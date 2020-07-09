IN COURT: Full names of 161 people appearing in court today

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abel, Stevie-Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Abrams, Lachlan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Abrantes De Oliveira, Danielle Cristine 1 9:00AM

Allen, Brandon Shawn 1 9:00AM

Allen, Brandon Shawn 1 8:30AM

Anderson, Christopher Paul 1 8:30AM

Armstrong, Clinton 1 9:00AM

Arnold, David Alan 1 9:00AM

Atutahi, Morehu Tama 1 9:00AM

Atutahi, Morehu Tama 1 8:30AM

Augustin, Sajan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Avgoulis, Shannon Robert, Mr 5 9:00AM

Baker, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baldwin, Gavin Russell 1 9:00AM

Basra, Jasmeet Singh 5 9:00AM

Bennett, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Daniel John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Bergin, Kerry John 1 9:00AM

Birt, Shaun Jason 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi 6 11:00AM

Bishop, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi 6 9:00AM

Blair, Drayton 1 9:00AM

Boole, Daniel Ashley, Mr 5 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM

Bossom, Bryce Anthony Nelson 1 9:00AM

Boyce, Stefanie Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bransden, Maryanne Lesley, Miss 1 8:30AM

Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 8:30AM

Cage, Xander Martin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cain, Janine Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Canetto, Mauro 1 9:00AM

Cartledge, Jon Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Checker, Adam Christopher 1 9:00AM

Clem, Kori Dalton 5 9:00AM

Coolwell, James Douglas 1 9:00AM

Coupland, Gary Mark 1 9:00AM

Creese-Daniels, Briden Edis 5 9:00AM

Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM

Dansby, Patrick Colin Albert 1 9:00AM

Dean, Krystle Cerina 5 9:00AM

Dean, Krystle Cerina, Miss 5 9:00AM

Dixon, Aaron Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dixon, Jake Barry 1 9:00AM

Dixon, Michael Shane 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Mark Leslie Charles 1 8:30AM

Elley, Carl 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Michael James 1 8:30AM

Erihe-Schaeffer, Saphfire Angel 1 9:00AM

Esposito, Danny William 1 9:00AM

Essery, Liam Joel, Mr 7 9:00AM

Faletua’I, Lemalie Tuffy 1 9:00AM

Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM

Foster, Rebecca Kate 1 8:30AM

Friswell, Paul Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gillespie, Colin Raymond John 5 9:00AM

Goodwill, Garry Ross, Mr 5 11:00AM

Gray, Nathan David Joseph 1 9:00AM

Gregor, Fae Isabell 1 9:00AM

Gwilliams, Creston Daniel 1 8:30AM

Hall, David Charles Patrick 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Jason Charles 1 9:00AM

Hargreaves, Kayla Marie 6 9:00AM

Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Michael Brian 1 9:00AM

Hay, Jackson Austin 1 9:00AM

Hays, Jennifer Fiona 1 8:30AM

Hearne, Kristy-Lee Renae 5 9:00AM

Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM

Hendrikx, Rex Peter Paul 5 9:00AM

Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:00AM

Heywood, Madison 1 9:00AM

Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 8:30AM

Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM

Hinsbey, Ziggie Trident, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hirawani, Jackson Bebob Kimiora 5 9:00AM

Hoffmann, Emily Grace 5 9:00AM

Hunter, David John 1 9:00AM

James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jones, Shaun Darren, Mr 5 9:00AM

Kalisperis, Danny Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kanneh, Mafanta 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Rj 1 9:00AM

Kinchela, Trent Murphy 1 9:00AM

King-Turner, Richard John 5 9:00AM

Kowalewski, Cory A J Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Kusu, Dennis 1 9:00AM

Lane, Jacob Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Law, Demi Liarma, Miss 1 9:00AM

Lefel, Brandy Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Leota, Vaialae 1 8:30AM

Link, Damien Graeme 1 9:00AM

Malone, Amanda Jane 5 9:00AM

Martin, Benita Jane 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mayen, Yel 1 9:00AM

Maywin, Akwal Maikil 5 9:00AM

Mccolm, Peter James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcconnell, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Lauren Elizabeth 6 9:00AM

Mcloughlin, David Ian 5 9:00AM

Mcshane, Justin Martin William 1 9:00AM

Milovale, Romeo 1 9:00AM

Mould, Pauline Enid, Miss 1 9:00AM

Muller, Christie Rose 1 9:00AM

Muller, Christie Rose, Miss 1 8:30AM

Muller, Christie Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM

Otto, Taylah Monique 1 9:00AM

Padkjaer, Kathleen May 1 9:00AM

Pappin, Benjamen John 7 9:00AM

Paul, Benjamin Luke 1 9:00AM

Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM

Pearce, Andrew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Petrie, Nathan William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Platz, Karen Shelley 5 9:00AM

Porter, Harley Dylan 1 9:00AM

Ramsay, Angus John 1 9:00AM

Rant, Brian Alexander 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Shadoe 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Clinton Terence 1 9:00AM

Robson, Joshua 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Damien William Grant 5 11:00AM

Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM

Sandrin, Joel Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sandy, Hud Roy, Mr 7 9:00AM

Schulz, Matthew Braden 1 9:00AM

Sika, Lynda Marie 1 9:00AM

Skippen, Michael Anthony 1 9:00AM

Smith, Damien Joshua 1 9:00AM

Smith, Douglas Morgan 1 9:00AM

Streng, Zachary John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Suey, Kyeana Marie Michelle 1 9:00AM

Suey, Kyeana Marie Michelle 1 8:30AM

Suffolk, Steven Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Simone Kaylene 1 9:00AM

Swan, Michael Francis Henry 1 9:00AM

Tang, Joyce Poj M, Ms 6 9:00AM

Thompson, Daniel Gene, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tiatia Levaai, Damien Pale, Mr 5 9:00AM

Tindal, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM

Triffitt, Neville James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tunnah, Jenna Leigh, Mrs 1 8:30AM

Turner, Lorynda Shereece 1 9:00AM

Waite, Laurence Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM

Walker, Kori Steven 1 9:00AM

Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Watkins, Jason Patrick 1 8:30AM

Weatherall, Tamara Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wiedman, Jolene Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wilden, Zac Rohan Frank 5 9:00AM

Williams, Amber-Lea Rose 1 9:00AM

Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Darcey Anthony 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Matthew Scott 5 9:00AM

Winchester, Shilo Jean, Mrs 5 9:00AM

Wong, Kevin 1 9:00AM

Woodrow, Shannelle Dorothy 7 9:00AM

Younie, Trent James 1 9:00AM