IN COURT: Full names of 158 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Adams, Michelle Leigh 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Jeffrey Terrance, Mr 1 9:00AM
Apelu, Tuavae, Mr 1 9:00AM
Araneda, Jordy Miguel 6 9:00AM
Arnott, Charles Thomas 1 9:00AM
Arshin, Ouhoud Omer 1 9:00AM
Atasani, Phillip Richmond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Atkins, Jeffrey 1 9:00AM
Avgoulis, Shannon Robert, Mr 7 9:00AM
Ayom, Philip Thon, Mr 1 8:30AM
Baker, Kieren Matthew Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baker, Sarah Anne 1 9:00AM
Baker, Shane Raymond, Mr 7 9:00AM
Benson, David John 1 9:00AM
Berg, Shaun John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Blackman, Trei Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Blackwell, Jenna, Miss 1 9:00AM
Blank, Robin 2 9:00AM
Blank, Robin Vena 2 9:00AM
Boney, Poulden Andrew John 1 9:00AM
Bowles, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Boyle, Peter John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Boyne, Justin Thomas John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burns, Jacob William 1 9:00AM
Burns, Jacob William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Butts, Darren Stefan 1 9:00AM
Carr, Raquel Allison 1 9:00AM
Chambers, Daniel James 1 9:00AM
Chandran, Rahool Vinod, Mr 1 9:00AM
Coles, Jennifer Mary 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Denise Agnes 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cooney, Dylan Anthony 1 9:00AM
Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 1 9:00AM
Currey, Troy John 1 9:00AM
Daly, Joseph John, Mr 2 9:00AM
Davey, Sharni Danielle Jesse 5 9:00AM
Davis, Jake Fredrick, Mr 1 8:30AM
Dawson, Clinton James 1 9:00AM
De Bruyn, Paul Rudolf, Mr 1 9:00AM
Den Otter, Willem Jan, Mr 7 9:00AM
Diaz, Juan Raphael 1 8:30AM
Donelly, Andrew Russell 1 9:00AM
Dornbusch, Ryan Glenn 1 8:30AM
Dunn, Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM
Eland, Nakkia Brooke 1 9:00AM
Evans, Rebecca Jane 1 9:00AM
Everingham, Justin Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Faanoi, Gasologa Reopoamo 1 9:00AM
Fay, Nicholas Aron 2 9:00AM
Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM
Fleming, Brendan Francis 1 9:00AM
Fruean, Junior 1 9:00AM
Garang, Ngor Manyang 6 9:00AM
Gilchrist, Phillip Arthur 1 9:00AM
Goad, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM
Goff, Ashleigh Jayde 1 9:00AM
Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM
Gray, Shannon Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Jacinta Faye 1 9:00AM
Hammond, Michael John 1 9:00AM
Hankin, Aaron Charles 1 9:30AM
Harvey, Christopher Micheal 1 9:00AM
Herbert, Matthew Lee, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hertrick, Brendan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hill, Mickayla Patricia 1 9:00AM
Holman, James Harold, Mr 1 9:00AM
Insley, Leon Scott 1 9:00AM
Ivkovic, Cvjetin 2 9:00AM
Jakopovic, Tomas Benjamin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM
Jeffery, Meagin Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM
Jones, Daniel James 7 9:00AM
Joseph, Sunita Erin 1 9:00AM
Kae, Esmee 1 9:00AM
Kanai, Michael Morris, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kinchela, Trent Murphy 2 9:00AM
Kooymans, Zachary Darren Bennett 1 9:00AM
Kpadeh, Amos 1 9:00AM
Lazarus, Karl William 7 9:00AM
Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM
Love, Diane Kay 1 9:00AM
Lucas-Hunt, Madison Anne 1 8:30AM
Maclachlan, Michael Dominic 1 9:00AM
Madden, Michelle Mae 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Stephen Wayne 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Zinneh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Matuszczak, Adam 1 9:00AM
Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Wayne Keith 1 9:00AM
Mcgree, Kelly-May Michelle 1 9:00AM
Mcivor, Daniel Emmett, Mr 1 9:00AM
Miles, Narulla 1 9:00AM
Miles, Narulla Vivvian 1 9:00AM
Minns, Jessica Catherine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Morris, Lochlan John 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM
Neumann, Justin Leigh Andrew 1 9:00AM
Nicholls, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nixon, Kylie Jane 1 9:00AM
Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Taleatha Maree 6 9:00AM
Nyoun, Chol Bol 1 8:30AM
Palmer, Trevor James, Mr 6 9:00AM
Parr, Samuel George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM
Pender, Ronald Kurtiz 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Crystal Jade 1 9:00AM
Petrie, Nathan William, Mr 2 9:00AM
Pillington, Danielle Marie 1 9:00AM
Pillington, Matthew Stephen 1 9:00AM
Pillington, Matthew Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pope, Benjamin Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pourewa, Steven 1 9:00AM
Quinlan, Kaitlyn Rae, Ms 1 9:00AM
Rasell, Paul Richard 1 9:00AM
Rashidi, Kalumbwa 1 9:00AM
Read, Lindsay George 1 9:00AM
Rhodes, Ashley William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rio, Faith Aloa-Mutukore 1 9:00AM
Roccella Burns, Melissa Sophia 1 9:00AM
Rofique, Mohammed 1 9:00AM
Rumjahn, Eugene 1 9:00AM
Rumjahn, Eugene, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ryan, Max John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sayers, Amelia Jade 1 9:00AM
Schaafhausen, Filemoni, Mr 1 9:00AM
Schwarz, Darrell Damian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Aaron John, Mr 7 9:00AM
Spijkers, Joseph Neil 1 9:00AM
Staunton, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stenstra, Savarnah Danyell 1 9:00AM
Stone, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sugars, Christopher Neil 6 9:00AM
Sweeney, Daniel John 6 9:00AM
Taitapanui, Tapurau 1 9:00AM
Taliu, Solomona, Mr 2 9:00AM
Tapau, Michael Gregory 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Adam James 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence 6 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence, Mr 6 9:00AM
Taylor, Nathan Clinton William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turton, Reegan Max 1 9:00AM
Tyson-Zanella, Heath Nicholas 1 8:30AM
Wahl, Lucy Catherine 1 9:00AM
Walker, Curtley George Ambrose 1 9:00AM
Wall, Mark Leigh 4 9:00AM
Ward, Michael Stanley 1 9:00AM
Watson, Nicholas Kenneth Randall, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wensley, Aaron Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Westerhuis, Joe Edward Andrew 1 9:00AM
Weston, Francis Arthur Eamon 1 9:00AM
Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Whinwray, Samuel Wellsely David 1 9:00AM
White, David Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Darcey Anthony 1 9:00AM