IN COURT: Full names of 155 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Adams, Christopher Duncan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Afoa, Rachel Masela 1 8:30AM
Ah-Wang, Raewyne Jade 1 9:00AM
Akech-Kuir, Ngor Akech 1 9:00AM
Allen, Brandon Shawn 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Antoine 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Christopher Paul 2 9:00AM
Apiu, James Nhial 1 8:30AM
Baker, Warwick Michael 1 8:30AM
Battison, Brayden James Maxwell 4 9:00AM
Bebbington, Samantha Lee-Rose 1 9:00AM
Bebbington, Samantha Lee-Rose 1 8:30AM
Beck, Alisha Joy 1 8:30AM
Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM
Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 9:00AM
Binge, Robyn May 1 9:00AM
Bior, Bior Bul, Mr 1 8:30AM
Bishell, Elizabeth Dorothy Anne 1 8:30AM
Bishop, Harold John George 1 9:00AM
Blucher, Taylor William 2 9:00AM
Bond, Justin Andrew 4 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM
Bowen, Kye James 1 9:00AM
Bradtke, Jeffrey Peter 1 9:00AM
Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM
Carr, Samual Thomas 1 9:00AM
Carter, Trent Anthony 4 9:00AM
Carter, Trent Anthony, Mr 4 9:00AM
Cavanough, Luke Owen 1 9:00AM
Cawley, Joshua James, Mr 7 9:00AM
Chaarani, Rami 2 9:00AM
Chapman, Stewart Graham, Mr 1 9:00AM
Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM
Collins, Nicholas Milton 1 9:00AM
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Compton, William John Noel 5 9:00AM
Conway, Allison Gael 1 9:00AM
Cox, Graham Anthony John, Mr 2 9:00AM
Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM
Davies, Delphine Delamante 4 9:00AM
Davis, Katrina Therease 1 9:00AM
Earley, Nigel Grant 1 9:00AM
Easton, Antonia Phillipa 1 9:00AM
Elliot, Kim Maree 1 9:00AM
Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM
Faamata, Brandon Leo 1 9:00AM
Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM
Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Nicole Iris Jean 1 8:30AM
Foord, Amber Norma, Miss 1 9:00AM
Franklin, John Allan 1 9:00AM
Galuvao, Aleni 1 9:00AM
Gorry, Lachlan James 2 9:00AM
Gregor, Fae Isabell 1 9:00AM
Guenther, Roger Harold 1 9:00AM
Hall, Jason Thomas 1 9:00AM
Hanson, Russell Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 1 9:00AM
Harris, Sheree Ellen 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Dean Roger 1 9:00AM
Hewlett, Kelly Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Higgins, Tanya E-Laine 1 8:30AM
Hill, Christopher Gavin 1 9:00AM
Hill, Leah 1 9:00AM
Hoffmann, Nicholas James Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Holloway, Beau John 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Jessica Dawn 1 9:00AM
Iosefa, Brendon Joseph Jnr 1 9:00AM
Irwin, Paul David 1 9:00AM
Jacobs, Kirbee Tennile 1 9:00AM
James, Alicia Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Rhett Peri-Alan 1 8:30AM
Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 9:00AM
Kalamelu, Seki 1 9:00AM
Kenny, Chase Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM
Kite, Gregory Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Knightley, Joshua William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 8:30AM
Layne, Nathan Alexander, Mr 4 9:00AM
Liki, Sione Benjamin 1 9:00AM
Love, Jacob Gregory, Mr 4 9:00AM
Mackinaw, Terrek 1 9:00AM
Maisey, Brody Mykel 2 9:00AM
Marston, Brody David 2 9:00AM
Marston, Jorden Richard 1 8:30AM
Masso, Beau-Dean Keenen 1 9:00AM
Mccullock, Mitchell Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcintosh, Rossey Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckellow, Ewen Cameron, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM
Mook, Kathleen Ramona, Miss 1 9:00AM
Munro, Emma Rose 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Van Tuan, Mr 1 9:00AM
North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Robbie Joseph 1 9:00AM
O’Connell, Kelly Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 1 9:00AM
Otto, Dario Idris, Mr 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Ashley Boyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Trevor James, Mr 4 9:00AM
Parkinson, Paul Damien 4 9:00AM
Parkinson, Paul Damien 1 8:30AM
Perkins, Bradley William 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Tracie Dawn Catherine 1 9:00AM
Petersen, Linda Janet, Ms 1 8:30AM
Peterson, Crystal Jade 1 9:00AM
Place, Thomas Ross 1 9:00AM
Plumb, Shane David 1 9:00AM
Polamalu Ah Wong, Fetu Van Dyk 1 9:00AM
Polgreen, John William James 1 9:00AM
Poore, Melissa Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Price, George James 1 9:00AM
Radunz, Raymond Robert 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Porter Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rixon, Matthew Geoffrey 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Indiana Thomas Jay 1 9:00AM
Roccella Burns, Melissa Sophia 1 9:00AM
Ronan, Lynden Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roskam, Nicholas John 4 9:00AM
Sayer, Brent John 1 9:00AM
Saylor, Christopher Charles John 1 9:00AM
Sendon, Marlina 1 9:00AM
Singleton, Daniel Joe, Mr 1 8:30AM
Smart, Cody Benjamin 1 8:30AM
Smith, Malcolm Daniel 1 9:00AM
Stone, Michael David, Mr 1 8:30AM
Stone, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Beau Anthony Elliot, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Julie Ann Gail 1 9:00AM
Tafilipepe, Russel Foe, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taulapapa, Vienna Tamari 4 9:00AM
Taviliniu-Valu, Lingi Lorna Berthanna, Ms 1 9:00AM
Te Rito, Albert Ahitanga 1 8:30AM
Teatoff, Catherine Deborah Alison, Miss 2 9:00AM
Turnbull, Aaron John Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turner, William 1 9:00AM
Turner, William Tyla Richard 1 9:00AM
Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 1 8:30AM
Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Westaway, Joseph Matthew 1 9:00AM
Whinwray, Samuel Wellsely David 1 9:00AM
Whirisky, Graeme Michael 1 9:00AM
White, Brian Allan 1 9:00AM
Willmott, Rebecca Lea 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Kym Marie 1 9:00AM
Wirepa, Jundamarra David 1 9:00AM
Wyllie, Shawn James 1 9:00AM
Zerafa, Matthew John Francis 1 9:00AM
Ziebell, Jamie Paul 1 9:00AM