IN COURT: Full names of 161 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abel, Stevie-Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Abrams, Lachlan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Abrantes De Oliveira, Danielle Cristine 1 9:00AM
Allen, Brandon Shawn 1 9:00AM
Allen, Brandon Shawn 1 8:30AM
Anderson, Christopher Paul 1 8:30AM
Armstrong, Clinton 1 9:00AM
Arnold, David Alan 1 9:00AM
Atutahi, Morehu Tama 1 9:00AM
Atutahi, Morehu Tama 1 8:30AM
Augustin, Sajan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Avgoulis, Shannon Robert, Mr 5 9:00AM
Baker, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baldwin, Gavin Russell 1 9:00AM
Basra, Jasmeet Singh 5 9:00AM
Bennett, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bennett, Daniel John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Bergin, Kerry John 1 9:00AM
Birt, Shaun Jason 1 9:00AM
Bishop, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi 6 11:00AM
Bishop, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi 6 9:00AM
Blair, Drayton 1 9:00AM
Boole, Daniel Ashley, Mr 5 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM
Bossom, Bryce Anthony Nelson 1 9:00AM
Boyce, Stefanie Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Bransden, Maryanne Lesley, Miss 1 8:30AM
Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 8:30AM
Cage, Xander Martin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cain, Janine Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Canetto, Mauro 1 9:00AM
Cartledge, Jon Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Checker, Adam Christopher 1 9:00AM
Clem, Kori Dalton 5 9:00AM
Coolwell, James Douglas 1 9:00AM
Coupland, Gary Mark 1 9:00AM
Creese-Daniels, Briden Edis 5 9:00AM
Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM
Dansby, Patrick Colin Albert 1 9:00AM
Dean, Krystle Cerina 5 9:00AM
Dean, Krystle Cerina, Miss 5 9:00AM
Dixon, Aaron Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Jake Barry 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Michael Shane 1 9:00AM
Dodds, Mark Leslie Charles 1 8:30AM
Elley, Carl 1 9:00AM
Elliot, Michael James 1 8:30AM
Erihe-Schaeffer, Saphfire Angel 1 9:00AM
Esposito, Danny William 1 9:00AM
Essery, Liam Joel, Mr 7 9:00AM
Faletua’I, Lemalie Tuffy 1 9:00AM
Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM
Foster, Rebecca Kate 1 8:30AM
Friswell, Paul Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gillespie, Colin Raymond John 5 9:00AM
Goodwill, Garry Ross, Mr 5 11:00AM
Gray, Nathan David Joseph 1 9:00AM
Gregor, Fae Isabell 1 9:00AM
Gwilliams, Creston Daniel 1 8:30AM
Hall, David Charles Patrick 1 9:00AM
Hallett, Jason Charles 1 9:00AM
Hargreaves, Kayla Marie 6 9:00AM
Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Michael Brian 1 9:00AM
Hay, Jackson Austin 1 9:00AM
Hays, Jennifer Fiona 1 8:30AM
Hearne, Kristy-Lee Renae 5 9:00AM
Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM
Hendrikx, Rex Peter Paul 5 9:00AM
Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:00AM
Heywood, Madison 1 9:00AM
Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 8:30AM
Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM
Hinsbey, Ziggie Trident, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hirawani, Jackson Bebob Kimiora 5 9:00AM
Hoffmann, Emily Grace 5 9:00AM
Hunter, David John 1 9:00AM
James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jones, Shaun Darren, Mr 5 9:00AM
Kalisperis, Danny Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kanneh, Mafanta 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Rj 1 9:00AM
Kinchela, Trent Murphy 1 9:00AM
King-Turner, Richard John 5 9:00AM
Kowalewski, Cory A J Nicholas 1 9:00AM
Kusu, Dennis 1 9:00AM
Lane, Jacob Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Law, Demi Liarma, Miss 1 9:00AM
Lefel, Brandy Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Leota, Vaialae 1 8:30AM
Link, Damien Graeme 1 9:00AM
Malone, Amanda Jane 5 9:00AM
Martin, Benita Jane 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mayen, Yel 1 9:00AM
Maywin, Akwal Maikil 5 9:00AM
Mccolm, Peter James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcconnell, Michael John 1 9:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Lauren Elizabeth 6 9:00AM
Mcloughlin, David Ian 5 9:00AM
Mcshane, Justin Martin William 1 9:00AM
Milovale, Romeo 1 9:00AM
Mould, Pauline Enid, Miss 1 9:00AM
Muller, Christie Rose 1 9:00AM
Muller, Christie Rose, Miss 1 8:30AM
Muller, Christie Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM
Otto, Taylah Monique 1 9:00AM
Padkjaer, Kathleen May 1 9:00AM
Pappin, Benjamen John 7 9:00AM
Paul, Benjamin Luke 1 9:00AM
Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM
Pearce, Andrew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Petrie, Nathan William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Platz, Karen Shelley 5 9:00AM
Porter, Harley Dylan 1 9:00AM
Ramsay, Angus John 1 9:00AM
Rant, Brian Alexander 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Shadoe 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Clinton Terence 1 9:00AM
Robson, Joshua 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Damien William Grant 5 11:00AM
Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM
Sandrin, Joel Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sandy, Hud Roy, Mr 7 9:00AM
Schulz, Matthew Braden 1 9:00AM
Sika, Lynda Marie 1 9:00AM
Skippen, Michael Anthony 1 9:00AM
Smith, Damien Joshua 1 9:00AM
Smith, Douglas Morgan 1 9:00AM
Streng, Zachary John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Suey, Kyeana Marie Michelle 1 9:00AM
Suey, Kyeana Marie Michelle 1 8:30AM
Suffolk, Steven Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Simone Kaylene 1 9:00AM
Swan, Michael Francis Henry 1 9:00AM
Tang, Joyce Poj M, Ms 6 9:00AM
Thompson, Daniel Gene, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tiatia Levaai, Damien Pale, Mr 5 9:00AM
Tindal, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM
Triffitt, Neville James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tunnah, Jenna Leigh, Mrs 1 8:30AM
Turner, Lorynda Shereece 1 9:00AM
Waite, Laurence Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM
Walker, Kori Steven 1 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Watkins, Jason Patrick 1 8:30AM
Weatherall, Tamara Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wiedman, Jolene Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wilden, Zac Rohan Frank 5 9:00AM
Williams, Amber-Lea Rose 1 9:00AM
Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Darcey Anthony 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Matthew Scott 5 9:00AM
Winchester, Shilo Jean, Mrs 5 9:00AM
Wong, Kevin 1 9:00AM
Woodrow, Shannelle Dorothy 7 9:00AM
Younie, Trent James 1 9:00AM