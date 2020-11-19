IN COURT: Full names of 147 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abubakare, Atwifu 1 9:00AM

Aherne, Aidan David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Wade Jules 6 9:00AM

Bartlett, Sharyn Louise 1 9:00AM

Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beattie-Noonan, Treymane Scott 1 9:00AM

Bethell-Smith, Jazmyn Dina Carmel, Miss 1 9:00AM

Beveridge, Caleb Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM

Booth, Aimee Leigh 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Brozic, Myles Warren 2 9:00AM

Buchanan, Alison Elissa 7 9:00AM

Buchanan, Dominique Rachel, Miss 1 9:00AM

Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 9:00AM

Byrne, Brian John 6 10:00AM

Castrigno, Vincenzo 1 9:00AM

Cavers, Kathleen Lee 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Lee Michael, Mr 6 9:00AM

Cleary, Duane Andrew 3 9:00AM

Cobbo, Norman Glen Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collins, Joshua Ian 4 9:00AM

Coolwell, James Douglas 3 9:00AM

Cox, Michael Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Crowe, Breeanna Jai, Miss 1 9:00AM

Damm, Hayden Kyle 1 9:00AM

De Villiers, Jeffrey Allan, Mr 3 9:00AM

Demiranda, Melissa Estrada 1 9:00AM

Douglas, Jayden Wayne 3 8:30AM

Drawwater, David Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Evans, Rebecca Ann, Miss 6 9:00AM

Farmer, Brenden Noel 1 9:00AM

Fitzgerald, Lewis David 1 9:00AM

Franklin, Aimee Louise 6 9:00AM

Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM

Fuaivaa, Charlie Peter 1 9:00AM

Garland, Alyson Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM

George, Ameila Sky 1 9:00AM

George, Amelia 1 9:00AM

Goodrum, Alexander William 3 9:00AM

Gork, Sharyn Lorraine 7 9:00AM

Gow, Jeremy Ronald 3 8:30AM

Green, Dwaine Michael 1 9:00AM

Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Johnathon Neil 1 9:00AM

Hartmann, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM

Hassan, Gamoradine I 1 9:00AM

Hawkins, Glenn Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heike, Jacob Johnathon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Herrera Llanos, Stefanie Alejandra 6 9:00AM

Hibbard, Melissa Ellen Cecilia, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hill, Joseph Bevan 6 9:00AM

Holzberger, Gregory Frederick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Vincent William 6 9:00AM

Ikin, Mitchell Jonathan 1 9:00AM

Ivkovic, Cvjetin 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Jesse James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kaye, John Douglas 7 9:00AM

Kelly, Brandon Leslie 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Corey James Shane 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Jack Edward 1 9:00AM

Kitching, Davin James 1 9:00AM

Lax, Christopher John 6 9:00AM

Leach, Peta Kylie 6 9:00AM

Lee, Klint Jai 1 9:00AM

Lemson, Duane Kurtis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM

Mackenzie, Scott Bruce 1 8:30AM

Mackenzie, Stephanie-Dawn 1 9:00AM

Manning, Travis Laku 1 9:00AM

Massey, Craig Allan 2 9:00AM

Masso, Jebediah Ethan 1 9:00AM

Mcdermott, Mikaela Ann 1 9:00AM

Mcneish, Corey Jai William 1 9:00AM

Mcphail, Michelle Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Minett, Aiden Leonard 1 9:00AM

Morris, Eric Robert Stephen 1 8:30AM

Murray, Dion Douglas 3 9:00AM

Newman, Blake Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Leon Russell 3 9:00AM

Oryem, Kemis Samuel 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Carllin Tony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Oxman, Beau Grant 1 9:00AM

Padkjaer, Kathleen May 1 9:00AM

Paramasivam, Prabakaran, Mr 1 8:30AM

Parker, Nathan Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Natalie Marie 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Natalie Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Perry, Kate Alicia 1 9:00AM

Pivi, Kebbeh Gayflor 4 10:00AM

Polgreen, Steel William Peter 4 9:00AM

Puhi, Graham George 1 9:00AM

Reid, Graeme Roy 1 9:00AM

Rice, Nicole Jean 1 9:00AM

Riley-Hartis, Jermaine 1 9:00AM

Ronan, Ieremia Arita 1 9:00AM

Sakowski, Jesse Michael 1 9:00AM

Salah, Zakia Ali 6 10:00AM

Schloss, John James 1 9:00AM

Serrano, Sabrina Jasmine 6 9:00AM

Sinclair, Alex Kyle 1 9:00AM

Skilton, Clint Gregory 1 9:00AM

Smith, Cameron Anthony 1 9:00AM

Souvanthong, Chinda 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Stanley, Samuel George, Mr 3 9:00AM

Stark, Karl Wayne, Mr 1 8:30AM

Stevens, Robert Mark 1 9:00AM

Stratford, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Tangey, Alice Caitlin 1 9:00AM

Tavui, Martin Fiare 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 8:30AM

Thane, Marto Michael 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Anthony Richard 4 10:00AM

Thompson, Daniel James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, John Donald, Mr 2 9:00AM

Thompson, John Donald, Mr 4 9:00AM

Thomsen, Trent Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thomsen, Trent Shawn 3 8:30AM

Tredgold, Matthew Grant William 7 9:00AM

Ungormus, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walden, Cricket Jamiee 3 9:00AM

Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walker, Troy Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wall, Philip Gregory 1 9:00AM

Watt, Steven John 1 9:00AM

Watts, Kevin Dennis 6 9:00AM

Welsh Beaumont, Meagan Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Whinwray, Samuel Wellsely David 6 9:00AM

White, Brian Allan 1 9:00AM

Williams, Noel Robert Lee 1 9:00AM

Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Willis, Gary Allen 1 9:00AM

Willmot, Jesse Edward Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Shay Marie 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Trevor Michael 3 8:30AM

Wilson-Knight, Brock Owen 1 9:00AM

Wood, Kevin F 6 9:00AM

Wright, Isaac Lang 1 9:00AM