IN COURT: Full names of 147 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abubakare, Atwifu 1 9:00AM
Aherne, Aidan David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Wade Jules 6 9:00AM
Bartlett, Sharyn Louise 1 9:00AM
Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beattie-Noonan, Treymane Scott 1 9:00AM
Bethell-Smith, Jazmyn Dina Carmel, Miss 1 9:00AM
Beveridge, Caleb Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM
Booth, Aimee Leigh 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Bradley John 1 9:00AM
Brozic, Myles Warren 2 9:00AM
Buchanan, Alison Elissa 7 9:00AM
Buchanan, Dominique Rachel, Miss 1 9:00AM
Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 9:00AM
Byrne, Brian John 6 10:00AM
Castrigno, Vincenzo 1 9:00AM
Cavers, Kathleen Lee 1 9:00AM
Clayton, Lee Michael, Mr 6 9:00AM
Cleary, Duane Andrew 3 9:00AM
Cobbo, Norman Glen Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Collins, Joshua Ian 4 9:00AM
Coolwell, James Douglas 3 9:00AM
Cox, Michael Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Crowe, Breeanna Jai, Miss 1 9:00AM
Damm, Hayden Kyle 1 9:00AM
De Villiers, Jeffrey Allan, Mr 3 9:00AM
Demiranda, Melissa Estrada 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Jayden Wayne 3 8:30AM
Drawwater, David Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Evans, Rebecca Ann, Miss 6 9:00AM
Farmer, Brenden Noel 1 9:00AM
Fitzgerald, Lewis David 1 9:00AM
Franklin, Aimee Louise 6 9:00AM
Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM
Fuaivaa, Charlie Peter 1 9:00AM
Garland, Alyson Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM
George, Ameila Sky 1 9:00AM
George, Amelia 1 9:00AM
Goodrum, Alexander William 3 9:00AM
Gork, Sharyn Lorraine 7 9:00AM
Gow, Jeremy Ronald 3 8:30AM
Gow, Jeremy Ronald, Mr 3 8:30AM
Green, Dwaine Michael 1 9:00AM
Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM
Green, Melissa Jade 1 8:30AM
Griffiths, Johnathon Neil 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Johnathon Neil, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hartmann, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM
Hassan, Gamoradine I 1 9:00AM
Hawkins, Glenn Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Heike, Jacob Johnathon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Herrera Llanos, Stefanie Alejandra 6 9:00AM
Hibbard, Melissa Ellen Cecilia, Ms 1 9:00AM
Hill, Joseph Bevan 6 9:00AM
Holzberger, Gregory Frederick, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Vincent William 6 9:00AM
Ikin, Mitchell Jonathan 1 9:00AM
Ivkovic, Cvjetin 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Jesse James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kaye, John Douglas 7 9:00AM
Kelly, Brandon Leslie 1 9:00AM
Kennedy, Corey James Shane 1 9:00AM
Kennedy, Jack Edward 1 9:00AM
Kitching, Davin James 1 9:00AM
Lax, Christopher John 6 9:00AM
Leach, Peta Kylie 6 9:00AM
Lee, Klint Jai 1 9:00AM
Lemson, Duane Kurtis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Scott Bruce 1 8:30AM
Mackenzie, Stephanie-Dawn 1 9:00AM
Manning, Travis Laku 1 9:00AM
Massey, Craig Allan 2 9:00AM
Masso, Jebediah Ethan 1 9:00AM
Mcdermott, Mikaela Ann 1 9:00AM
Mcneish, Corey Jai William 1 9:00AM
Mcphail, Michelle Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Minett, Aiden Leonard 1 9:00AM
Morris, Eric Robert Stephen 1 8:30AM
Murray, Dion Douglas 3 9:00AM
Newman, Blake Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Brien, Leon Russell 3 9:00AM
Oryem, Kemis Samuel 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Carllin Tony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Oxman, Beau Grant 1 9:00AM
Padkjaer, Kathleen May 1 9:00AM
Paramasivam, Prabakaran, Mr 1 8:30AM
Parker, Nathan Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Parsons, Natalie Marie 1 9:00AM
Parsons, Natalie Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Perry, Kate Alicia 1 9:00AM
Pivi, Kebbeh Gayflor 4 10:00AM
Polgreen, Steel William Peter 4 9:00AM
Puhi, Graham George 1 9:00AM
Reid, Graeme Roy 1 9:00AM
Rice, Nicole Jean 1 9:00AM
Riley-Hartis, Jermaine 1 9:00AM
Ronan, Ieremia Arita 1 9:00AM
Sakowski, Jesse Michael 1 9:00AM
Salah, Zakia Ali 6 10:00AM
Schloss, John James 1 9:00AM
Serrano, Sabrina Jasmine 6 9:00AM
Sinclair, Alex Kyle 1 9:00AM
Skilton, Clint Gregory 1 9:00AM
Smith, Cameron Anthony 1 9:00AM
Souvanthong, Chinda 1 9:00AM
Spencer, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Stanley, Samuel George, Mr 3 9:00AM
Stark, Karl Wayne, Mr 1 8:30AM
Stevens, Robert Mark 1 9:00AM
Stratford, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM
Tangey, Alice Caitlin 1 9:00AM
Tavui, Martin Fiare 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 8:30AM
Taylor, Conan Sol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thane, Marto Michael 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Anthony Richard 4 10:00AM
Thompson, Anthony Richard 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Daniel James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, John Donald, Mr 2 9:00AM
Thompson, John Donald, Mr 4 9:00AM
Thomsen, Trent Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thomsen, Trent Shawn 3 8:30AM
Thomsen, Trent Shawn 1 8:30AM
Tredgold, Matthew Grant William 7 9:00AM
Tredgold, Matthew Grant William, Mr 7 9:00AM
Tredgold, Matthew Grant William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ungormus, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM
Walden, Cricket Jamiee 3 9:00AM
Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM
Walker, Troy Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wall, Philip Gregory 1 9:00AM
Watt, Steven John 1 9:00AM
Watts, Kevin Dennis 6 9:00AM
Welsh Beaumont, Meagan Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Whinwray, Samuel Wellsely David 6 9:00AM
White, Brian Allan 1 9:00AM
Williams, Noel Robert Lee 1 9:00AM
Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Willis, Gary Allen 1 9:00AM
Willmot, Jesse Edward Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Shay Marie 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Trevor Michael 3 8:30AM
Wilson-Knight, Brock Owen 1 9:00AM
Wood, Kevin F 6 9:00AM
Wright, Isaac Lang 1 9:00AM