent 3 9:00AM

Hira, Matangirau David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hocking, Kane Simon, Mr 6 9:00AM

Hogan, Joelene Denise 1 9:00AM

Holz, John Ashley 3 9:00AM

Hughes, Jessica Dawn 1 9:00AM

Hunia, Takari Harley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Isaacs, Desmond Bert, Mr 3 9:00AM

Janssen, Ashleigh Lorena 1 9:00AM

Jensen, Bruce Paul Charles 1 9:00AM

Jessell, Llewellyn James 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Joshua Thomas 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Virginia, Miss 3 9:00AM

Johnson, Yevette Maxine 1 9:00AM

Kermode, Tammy Anne 1 9:00AM

Lake, Jazmine Skye 1 9:00AM

Lake, Jazmine Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Laughlan, Seth 1 9:00AM

Lemuelu, Pesi, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ley, Andrew Richard, Mr 6 9:00AM

Long, Matthew James, Mr 5 9:00AM

Lorkin, David John 1 9:00AM

Lucas, Emily Marie 3 9:00AM

Lynch, Jason Christopher 1 9:00AM

Mafutele, Kalifa 1 9:00AM

Malicki, Tayla De’Ahn, Miss 1 9:00AM

Manguerra, Rameces 1 9:00AM

Manning, Cheryl Anne 1 9:00AM

Marchitto, Tiffany Natasha, Miss 1 9:00AM

Martin, Aaron James Dean 3 9:00AM

Martin, Aaron James Dean 1 9:00AM

Mcalister, Tanya-Maree 1 9:00AM

Mccallion, Thomas Damien 1 9:00AM

Mccallum, Andrew Barry 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Lee Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccarron, Mia 5 9:00AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckinney-Smith, Brent Warren, Mr 7 9:00AM

Mckinnon, Harley Micheal 1 9:00AM

Mcmanus, Matthew Joseph 1 9:00AM

Merrett, Matthew D 1 8:30AM

Mikaele, Mikaele Michael 6 9:00AM

Mitchell, Tye Luke George 1 9:00AM

Moore, Ryan Anthony 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Carol Anne Margret 1 9:00AM

Munachen, Elliot James 7 9:00AM

Murray, Daniel Gerard 1 9:00AM

Neale, Barry Gordon 1 9:00AM

Newbery, Charlotte Anne, Miss 3 9:00AM

Nowlan, Harley Christophor Neville 1 9:00AM

O’Donnell, Barry William 1 9:00AM

O’Leary, Donna Marie 3 9:00AM

Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 1 9:00AM

Palu, Shante Lae-Al 1 9:00AM

Paxton, Troy John 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Caitlyn Nola 1 9:00AM

Peterson, Wayne Dale 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Nisha Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Pita, Samuela 1 9:00AM

Pukallus, Frederick Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pula, Tina Eterei Sophia, Miss 1 8:30AM

Quayle, Tara Maree 1 9:00AM

Rafiq, Mohammed Shiraz 1 8:30AM

Rahurahu, David Raymond 1 9:00AM

Ratcliffe, Ben Gibson 1 8:30AM

Rees, Nathan Alexander 1 9:00AM

Riley, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rixon, Matthew Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Benjamin Stephen 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Janelle Esther 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Janelle Esther 3 9:00AM

Robinson, Kayialee Janalia 1 9:00AM

Rose, Trishaye Alice-Louise 7 9:00AM

Royle, Brent Joseph 1 9:00AM

Salesa, Tele 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Paul James Casey 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Wade Aaron 3 9:00AM

Schloss, John James 1 9:00AM

Scott, Jayden Allan 1 9:00AM

Simpson, David Joseph 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Kerry Lee 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Rishaun William 1 9:00AM

Smith, Matthew Brian, Mr 6 9:00AM

Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 8:30AM

Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stuart, Keith Ian James 1 9:00AM

Taufa, Ilaisaane Masina T 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Amanda Louise 1 8:30AM

Thomas, Amanda Louise, Miss 1 8:30AM

Thomas, Scott Andrew 1 9:00AM

Tiotala, Mataimoa 1 9:00AM

Tuxford, Matthew Robert 3 9:00AM

Van-Wezel, Levi Marc 1 9:00AM

Verburgt, Emily Jaylon, Miss 1 9:00AM

Vidler-Trace, Ashleigh Jane 1 8:30AM

Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 2 2:00PM

Vinson, Ross Allan 3 9:00AM

Voysey, Amber Kaitlyn 6 9:00AM

Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wang, Jiayi, Miss 1 9:00AM

Watt, Steven John 1 9:00AM

Watts, Kevin Dennis 6 9:00AM

Webb, Isaiah David Joshua 3 9:00AM

Weston, William Daniel 1 9:00AM

Wheatley, Eden Maree 3 9:00AM

Williams, Katherine, Ms 1 9:00AM

Worldon, Harley Page 1 9:00AM

Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 7 9:00AM

Ziebell, Jamie Paul 1 9:00AM