IN COURT: Full names of 160 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ah-Wang, Raewyne Jade 1 9:00AM

Akech-Kuir, Ngor Akech 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM

Appleton, Dallus James 1 9:00AM

Ashworth-Preece, Joseph Mark 1 9:00AM

Atasani, Phillip Richmond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baker, Kieren Matthew Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bellette, Joseph Daniel 1 9:00AM

Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 9:00AM

Bielby, Shane Gregory 1 9:00AM

Binge, Robyn May 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Harold John George 1 9:00AM

Blumke, James Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Belinda Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM

Boyle, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Jacqueline Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 2 9:00AM

Carius, Kimberlee 6 9:00AM

Carius, Kimberley Ann-Louise 6 9:00AM

Cartwright, Wanita Josephine 1 9:00AM

Cavanough, Luke Owen 1 9:00AM

Cay, Daniel Stephen 1 9:00AM

Chambers, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Chapman, Stewart Graham, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cheyne, David Leonard 7 9:00AM

Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cochrane, Patrick James 1 9:00AM

Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Constable, Jason Ross 1 9:00AM

Cook, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

Cook, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM

Cropper, Amanda Tracey 1 9:00AM

Cutter, Matthew Brendan 1 9:00AM

Cutts, Vicky Lee 1 9:00AM

Cutts, Vicky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Davie, Natasha Michelle 1 9:00AM

Davis, Aiden James 1 8:30AM

Davis, Katrina Therease 1 9:00AM

Demianeuk, Peter Logan 1 9:00AM

Dixon, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 8:30AM

Dodds, Mark Leslie Charles 6 9:00AM

Duff, Jonny Alexander 1 9:00AM

Duggan, Stephen Adrian 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM

Dyson, Kenny Steven 1 9:00AM

Edey, Tyron Maxwell 2 10:00AM

Elliot, Michael James 1 8:30AM

Enright, Michael Edward Stanley, Mr 2 9:00AM

Enright, Michael Edward Stanley, Mr 1 8:30AM

Enright, Michael Edward Stanley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fermor, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Luke Tory 1 9:00AM

Goodwill, Garry Ross, Mr 1 9:00AM

Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM

Hakohako, Supiesi 1 9:00AM

Hallman, Adam Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hanslow, Benjamin Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harper, Merryl 1 8:30AM

Harper, Merryl 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Dion Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Hazard, Tina Kathleen 1 9:00AM

Hethorn, Dylan Michael 1 9:00AM

Hevers, Nathan Charles 1 9:00AM

Hewlett, Kelly Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Hickling, Felisha 6 9:00AM

Hicks, Earnest Robert 1 9:00AM

Holmes, Michael Paul 1 9:00AM

Holwell, Sarah Marie Kellyanne 1 9:00AM

Hood, Micheal Lee 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Allan Gary, Mr 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM

Jones, Dylan Thomas 1 8:30AM

Jull, Carrie Alicia, Ms 1 9:00AM

Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 9:00AM

Kaio, Kaleb Blayne 1 9:00AM

Kamanda, Priscilla 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, John Joseph 1 9:00AM

Kenny, Chase Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kepu, David 2 9:00AM

Kerr, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM

Knightley, Joshua William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kohn, Lindsay James 1 9:00AM

Kroll, Barry Norman 6 9:00AM

Lenske, Daniel Gary 1 9:00AM

Lopez, Enrique Diaz 1 9:00AM

Lovett, Kaleb Shaun 1 9:00AM

Lynch, Kristy- Lea 1 9:00AM

Mackenzie, Scott Bruce 5 9:00AM

Mahoney, Nathan Ernest John 1 9:00AM

Makin, Shane Patrick, Mr 6 2:30PM

Marshall, Peter William 1 9:00AM

Mckenna, Cassandra Ann 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Matthew Robert 2 9:00AM

Meavao, Siaosi Tuileva 7 9:00AM

Meincke, Jena Javier 2 9:00AM

Miles, Narulla 1 8:30AM

Miles, Narulla Vivvian 1 8:30AM

Milligan, Warrick Nathan Allan, Mr 2 9:00AM

Monssen, Ben James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Dean Paul 6 9:00AM

Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 6 9:00AM

Munro, Chantell Jade, Miss 1 9:00AM

Must, Jamie Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Neumann, Justin Leigh Andrew 2 9:00AM

Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Nielsen, Mitchell Andrew 1 8:30AM

North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM

Oyat, Amos Ochan 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Natalie Marie 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Natalie Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Rochelle Lee 6 9:00AM

Pedersen, Anthony John 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Persechino, Sarah Jayne 1 9:00AM

Pickerd, Ty Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Place, Thomas Ross 1 8:30AM

Place, Thomas Ross 1 9:00AM

Plumb, Shane David 1 9:00AM

Rasic, Ivan 1 9:00AM

Restell, Matthew Dee 1 8:30AM

Richardson, Kimberley James 1 9:00AM

Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Roper, Tae James, Mr 2 9:00AM

Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM

Scott, Carly Maree 1 9:00AM

Searl, Shannon Michael 7 9:00AM

Shillingsworth, Robert Timothy 1 9:00AM

Singh, Bhupender 1 9:00AM

Singh, Stephen Christopher 1 9:00AM

Smith, Kristy Ann 1 9:00AM

Soloa, Maina, Mr 1 9:00AM

Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 6 9:00AM

Stevens, Daniel Robin 1 9:00AM

Sweeney, Daniel John 1 9:00AM

Szymula, Daniel Dominic 7 9:00AM

Szymula, Daniel, Mr 7 9:00AM

Tatt, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taviliniu-Valu, Lingi Lorna Berthanna, Ms 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Anthony Richard 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Tuckwell, Jason Jeffrey Floyd, Mr 2 9:00AM

Van Zwieten, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM

Vayro, Ian Ross 1 9:00AM

Walker, Bree 1 9:00AM

Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 7 9:00AM

Weldon, Steven Thomas 2 9:00AM

Whitinui-Snowden, Jill Ranimakira, Miss 1 9:00AM

Williams, Tracy Ann 1 9:00AM

Willmore, Adam Leslie 1 9:00AM

Willmott, Rebecca Lea 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Ziebell, Jamie Paul 1 9:00AM