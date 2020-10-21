IN COURT: Full names of 165 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abbott, Kahler Mariah 7 9:00AM

Amaya, Erick Alcides 6 10:00AM

Ardill, Amy Rose 1 9:00AM

Arneil, Shannan Patricia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Craig John 6 10:00AM

Atasoy, Saleh, Mr 6 10:00AM

Atta-Singh, Mark Clinton 6 10:00AM

Atutahi, Morehu Tama 6 10:00AM

Bellette, Joseph Daniel 1 9:00AM

Bokan, Tania Louise 1 9:00AM

Booth, Michael Che 1 8:30AM

Bowen, Kaleb 6 10:00AM

Brady, Samantha Maree 6 10:00AM

Brennan, Jordan Roman 6 10:00AM

Brennan, Jordan Roman, Mr 6 10:00AM

Brock, Joshua Derek 1 9:00AM

Broome, Shaquille 1 9:00AM

Buchholz-Ale, Gino Andre 1 9:00AM

Buchholz-Ale, Gino Andre, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burch, Raphael Wade 6 10:00AM

Burr, Ryan Daniel 1 9:00AM

Busuttil, Corey Alexander Derek 1 9:00AM

Butler, Wayne Reginald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Calderon, Luis Alexander 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Jason Robert 1 9:00AM

Carey-Gilbert, Zyran C M 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 6 9:00AM

Chatfield, Raymond George 1 9:00AM

Chong, Elizabeth Alice 1 9:00AM

Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 6 10:00AM

Chubb, Shane Eugene 6 9:00AM

Compton, William John Noel 6 10:00AM

Cowen, Scott Edward, Mr 1 8:30AM

Cowen, Scott Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Craft, Kirra May 1 9:00AM

Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 6 10:00AM

Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 8:30AM

Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM

Dare, Jesse Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

De La Cruz-Ford, Connor Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 6 10:00AM

Earl, Gary John 6 10:00AM

Earnshaw, Phillip Andrew 6 10:00AM

Elliot-Bond, Travis James 6 10:00AM

Elliott-Bond, Travis James 6 10:00AM

Farmer, Brenden Noel 1 9:00AM

Fleming, Brendan Francis 1 9:00AM

Francis, Ruggar Starr 1 9:00AM

Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 6 10:00AM

Geyer, Perry 1 9:00AM

Glouftsis, Erik, Mr 6 10:00AM

Goodwin, William Steven 1 8:30AM

Graham, Wesley Reece 1 9:00AM

Green, Brandon Wayne 1 9:00AM

Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Joshua Robert 1 9:00AM

Handley, Jake Denys 1 9:00AM

Hann, Morgan John, Mr 6 9:00AM

Hardiker, Troy James 1 9:00AM

Hart, Emily Paige, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hegge, Glenn James 6 10:00AM

Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM

Hingst, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM

Holmes, Anthony Jade Liam 1 9:00AM

Hood, Sallie-Anne 1 9:00AM

Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM

Jacobsen, Anne Marrie 6 10:00AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM

Jeffrey, Chris James 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Christopher Neal 1 9:00AM

Jones, Michael Douglas 6 10:00AM

Jones, Wayne James, Mr 1 10:00AM

Kalepo, Siania Meki Togamau, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kinchela, Trent Murphy 1 9:00AM

Kinnane, Aiden Michael 1 9:00AM

Kristensen, Chantelle Rebecca 1 9:00AM

Kuhner, Justin John 6 10:00AM

Laauli, Nicky 6 10:00AM

Lambert, Peter Craig 1 9:00AM

Lambert, Peter Craig 6 10:00AM

Leota, Loan Utueva, Ms 1 9:00AM

Lightly, Steven Ian 6 10:00AM

Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 6 10:00AM

Mackay, Erin Racheal 6 10:00AM

Marshall, Zinneh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mason, Andre Van 6 10:00AM

Matthey, Ricky Stewart 1 8:30AM

Mc Bean, Matthew Alexander 1 9:00AM

Mcneish, Corey Jai William 6 10:00AM

Mears, Blair Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Miller, Nathan John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Monsell, William Kerry 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Dean Paul 6 10:00AM

Mufti, Hasan Azhar 1 8:30AM

Muller, Todd Cameron Graham, Mr 1 9:00AM

Munich, Stevan 5 9:00AM

Mwaka, Shadrack Daudi 1 9:00AM

Neale, Joel Daniel 1 9:00AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Nichols, Leanne Jean 1 9:00AM

Norford, Tony 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Brenton James 1 9:00AM

Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM

O’Connor, Clifford Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM

O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 6 10:00AM

O’Halloran, Rhys Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

O’Neill, Daniel Warren 1 9:00AM

Otto, Taylah Monique 1 9:00AM

Parker, Lorianne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Pashley, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Patel, Pratik Hirubhai 1 8:30AM

Peddell, Nadia Inez 1 9:00AM

Phan, Minh Nhat 6 10:00AM

Rasell, Daniel David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Redshaw, Emily Rose 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Brendon Mark 1 8:30AM

Robinson, Kayialee Janalia 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Tara Maree, Miss 6 10:00AM

Roccella Burns, Melissa Sophia 6 10:00AM

Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM

Rooymans, Michael Hendrikus 1 9:00AM

Ruiz, Roberto Gabriel 1 9:00AM

Sailor, Timothy Poy Mckenzie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Salesa, Tony 1 9:00AM

Sammon, Jarrod 1 9:00AM

Santos, Helder Inacio 1 9:00AM

Sayers, Amelia Jade 1 9:00AM

Schaffer, Dru William 6 10:00AM

Schafferius, Patrick John 1 9:00AM

Schroen, Mitchell Talyn 6 10:00AM

Selter, Tom Edward 6 10:00AM

Serrano, Sabrina Jasmine 1 9:00AM

Se’U, Aleipatalemele 6 10:00AM

Singh, Brodie Jeet 6 10:00AM

Small, Matthew Raymond 1 9:00AM

Smeal, Phillip Walter 6 10:00AM

Smith, Malcolm Daniel 1 9:00AM

Sondopiea, David Mano 1 9:00AM

Tahata, Stephen 6 10:00AM

Taviliniu-Valu, Lingi Lorna Berthanna, Ms 1 9:00AM

Tawhai, Raina Jordan 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Andrew John 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Darren Wayne, Mr 6 10:00AM

Thomson, Gary Michael James 1 9:00AM

Timbs, Andrew Paterson 1 8:30AM

Trigge, Dustin Michael 6 10:00AM

Tuato, Sio 6 10:00AM

Turner, Lorynda Shereece 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Samantha 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Samantha May 1 9:00AM

Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM

Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Waters, Adam Raymond 6 9:00AM

Watson, Bradley John 1 8:30AM

Watson, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Wells, Adam John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Westall, Stuart 6 10:00AM

Williams, Christopher John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Willis, Laura Teagan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Willoughby, Lisa Michelle 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Daniel William John 1 9:00AM

Wolff, Zachary James 1 9:00AM

Woodham, Tracy Anne 1 9:00AM