IN COURT: Full names of 165 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abbott, Kahler Mariah 7 9:00AM
Amaya, Erick Alcides 6 10:00AM
Ardill, Amy Rose 1 9:00AM
Arneil, Shannan Patricia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Arnold, Craig John 6 10:00AM
Atasoy, Saleh, Mr 6 10:00AM
Atta-Singh, Mark Clinton 6 10:00AM
Atutahi, Morehu Tama 6 10:00AM
Bellette, Joseph Daniel 1 9:00AM
Bokan, Tania Louise 1 9:00AM
Booth, Michael Che 1 8:30AM
Bowen, Kaleb 6 10:00AM
Brady, Samantha Maree 6 10:00AM
Brennan, Jordan Roman 6 10:00AM
Brennan, Jordan Roman, Mr 6 10:00AM
Brock, Joshua Derek 1 9:00AM
Broome, Shaquille 1 9:00AM
Buchholz-Ale, Gino Andre 1 9:00AM
Buchholz-Ale, Gino Andre, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burch, Raphael Wade 6 10:00AM
Burr, Ryan Daniel 1 9:00AM
Busuttil, Corey Alexander Derek 1 9:00AM
Butler, Wayne Reginald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Calderon, Luis Alexander 1 9:00AM
Campbell, Jason Robert 1 9:00AM
Carey-Gilbert, Zyran C M 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 6 9:00AM
Chatfield, Raymond George 1 9:00AM
Chong, Elizabeth Alice 1 9:00AM
Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 6 10:00AM
Chubb, Shane Eugene 6 9:00AM
Compton, William John Noel 6 10:00AM
Cowen, Scott Edward, Mr 1 8:30AM
Cowen, Scott Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Craft, Kirra May 1 9:00AM
Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 6 10:00AM
Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 8:30AM
Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM
Dare, Jesse Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
De La Cruz-Ford, Connor Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 6 10:00AM
Earl, Gary John 6 10:00AM
Earnshaw, Phillip Andrew 6 10:00AM
Elliot-Bond, Travis James 6 10:00AM
Elliott-Bond, Travis James 6 10:00AM
Farmer, Brenden Noel 1 9:00AM
Fleming, Brendan Francis 1 9:00AM
Francis, Ruggar Starr 1 9:00AM
Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 6 10:00AM
Geyer, Perry 1 9:00AM
Glouftsis, Erik, Mr 6 10:00AM
Goodwin, William Steven 1 8:30AM
Graham, Wesley Reece 1 9:00AM
Green, Brandon Wayne 1 9:00AM
Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM
Hallett, Joshua Robert 1 9:00AM
Handley, Jake Denys 1 9:00AM
Hann, Morgan John, Mr 6 9:00AM
Hardiker, Troy James 1 9:00AM
Hart, Emily Paige, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hegge, Glenn James 6 10:00AM
Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM
Hingst, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM
Holmes, Anthony Jade Liam 1 9:00AM
Hood, Sallie-Anne 1 9:00AM
Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM
Jacobsen, Anne Marrie 6 10:00AM
Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM
Jeffrey, Chris James 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Christopher Neal 1 9:00AM
Jones, Michael Douglas 6 10:00AM
Jones, Wayne James, Mr 1 10:00AM
Kalepo, Siania Meki Togamau, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kinchela, Trent Murphy 1 9:00AM
Kinnane, Aiden Michael 1 9:00AM
Kristensen, Chantelle Rebecca 1 9:00AM
Kuhner, Justin John 6 10:00AM
Laauli, Nicky 6 10:00AM
Lambert, Peter Craig 1 9:00AM
Lambert, Peter Craig 6 10:00AM
Leota, Loan Utueva, Ms 1 9:00AM
Lightly, Steven Ian 6 10:00AM
Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 6 10:00AM
Mackay, Erin Racheal 6 10:00AM
Marshall, Zinneh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mason, Andre Van 6 10:00AM
Matthey, Ricky Stewart 1 8:30AM
Mc Bean, Matthew Alexander 1 9:00AM
Mcneish, Corey Jai William 6 10:00AM
Mears, Blair Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Miller, Nathan John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Monsell, William Kerry 1 9:00AM
Morcus, Dean Paul 6 10:00AM
Mufti, Hasan Azhar 1 8:30AM
Muller, Todd Cameron Graham, Mr 1 9:00AM
Munich, Stevan 5 9:00AM
Mwaka, Shadrack Daudi 1 9:00AM
Neale, Joel Daniel 1 9:00AM
Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
Nichols, Leanne Jean 1 9:00AM
Norford, Tony 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Brenton James 1 9:00AM
Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM
O’Connor, Clifford Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 6 10:00AM
O’Halloran, Rhys Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Neill, Daniel Warren 1 9:00AM
Otto, Taylah Monique 1 9:00AM
Parker, Lorianne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Pashley, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Patel, Pratik Hirubhai 1 8:30AM
Peddell, Nadia Inez 1 9:00AM
Phan, Minh Nhat 6 10:00AM
Rasell, Daniel David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Redshaw, Emily Rose 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Brendon Mark 1 8:30AM
Robinson, Kayialee Janalia 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Tara Maree, Miss 6 10:00AM
Roccella Burns, Melissa Sophia 6 10:00AM
Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM
Rooymans, Michael Hendrikus 1 9:00AM
Ruiz, Roberto Gabriel 1 9:00AM
Sailor, Timothy Poy Mckenzie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Salesa, Tony 1 9:00AM
Sammon, Jarrod 1 9:00AM
Santos, Helder Inacio 1 9:00AM
Sayers, Amelia Jade 1 9:00AM
Schaffer, Dru William 6 10:00AM
Schafferius, Patrick John 1 9:00AM
Schroen, Mitchell Talyn 6 10:00AM
Selter, Tom Edward 6 10:00AM
Serrano, Sabrina Jasmine 1 9:00AM
Se’U, Aleipatalemele 6 10:00AM
Singh, Brodie Jeet 6 10:00AM
Small, Matthew Raymond 1 9:00AM
Smeal, Phillip Walter 6 10:00AM
Smith, Malcolm Daniel 1 9:00AM
Sondopiea, David Mano 1 9:00AM
Tahata, Stephen 6 10:00AM
Taviliniu-Valu, Lingi Lorna Berthanna, Ms 1 9:00AM
Tawhai, Raina Jordan 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew John 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Darren Wayne, Mr 6 10:00AM
Thomson, Gary Michael James 1 9:00AM
Timbs, Andrew Paterson 1 8:30AM
Trigge, Dustin Michael 6 10:00AM
Tuato, Sio 6 10:00AM
Turner, Lorynda Shereece 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Samantha 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Samantha May 1 9:00AM
Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Waters, Adam Raymond 6 9:00AM
Watson, Bradley John 1 8:30AM
Watson, Bradley John 1 9:00AM
Wells, Adam John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Westall, Stuart 6 10:00AM
Williams, Christopher John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Willis, Laura Teagan, Miss 1 9:00AM
Willoughby, Lisa Michelle 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Daniel William John 1 9:00AM
Wolff, Zachary James 1 9:00AM
Woodham, Tracy Anne 1 9:00AM