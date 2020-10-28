IN COURT: Full names of 174 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Andrews, Edward John 1 9:00AM

Argueta, Aida Consuelo 1 9:00AM

Baker, Robert Michael 6 10:00AM

Bayliss, Connor Glenn 1 9:00AM

Beckenham, Gary David 1 9:00AM

Beckett, Danny 1 9:00AM

Bobak Brown, Shannon Lee 6 10:00AM

Brennan, Jonathan Francis 1 9:00AM

Brown, Jamie Michael 1 8:30AM

Brown, Melissa Lee 6 10:00AM

Canendo, Andre Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM

Capes, Zakk David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Carmichael, Steven James 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Cassandra Hope 6 10:00AM

Causby, Daan Robert B 6 10:00AM

Chapman, Trevor Barron Laukai 1 8:30AM

Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr 6 10:00AM

Christofferson, Glenn Norman 6 10:00AM

Clark, Reece Gregory 1 9:00AM

Clohessy, Trent Mitchell 1 8:30AM

Cochrane, Patrick James 1 9:00AM

Compton, William John Noel 6 10:00AM

Craft, Kirra May 6 9:00AM

Craft, Kirra May 6 10:00AM

Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 1 9:00AM

Crittenden, Amy 1 9:00AM

Crompton, Scott Andrew 1 9:00AM

Cronin, Robert J 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Rhonda Beth 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Rhonda Beth 1 8:30AM

Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM

Dalton, Kenneth O’Neill 1 9:00AM

Davis, Shane Kevin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Di Carlo, Antonino 1 9:00AM

Dixon, Tanya Joy 1 9:00AM

Dobson, Alex Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM

Domomi, Bathelemayo Beneth 7 9:00AM

Donovan, Damian Michael 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Daniel John 6 10:00AM

Ellis, Nigel Richard 1 9:00AM

Faletuai, Lafi Tafi 6 10:00AM

Farrell, Deborah Katherine 1 9:00AM

Fielding, Tara Malologa, Ms 1 9:00AM

Forrest, Adam Russell 1 9:00AM

Foxwell, Bryce Douglas, Mr 6 10:00AM

Fuller, Kenneth 6 10:00AM

Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 6 10:00AM

Gilchrist, Phillip Arthur 1 9:00AM

Giles, Brendan George 1 9:00AM

Gillespie, Kyle James Vincent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gipp, Levi Scott, Mr 6 10:00AM

Green, Andrew John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Green, Jessica Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Green, William Brett 6 10:00AM

Harvey, Troy Stephen 6 10:00AM

Hedges, Joe Albert Nixon 1 9:00AM

Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM

Higgins, Neil Andrew Kevin 6 10:00AM

Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 6 10:00AM

Hinton, Jayden Lindsey 6 10:00AM

Holmes, Anthony Jade Liam 1 9:00AM

Iele Ioane, Fili Jerry, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jack, Jessie 1 9:00AM

Jerome, Brendan Robert 6 10:00AM

Jerome, Brendan Robert 6 8:30AM

Johnson, Christopher Neal 6 9:00AM

Johnson, Ryan Arthur 1 9:30AM

Jones, Adam Stephen 6 10:00AM

Jones-Mahoney, Bryce Thomas 6 10:00AM

Judge, Samuel Joseph, Mr 1 8:30AM

Kelly, Reece Byren 1 9:00AM

Kimmel, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

King, David Alan 1 9:00AM

Kiss, Andrew Robert 6 10:00AM

Knight, Marion Gail 6 10:00AM

Le, Vinh Chi 1 9:00AM

Leota, Loan Utueva, Ms 1 9:00AM

Levack, Keith Stewart 6 10:00AM

Lister, Barry John 1 9:00AM

Lock, Jason 1 9:00AM

Mabok, Akeg Ali Mongok 1 9:00AM

Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Majok, Majok Riel 6 10:00AM

Manovski, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Margerison, Alyce Leanne, Miss 6 10:00AM

Marsh, David Thomas, Mr 6 10:00AM

Marshall, David Errol 6 10:00AM

Martin, Aaron James Dean 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Scott 6 10:00AM

Mccolm, Casey James 6 10:00AM

Mcfarlane, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Nathan Leslie Glenn 6 10:00AM

Mclean, Bodie John 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bruce William 6 10:00AM

Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Jack Andrew 6 10:00AM

Monssen, Ben James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 6 9:00AM

Mowday, Justin John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Muller, Gregory Paul 6 10:00AM

Neale, Barry Gordon 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Paul Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Tien Quoc 1 9:00AM

Nicholas, Matthew John 1 8:30AM

Nouata, Lole, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nunn, Bradley James 1 8:30AM

Olander, Reuben Mark 1 9:00AM

O’Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM

Onyenakasa, Ignnatius Chigaeme 6 10:00AM

Parker, Benjamin Albert 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Matthew John 6 10:00AM

Pinner, Jeffrey Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pollack, Nicole Patricia 1 9:00AM

Pomana, Viliami Fakahafua 1 9:00AM

Poynter, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pullen, Terry 6 10:00AM

Randorf, Corey James 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rhodes, Corey Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM

Robertson, Maddison Jade, Miss 1 8:30AM

Robinson, Kevin Vincent 1 9:00AM

Rowsell, Bradley James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Saarberg, Adriaan Peter 6 9:00AM

Saarberg, Adriaan Peter 6 10:00AM

Schafer, Michael Kevin 6 10:00AM

Schubring, Scott William 6 10:00AM

Schuck, Amy Anne 1 9:00AM

Sendon, Marlina 1 9:00AM

Shellshear, Gordon Alexander, Mr 1 8:30AM

Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 1 9:00AM

Skinner, Danniel Kenneth Eric 1 8:30AM

Sosa, Mario Alberto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Spasevski, Ljube 1 9:00AM

Steele, Dylan William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stenner, Jarrod 1 9:00AM

Stenner, Jarrod John 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Glen Christopher 1 9:00AM

Swart, Aleck Lukas Cornelius, Mr 6 10:00AM

Szanto, Gary John, Mr 7 9:00AM

Tahana, Jordan Michael 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Dean Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Joshua Adam, Mr 6 10:00AM

Thompson, Josh 6 10:00AM

Thomsen, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tilling, Jordan Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM

Tronc, Anthony Wayne 1 9:00AM

Turner, Brendan Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Van Leent, Jordan Christian Thomas 6 10:00AM

Vilaylath, Donald 6 10:00AM

Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM

Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 7 9:00AM

Walker, Bree 1 8:30AM

Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM

Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walker, Oliver Ryan 6 10:00AM

Webster, Carly Fay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Steven Thomas 1 9:00AM

Welsh, Jessica Lee 6 10:00AM

Whittred, Donald Alexander 7 9:00AM

Wiedman, Jolene Ann, Miss 6 10:00AM

Wiggins, Rowan David 1 9:00AM

Windsor, Paul Andrew 1 8:30AM

Windsor, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Winslow, Dylan John 6 9:00AM

Winter, Caesar Romero 6 10:00AM

Woods, Mitchell James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Woods, Mitchell James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Woolley, Kyle Nicholas 6 9:00AM

Woolley, Kyle Nicholas, Mr 6 9:00AM

Yarrie-Page, Jayden Lee 7 9:00AM

Young, Roderick Michel 1 9:00AM

Young, Zane Alexander 1 9:00AM

Young, Zane Alexander 1 8:30AM

Zeller, Andrew Michael 1 9:00AM