IN COURT: Full names of 169 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 3470 7300.
Abbas, Abbas 1 9:00AM
Abbey, Joshua William 6 9:00AM
Abbey, Joshua William, Mr 6 9:00AM
Abrantes De Oliveira, Danielle Cristine 1 9:00AM
Agoth, Agoth M Manyang 1 9:00AM
Ah-Wang, Raewyne Jade 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Antoine 7 9:00AM
Anderson, Antoine Colin 7 9:00AM
Archer, Claire Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Archer, Donald Gordon 1 9:00AM
Ashworth-Preece, Joseph Mark 1 9:00AM
Atasani, Phillip Richmond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Brandon John 1 9:00AM
Bishop, Harold John George 1 9:00AM
Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bond, Anthony Mark 1 9:00AM
Bond, Peter Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bone, Kaila Emma, Miss 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM
Bottomley, Conar Joel Lewis 1 9:00AM
Brown, Sharmyne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Brozic, Myles Warren 1 9:00AM
Buckley, William Bruce 1 9:00AM
Burchmann, Jordon Lyle Colin 1 9:00AM
Burgemeister, Taralee Ellen 1 8:30AM
Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 9:00AM
Burns, Jacob William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cannon, Jordan Terrence 1 9:00AM
Carey-Voss, Quintin Rhys 1 9:00AM
Carey-Voss, Quintin Rhys 1 8:30AM
Carlo, Debra Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Carngham, Scott Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carter, Clayton Craig 1 9:00AM
Cartledge, Jon Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cawley, Joshua James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cay, Daniel Stephen 1 9:00AM
Checker, Adam Christopher 1 8:30AM
Clohessy, Trent Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Cobbo, Kyzah Tremaine 1 9:00AM
Collins, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM
Conroy, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM
Cooke, John Michael 1 8:30AM
Cooke, John Michael 1 9:00AM
Coolwell, Lance Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cooper, Shaun David 1 9:00AM
Corley, Rebecca Louise 1 9:00AM
Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM
Davis, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Gary John 1 9:00AM
Donald, Clifford James 6 9:00AM
Easton, Antonia Phillipa 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Daniel John 1 9:00AM
Elia, Posese, Mr 1 8:30AM
Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM
Esse Mohamed, Ali 1 9:00AM
Fata, Joshua 1 8:40AM
Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM
Filipo, Cameron Vili, Mr 1 9:00AM
Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 9:00AM
Foster, Rebecca Kate 1 9:00AM
Franklin, Aimee Louise 1 9:00AM
Geyer, Perry 1 8:30AM
Gordon, Scott James 1 9:00AM
Grey, Jessica 1 9:00AM
Guillesser, Colin Glenn Vincent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Guthrie-Macleod, Maddison Hope, Miss 1 9:00AM
Haase, Kristy Ann 1 9:00AM
Haines, Rehannah 1 9:00AM
Hale, Marcus Brian 1 9:00AM
Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 1 9:00AM
Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM
Hegarty, Kahleela Antonia 1 9:00AM
Hocking, Kane Simon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hodcroft, Brendan Bradley 1 8:30AM
Hogg, Danny William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hortin, Cory Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hortin, Cory Russell, Mr 1 8:30AM
Jackson, Joseph Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Nicole Leslie 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Virginia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jolly, Callum Franklin 1 8:30AM
Jones, Brendan Paul 7 9:00AM
Jones, Jai Travis 1 9:00AM
Kauwhata, Sue Carolyn 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Andrew 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Kirra Jane Louise 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Anthony James Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe 1 9:00AM
Lines, Grant Eric 1 8:30AM
Lourie, Bobbie-Jo, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Karyn Maree, Mrs 1 8:30AM
Maguire, Karyn Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mccabe, Kristy Leigh, Miss 1 8:30AM
Mccabe, Kristy Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mcguigan, Daniel Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM
Mclucas, Caitlin Shaneece, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mcnicol, Richard Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mill, Glen David John 1 9:00AM
Milovale, Asher Andre 6 9:00AM
Mitchell, Mark James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Monsell, Henry Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Moxham, Russell John 1 9:00AM
Must, Jamie Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM
New, Edward Beau-James 7 9:00AM
Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Novelly, Hadyn James 1 8:30AM
O’Neill, Brotayes Lyle 1 9:00AM
O’Neill, Michael-Paul James 1 9:00AM
Otto, Taylah Monique 1 9:00AM
Parcell, Harry Connor 1 9:00AM
Parsons, Mariah Michelle Jaylee, Miss 1 8:30AM
Parsons, Mariah Michelle Jaylee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Patterson, Kerrie Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM
Pearsall-Haskell, Jarrod Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Crystal Jade 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Marnie Lynne 1 8:30AM
Plater, Yasmin Alleria 1 9:00AM
Platt, Domenic Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Preston, Benjamin Joel 1 9:00AM
Price, Wayne Thomas 1 9:00AM
Pringle, Brooke Francis 1 9:00AM
Quayle, Tara Maree 1 9:00AM
Read, Angela Therese 1 8:30AM
Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Janelle Esther 1 9:00AM
Ross, Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM
Saunimaa, Misela, Mr 1 8:30AM
Sawyer, Joshua 1 9:00AM
Schmidt, Robert 1 9:00AM
Schuck, Amy Anne 1 9:00AM
Schulz, Matthew Braden 7 9:00AM
Sela, Alex 1 9:00AM
Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 1 9:00AM
Sidhu, Jaspreet Singh 1 9:00AM
Sleath, Cody Leonard 1 9:00AM
Smith, Shane William 4 9:00AM
Stallan, Bronson Terrance 1 8:30AM
Stowers, Cedric, Mr 7 10:00AM
Suna, Brittani Fae, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Tathem, Mark Daniel, Mr 7 9:00AM
Taylor, Tabatha Louise, Miss 5 9:00AM
Than, Brandan 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Levi 1 9:00AM
Tuckwell, Jason Jeffrey Floyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tudor, Nangkita Liam, Mr 1 8:30AM
Tutagalevao, Vaimili 1 9:00AM
Vayro, Ian Ross 1 9:00AM
Walker, Bree 1 9:00AM
Walker, Kori Steven 1 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Warren-Calwell, Julian Charles 1 8:30AM
Watson, Phillip Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watts, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Whittaker, Kevena Lee 1 9:00AM
Wilks, Brendan John 1 8:30AM
Williams, Amber-Lea Rose 1 9:00AM
Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Wol, Akol Deng Maywen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wonka, Katie Ellen Pamela, Miss 1 9:00AM
Yarrow, Andrew Brett, Mr 1 9:00AM
Yoxon, James Timothy William 6 9:00AM
Zinserling, David Werner 1 9:00AM