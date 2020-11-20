IN COURT: Full names of 160 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Ah-Wang, Raewyne Jade 1 9:00AM
Akech-Kuir, Ngor Akech 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Antoine 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM
Appleton, Dallus James 1 9:00AM
Ashworth-Preece, Joseph Mark 1 9:00AM
Atasani, Phillip Richmond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baker, Kieren Matthew Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bellette, Joseph Daniel 1 9:00AM
Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 9:00AM
Bielby, Shane Gregory 1 9:00AM
Binge, Robyn May 1 9:00AM
Bishop, Harold John George 1 9:00AM
Blumke, James Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Belinda Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM
Boyle, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brown, Jacqueline Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 2 9:00AM
Carius, Kimberlee 6 9:00AM
Carius, Kimberley Ann-Louise 6 9:00AM
Cartwright, Wanita Josephine 1 9:00AM
Cavanough, Luke Owen 1 9:00AM
Cay, Daniel Stephen 1 9:00AM
Chambers, Daniel James 1 9:00AM
Chapman, Stewart Graham, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cheyne, David Leonard 7 9:00AM
Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cochrane, Patrick James 1 9:00AM
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Constable, Jason Ross 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM
Cropper, Amanda Tracey 1 9:00AM
Cutter, Matthew Brendan 1 9:00AM
Cutts, Vicky Lee 1 9:00AM
Cutts, Vicky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Davie, Natasha Michelle 1 9:00AM
Davis, Aiden James 1 8:30AM
Davis, Katrina Therease 1 9:00AM
Demianeuk, Peter Logan 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 8:30AM
Dodds, Mark Leslie Charles 6 9:00AM
Duff, Jonny Alexander 1 9:00AM
Duggan, Stephen Adrian 1 9:00AM
Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM
Dyson, Kenny Steven 1 9:00AM
Edey, Tyron Maxwell 2 10:00AM
Elliot, Michael James 1 8:30AM
Enright, Michael Edward Stanley, Mr 2 9:00AM
Enright, Michael Edward Stanley, Mr 1 8:30AM
Enright, Michael Edward Stanley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fermor, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Luke Tory 1 9:00AM
Goodwill, Garry Ross, Mr 1 9:00AM
Greer, Shaun Daniel Kevin 1 9:00AM
Hakohako, Supiesi 1 9:00AM
Hallman, Adam Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hanslow, Benjamin Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harper, Merryl 1 8:30AM
Harper, Merryl 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM
Hawke, Dion Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Hazard, Tina Kathleen 1 9:00AM
Hethorn, Dylan Michael 1 9:00AM
Hevers, Nathan Charles 1 9:00AM
Hewlett, Kelly Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Hickling, Felisha 6 9:00AM
Hicks, Earnest Robert 1 9:00AM
Holmes, Michael Paul 1 9:00AM
Holwell, Sarah Marie Kellyanne 1 9:00AM
Hood, Micheal Lee 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Allan Gary, Mr 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM
Jones, Dylan Thomas 1 8:30AM
Jull, Carrie Alicia, Ms 1 9:00AM
Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 9:00AM
Kaio, Kaleb Blayne 1 9:00AM
Kamanda, Priscilla 1 9:00AM
Kennedy, John Joseph 1 9:00AM
Kenny, Chase Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kepu, David 2 9:00AM
Kerr, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM
Knightley, Joshua William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kohn, Lindsay James 1 9:00AM
Kroll, Barry Norman 6 9:00AM
Lenske, Daniel Gary 1 9:00AM
Lopez, Enrique Diaz 1 9:00AM
Lovett, Kaleb Shaun 1 9:00AM
Lynch, Kristy- Lea 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Scott Bruce 5 9:00AM
Mahoney, Nathan Ernest John 1 9:00AM
Makin, Shane Patrick, Mr 6 2:30PM
Marshall, Peter William 1 9:00AM
Mckenna, Cassandra Ann 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Matthew Robert 2 9:00AM
Meavao, Siaosi Tuileva 7 9:00AM
Meincke, Jena Javier 2 9:00AM
Miles, Narulla 1 8:30AM
Miles, Narulla Vivvian 1 8:30AM
Milligan, Warrick Nathan Allan, Mr 2 9:00AM
Monssen, Ben James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morcus, Dean Paul 6 9:00AM
Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 6 9:00AM
Munro, Chantell Jade, Miss 1 9:00AM
Must, Jamie Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM
Neumann, Justin Leigh Andrew 2 9:00AM
Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Nielsen, Mitchell Andrew 1 8:30AM
North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM
Oyat, Amos Ochan 1 9:00AM
Parsons, Natalie Marie 1 9:00AM
Parsons, Natalie Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Parsons, Rochelle Lee 6 9:00AM
Pedersen, Anthony John 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Persechino, Sarah Jayne 1 9:00AM
Pickerd, Ty Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Place, Thomas Ross 1 8:30AM
Place, Thomas Ross 1 9:00AM
Plumb, Shane David 1 9:00AM
Rasic, Ivan 1 9:00AM
Restell, Matthew Dee 1 8:30AM
Richardson, Kimberley James 1 9:00AM
Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Roper, Tae James, Mr 2 9:00AM
Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM
Scott, Carly Maree 1 9:00AM
Searl, Shannon Michael 7 9:00AM
Shillingsworth, Robert Timothy 1 9:00AM
Singh, Bhupender 1 9:00AM
Singh, Stephen Christopher 1 9:00AM
Smith, Kristy Ann 1 9:00AM
Soloa, Maina, Mr 1 9:00AM
Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM
Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 6 9:00AM
Stevens, Daniel Robin 1 9:00AM
Sweeney, Daniel John 1 9:00AM
Szymula, Daniel Dominic 7 9:00AM
Szymula, Daniel, Mr 7 9:00AM
Tatt, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taviliniu-Valu, Lingi Lorna Berthanna, Ms 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Anthony Richard 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Tuckwell, Jason Jeffrey Floyd, Mr 2 9:00AM
Van Zwieten, Ricky Lee 1 9:00AM
Vayro, Ian Ross 1 9:00AM
Walker, Bree 1 9:00AM
Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 7 9:00AM
Weldon, Steven Thomas 2 9:00AM
Whitinui-Snowden, Jill Ranimakira, Miss 1 9:00AM
Williams, Tracy Ann 1 9:00AM
Willmore, Adam Leslie 1 9:00AM
Willmott, Rebecca Lea 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM
Ziebell, Jamie Paul 1 9:00AM