IN COURT: Full names of 166 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Anderson, Kamarah Becky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ardill, Amy Rose 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 6 9:00AM

Atkins, Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Barnett, Jennifer 5 9:00AM

Battisson, David John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Beaven, Andrew William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beckett, Danny 6 10:00AM

Behan, Brian John 1 9:00AM

Bentley, Gary John 1 9:00AM

Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 6 9:00AM

Boddington, Joanne Marie 6 9:00AM

Bokan, Tania Louise 1 9:00AM

Bond, Anthony Mark 5 9:00AM

Bravo, Randal Wade 6 10:00AM

Brown, Harrison Jon 6 10:00AM

Buhse, Dean Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Byamungu, Bilobele 6 10:00AM

Callaghan, Mathew John 6 10:00AM

Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 6 9:00AM

Carvosso, James Robin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Charter, Jacob Matthew 1 9:00AM

Christensen, Jacob Stewart, Mr 6 10:00AM

Christofferson, Glenn Norman 6 10:00AM

Cleary, Monique Jessica 1 9:00AM

Condon, Wayne John 6 9:00AM

Condon, Wayne John 6 10:00AM

Couchy, Bruce Mark 1 9:00AM

Courtnage, Sean, Mr 6 9:00AM

Cox, Graham Anthony John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Crittenden, Amy 1 9:00AM

Cronin, Robert J 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Rhonda Beth 1 9:00AM

Culligan, Dion 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 6 10:00AM

Doble, Corey Peter 6 10:00AM

Dobson, Alex Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Joshua Patrick Robert 6 10:00AM

Dodds, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Dunasemant-Vollmer, Neco Martin 1 9:00AM

Eaw, Jia Shien 1 9:00AM

Ellis, Nigel Richard 1 9:00AM

Erihe, Jordan David Thomas 1 9:00AM

Estreich, Troy Nathan 1 8:30AM

Evans, Chad Barry 1 9:00AM

Fallon, Amanda 5 9:00AM

Fitzgerald, Nicholas Michael 1 10:00AM

Fleming, Brendan Francis 1 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 6 10:00AM

Gall, Zachery David 6 10:00AM

Gardiner, Phillip James 1 9:00AM

Glouftsis, Erik, Mr 6 10:00AM

Goebel, Rebecca Michelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Gosley, Dayle 5 9:00AM

Gourley, Jacinta, Ms 6 10:00AM

Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM

Handley, Jake Denys 1 9:00AM

Hann, Morgan John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hardiker, Troy James 1 9:00AM

Hardin, James Michael 1 9:00AM

Hayden, Denzel James 1 9:00AM

Haywood, David Terence, Mr 6 10:00AM

Henderson, Phillip James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 6 10:00AM

Hingst, Mark Alfred 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Peter Bradley, Mr 6 10:00AM

Huntley, Hayden Patrick 6 10:00AM

Hyde, Jared Albert John Patr 6 10:00AM

Jabateh, Musa 6 10:00AM

Jackson, Brock 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Ryan John 1 9:00AM

Jones, Matthew Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Joyce, Samantha Haley 1 9:00AM

Kaituu, Noella 6 10:00AM

Kaituu, Noella 6 8:30AM

Kakule, Anita 1 9:00AM

Karner, Kylie 5 9:00AM

King, David Alan 1 9:00AM

Kirk, Tracey Lee 6 10:00AM

Knack, Rodney Ian 1 9:00AM

Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9:00AM

Kroll, Barry Norman 6 10:00AM

Kumar, Avinash Nehal, Mr 7 9:00AM

Lafaitele, Anzac Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lambert, Peter Craig 6 10:00AM

Leatherby, Dean Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lefroy, Mark David Bryan 1 9:00AM

Lemalu, Misi Aleni 1 9:00AM

Lillie, Leilani Patricia 1 8:30AM

Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM

Lofipo, Faletolu Caleb 1 9:00AM

Long, Joshua William 1 9:00AM

Lowe, Kurt Christian 6 10:00AM

Mann, Brian Vincent 7 9:00AM

Manning, Travis Laku 1 9:00AM

Manovski, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Wayde Anthony 6 10:00AM

Massina, Dion 5 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM

Mccallum, Andrew Barry 1 9:00AM

Mcculloch, Elizabeth Jo-Hannah 1 9:00AM

Mcmanus, Shane 1 8:30AM

Merrick, Wayne Steven 6 10:00AM

Milford, Sarah 5 9:00AM

Mori, Rowe Thomas 1 9:00AM

Murray, Vaughan Lindsay 6 9:00AM

Murray, Vaughan Lindsay, Mr 6 8:30AM

Murray, Vaughan Lindsay, Mr 6 9:00AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan 1 9:00AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Noonan, Thomas Jack 6 10:00AM

O’Brien, Denis Clerke 6 10:00AM

O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 6 10:00AM

Okell, Christopher Lee 6 10:00AM

O’Kell, Christopher Lee 6 10:00AM

Otto, Taylah Monique 1 9:00AM

Painter, John Warren, Mr 7 9:00AM

Parker, Benjamin Albert 1 9:00AM

Patterson, Jessica Ann, Miss 1 8:30AM

Pidd, Joshua Isaac 1 9:00AM

Porter, Neil Robert 6 9:00AM

Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 6 10:00AM

Prescott, Shane Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Purnell, Natasha Elizabeth Anne 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reid, Elwyne Anthony 1 9:00AM

Rice, Justin Allan 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Raymond Scott 6 10:00AM

Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM

Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rowland, Harrison Emerson 1 9:00AM

Schroen, Mitchell Talyn 6 10:00AM

Scrimshaw, Kaine David 6 10:00AM

Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 6 9:00AM

Sinclair, Adrian Russell 1 9:00AM

Singh, Brodie Jeet 6 10:00AM

Skinner, Nathan George 6 10:00AM

Smallwood, Tanya Lee, Mrs 6 10:00AM

Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 1 8:30AM

Sondopiea, David Mano 1 9:00AM

Springall, Denise Jean, Ms 1 9:00AM

Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 10:00AM

Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 9:00AM

Stone, Travis Benjamin 1 9:00AM

Taviliniu-Valu, Lingi Lorna Berthanna, Ms 1 9:00AM

Tiedeman, Zack 1 8:30AM

Toth, Dylan Blaine 6 9:00AM

Troutman, Cory Lee 1 9:00AM

Tuato, Sio 6 9:00AM

Tuato, Sio 6 10:00AM

Tunui, Robyna Moerena, Ms 6 10:00AM

Tutagalevao, Vaimili 1 9:00AM

Van Der Zee, Shaquille 6 10:00AM

Vaughan, Samantha 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Samantha May 1 9:00AM

Verrill, Richard Charles 1 8:30AM

Vital, Kynan Ignacio 6 10:00AM

Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 7 9:00AM

Walker, Peter John 6 10:00AM

Walsh, Paul Anthony 6 10:00AM

Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Chloe Michelle, Miss 1 8:30AM

Winnett, Kiel Ashley 6 10:00AM