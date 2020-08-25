IN COURT: Full names of 167 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Akoubeny, Majok 1 9:00AM
Bahati, Desiree 1 8:30AM
Bailey, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 8:30AM
Baker, Caitlin Jennifer 1 9:00AM
Barnett, Jennifer 5 9:00AM
Battisson, David John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beaven, Andrew William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Berghauser, Richard John 1 8:30AM
Blucher, Harry Thomas 5 9:00AM
Blucher, Pam 5 9:00AM
Brady, Dylann Allan 1 9:00AM
Brandon, Ryan Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Zeke Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Zeke Dion, Mr 1 8:30AM
Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brown, Ryan David 5 9:00AM
Button, Bowman Colin 1 9:00AM
Carlo, Ebony Rene 1 9:00AM
Clegg, Ashley Andrew Sullivan 1 8:30AM
Clinghan, Kily Sharee 1 8:30AM
Contrea, Nicholas Gianni 1 9:00AM
Cox, Rebecca Dawn 5 10:30AM
Dampier, Daniel Christian-Thomas 5 9:00AM
Davies, Brittany Elle, Miss 1 8:30AM
Dawson, Melinda 5 9:00AM
Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Travis Wayne 1 9:00AM
Dracere, Miliana Liku 1 9:00AM
Duckett, Brendan James Lee, Mr 1 8:30AM
Duncan, Thomas Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dunn, Deka Thomas 1 9:00AM
Dunn, Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dynevor, Solomon Arthur 1 9:00AM
Ebert, William Charles 5 9:00AM
Evans, Adrian Maxwell 1 9:00AM
Fechner, Clint Wade 1 9:00AM
Ferguson, Robert John, Mr 5 9:00AM
Fermor, Ryan Luke, Mr 5 9:00AM
Fisher, Cindy Antionette 1 9:00AM
Foran, Anthony Edward 1 9:00AM
Forrest, Mitchell James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Forster, Ben-Liam 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 8:30AM
Freeman, Taylor 1 9:00AM
Freeman, Taylor James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gabriel, Gary Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gabriel, Ricky Wayne 1 9:00AM
Gallagher, Desley Ann 1 9:00AM
Gallagher, Khalas Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Galovale, Kirisome Junior 5 9:00AM
Gierke, Billy Dean 1 9:00AM
Green, Bryanna 5 9:00AM
Green, Jessica Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM
Greening, Brett James 1 8:30AM
Grembowski, Michael 5 10:30AM
Grembowski, Michael John 5 10:30AM
Harding, Curtis Reginald James 1 9:00AM
Harding, Curtis Reginald James 1 8:30AM
Harding, Skye Louise 1 9:00AM
Hazard, Sarita Madeline, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hepple, Krystle 1 9:00AM
Hibbard, Melissa Ellen Cecilia 1 9:00AM
Hobbs, Jesse Randolph 1 9:00AM
Hogg, Danny William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hopkins, Judith Anne 1 9:00AM
Hopkins-Booth, Judith Anne Vanessa, Miss 1 8:30AM
Huggins, Kelly Ann 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Kevin 5 9:00AM
Ioane, Ioane 1 8:30AM
Isaia, Agaletoa 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM
Jarvis, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jensen, Debbie Louise 5 10:30AM
Jensen, Nicholas Jayden 1 9:00AM
Jones, Trent Anthony 1 8:30AM
Keddie, Kirsty 5 9:00AM
King, Lynette Christine 1 9:00AM
King, Trevor Matthew 1 9:00AM
Kitching, Elle Leigh 1 9:00AM
Kuir, Zacheriah Akech 1 9:00AM
Kyle, Dennis Khan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Layne, Nathan Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM
Link, Chelsea Celine Jewel 1 8:30AM
Lofthouse, Jessica Rochelle 1 9:00AM
Lopala, Karanesi 1 9:00AM
Marle, Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mathie, Reagan Alexander 1 9:00AM
Mccartney, Shaun Joseph 1 8:30AM
Mcdermott, Mikaela Ann 1 9:00AM
Mcgrath, Peter Joseph 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM
Mckinnon, Tiarny Rain, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mealin, David William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mell, Hayden John 4 9:00AM
Morgan, Jahro Santana, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 8:30AM
Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM
Moss, Brian James 1 8:30AM
Muhling, Rodney Valentine 1 9:00AM
Munday, Paula 5 9:00AM
Murray, Simon Lewis 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 8:30AM
Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Neville, Harrison Charles 1 8:30AM
Neville, Oliver James 1 8:30AM
Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 8:30AM
Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM
O’Brien, Denis Clerke 1 8:30AM
O’Brien, Leon Russell 1 9:00AM
Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Scott Bradley 1 9:00AM
Parsons, Robert John 1 8:30AM
Parsons, Robert John 1 9:00AM
Pauga, Benson Leipau 1 9:00AM
Pereira, Roy Manuel 1 9:00AM
Poon, Kayla Marie 1 8:30AM
Poulton, Jesse Daniel 1 9:00AM
Radunz, Raymond Robert 1 9:00AM
Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 8:30AM
Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Brenda Lee 1 9:00AM
Riley, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rudd, David Allan 1 9:00AM
Salafai, Pule 5 9:00AM
Salehabadi, Mehrab 5 9:00AM
Schafferius, Patrick John 1 9:00AM
Schulze, Gregory Kevin 5 9:00AM
Schwenke, Lopa 1 9:00AM
Shackell, Joshua Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sinclair, Lesly Patricia, Ms 1 9:00AM
Smith, Shawn Jason John 1 9:00AM
Smith, Shawn Jason John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Solomon, Rex Alfred 1 8:30AM
Stevens, Belinda Ann 5 10:30AM
Stevens-Robinson, Shakira 1 9:00AM
Stevens-Robinson, Shakira 1 8:30AM
Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM
Strybos, Karina Jayne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Sweeney, Lisa Ann 5 10:30AM
Tamaariki Amosa, Karere Shane 1 9:00AM
Tatolu, Amelia Rose Maree, Miss 5 9:00AM
Taylor, Lawrence Edward 1 9:00AM
Teatoff, Catherine Deborah Alison, Miss 1 9:00AM
Toalei, Leonard David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Todd, Michelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Trappitt, Bradley Niel 5 9:00AM
Tuckwell, Taylor 1 10:30AM
Walker, Kori Steven 1 9:00AM
Walker, Terrance Charles Gregory 1 9:00AM
Ward, Richard Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ware, Daniel Patrick 1 9:00AM
Watts, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 8:30AM
Watts, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Watts, Kevin Dennis 1 9:00AM
Wheatley, Eden Maree 1 9:00AM
Whowell, Calin Brian 1 9:00AM
Williams, Anthony Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM
Williams, Geoffry Brian 5 9:00AM
Williams, Hayden Colin 1 9:00AM
Williams, Jayden Lee 1 9:00AM
Williams, Noel Robert Lee 1 8:30AM
Wilshire, Kimba Emanauel Robin A, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wright, Isaac Lang 1 9:00AM