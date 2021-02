IN COURT: Full names of 159 people due in Ipswich court

EACH day, the Queensland Times publishes a full list of those due to appear in Ipswich courts. Here is a list of those required to face court on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Alberts, Nahum 1 9:00AM

Amaya, Ana Noemy, Miss 6 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine Colin 2 9:00AM

Azzopardi, Charlie 5 9:00AM

Berghauser, Richard John 6 9:00AM

Bick, Terrance Gregory 6 9:00AM

Binge, Kallum Thomas Lee 1 8:30AM

Birch, Madison Che 1 9:00AM

Blake, Crystal Angel 6 10:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 2 2:00PM

Bornen, Natalea Hazel Hope 3 9:00AM

Boyle, Andrew Paul 1 8:30AM

Bradley, Kahla Maree 1 9:00AM

Brown, William John 1 9:00AM

Bunker, Shane Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burns, Robert Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Butler-Lane, Mullalee Gnunguna, Mr 6 9:00AM

Campbell, Jacinta Jayne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cartes, Tanielle Claudia 1 9:00AM

Castle, Jason Shane 1 9:00AM

Cavanagh, Andrew Charles 1 8:30AM

Cavanaugh, Cameron Lee 1 8:30AM

Chapman, John Henry

Charter, Jacob Matthew 1 9:00AM

Clifford, Robert Michael 1 9:00AM

Collins, Robert Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 1 9:00AM

Conroy, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, James Douglas 3 9:00AM

Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 1 9:00AM

Cox, Graham Anthony John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cronin, Robert J 6 9:00AM

Cufi, Kimmet 1 9:00AM

Daley, Phillip John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dann, David Michael 1 9:00AM

David, Matthew James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM

Demianeuk, Peter Logan 6 10:00AM

Demiranda, Melissa Estrada 1 9:00AM

Djordjevic, Boban 1 8:30AM

Downes, Sarah Lynette 6 9:00AM

Doyle, Sky Louise, Miss 3 9:00AM

Dynevor, Albert Brian John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dziduch, Jasper 1 8:30AM

Eades, Daniel Michael, Mr 6 10:00AM

Eades, Daniel Michael, Mr 6 9:00AM

Ferguson, Tamara Marie 1 9:00AM

Francis, Ruggar Starr 6 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James

George, Ameila Sky 6 9:00AM

Gibson, Curtis William, Mr 3 9:00AM

Gillmiester, Michael Collin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Goodrum, Alexander William 3 9:00AM

Hall, Brodie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Halliday, Aden Reece, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 8:30AM

Hayden, Bradley John 5 9:00AM

Henderson, Phillip James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hevers, Nathan Charles 3 9:00AM

Hill, Robyn Maree 6 9:00AM

Hira, Matangirau David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hogbin, Katie Aileen 6 9:00AM

Hogg, Danny William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Holland, Zane Taonui, Mr 6 9:00AM

Hopkins, Dustin Leigh 1 8:30AM

Horton, Breeanna Connie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Lilainia Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Natalie Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Huntress, John Fredric Stratten, Mr 6 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie 6 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Wren William 6 9:00AM

Jones, Paul Gilbert Rollo 1 9:00AM

Joyce, Samantha Haley

Kane, Andrew 6 9:00AM

Kennedy, Daniel Kirk, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, David Alan 6 10:00AM

King, Jason Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kingdom, Gregory John 5 9:00AM

Kristensen, Chantelle Rebecca 5 9:00AM

Lalor, Darren Paul 1 9:00AM

Leach, Daniel James 1 8:30AM

Lemuelu, Pesi, Mr 1 9:00AM

Link, Chelsea Celine Jewel 3 9:00AM

Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Rochelle Maree 1 9:00AM

Malual, Asai Emmanuel 1 9:00AM

Martin, Aaron James Dean 3 9:00AM

Masih, Antoinette Geertje 1 9:00AM

Masih, Antoinette Geertje, Ms 1 9:00AM

Massey, Adon Micheal-Jon 6 9:00AM

Mcaleer, Holly June 1 9:00AM

Mcfadzean, Hayden Ashley 5 9:00AM

Mcgreevy, Peter Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcgregor, Nicholas Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcleod, Darren Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM

Melchior, Jordan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Micheelsen, Paul Bjarne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Joshua Aaron 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Carol Anne Margret

Munich, Stevan Joshua Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Munro, Emma Rose 6 10:00AM

Murray, Daniel Gerard 1 9:00AM

Newman, Christopher James 6 8:30AM

Newman, Christopher James 6 10:00AM

Ney, Sary 6 9:00AM

Nowlan, Corey Daniel Edward 3 9:00AM

Nowlan, Taleatha Maree 1 9:00AM

O’Reilly, Sean Patrick 1 9:00AM

O’Sullivan, Cindee Lee 1 9:00AM

Pascoe, David Leslie 1 9:00AM

Paul, Eric Lokuyu 1 9:00AM

Peckham, Thomas Wayne Junior 1 8:30AM

Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 6 10:00AM

Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pottinger, Linda May 3 9:00AM

Poulsen, Travis Casey 1 9:00AM

Powell, Rebecca Leigh 6 9:00AM

Preston, Thomas Lee 6 10:00AM

Purcell, Paul Jason 1 8:30AM

Richardson, Amber Jayne 1 9:00AM

Roughley, Tahlia Jean, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sambrooks, Shane Ronald 1 9:00AM

Shakespeare, Tyla James Anthony 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Jay Robert 4 9:00AM

Shillingsworth, Robert Timothy

Singh, Brodie Jeet 1 8:30AM

Singh, Harvinder 6 9:00AM

Smith, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Smith, Shaun Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Symonds, Trisha Megan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Tange, Carly Nicole 6 9:00AM

Thompson, Tyrell Vincent Colin 1 9:00AM

Thomsen, Trent Shawn 3 9:00AM

Thorburn, Bayden James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tuato, Sio 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Tamika Denise 1 9:00AM

Uaita Setu, Clifton Lealofi 1 9:00AM

Vatuvei, Paulo Taukei O-Tatakamotonga, Mr 6 9:00AM

Vili, Selesitila, Ms 1 9:00AM

Vu, Nhat Tan 6 9:00AM

Walden, Cricket Jamiee 3 9:00AM

Warburton, Kerry Jean 6 9:00AM

Ware, Jennifer Leigh, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Webb, Isaiah David Joshua 1 8:30AM

Wells, Colin Allen 1 9:00AM

Wheatley, Eden Maree 3 9:00AM

White, David Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Willett, Dean George, Mr

Williams, Katherine, Ms 6 10:00AM

Williams, Shari Emily Renee 6 10:00AM

Wilson, Chloe Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Windsor, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Woodruff, Jordan Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Young, Roderick Michel 1 9:00AM

Zacharias, Adam John 1 9:00AM

Zernike, Kristie-Lee