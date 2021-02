IN COURT: Full names of 174 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Agbaleti, Koffi Christophe 6 10:00AM

Allen, Kris Douglas 6 10:00AM

Armstrong, Thomas William, Mr 6 10:00AM

Arnold, Craig John 6 10:00AM

Asi, Monicca Segia 6 10:00AM

Ben, Teremoana Junior, Mr 6 10:00AM

Bennett, Anthony 1 8:30AM

Bevin, Brodie Christopher 1 9:00AM

Bonham, Matthew Warren 6 10:00AM

Boyce, Alex John 7 9:00AM

Buckel, Luke William, Mr 6 10:00AM

Burton, Kenneth Ian, Mr 6 10:00AM

Cao, Yanmin 6 10:00AM

Carrick, Troy Leonard 6 10:00AM

Chapman, Wayne David, Mr 1 8:30AM

Charlton, Scott 1 9:00AM

Clark, Jennifer Leigh Hazel 1 9:00AM

Clohessy, Trent Mitchell 6 10:00AM

Conlon, Joshua Charles 6 10:00AM

Cox, Adam Leslie 1 9:00AM

Cross, Rebecca Kaylene, Miss 6 10:00AM

Curtis, Racheal Jayne, Miss 1 9:00AM

D. Cocco & Sons Investments Pty Ltd 5 9:00AM

Davidson, Aidan Terrence 7 9:00AM

Davie, Angus Cheyne 1 9:00AM

Davis, Jason Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Melinda 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Melinda Caroline, Miss 1 9:00AM

Debels, Roger John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Dewis, Cael Bruce 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 6 10:00AM

Diamond, Thomas William 6 10:00AM

Dickman, Letitia Joy 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Joshua Patrick Robert 6 10:00AM

Douglas, Shane Bowman Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Duffy, Tammy Maree 1 9:00AM

Duffy, Tammy Maree 6 10:00AM

Dundas, Kym Ayesha 6 10:00AM

Dunn, Deka Thomas 1 9:00AM

Eames-Parker, Thomas Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Eaton, Rebecca Louise, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Adam James 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Daniel John 6 10:00AM

Enoch, Kevin Shane 6 10:00AM

Eustace, Kyle Peter 7 9:00AM

Fanning, Jordan Layne 1 9:00AM

Farrell, Peter John 6 10:00AM

Farrelly-Dakin, James Thomas 1 8:30AM

Faulkner, Rachel Ann 6 9:00AM

Faulkner, Rachel Ann 6 10:00AM

Fitzsimmons, Gordon William 6 10:00AM

Froneman, Leon 1 9:00AM

Fuifui, Junior 1 9:00AM

Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 6 10:00AM

Galagher, Louisa Hui-Min 6 10:00AM

Gardiner, Warren Charles 1 9:00AM

Garlo, Prince Terry 6 10:00AM

Green, Dennis John 1 9:00AM

Griffin, Jacob Allen 6 10:00AM

Griffiths, Scott Andrew 5 9:00AM

Gundesen, Steen, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hall, Daniel William, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hamilton, Chet Guy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hamilton, Noah Andrew 6 10:00AM

Hannah, Michelle Louise 6 10:00AM

Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Haywood, David Terence, Mr 6 2:00PM

Healey, Timothy John 1 9:00AM

Heathcote, Mitchell John 6 10:00AM

Hedley, Nathan Lewis 6 10:00AM

Hedley, Wayne, Mr 6 10:00AM

Henderson, Kristen Blair 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Kirsty Anne 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Paul Raymond 1 9:00AM

Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 9:00AM

Holmes, Daniel Patrick Thomas 1 9:00AM

Howard, Phillip Timothy, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hughes, Kevin 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Kevin George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Humphrey, Anthony James 1 9:00AM

Hunt, Vaine Alisha, Miss 6 10:00AM

Hunt, Vaine Alisha, Miss 1 9:00AM

Insley, Kristy Lee 1 9:00AM

Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 6 10:00AM

Ives, Zac William Blaire, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jessell, Llewellyn James 6 10:00AM

Jones, Adam Stephen 6 10:00AM

King, David Alan 6 10:00AM

Kirk, Tracey Lee 6 10:00AM

Knechtli, Simon John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Knight, Nathan Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Langton, Bohkeen Liam 6 10:00AM

Leach, Larissa Ann 7 9:00AM

Leatherby, Dean Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM

Lester, Timothy James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Levack, Keith Stewart 6 10:00AM

Lightly, Steven Ian 6 10:00AM

Lokeni, Zach Paulo, Mr 6 10:00AM

Macdonald, Benjamin James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mack, Sarah Rayna 7 9:00AM

Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM

Martin, Peter Scott 7 9:00AM

Masih, Antoinette Geertje 1 9:00AM

Masih, Antoinette Geertje, Ms 1 9:00AM

Massina, Dion 5 9:00AM

Mathews, Russell Gordon Haig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Matson, Wayne Peter 1 9:00AM

Maughan, Lochlan James 1 9:00AM

Mc Claferty, Sophia Anne Patricia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mccolm, Trevor John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Mcneil, Allan 1 8:30AM

Mcpherson, Taleah Lynn 6 10:00AM

Monssen, Ben James, Mr 7 9:00AM

Mules, Amanda Lee 7 9:00AM

Neumann, Justin Leigh Andrew 1 9:00AM

Nouata, Lole, Mr 6 10:00AM

Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM

O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 6 10:00AM

Omeley, Paul Wayne 1 9:00AM

Palelei, George Peauafi 6 10:00AM

Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 1 9:00AM

Park View Lodge (Qld) Pty Ltd 6 10:00AM

Paton, Daniel Michael 1 9:00AM

Pereira, Roy Manuel 1 9:00AM

Peric, Kaitlin Ana 1 9:00AM

Persechino, Sarah Jayne 1 9:00AM

Petrie, Jonathon Stewart 6 9:00AM

Quick, Riley-James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Radhakrishnan, Sandraseghram, Mr 6 10:00AM

Rafak, Mohammad 6 10:00AM

Reeks, Braydon Wayne 1 9:00AM

Rees, Margaret Helen Mary 6 10:00AM

Reid, Garth Michael, Mr 6 10:00AM

Reidy, Rebbeca Louise, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Reussien, Christopher Michael Sjoert, Mr 6 10:00AM

Rey, Melissa 1 9:00AM

Rhodes, Shane 6 10:00AM

Riley, Scott James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Robinson, Clinton Terence 6 9:00AM

Rogers, Emily Jane 6 10:00AM

Rooney, Michael James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Roser, Craig Norman 6 10:00AM

Russ, Jessie Douglas 1 9:00AM

Saarberg, Adriaan Peter 6 10:00AM

Saarberg, Peter Adriaan 6 10:00AM

Sanders, Daniel Giordan, Mr 6 10:00AM

Schafer, Michael Kevin 6 10:00AM

Stevens, Robert Mark 1 9:00AM

Stoppard, Rachel Deborah 1 9:00AM

Stratford, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Suey, Kyeana Marie Michelle 6 10:00AM

Suey, Kyeana Marie Michelle 1 9:00AM

Tahana, Jordan Michael 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 6 10:00AM

Taylor, Matthew David 1 9:00AM

Theyers, Lucy Jane 6 10:00AM

Thompson, Dylan Lee 6 10:00AM

Tilling, Jordan Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM

Tofa, Sovite, Mr 6 10:00AM

Toth, Dylan Blaine 1 9:00AM

Trippett, Stephen John 6 10:00AM

Tuilagi, Samuel Ula 1 8:30AM

Van Der Zee, Shaquille 6 10:00AM

Van Leent, Jordan Christian Thomas 6 10:00AM

Van Leent, Jordan Christian Thomas 1 9:00AM

Vandersyde, Carn Damien, Mr 6 10:00AM

Vogler, Tony James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Waters, Lachlan James 1 8:30AM

Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 8:30AM

Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Matthew Thomas 1 9:00AM

Winter, Caesar Romero 6 10:00AM

Wyllie-Clarke, Nathan Lee 6 10:00AM

Ziebell, Jayden Gary 1 9:00AM