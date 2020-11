IN COURT: Full names of 156 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abbas, Louisa Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Arthur Phillip 5 9:00AM

Bailey, Brandon, Mr 6 9:00AM

Bailey, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baker, Daniel Paul 7 9:00AM

Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bignell, Casey Lincoln 1 9:00AM

Brann, Amma Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bucknall, Zackery Norman 1 9:00AM

Bunker, Shane Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burgel, Brendan Lee 1 9:00AM

Burley, Dean Brett 1 9:00AM

Burns, Dylon Jason Anthony, Mr 3 9:00AM

Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM

Byrne, Brian John 6 10:00AM

Canendo, Andre Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn, Ms 3 9:00AM

Carlo, Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn, Ms 1 9:00AM

Clancy, Thomas James Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clancy, Thomas James Francis, Mr 1 8:30AM

Cook, Kristy Leeanne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dann, Gary 1 9:00AM

Darcy, Darren Shane 5 9:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol 1 9:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Roberto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Diamond, Blake 1 9:00AM

Dickinson, Sharm Ron 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Keith Patrick 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Sky Louise, Miss 3 9:00AM

Drawwater, David Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Edmonds, Nicholas Jay, Mr 4 9:00AM

Eland, Nakkia Brooke 1 9:00AM

England, Micheal Shane 3 9:00AM

Ferguson, Tamara Marie 1 9:00AM

Finnie, Hayden Richard 1 9:00AM

Fletcher, Jared Neville 1 9:00AM

Forshey, Justin Terrance 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM

Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 1 9:00AM

Galea Harvey, Charles Les 1 9:00AM

Galea, Garry Charles 1 9:00AM

Gaylard, Kerry Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gborie, Tamba, Mr 6 9:00AM

George, Amelia 1 9:00AM

Gibson, Scott Leslie 1 9:00AM

Goullet, Shane Anthony 7 9:00AM

Green, Jacinta Faye 1 9:00AM

Hanson, Teagan-Maree Lee-Ann Ruth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Harries, Sarina Rose May 3 9:00AM

Hastings, Brandon 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Kristie-Leigh Rhonda 1 9:00AM

Healey, Tamika Majenta 1 9:00AM

Hele, Michael Wayne Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Henare, Jackson Tony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hendrickson, Scott Brian 1 9:00AM

Herrera Llanos, Stefanie Alejandra 6 9:00AM

Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:00AM

Higgins, Tanya E-Laine 1 9:00AM

Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 9:00AM

Hobbs, Jay Alen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Holz, John Ashley 1 9:00AM

Inglis, Tara Jane 3 9:00AM

Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 1 9:00AM

Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 3 9:00AM

Joe, Lucky Sunday 1 9:00AM

Johnstone, Christopher Llewellyn 1 9:00AM

Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 9:00AM

Kiir, Nyandeng Akoi 1 9:00AM

Lamberton-Kay, Jamie Thomas 1 9:00AM

Leach, Peta Kylie 5 9:00AM

Lee, Jaclyn, Mrs 6 9:00AM

Lee, Klint Jai 1 9:00AM

Lee, Klint Jai 1 10:10AM

Lemson, Duane Kurtis, Mr 1 8:30AM

Levu, Taimane Jo-Anne 1 9:00AM

Ley, Andrew Richard, Mr 5 9:00AM

Loncar, Luke Gordon 1 9:00AM

Lucas, Emily Marie 6 10:00AM

Luthold, Siliva Willams 1 9:00AM

Maclean, Joshua-Jacob Quinton Dalziell 7 9:00AM

Madden, Ashley Johann 1 8:30AM

Maguire, Scott, Mr 2 9:00AM

Marshall, Zinneh, Mr 1 8:30AM

Matauaina, Papanafoa Zunshyne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth 6 9:00AM

Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth, Ms 6 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Zarach Poutu 1 9:00AM

Mcfarlane, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Erick 1 9:00AM

Melchior, Jordan, Mr 6 9:00AM

Melville, Adam Benjamin, Mr 7 9:00AM

Milford, Sarah Michelle 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Tye Luke George 1 9:00AM

Moore, Ryan Anthony 1 9:00AM

Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM

Muller, Donovan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Munroe, Dylan John 1 9:00AM

Murray, Dion Douglas 3 10:00AM

Murray, Vaughan Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Murray, Vaughan Lindsay, Mr 1 9:00AM

New, Troy Sydney, Mr 1 8:30AM

Newbery, Charlotte Anne, Miss 3 9:00AM

Newell, Garry James 1 9:00AM

Newell, Garry James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Nielsen, Mitchell Andrew 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Brenton James 1 9:00AM

O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ortiz, Alberto Jose 6 10:00AM

Owole, Emmanuel Jamus 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Carllin Tony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Padkjaer, Kathleen May 4 9:00AM

Palmer, Hannah Charisse, Miss 1 9:00AM

Patterson, Catherine Elizabeth 1 8:30AM

Pignat, Ashleigh Alannah 1 8:30AM

Pilmer, Stewart Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pink, Harley James Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, Lane 1 9:00AM

Popp, Shane Patrick 1 9:00AM

Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Reynolds, Brodie Johannes 1 9:00AM

Riley-Hartis, Jermaine 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Adina 1 9:00AM

Rodrigues, Brandon Russell 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rowe, Duane Raymond John 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Wade Aaron 3 9:00AM

Sayer, Brent John 1 9:00AM

Sharpe, Zack Andrew 1 9:00AM

Shellshear, Gordon Alexander, Mr 6 9:00AM

Spall, Lincoln James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Springfield, Nathan David 1 9:00AM

Stark, Joshua William Robert 1 9:00AM

Stelling, Teresa Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Michelle, Miss 6 9:00AM

Szepanowski, Zach Colin 1 9:00AM

Taito, Bevino Misisa 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Tyrell Vincent Colin 1 9:00AM

Tierney, Steven Patrick 2 9:00AM

Toalei, Leonard David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Aaron John Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Kiesha Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM

Turton, Reegan Max 1 9:00AM

Tuxford, Matthew Robert 3 9:00AM

Tuxford, Matthew Robert 1 9:00AM

Verburgt, Emily Jaylon, Miss 1 9:00AM

Vili, Selesitila, Ms 1 9:00AM

Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM

Watson, Nicholas John 6 10:00AM

West, Angela, Ms 1 9:00AM

Wilkie, Adam James 6 9:00AM

Wilkie, Adam James, Mr 6 9:00AM

Wood, Kevin F 6 9:00AM

Wright, Isaac Lang 1 9:00AM

Wyllie, Shawn James 1 9:00AM