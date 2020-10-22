IN COURT: Full names of 141 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abbas, Louisa Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Abubakare, Atwifu 1 9:00AM
Addinall, Jacquelene 6 11:00AM
Araneda, Miguel Emenrique 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Brandon, Mr 5 9:00AM
Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beharrell, Jamie Ray 1 8:30AM
Beveridge, Caleb Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beveridge, Jennifer Ann 1 9:00AM
Bignell, Casey Lincoln 1 9:00AM
Bognuda, Scott Andrew 1 9:00AM
Bond, James Kenneth 3 2:00PM
Bond, Justin Andrew 1 9:00AM
Booth, Michael Che 1 9:00AM
Bryant, Rhyss Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bullock, Bradly John 1 9:00AM
Butler, Dylan Anthony, Mr 4 9:00AM
Byrne, Brett Stephen 6 10:00AM
Castrigno, Vincenzo 7 9:00AM
Chaw, Mayen 4 9:00AM
Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Norman Frank, Mr 4 9:00AM
Clayton, Lee Michael, Mr 6 9:00AM
Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM
Cody, Dale Leonard 4 9:00AM
Coolwell, James Douglas 1 9:00AM
Cordtz, Taotasioatua Lal 6 11:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol 1 9:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Aidan Terrence 1 9:00AM
Demiranda, Melissa Estrada 1 9:00AM
Doble, Corey Peter 1 9:00AM
Donnelly, Joel Paul 3 9:00AM
Donnelly, Roger Meyland 6 11:00AM
Eliot, Taneille Ann 3 9:00AM
Fraser, Irene Alexandra 4 9:00AM
Friswell, Paul Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM
Fuller, Haylea Louise 1 9:00AM
Gaunt, Declan Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gee, Zachary Gordon Higgison 7 9:00AM
George, Ameila Sky 1 9:00AM
Gordon, Travis John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gower, Jay Victor 1 8:30AM
Grey, Jessica 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Johnathon Neil 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Johnathon Neil, Mr 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Troy 6 9:00AM
Grogan, Lucas Daniel 1 9:00AM
Gurudu, Kalyan Kumar 1 9:00AM
Hall, Sandra Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hameed, Rawand Fariq 5 9:00AM
Hanslow, Benjamin Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harrold, Anita Joy 1 9:00AM
Hayne, Ryan Christopher 6 10:00AM
Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 3 9:00AM
Heike, Jacob Johnathon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hildrew, Jordan James 5 9:00AM
Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 9:00AM
Hopkins, Judith Anne 1 9:00AM
Hopkins-Booth, Judith Anne Vanessa, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hornett, Nicole Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Vincent William 1 8:30AM
Hunia, Takari Harley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Illingsworth, Isaiah, Mr 3 9:00AM
Iusitini, Jacob Leuatea 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Lathanial Leo 3 8:30AM
Jackson, Lathanial Leo 1 9:00AM
Kaio, Kaleb Blayne 1 9:00AM
Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 8:30AM
Kelly, Brandon Leslie 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Anthony James Craig, Mr 3 9:00AM
Kemp, Anthony James Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kerr, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM
Lee, Jaclyn, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Leu, Ropati 4 9:00AM
Louanna, Pantera Opal, Ms 1 9:00AM
Lovett, Kaleb Shaun 1 9:00AM
Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Jesse James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcguigan, Daniel Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcmanus, Matthew Joseph 1 9:00AM
Mcnicol, Richard Michael, Mr 3 9:00AM
Mcphail, Michelle Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mcpherson, Terri-Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM
Munro, Emma Rose 1 9:00AM
Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
Osborne, William Matthew 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Carllin Tony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pamatatau, Francis Tutai 1 9:00AM
Paton, Sheridan Gai, Miss 3 2:00PM
Phillips, Ethan Andrew 1 9:00AM
Pilmer, Stewart Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pottinger, Linda May 3 9:00AM
Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM
Rodrigues, Brandon Russell 5 9:00AM
Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rowe, Hayley Maree, Ms 3 9:00AM
Salah, Zakia Ali 6 10:00AM
Sandrin, Joel Daniel, Mr 3 9:00AM
Saunders, Paul James Casey 1 9:00AM
Sayer, Brent John 1 9:00AM
Schaffer, Taylor Jade 1 9:00AM
Schloss, John James 1 9:00AM
Scott, Niel Allan 1 9:00AM
Setu, Wyatt 1 9:00AM
Shabir, Azeem Muhammad 1 9:00AM
Sheils, Mark Joseph 7 9:00AM
Sinclair, Alex Kyle 1 9:00AM
Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 3 9:00AM
Smith, Cameron Anthony 1 9:00AM
Smith, Honor-Lisa Naumai 1 9:00AM
Somerville, Tia Jeanette 1 9:00AM
Stansfield, John Morgan 1 9:00AM
Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stark, Joshua William Robert 1 9:00AM
Stoker, Scott Anthony 1 9:00AM
Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 6 10:00AM
Suman, Sherda, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Tavita, Leo 1 9:00AM
Tavita-Matavale, George Alfred 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Daniel James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thomsen, Trent Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thomson, Cheyonna Robin Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Thulborn, David Huntly 4 9:00AM
Toalei, Leonard David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tobane, Julleen Anne Marie, Miss 3 9:00AM
Toole, Jed James 4 9:00AM
Toole, Jed James, Mr 4 9:00AM
Triffitt, Jackie Jean 1 9:00AM
Turton, Reegan Max 1 9:00AM
Uaita Setu, Clifton Lealofi 1 9:00AM
Uaita-Setu, Wyatt-Misitaga, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watt, Steven John 1 9:00AM
Watts, Kevin Dennis 5 9:00AM
Wernowski, Zanda Eric 5 9:00AM
Whitmore, Deanne Alyce 1 9:00AM
Williams, Shane Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson-Knight, Brock Owen 1 9:00AM
Wright, Wayne Eriha Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Zahnow, Leon James 7 9:00AM