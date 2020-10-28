IN COURT: Full names of 174 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Andrews, Edward John 1 9:00AM
Argueta, Aida Consuelo 1 9:00AM
Baker, Robert Michael 6 10:00AM
Bayliss, Connor Glenn 1 9:00AM
Beckenham, Gary David 1 9:00AM
Beckett, Danny 1 9:00AM
Bobak Brown, Shannon Lee 6 10:00AM
Brennan, Jonathan Francis 1 9:00AM
Brown, Jamie Michael 1 8:30AM
Brown, Melissa Lee 6 10:00AM
Canendo, Andre Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM
Capes, Zakk David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carmichael, Steven James 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Cassandra Hope 6 10:00AM
Causby, Daan Robert B 6 10:00AM
Chapman, Trevor Barron Laukai 1 8:30AM
Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr 6 10:00AM
Christofferson, Glenn Norman 6 10:00AM
Clark, Reece Gregory 1 9:00AM
Clohessy, Trent Mitchell 1 8:30AM
Cochrane, Patrick James 1 9:00AM
Compton, William John Noel 6 10:00AM
Craft, Kirra May 6 9:00AM
Craft, Kirra May 6 10:00AM
Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 1 9:00AM
Crittenden, Amy 1 9:00AM
Crompton, Scott Andrew 1 9:00AM
Cronin, Robert J 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Rhonda Beth 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Rhonda Beth 1 8:30AM
Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM
Dalton, Kenneth O’Neill 1 9:00AM
Davis, Shane Kevin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Di Carlo, Antonino 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Tanya Joy 1 9:00AM
Dobson, Alex Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM
Domomi, Bathelemayo Beneth 7 9:00AM
Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Daniel John 6 10:00AM
Ellis, Nigel Richard 1 9:00AM
Faletuai, Lafi Tafi 6 10:00AM
Farrell, Deborah Katherine 1 9:00AM
Fielding, Tara Malologa, Ms 1 9:00AM
Forrest, Adam Russell 1 9:00AM
Foxwell, Bryce Douglas, Mr 6 10:00AM
Fuller, Kenneth 6 10:00AM
Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 6 10:00AM
Gilchrist, Phillip Arthur 1 9:00AM
Giles, Brendan George 1 9:00AM
Gillespie, Kyle James Vincent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gipp, Levi Scott, Mr 6 10:00AM
Green, Andrew John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Green, Jessica Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Green, William Brett 6 10:00AM
Harvey, Troy Stephen 6 10:00AM
Hedges, Joe Albert Nixon 1 9:00AM
Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM
Higgins, Neil Andrew Kevin 6 10:00AM
Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 6 10:00AM
Hinton, Jayden Lindsey 6 10:00AM
Holmes, Anthony Jade Liam 1 9:00AM
Iele Ioane, Fili Jerry, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jack, Jessie 1 9:00AM
Jerome, Brendan Robert 6 10:00AM
Jerome, Brendan Robert 6 8:30AM
Johnson, Christopher Neal 6 9:00AM
Johnson, Ryan Arthur 1 9:30AM
Jones, Adam Stephen 6 10:00AM
Jones-Mahoney, Bryce Thomas 6 10:00AM
Judge, Samuel Joseph, Mr 1 8:30AM
Kelly, Reece Byren 1 9:00AM
Kimmel, Matthew John 1 9:00AM
King, David Alan 1 9:00AM
Kiss, Andrew Robert 6 10:00AM
Knight, Marion Gail 6 10:00AM
Le, Vinh Chi 1 9:00AM
Leota, Loan Utueva, Ms 1 9:00AM
Levack, Keith Stewart 6 10:00AM
Lister, Barry John 1 9:00AM
Lock, Jason 1 9:00AM
Mabok, Akeg Ali Mongok 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Majok, Majok Riel 6 10:00AM
Manovski, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Margerison, Alyce Leanne, Miss 6 10:00AM
Marsh, David Thomas, Mr 6 10:00AM
Marshall, David Errol 6 10:00AM
Martin, Aaron James Dean 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Scott 6 10:00AM
Mccolm, Casey James 6 10:00AM
Mcfarlane, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Nathan Leslie Glenn 6 10:00AM
Mclean, Bodie John 1 9:00AM
Mclean, Bruce William 6 10:00AM
Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Jack Andrew 6 10:00AM
Monssen, Ben James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 6 9:00AM
Mowday, Justin John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Muller, Gregory Paul 6 10:00AM
Neale, Barry Gordon 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Paul Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Tien Quoc 1 9:00AM
Nicholas, Matthew John 1 8:30AM
Nouata, Lole, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nunn, Bradley James 1 8:30AM
Olander, Reuben Mark 1 9:00AM
O’Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM
Onyenakasa, Ignnatius Chigaeme 6 10:00AM
Parker, Benjamin Albert 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Matthew John 6 10:00AM
Pinner, Jeffrey Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pollack, Nicole Patricia 1 9:00AM
Pomana, Viliami Fakahafua 1 9:00AM
Poynter, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pullen, Terry 6 10:00AM
Randorf, Corey James 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rhodes, Corey Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Robertson, Maddison Jade, Miss 1 8:30AM
Robinson, Kevin Vincent 1 9:00AM
Rowsell, Bradley James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Saarberg, Adriaan Peter 6 9:00AM
Saarberg, Adriaan Peter 6 10:00AM
Schafer, Michael Kevin 6 10:00AM
Schubring, Scott William 6 10:00AM
Schuck, Amy Anne 1 9:00AM
Sendon, Marlina 1 9:00AM
Shellshear, Gordon Alexander, Mr 1 8:30AM
Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 1 9:00AM
Skinner, Danniel Kenneth Eric 1 8:30AM
Sosa, Mario Alberto, Mr 1 9:00AM
Spasevski, Ljube 1 9:00AM
Steele, Dylan William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stenner, Jarrod 1 9:00AM
Stenner, Jarrod John 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Glen Christopher 1 9:00AM
Swart, Aleck Lukas Cornelius, Mr 6 10:00AM
Szanto, Gary John, Mr 7 9:00AM
Tahana, Jordan Michael 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Dean Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Thomas, Joshua Adam, Mr 6 10:00AM
Thompson, Josh 6 10:00AM
Thomsen, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tilling, Jordan Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM
Tronc, Anthony Wayne 1 9:00AM
Turner, Brendan Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Van Leent, Jordan Christian Thomas 6 10:00AM
Vilaylath, Donald 6 10:00AM
Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM
Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 7 9:00AM
Walker, Bree 1 8:30AM
Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM
Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM
Walker, Oliver Ryan 6 10:00AM
Webster, Carly Fay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Weldon, Steven Thomas 1 9:00AM
Welsh, Jessica Lee 6 10:00AM
Whittred, Donald Alexander 7 9:00AM
Wiedman, Jolene Ann, Miss 6 10:00AM
Wiggins, Rowan David 1 9:00AM
Windsor, Paul Andrew 1 8:30AM
Windsor, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM
Winslow, Dylan John 6 9:00AM
Winter, Caesar Romero 6 10:00AM
Woods, Mitchell James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Woods, Mitchell James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Woolley, Kyle Nicholas 6 9:00AM
Woolley, Kyle Nicholas, Mr 6 9:00AM
Yarrie-Page, Jayden Lee 7 9:00AM
Young, Roderick Michel 1 9:00AM
Young, Zane Alexander 1 9:00AM
Young, Zane Alexander 1 8:30AM
Zeller, Andrew Michael 1 9:00AM