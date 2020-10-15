IN COURT: Full names of 160 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Aherne, Aidan David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Christopher Paul 6 10:00AM

Anderson, Christopher Paul 6 9:00AM

Battison, Brayden James Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Battison, Brian Ronald 1 9:00AM

Battisson, Brian Ronald 1 9:00AM

Bell, Raymond John 6 10:00AM

Blucher, Taylor William 1 9:00AM

Bradley, Joshua Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Jeffrey William 1 9:00AM

Brown, Luke Noel 1 9:00AM

Brown, Michael John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bucknall, Zackery Norman 1 9:00AM

Burgel, Brendan Lee 1 9:00AM

Burley, Dean Brett 1 9:00AM

Buttery, Shaun Thomas 1 9:00AM

Byrne, Brett Stephen 6 10:00AM

Carter, Trent Anthony 1 9:00AM

Carter, Trent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Courtney, Paul Robert 5 9:00AM

Curtis, Racheal Jayne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Davey, Tara Lorraine, Miss 6 10:00AM

Davidson, Alan J 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Gary John 6 10:00AM

De Busch, Farrin Glen Donald 3 9:00AM

Deegmulder, Albertus 1 9:00AM

Deng, Aluel Bior Alier 1 9:00AM

Di Carlo, Antonino 1 9:00AM

Dickinson, Sharm Ron 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Donnan, Gerald Patrick 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Keith Patrick 1 9:00AM

Driessens, Mandy Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Dwyer, Hayden James 1 9:00AM

Edmundson, David Lee 1 9:00AM

Eland, Nakkia Brooke 1 9:00AM

Emery, Kingston Hohepa 1 9:00AM

England, Anne 6 9:00AM

Essery, Ashleigh Nicole, Miss 6 9:00AM

Faulkner, Rachel Ann 1 9:00AM

Faulkner, Rachel Ann 6 10:00AM

Fisher, Kirkland Charles 1 9:00AM

Fitzgerald, Lewis David 6 10:00AM

Fletcher, Jared Neville 1 9:00AM

Foster, Benjamin John Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fowler, James Robert 7 9:00AM

Freeman, Terresa Katherine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Fuchs, Kayden Brock Michael 3 9:00AM

Gordon, Jayden Thomas 1 9:00AM

Hall, David Charles Patrick 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Levi Vaughan 1 9:00AM

Harding, Skye Louise 1 9:00AM

Harris, David William Charlie 1 8:30AM

Hayne, Megan Irene 1 9:00AM

Healey, Tamika Majenta 1 9:00AM

Heath, Conor Nathan 3 9:00AM

Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 3 9:00AM

Henare, Jackson Tony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hendrickson, Scott Brian 1 9:00AM

Herrera Llanos, Stefanie Alejandra 6 11:00AM

Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM

Higgins, Tanya E-Laine 1 8:30AM

Hobbs, Jay Alen, Mr 1 8:30AM

Holz, John Ashley 3 9:00AM

Holz, John Ashley 1 9:00AM

Hunt, Darren Mark 1 9:00AM

Innes, Darren James 1 9:00AM

Isaacs, Desmond Bert, Mr 3 9:00AM

Kaipara, Simone Tanya 6 11:00AM

Keogh, Janice Helen 7 9:00AM

Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9:00AM

Lavelle, Patrick Henry 1 9:00AM

Layt, Nathan Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Levu, Taimane Jo-Anne 1 9:00AM

Lomas, Adair Christopher 6 10:00AM

Lumley, Joshua Willem 1 9:00AM

Madden, James Albert, Mr 3 9:00AM

Mast, Joseph Josea Paul 2 9:00AM

Matauaina, Papanafoa Zunshyne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mc Bean, Matthew Alexander 1 9:00AM

Mcconnell, Adam Steve 3 9:00AM

Mcculloch, Elizabeth Jo-Hannah 6 9:00AM

Mcculloch, Elizabeth Jo-Hannah 6 10:00AM

Mcintosh, Rossey Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bodie John 1 8:30AM

Mclean, Erick 1 9:00AM

Mcnab, Jessica Lauren 6 10:00AM

Mcnab, Jessica Lauren 6 9:00AM

Milovale, Asher Andre 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Tye Luke George 1 9:00AM

Mook, Kathleen Ramona, Miss 1 8:30AM

Moyer, Amy Louise 2 9:00AM

Mulivai, Dane Hanna 7 9:00AM

Munkman, Peter Edward 1 9:00AM

Napoli, Nicolo Rocco 1 9:00AM

Newell, Garry James 1 9:00AM

Newell, Garry James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nielsen, Mitchell Andrew 1 9:00AM

O’Connell, Kelly Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 1 8:30AM

Patmore, Nicholas James 2 9:00AM

Paul, Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pendlebury-King, Andrew William 1 9:00AM

Petrie, Jonathon Stewart 1 9:00AM

Pettigrew, Daniel 1 9:00AM

Pidd, Joshua Isaac 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, Lane 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, Lane 1 8:30AM

Radunz, Raymond Robert 1 9:00AM

Randorf, Corey James 1 9:00AM

Reid, Jamie Allen 3 9:00AM

Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Hayden Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rowe, Natasha Julie Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Rowland, Harrison Emerson 1 9:00AM

Royston, Shelley Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Sanders, Tia Monique, Ms 1 9:00AM

Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 1 9:00AM

Skilton, Clint Gregory 1 9:00AM

Sloman, Shaun John 1 9:00AM

Smith, Honor-Lisa Naumai 1 9:00AM

Smith, Justin Dean, Mr 1 8:30AM

Smith, Samantha Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM

Spall, Lincoln James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Springfield, Nathan David 1 9:00AM

Sprogis, John Glen, Mr 6 9:00AM

Stelling, Teresa Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Stitt, Michelle Leanne 7 9:00AM

Syntageros, Diane Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Szepanowski, Zach Colin 1 9:00AM

Tapaitau, Annie Raki Cecil 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Matthew David 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tabatha Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Tilley, Ann-Marie 1 9:00AM

Tolmie-Heath, Conor Nathan 3 9:00AM

Tuhi-Lawler, Crystal Ameria Ora 1 9:00AM

Van Welie, Barry John, Mr 5 9:00AM

Verburgt, Emily Jaylon, Miss 1 8:30AM

Vinson, Ross Allan 3 9:00AM

Walters, Andrew Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watson, Anthony Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watson, Darryl Neil John 1 9:00AM

Watson, Nicholas John 6 10:00AM

Watts, Nicholas Edward 1 9:00AM

Wehlisch, Shawn Ray Stephens 1 9:00AM

West, Angela, Ms 1 9:00AM

Whisson, Corey Douglas 1 9:00AM

White, Paul Graham 1 9:00AM

Whitehill, Jacob Peter 1 9:00AM

Williams, David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, David Lindsay 4 9:00AM

Wilson, Gavin Brian 6 10:00AM

Wilson, Gavin Brian, Mr 6 10:00AM

Wlodaroczyk, Rebecca Suzette 6 10:00AM

Wylie, Aaron Jeremy 1 9:00AM

Zernike, Melissa Lee 1 9:00AM