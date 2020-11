IN COURT: Full names of 168 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abbas, Louisa Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Abwe, Herry 7 9:00AM

Alesana, Ualesi 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Arthur Phillip 6 9:00AM

Argueta, Aida Consuelo 1 9:00AM

Ashe, Jasmine Patricia-Mavis 6 9:00AM

Asiata, Samuel Taufal 7 9:00AM

Barney, Komotei, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beharrell, Jamie Ray 6 10:00AM

Bell, Angela Grace Lorraine, Mrs 3 9:00AM

Bell, Raymond John 6 9:00AM

Bemrose, Rhys 1 9:00AM

Berrell-Jasch, Reece Andrew 1 9:00AM

Blackman, Troy Anthony 1 9:00AM

Blake, Crystal Angel 1 9:00AM

Bluck, Hannah Rose 1 9:00AM

Borey, Robert Dudley 1 9:00AM

Bowles, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brackin, Shaun John 1 8:30AM

Brigg, Lynda Marian 6 9:00AM

Brown, Michael John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Sharmyne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bucknall, Zackery Norman 1 9:00AM

Bunker, Shane Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burley, Dean Brett 1 9:00AM

Butler, Samuel David 1 9:00AM

Cain, Janine Elizabeth 3 8:30AM

Chapman, Jeremy 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan 6 10:00AM

Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan, Mr 6 10:00AM

Clevens, Rae Mildred Anne 1 9:00AM

Cobbo, Norman Glen Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, James Douglas 3 9:00AM

Cooper, Timothy Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cosh, Megan Jane 1 9:00AM

Craig, Wade Dylan Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

David, Matthew James, Mr 6 9:00AM

David, Matthew James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Davis, Allan Thomas, Mr 6 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Roberto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Diamond, Blake 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Karen Susanne 3 8:30AM

Doyle, Karen Susanne 1 9:00AM

Droste, Lauren Jane, Miss 6 9:00AM

Dundas, Kym Ayesha 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Deka Thomas 1 9:00AM

Dyball, Floyd Mark 3 8:30AM

Edmunds, James John Scott 1 9:00AM

Ehrnholm, Arne Valdermar 7 9:00AM

England, Micheal Shane 3 9:00AM

Evans, Rebecca Jane 1 8:30AM

Fleming, Peter John 6 10:00AM

Flood, Nathan Jarratt 1 9:00AM

Frese, Peta Marie 1 9:00AM

Froneman, Leon 1 8:30AM

Froneman, Leon 1 9:00AM

Fuchs, Bailey Ossie John 1 8:30AM

Galea Harvey, Charles Les 1 9:00AM

Galea, Garry Charles 1 9:00AM

Garland, Alyson Claire, Miss 4 9:00AM

Garland, Anthony Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Goodwin, William Steven 6 9:00AM

Grey, Jessica 1 9:00AM

Hall, David Charles Patrick 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Jesse Charles 1 9:00AM

Harle, Victoria Elizabeth, Ms 1 8:30AM

Harlow, Joel Adam 1 8:30AM

Hastings, Brandon 1 9:00AM

Hawes, Kylie Anne Kathryne 1 9:00AM

Hawkins, Glenn Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hay, Jessica Marion Monique, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hayden, Denzel James 1 9:00AM

Hay-Stephens, Taylor Eric 1 9:00AM

Healey, Tamika Majenta 1 9:00AM

Heath, Conor Nathan 3 9:00AM

Heathcote, Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 3 9:00AM

Hele, Michael Wayne Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Henare, Jackson Tony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:00AM

Hobbs, Jay Alen, Mr 6 9:00AM

Holzberger, Gregory Frederick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hunia, Takari Harley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Illingsworth, Isaiah, Mr 3 9:00AM

Ivkovic, Cvjetin 1 9:00AM

Janssen, Ashleigh Lorena 6 9:00AM

Jensen, Bruce Paul Charles 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Wren William 6 9:00AM

Kalumbwa, Georgette 7 9:00AM

Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 9:00AM

Kermode, Tammy Anne 6 9:00AM

Lake, Jazmine Skye 2 9:00AM

Lake, Jazmine Skye, Miss 2 9:00AM

Leiataua, Siaosi 1 9:00AM

Lofipo, Oka Gideon 7 9:00AM

Loncar, Luke Gordon 1 9:00AM

Lukudu, Joana Kiden 1 8:30AM

Madden, James Albert, Mr 3 9:00AM

Manning, Cheryl Anne 1 8:30AM

Mcdonald, Zarach Poutu 1 9:00AM

Mckinnon, Katie Isabel, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcklaren, Toni Marie, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Meredith, Lashonda Tiara Gladys Stacey 1 9:00AM

Miles, Adam Scott 1 9:00AM

Milford, Sarah Michelle 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Tye Luke George 1 9:00AM

Mook, Kathleen Ramona, Miss 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Joshua Aaron 1 9:00AM

Mould, Pauline Enid, Miss 7 9:00AM

Neal, Kimberley Anne 1 9:00AM

Nielsen, Mitchell Andrew 1 9:00AM

North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM

Owole, Emmanuel Jamus 1 9:00AM

Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parr, Samuel George, Mr 1 8:30AM

Peters, Raymond Richard 1 9:00AM

Pignat, Ashleigh Alannah 1 9:00AM

Plummer, Miranda Michelle 6 9:00AM

Polgreen, Lane John 1 9:00AM

Poon, Kayla Marie 1 9:00AM

Popp, Shane Patrick 1 9:00AM

Rashidi, Kalumbwa 7 9:00AM

Rayner, Jennalee 1 9:00AM

Rees, Nathan Alexander 1 9:00AM

Reidy, Rebbeca Louise, Mrs 8 2:00PM

Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Reynolds, Brodie Johannes 1 9:00AM

Riley-Hartis, Jermaine 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Benjamin Stephen 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Emily Jane 1 9:00AM

Rooymans, Michael Hendrikus 1 9:00AM

Schneider, Jason Paul 4 9:00AM

Shabani, Walengamina, Mrs 7 9:00AM

Simpson, Kerry Lee 1 9:00AM

Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 3 9:00AM

Snell-Green, Kathee-Ann Hope 1 9:00AM

Soe, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM

Sokoll, Latoya Ashley, Miss 1 9:00AM

Squires, Arlena Kay, Miss 5 9:00AM

Squires, Arlena Kay, Miss 2 9:00AM

Stanbury, Danny John 1 9:00AM

Stegman, Brian 1 9:00AM

Stendrup, Richard Travis 1 9:00AM

Stephens, Taylor Eric Hay 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Michelle, Miss 6 9:00AM

Stuart, Keith Ian James 1 9:00AM

Szasz, Kayla Maree 5 9:00AM

Szepanowski, Zach Colin 1 9:00AM

Taban, Innocent Magwi 1 9:00AM

Taban, Innocent Magwi 1 8:30AM

Taliu, Solomona, Mr 4 9:00AM

Taylor, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tinson, Jason Aaron 1 9:00AM

Tolmie-Heath, Conor Nathan 3 9:00AM

Toma, Falenito Eric 1 9:00AM

Tromp, Natasha May 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Dylan James 1 9:00AM

Verburgt, Emily Jaylon, Miss 1 9:00AM

Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 6 9:00AM

Walker, Terrance Charles Gregory 3 8:30AM

West, Angela, Ms 1 9:00AM

Westbrook, Alana Peta 1 9:00AM

Wilcox, Graham Desmond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilshusen, Amy Clare, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Wilson, David Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM

Zacharias, Adam John 1 9:00AM