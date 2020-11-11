IN COURT: Full names of 166 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Anderson, Kamarah Becky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ardill, Amy Rose 1 9:00AM
Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 6 9:00AM
Atkins, Jeffrey 1 9:00AM
Barnett, Jennifer 5 9:00AM
Battisson, David John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Beaven, Andrew William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beckett, Danny 6 10:00AM
Behan, Brian John 1 9:00AM
Bentley, Gary John 1 9:00AM
Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 6 9:00AM
Boddington, Joanne Marie 6 9:00AM
Bokan, Tania Louise 1 9:00AM
Bond, Anthony Mark 5 9:00AM
Bravo, Randal Wade 6 10:00AM
Brown, Harrison Jon 6 10:00AM
Buhse, Dean Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Byamungu, Bilobele 6 10:00AM
Callaghan, Mathew John 6 10:00AM
Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 6 9:00AM
Carvosso, James Robin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Charter, Jacob Matthew 1 9:00AM
Christensen, Jacob Stewart, Mr 6 10:00AM
Christofferson, Glenn Norman 6 10:00AM
Cleary, Monique Jessica 1 9:00AM
Condon, Wayne John 6 9:00AM
Condon, Wayne John 6 10:00AM
Couchy, Bruce Mark 1 9:00AM
Courtnage, Sean, Mr 6 9:00AM
Cox, Graham Anthony John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Crittenden, Amy 1 9:00AM
Cronin, Robert J 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Rhonda Beth 1 9:00AM
Culligan, Dion 1 9:00AM
Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 6 10:00AM
Doble, Corey Peter 6 10:00AM
Dobson, Alex Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dodds, Joshua Patrick Robert 6 10:00AM
Dodds, Michael James 1 9:00AM
Dunasemant-Vollmer, Neco Martin 1 9:00AM
Eaw, Jia Shien 1 9:00AM
Ellis, Nigel Richard 1 9:00AM
Erihe, Jordan David Thomas 1 9:00AM
Estreich, Troy Nathan 1 8:30AM
Evans, Chad Barry 1 9:00AM
Fallon, Amanda 5 9:00AM
Fitzgerald, Nicholas Michael 1 10:00AM
Fleming, Brendan Francis 1 9:00AM
Fullarton, Joel James 6 10:00AM
Gall, Zachery David 6 10:00AM
Gardiner, Phillip James 1 9:00AM
Glouftsis, Erik, Mr 6 10:00AM
Goebel, Rebecca Michelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Gosley, Dayle 5 9:00AM
Gourley, Jacinta, Ms 6 10:00AM
Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM
Handley, Jake Denys 1 9:00AM
Hann, Morgan John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hardiker, Troy James 1 9:00AM
Hardin, James Michael 1 9:00AM
Hayden, Denzel James 1 9:00AM
Haywood, David Terence, Mr 6 10:00AM
Henderson, Phillip James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 6 10:00AM
Hingst, Mark Alfred 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Peter Bradley, Mr 6 10:00AM
Huntley, Hayden Patrick 6 10:00AM
Hyde, Jared Albert John Patr 6 10:00AM
Jabateh, Musa 6 10:00AM
Jackson, Brock 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Ryan John 1 9:00AM
Jones, Matthew Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Joyce, Samantha Haley 1 9:00AM
Kaituu, Noella 6 10:00AM
Kaituu, Noella 6 8:30AM
Kakule, Anita 1 9:00AM
Karner, Kylie 5 9:00AM
King, David Alan 1 9:00AM
Kirk, Tracey Lee 6 10:00AM
Knack, Rodney Ian 1 9:00AM
Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9:00AM
Kroll, Barry Norman 6 10:00AM
Kumar, Avinash Nehal, Mr 7 9:00AM
Lafaitele, Anzac Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lambert, Peter Craig 6 10:00AM
Leatherby, Dean Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lefroy, Mark David Bryan 1 9:00AM
Lemalu, Misi Aleni 1 9:00AM
Lillie, Leilani Patricia 1 8:30AM
Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM
Lofipo, Faletolu Caleb 1 9:00AM
Long, Joshua William 1 9:00AM
Lowe, Kurt Christian 6 10:00AM
Mann, Brian Vincent 7 9:00AM
Manning, Travis Laku 1 9:00AM
Manovski, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Wayde Anthony 6 10:00AM
Massina, Dion 5 9:00AM
Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM
Mccallum, Andrew Barry 1 9:00AM
Mcculloch, Elizabeth Jo-Hannah 1 9:00AM
Mcmanus, Shane 1 8:30AM
Merrick, Wayne Steven 6 10:00AM
Milford, Sarah 5 9:00AM
Mori, Rowe Thomas 1 9:00AM
Murray, Vaughan Lindsay 6 9:00AM
Murray, Vaughan Lindsay, Mr 6 8:30AM
Murray, Vaughan Lindsay, Mr 6 9:00AM
Neesom, Shaun Nathan 1 9:00AM
Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Noonan, Thomas Jack 6 10:00AM
O’Brien, Denis Clerke 6 10:00AM
O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 6 10:00AM
Okell, Christopher Lee 6 10:00AM
O’Kell, Christopher Lee 6 10:00AM
Otto, Taylah Monique 1 9:00AM
Painter, John Warren, Mr 7 9:00AM
Parker, Benjamin Albert 1 9:00AM
Patterson, Jessica Ann, Miss 1 8:30AM
Pidd, Joshua Isaac 1 9:00AM
Porter, Neil Robert 6 9:00AM
Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 6 10:00AM
Prescott, Shane Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Purnell, Natasha Elizabeth Anne 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reid, Elwyne Anthony 1 9:00AM
Rice, Justin Allan 1 9:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 6 10:00AM
Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM
Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rowland, Harrison Emerson 1 9:00AM
Schroen, Mitchell Talyn 6 10:00AM
Scrimshaw, Kaine David 6 10:00AM
Shepherd, Taylor Chelsea, Miss 6 9:00AM
Sinclair, Adrian Russell 1 9:00AM
Singh, Brodie Jeet 6 10:00AM
Skinner, Nathan George 6 10:00AM
Smallwood, Tanya Lee, Mrs 6 10:00AM
Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 1 8:30AM
Sondopiea, David Mano 1 9:00AM
Springall, Denise Jean, Ms 1 9:00AM
Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 10:00AM
Stelling, Jade Teresa 6 9:00AM
Stone, Travis Benjamin 1 9:00AM
Taviliniu-Valu, Lingi Lorna Berthanna, Ms 1 9:00AM
Tiedeman, Zack 1 8:30AM
Toth, Dylan Blaine 6 9:00AM
Troutman, Cory Lee 1 9:00AM
Tuato, Sio 6 9:00AM
Tuato, Sio 6 10:00AM
Tunui, Robyna Moerena, Ms 6 10:00AM
Tutagalevao, Vaimili 1 9:00AM
Van Der Zee, Shaquille 6 10:00AM
Vaughan, Samantha 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Samantha May 1 9:00AM
Verrill, Richard Charles 1 8:30AM
Vital, Kynan Ignacio 6 10:00AM
Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 7 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 6 10:00AM
Walsh, Paul Anthony 6 10:00AM
Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Chloe Michelle, Miss 1 8:30AM
Winnett, Kiel Ashley 6 10:00AM