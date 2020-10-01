IN COURT: Full names of 145 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abel, Rebecca Marie 1 8:30AM

Allen, Glen Jason, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ambri, Mbari Bounis 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Ashley Joseph ? 9:00AM

Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Craig John 1 9:00AM

Bagenal, Brandon James 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Brandon John 1 9:00AM

Baker, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM

Barnes, Marcus Ian 1 9:00AM

Bell, Marshall Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Cedric John 1 9:00AM

Boersma, Aidan Paul 1 9:00AM

Boersma, Aidan Paul 1 8:30AM

Bryant, Wylan Athony Keith 1 9:00AM

Cain, Janine Elizabeth 3 9:00AM

Canendo, Andre Anthony, Mr 3 9:00AM

Carlin, Samantha Lorraine 7 9:00AM

Castell, Steven Michael 1 8:30AM

Charles, Courtney Belle 1 9:00AM

Christie, Jade Summah 6 9:00AM

Clark, Michael Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Norman Frank, Mr 2 9:00AM

Clegg, Ashley Andrew Sullivan 1 9:00AM

Courtney, Paul Robert 1 9:00AM

Damm, Hayden Kyle 1 8:30AM

Davis, Gareth Kyle 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Douglas Rowland 1 9:00AM

Derooy, Hendricus Antoon 6 9:00AM

Doble, Corey Peter 1 9:00AM

Douglas, Jayden Wayne 3 9:00AM

Douglas, Nicole Maree 6 9:00AM

Doyle, Karen Susanne 3 9:00AM

Dyball, Floyd Mark 3 9:00AM

Edmunds, James John Scott 1 9:00AM

Evans, Rebecca Ann, Miss 6 11:00AM

Finn, Philipa Ellen Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Susan Kay, Mrs 5 9:00AM

Fitzsimons, Harrison John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fox, Melissa Jane 1 9:00AM

Gately, Michael Rhodes, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Victor Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM

Gurudu, Kalyan Kumar 7 9:00AM

Haigh, Chantel Mary Lea, Ms 1 8:30AM

Hartney, Carl William 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Nicholas Joseph 1 9:00AM

Haywood, David Terence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hegemann, Brandon John-Lee 1 9:00AM

Hele, Michael Wayne Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Joseph Bevan 6 11:00AM

Hopkins, Judith Anne 1 9:00AM

Hopkins-Booth, Judith Anne Vanessa, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hopkins-Booth, Judith Anne Vanessa, Miss 1 8:30AM

Hortin, Cory Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Huntress, John Fredric Stratten, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ives, Zac William Blaire, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Lathanial Leo 3 9:00AM

Jeffery, Peter John 6 11:00AM

Johnstone, Paul Roy 1 9:00AM

Jordan, Candice 6 9:00AM

Junge, Bernadette Lissa June 3 9:00AM

Kellett, Roy Kevin 1 9:00AM

Kiem, Ronald Ray 1 9:00AM

King, Tyler, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kinsella, Ivan Edward 6 11:00AM

Knibbs, Brett David 1 9:00AM

Lako, Bakhita 1 9:00AM

Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mackie, Tom, Mr 1 9:00AM

Madden, Rayson Alan 1 9:00AM

Masih, Antoinette Geertje 1 9:00AM

Masih, Antoinette Geertje, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mccallion, Brian Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckinley, Tee-Jay Nelson Chris, Mr 6 11:00AM

Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM

Monsell, William Kerry 2 9:00AM

Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 2 9:00AM

Mose, Iefata 1 9:00AM

Moss, Brian James 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Nielsen, Trent Anthony 1 9:00AM

Nielsen, Trent Anthony 1 8:30AM

Nisbet, Bailey 1 9:00AM

Nisbet, Bailey Maxwell Wildy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Noble, Rebecca Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Noon, Amanda Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Nikita Katrina, Ms 1 9:00AM

Owole, Emmanuel Jamus 1 8:30AM

Padkjaer, Kathleen May 1 9:00AM

Pamatatau, Francis Tutai 1 9:00AM

Parker, Benjamin Albert 1 8:30AM

Paynter, Kristeen Pamela 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Bradley William 1 9:00AM

Perry, Kate Alicia 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, Lane 1 9:00AM

Pomeroy, Kellan Leslie Max, Mr 1 9:00AM

Poon, Kayla Marie 1 9:00AM

Proud, Andrew Cameron 1 9:00AM

Purnell, Natasha Elizabeth Anne 1 9:00AM

Pyne, Sharon Lesley 2 9:00AM

Rabuka, Ben Patrick Naulu 1 9:00AM

Rees, Tiffany Pearl 1 9:00AM

Rio, Noellene Moana 1 8:30AM

Roberts, Matthew Marcus 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Janelle Esther 3 9:00AM

Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ross, Stacey Louise 1 9:00AM

Royston, Shelley Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Rudd, Liam Steven 1 9:00AM

Rumsby, Hayden Leslie, Mr 2 9:00AM

Ryan, Blair Timothy Walter 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Vernon John 7 9:00AM

Shabir, Azeem Muhammad 1 9:00AM

Sillence, Emma Louise 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Jacob Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Kalee Anne 1 9:00AM

Spall, Lincoln James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stenzel, Brett-Jawn David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stoker, Scott Anthony 1 9:00AM

Stone, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Storey, Jacob Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Suey, Kyeana Marie Michelle 1 9:00AM

Taikato-Mcgarvey, Tania, Ms 1 9:00AM

Tapau, Michael Gregory 1 9:00AM

Tavita, Leo 1 9:00AM

Tavui, Martin Fiare 1 9:00AM

Thomsen, Trent Shawn 3 9:00AM

Thorne, Kristy Lee 1 9:00AM

Tripp, Les William 1 9:00AM

Walker, Terrance Charles Gregory 3 9:00AM

Wallace, Joshua Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Warner, Andrew Scott 1 9:00AM

Washington, Clayton Junior 1 9:00AM

Whisson, Corey Douglas 7 9:00AM

White, Harold John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Indio Jasmine 2 9:00AM

Williams, Kamala Kim 1 9:00AM

Willmot, Jesse Edward Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Trevor Michael 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Trevor Michael 3 9:00AM

Yaghi, Paul 5 9:00AM