IN COURT: Full name’s of 157 people appearing in court today

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abajo, Charlies 1 9:00AM

Adams, Brodie Lawrence John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Alefosio, Tamara 1 9:00AM

Allen, Liam James 1 9:00AM

Alley, Ward Albert Underwood, Mr 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Taneecia Jacqualine M J 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Taneecia Jacqualine M J, Miss 1 9:00AM

Baker, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM

Barbero, Zachary Raymond 5 9:00AM

Barker, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Battison, Brian Ronald 1 9:00AM

Bentley, Tamara Ann 1 9:00AM

Bettson, Craig John 1 9:00AM

Bond, Peter Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Zeke Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM

Button, Bowman Colin 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn, Ms 1 9:00AM

Chit, Chit 5 9:00AM

Chudleigh, Christine Louise 1 9:00AM

Clark, Michael Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Michelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Norman Frank, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clements, Linsday David 1 9:00AM

Cole, Lauren Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Patricia 1 9:00AM

Creswick, James Mitchell Hilton 1 9:00AM

Crosswell, Ashka Barry 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Robert Ryan 1 9:00AM

Daniell, Rebecca Ellen 1 9:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Douglas, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Sky Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dunne, Corey James 1 9:00AM

Durnford, Jamie Ray 1 9:00AM

Dut, Roza Ayuel 1 9:00AM

Dynevor, Ashley Robert Eric William 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Adam James 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Adam James 1 8:30AM

Ellison, Ethan Ernest 1 9:00AM

Engel, Kalon Wade, Mr 1 8:30AM

Evans, Lawson David Snowy 1 9:00AM

Everett, Nicholas Aaron 1 9:00AM

Finn, Philipa Ellen Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Fogarty, Tracey Bronwyn 1 9:00AM

Fox, Harley Mark 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM

Gallagher, Khalas Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gardiner, Jennifer Anne 1 9:00AM

George, Joshua Nolan Anthony 5 9:00AM

Gibson, Barry Allan 1 9:00AM

Gladding, Trevor Allan 5 9:00AM

Green, Bryanna 5 9:00AM

Grogan, Lucas Daniel 1 8:30AM

Grogan, Lucas Daniel 1 9:00AM

Guyder, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM

Harding, Curtis Reginald James 1 8:30AM

Hepple, Krystle 1 9:00AM

Herrera Llanos, Stefanie Alejandra 1 9:00AM

Herrera Llanos, Stefanie Alejandra 1 8:30AM

Hobbs, Rikki-Lee Elissa 1 9:00AM

Hoffman, Jeremy Steven 1 9:00AM

Horder, Geoffrey Mark 1 9:00AM

Horton, Andrew Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Iongi, Vilihala Kinikini 1 9:00AM

Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Sharon Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Janecic, Brock William James 1 9:00AM

Johnstone, Paul Roy 1 9:00AM

Jones, Tekowhai 1 9:00AM

Kahui, Tama Cruise 1 9:00AM

Keates, Amanda June 1 9:00AM

Keats, Amanda Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Keddie, Kirsty 5 9:00AM

Kennedy, Corey James Shane 1 9:00AM

Kilan, Rebekah Natalie 1 9:00AM

King, Samantha Lea 1 9:00AM

Knight, Nathan Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Koffal, Felicity Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kop, Willhemus Petrus Canisius 1 9:00AM

Kutzer, Joshua Jacob 1 8:30AM

Kwong, Selvin 1 9:00AM

Lake, Jazmine Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Laughlan, Seth 1 9:00AM

Lauifata, Stacey Veronica 1 9:00AM

Loizou, Luke Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lorkin, Cody Jake 1 8:30AM

Macedo Silva Severino, Guilherme Caio 5 9:00AM

Mackinaw, Terrek 1 8:30AM

Magot, Akoubeny Achieu 1 9:00AM

Manase, Brandon Renata 1 9:00AM

Manders, Cassie Joyce 1 9:00AM

Martin, Anthony Leonard 1 9:00AM

Martin, Hannah 1 9:00AM

May, Mathew Raymond 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Lalita Anne May 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Monic Angela 1 9:00AM

Mcnamara, Jamie Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Meavao, Siaosi Tuileva 1 9:00AM

Melville, Glenn Ronald 1 9:00AM

Moss, Christopher 1 9:00AM

Nafatali, Naomi, Miss 1 9:00AM

Noonan, Thomas Jack 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Leon Russell 1 8:30AM

Onekawa, Lyndon Shane 1 9:00AM

Otto, Zac 1 8:30AM

Palmer, Trevor James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Park View Lodge (Qld) Pty Ltd 5 10:30AM

Peters, Christopher Anthony 1 9:00AM

Peters, Liam Andrew 1 9:00AM

Rahimi, Majid 1 9:00AM

Reid, Danny Raymond 1 8:30AM

Reid, Danny Raymond 1 9:00AM

Rice, Angel Janice 1 8:30AM

Rice, Angel Janice 1 9:00AM

Rohde, Jonathan Luke 1 10:00AM

Rose, Trishaye Alice-Louise 1 9:00AM

Rowcliff, Wade James William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rumsby, Hayden Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Schultz, Caleb James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shanks, Jason Ian 1 9:00AM

Sheather, Liam Jamie 1 9:00AM

Shepherd, Shannon Fay 1 9:00AM

Singh, Stephen Christopher 1 8:30AM

Skilton, Clint Gregory 1 9:00AM

Small, Matthew Raymond 1 9:00AM

Smerdon, Damon Gary 1 9:00AM

Sommerfeld, Benn Elias 1 9:00AM

Stagg-Fyfe, Jesse Kurtis 5 9:00AM

Steele, Grant Sean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Daniel Robin 1 9:00AM

Stream, Jesse Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thom, Andrew Scott 1 9:00AM

Tinning, Dominic Marcus 1 9:00AM

Toalei, Leonard David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tobane, Eric Edward 4 9:00AM

Trappitt, Bradley Niel 5 9:00AM

Treadwell, Sharni Lyn 1 9:00AM

Trew, Juan Antonio Peter 1 9:00AM

Wakeling, Tyrone 4 9:00AM

Walsh, Brendan James 1 9:00AM

Ward, Richard Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watts, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 8:30AM

Weatherley, Michael Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Weribone, Marissa June 1 9:00AM

Williams, David Daniel Robyn 1 9:00AM

Williams, Geoffrey Brian 1 9:00AM

Williams, Geoffry Brian 5 9:00AM

Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Darcey Anthony 1 9:00AM

Wilson, David Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Woodham, Nathan 5 9:00AM

Yarrow, Andrew Brett, Mr 1 8:30AM

Yates, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM

Young, Peter Andrew 1 9:00AM