IN COURT: Full names of 169 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 3470 7300.

Abbas, Abbas 1 9:00AM

Abbey, Joshua William 6 9:00AM

Abbey, Joshua William, Mr 6 9:00AM

Abrantes De Oliveira, Danielle Cristine 1 9:00AM

Agoth, Agoth M Manyang 1 9:00AM

Ah-Wang, Raewyne Jade 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine 7 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine Colin 7 9:00AM

Archer, Claire Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Archer, Donald Gordon 1 9:00AM

Ashworth-Preece, Joseph Mark 1 9:00AM

Atasani, Phillip Richmond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Brandon John 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Harold John George 1 9:00AM

Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bond, Anthony Mark 1 9:00AM

Bond, Peter Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bone, Kaila Emma, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM

Bottomley, Conar Joel Lewis 1 9:00AM

Brown, Sharmyne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Brozic, Myles Warren 1 9:00AM

Buckley, William Bruce 1 9:00AM

Burchmann, Jordon Lyle Colin 1 9:00AM

Burgemeister, Taralee Ellen 1 8:30AM

Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 9:00AM

Burns, Jacob William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cannon, Jordan Terrence 1 9:00AM

Carey-Voss, Quintin Rhys 1 9:00AM

Carey-Voss, Quintin Rhys 1 8:30AM

Carlo, Debra Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Carngham, Scott Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Carter, Clayton Craig 1 9:00AM

Cartledge, Jon Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cawley, Joshua James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cay, Daniel Stephen 1 9:00AM

Checker, Adam Christopher 1 8:30AM

Clohessy, Trent Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Cobbo, Kyzah Tremaine 1 9:00AM

Collins, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM

Conroy, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Cooke, John Michael 1 8:30AM

Cooke, John Michael 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, Lance Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cooper, Shaun David 1 9:00AM

Corley, Rebecca Louise 1 9:00AM

Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM

Davis, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Gary John 1 9:00AM

Donald, Clifford James 6 9:00AM

Easton, Antonia Phillipa 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Daniel John 1 9:00AM

Elia, Posese, Mr 1 8:30AM

Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Esse Mohamed, Ali 1 9:00AM

Fata, Joshua 1 8:40AM

Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM

Filipo, Cameron Vili, Mr 1 9:00AM

Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 9:00AM

Foster, Rebecca Kate 1 9:00AM

Franklin, Aimee Louise 1 9:00AM

Geyer, Perry 1 8:30AM

Gordon, Scott James 1 9:00AM

Grey, Jessica 1 9:00AM

Guillesser, Colin Glenn Vincent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Guthrie-Macleod, Maddison Hope, Miss 1 9:00AM

Haase, Kristy Ann 1 9:00AM

Haines, Rehannah 1 9:00AM

Hale, Marcus Brian 1 9:00AM

Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 1 9:00AM

Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hegarty, Kahleela Antonia 1 9:00AM

Hocking, Kane Simon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hodcroft, Brendan Bradley 1 8:30AM

Hogg, Danny William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hortin, Cory Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hortin, Cory Russell, Mr 1 8:30AM

Jackson, Joseph Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Nicole Leslie 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Virginia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jolly, Callum Franklin 1 8:30AM

Jones, Brendan Paul 7 9:00AM

Jones, Jai Travis 1 9:00AM

Kauwhata, Sue Carolyn 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Andrew 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Kirra Jane Louise 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Anthony James Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe 1 9:00AM

Lines, Grant Eric 1 8:30AM

Lourie, Bobbie-Jo, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Karyn Maree, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Maguire, Karyn Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mccabe, Kristy Leigh, Miss 1 8:30AM

Mccabe, Kristy Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcguigan, Daniel Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM

Mclucas, Caitlin Shaneece, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcnicol, Richard Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mill, Glen David John 1 9:00AM

Milovale, Asher Andre 6 9:00AM

Mitchell, Mark James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Monsell, Henry Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Moxham, Russell John 1 9:00AM

Must, Jamie Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

New, Edward Beau-James 7 9:00AM

Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Novelly, Hadyn James 1 8:30AM

O’Neill, Brotayes Lyle 1 9:00AM

O’Neill, Michael-Paul James 1 9:00AM

Otto, Taylah Monique 1 9:00AM

Parcell, Harry Connor 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Mariah Michelle Jaylee, Miss 1 8:30AM

Parsons, Mariah Michelle Jaylee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Patterson, Kerrie Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Pearsall-Haskell, Jarrod Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Peterson, Crystal Jade 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Marnie Lynne 1 8:30AM

Plater, Yasmin Alleria 1 9:00AM

Platt, Domenic Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Preston, Benjamin Joel 1 9:00AM

Price, Wayne Thomas 1 9:00AM

Pringle, Brooke Francis 1 9:00AM

Quayle, Tara Maree 1 9:00AM

Read, Angela Therese 1 8:30AM

Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Janelle Esther 1 9:00AM

Ross, Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM

Saunimaa, Misela, Mr 1 8:30AM

Sawyer, Joshua 1 9:00AM

Schmidt, Robert 1 9:00AM

Schuck, Amy Anne 1 9:00AM

Schulz, Matthew Braden 7 9:00AM

Sela, Alex 1 9:00AM

Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 1 9:00AM

Sidhu, Jaspreet Singh 1 9:00AM

Sleath, Cody Leonard 1 9:00AM

Smith, Shane William 4 9:00AM

Stallan, Bronson Terrance 1 8:30AM

Stowers, Cedric, Mr 7 10:00AM

Suna, Brittani Fae, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Tathem, Mark Daniel, Mr 7 9:00AM

Taylor, Tabatha Louise, Miss 5 9:00AM

Than, Brandan 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Levi 1 9:00AM

Tuckwell, Jason Jeffrey Floyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tudor, Nangkita Liam, Mr 1 8:30AM

Tutagalevao, Vaimili 1 9:00AM

Vayro, Ian Ross 1 9:00AM

Walker, Bree 1 9:00AM

Walker, Kori Steven 1 9:00AM

Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Warren-Calwell, Julian Charles 1 8:30AM

Watson, Phillip Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watts, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Whittaker, Kevena Lee 1 9:00AM

Wilks, Brendan John 1 8:30AM

Williams, Amber-Lea Rose 1 9:00AM

Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Wol, Akol Deng Maywen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wonka, Katie Ellen Pamela, Miss 1 9:00AM

Yarrow, Andrew Brett, Mr 1 9:00AM

Yoxon, James Timothy William 6 9:00AM

Zinserling, David Werner 1 9:00AM