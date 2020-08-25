IN COURT: Full names of 167 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Akoubeny, Majok 1 9:00AM

Bahati, Desiree 1 8:30AM

Bailey, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM

Baker, Caitlin Jennifer 1 9:00AM

Barnett, Jennifer 5 9:00AM

Battisson, David John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beaven, Andrew William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Berghauser, Richard John 1 8:30AM

Blucher, Harry Thomas 5 9:00AM

Blucher, Pam 5 9:00AM

Brady, Dylann Allan 1 9:00AM

Brandon, Ryan Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Zeke Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Zeke Dion, Mr 1 8:30AM

Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Ryan David 5 9:00AM

Button, Bowman Colin 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Ebony Rene 1 9:00AM

Clegg, Ashley Andrew Sullivan 1 8:30AM

Clinghan, Kily Sharee 1 8:30AM

Contrea, Nicholas Gianni 1 9:00AM

Cox, Rebecca Dawn 5 10:30AM

Dampier, Daniel Christian-Thomas 5 9:00AM

Davies, Brittany Elle, Miss 1 8:30AM

Dawson, Melinda 5 9:00AM

Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM

Douglas, Travis Wayne 1 9:00AM

Dracere, Miliana Liku 1 9:00AM

Duckett, Brendan James Lee, Mr 1 8:30AM

Duncan, Thomas Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Deka Thomas 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dynevor, Solomon Arthur 1 9:00AM

Ebert, William Charles 5 9:00AM

Evans, Adrian Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Fechner, Clint Wade 1 9:00AM

Ferguson, Robert John, Mr 5 9:00AM

Fermor, Ryan Luke, Mr 5 9:00AM

Fisher, Cindy Antionette 1 9:00AM

Foran, Anthony Edward 1 9:00AM

Forrest, Mitchell James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Forster, Ben-Liam 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 8:30AM

Freeman, Taylor 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Taylor James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gabriel, Gary Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gabriel, Ricky Wayne 1 9:00AM

Gallagher, Desley Ann 1 9:00AM

Gallagher, Khalas Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Galovale, Kirisome Junior 5 9:00AM

Gierke, Billy Dean 1 9:00AM

Green, Bryanna 5 9:00AM

Green, Jessica Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM

Greening, Brett James 1 8:30AM

Grembowski, Michael 5 10:30AM

Grembowski, Michael John 5 10:30AM

Harding, Curtis Reginald James 1 9:00AM

Harding, Curtis Reginald James 1 8:30AM

Harding, Skye Louise 1 9:00AM

Hazard, Sarita Madeline, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hepple, Krystle 1 9:00AM

Hibbard, Melissa Ellen Cecilia 1 9:00AM

Hobbs, Jesse Randolph 1 9:00AM

Hogg, Danny William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Judith Anne 1 9:00AM

Hopkins-Booth, Judith Anne Vanessa, Miss 1 8:30AM

Huggins, Kelly Ann 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Kevin 5 9:00AM

Ioane, Ioane 1 8:30AM

Isaia, Agaletoa 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM

Jarvis, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jensen, Debbie Louise 5 10:30AM

Jensen, Nicholas Jayden 1 9:00AM

Jones, Trent Anthony 1 8:30AM

Keddie, Kirsty 5 9:00AM

King, Lynette Christine 1 9:00AM

King, Trevor Matthew 1 9:00AM

Kitching, Elle Leigh 1 9:00AM

Kuir, Zacheriah Akech 1 9:00AM

Kyle, Dennis Khan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Layne, Nathan Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Link, Chelsea Celine Jewel 1 8:30AM

Lofthouse, Jessica Rochelle 1 9:00AM

Lopala, Karanesi 1 9:00AM

Marle, Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mathie, Reagan Alexander 1 9:00AM

Mccartney, Shaun Joseph 1 8:30AM

Mcdermott, Mikaela Ann 1 9:00AM

Mcgrath, Peter Joseph 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM

Mckinnon, Tiarny Rain, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mealin, David William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mell, Hayden John 4 9:00AM

Morgan, Jahro Santana, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 8:30AM

Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM

Moss, Brian James 1 8:30AM

Muhling, Rodney Valentine 1 9:00AM

Munday, Paula 5 9:00AM

Murray, Simon Lewis 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 8:30AM

Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Neville, Harrison Charles 1 8:30AM

Neville, Oliver James 1 8:30AM

Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 8:30AM

Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Denis Clerke 1 8:30AM

O’Brien, Leon Russell 1 9:00AM

Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Scott Bradley 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Robert John 1 8:30AM

Parsons, Robert John 1 9:00AM

Pauga, Benson Leipau 1 9:00AM

Pereira, Roy Manuel 1 9:00AM

Poon, Kayla Marie 1 8:30AM

Poulton, Jesse Daniel 1 9:00AM

Radunz, Raymond Robert 1 9:00AM

Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 8:30AM

Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Brenda Lee 1 9:00AM

Riley, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rudd, David Allan 1 9:00AM

Salafai, Pule 5 9:00AM

Salehabadi, Mehrab 5 9:00AM

Schafferius, Patrick John 1 9:00AM

Schulze, Gregory Kevin 5 9:00AM

Schwenke, Lopa 1 9:00AM

Shackell, Joshua Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sinclair, Lesly Patricia, Ms 1 9:00AM

Smith, Shawn Jason John 1 9:00AM

Smith, Shawn Jason John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Solomon, Rex Alfred 1 8:30AM

Stevens, Belinda Ann 5 10:30AM

Stevens-Robinson, Shakira 1 9:00AM

Stevens-Robinson, Shakira 1 8:30AM

Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM

Strybos, Karina Jayne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Sweeney, Lisa Ann 5 10:30AM

Tamaariki Amosa, Karere Shane 1 9:00AM

Tatolu, Amelia Rose Maree, Miss 5 9:00AM

Taylor, Lawrence Edward 1 9:00AM

Teatoff, Catherine Deborah Alison, Miss 1 9:00AM

Toalei, Leonard David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Todd, Michelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Trappitt, Bradley Niel 5 9:00AM

Tuckwell, Taylor 1 10:30AM

Walker, Kori Steven 1 9:00AM

Walker, Terrance Charles Gregory 1 9:00AM

Ward, Richard Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ware, Daniel Patrick 1 9:00AM

Watts, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 8:30AM

Watts, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Watts, Kevin Dennis 1 9:00AM

Wheatley, Eden Maree 1 9:00AM

Whowell, Calin Brian 1 9:00AM

Williams, Anthony Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM

Williams, Geoffry Brian 5 9:00AM

Williams, Hayden Colin 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jayden Lee 1 9:00AM

Williams, Noel Robert Lee 1 8:30AM

Wilshire, Kimba Emanauel Robin A, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wright, Isaac Lang 1 9:00AM