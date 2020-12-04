IN COURT: Full names of 155 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Adams, Christopher Duncan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Afoa, Rachel Masela 1 8:30AM

Ah-Wang, Raewyne Jade 1 9:00AM

Akech-Kuir, Ngor Akech 1 9:00AM

Allen, Brandon Shawn 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Christopher Paul 2 9:00AM

Apiu, James Nhial 1 8:30AM

Baker, Warwick Michael 1 8:30AM

Battison, Brayden James Maxwell 4 9:00AM

Bebbington, Samantha Lee-Rose 1 9:00AM

Bebbington, Samantha Lee-Rose 1 8:30AM

Beck, Alisha Joy 1 8:30AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 9:00AM

Binge, Robyn May 1 9:00AM

Bior, Bior Bul, Mr 1 8:30AM

Bishell, Elizabeth Dorothy Anne 1 8:30AM

Bishop, Harold John George 1 9:00AM

Blucher, Taylor William 2 9:00AM

Bond, Justin Andrew 4 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM

Bowen, Kye James 1 9:00AM

Bradtke, Jeffrey Peter 1 9:00AM

Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM

Carr, Samual Thomas 1 9:00AM

Carter, Trent Anthony 4 9:00AM

Carter, Trent Anthony, Mr 4 9:00AM

Cavanough, Luke Owen 1 9:00AM

Cawley, Joshua James, Mr 7 9:00AM

Chaarani, Rami 2 9:00AM

Chapman, Stewart Graham, Mr 1 9:00AM

Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM

Collins, Nicholas Milton 1 9:00AM

Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Compton, William John Noel 5 9:00AM

Conway, Allison Gael 1 9:00AM

Cox, Graham Anthony John, Mr 2 9:00AM

Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM

Davies, Delphine Delamante 4 9:00AM

Davis, Katrina Therease 1 9:00AM

Earley, Nigel Grant 1 9:00AM

Easton, Antonia Phillipa 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Kim Maree 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Faamata, Brandon Leo 1 9:00AM

Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM

Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Nicole Iris Jean 1 8:30AM

Foord, Amber Norma, Miss 1 9:00AM

Franklin, John Allan 1 9:00AM

Galuvao, Aleni 1 9:00AM

Gorry, Lachlan James 2 9:00AM

Gregor, Fae Isabell 1 9:00AM

Guenther, Roger Harold 1 9:00AM

Hall, Jason Thomas 1 9:00AM

Hanson, Russell Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 1 9:00AM

Harris, Sheree Ellen 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Dean Roger 1 9:00AM

Hewlett, Kelly Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Higgins, Tanya E-Laine 1 8:30AM

Hill, Christopher Gavin 1 9:00AM

Hill, Leah 1 9:00AM

Hoffmann, Nicholas James Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Holloway, Beau John 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Jessica Dawn 1 9:00AM

Iosefa, Brendon Joseph Jnr 1 9:00AM

Irwin, Paul David 1 9:00AM

Jacobs, Kirbee Tennile 1 9:00AM

James, Alicia Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Rhett Peri-Alan 1 8:30AM

Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 9:00AM

Kalamelu, Seki 1 9:00AM

Kenny, Chase Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM

Kite, Gregory Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Knightley, Joshua William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 8:30AM

Layne, Nathan Alexander, Mr 4 9:00AM

Liki, Sione Benjamin 1 9:00AM

Love, Jacob Gregory, Mr 4 9:00AM

Mackinaw, Terrek 1 9:00AM

Maisey, Brody Mykel 2 9:00AM

Marston, Brody David 2 9:00AM

Marston, Jorden Richard 1 8:30AM

Masso, Beau-Dean Keenen 1 9:00AM

Mccullock, Mitchell Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcintosh, Rossey Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckellow, Ewen Cameron, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM

Mook, Kathleen Ramona, Miss 1 9:00AM

Munro, Emma Rose 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Van Tuan, Mr 1 9:00AM

North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Robbie Joseph 1 9:00AM

O’Connell, Kelly Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 1 9:00AM

Otto, Dario Idris, Mr 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Ashley Boyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Trevor James, Mr 4 9:00AM

Parkinson, Paul Damien 4 9:00AM

Parkinson, Paul Damien 1 8:30AM

Perkins, Bradley William 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Tracie Dawn Catherine 1 9:00AM

Petersen, Linda Janet, Ms 1 8:30AM

Peterson, Crystal Jade 1 9:00AM

Place, Thomas Ross 1 9:00AM

Plumb, Shane David 1 9:00AM

Polamalu Ah Wong, Fetu Van Dyk 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, John William James 1 9:00AM

Poore, Melissa Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Price, George James 1 9:00AM

Radunz, Raymond Robert 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Porter Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rixon, Matthew Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Indiana Thomas Jay 1 9:00AM

Roccella Burns, Melissa Sophia 1 9:00AM

Ronan, Lynden Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Roskam, Nicholas John 4 9:00AM

Sayer, Brent John 1 9:00AM

Saylor, Christopher Charles John 1 9:00AM

Sendon, Marlina 1 9:00AM

Singleton, Daniel Joe, Mr 1 8:30AM

Smart, Cody Benjamin 1 8:30AM

Smith, Malcolm Daniel 1 9:00AM

Stone, Michael David, Mr 1 8:30AM

Stone, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Beau Anthony Elliot, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Julie Ann Gail 1 9:00AM

Tafilipepe, Russel Foe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taulapapa, Vienna Tamari 4 9:00AM

Taviliniu-Valu, Lingi Lorna Berthanna, Ms 1 9:00AM

Te Rito, Albert Ahitanga 1 8:30AM

Teatoff, Catherine Deborah Alison, Miss 2 9:00AM

Turnbull, Aaron John Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turner, William 1 9:00AM

Turner, William Tyla Richard 1 9:00AM

Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM

Walker, Peter John 1 8:30AM

Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Westaway, Joseph Matthew 1 9:00AM

Whinwray, Samuel Wellsely David 1 9:00AM

Whirisky, Graeme Michael 1 9:00AM

White, Brian Allan 1 9:00AM

Willmott, Rebecca Lea 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Kym Marie 1 9:00AM

Wirepa, Jundamarra David 1 9:00AM

Wyllie, Shawn James 1 9:00AM

Zerafa, Matthew John Francis 1 9:00AM

Ziebell, Jamie Paul 1 9:00AM