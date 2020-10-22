IN COURT: Full names of 141 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abbas, Louisa Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Abubakare, Atwifu 1 9:00AM

Addinall, Jacquelene 6 11:00AM

Araneda, Miguel Emenrique 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Brandon, Mr 5 9:00AM

Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beharrell, Jamie Ray 1 8:30AM

Beveridge, Caleb Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beveridge, Jennifer Ann 1 9:00AM

Bignell, Casey Lincoln 1 9:00AM

Bognuda, Scott Andrew 1 9:00AM

Bond, James Kenneth 3 2:00PM

Bond, Justin Andrew 1 9:00AM

Booth, Michael Che 1 9:00AM

Bryant, Rhyss Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bullock, Bradly John 1 9:00AM

Butler, Dylan Anthony, Mr 4 9:00AM

Byrne, Brett Stephen 6 10:00AM

Castrigno, Vincenzo 7 9:00AM

Chaw, Mayen 4 9:00AM

Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Norman Frank, Mr 4 9:00AM

Clayton, Lee Michael, Mr 6 9:00AM

Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM

Cody, Dale Leonard 4 9:00AM

Coolwell, James Douglas 1 9:00AM

Cordtz, Taotasioatua Lal 6 11:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol 1 9:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Aidan Terrence 1 9:00AM

Demiranda, Melissa Estrada 1 9:00AM

Doble, Corey Peter 1 9:00AM

Donnelly, Joel Paul 3 9:00AM

Donnelly, Roger Meyland 6 11:00AM

Eliot, Taneille Ann 3 9:00AM

Fraser, Irene Alexandra 4 9:00AM

Friswell, Paul Anthony, Mr 6 10:00AM

Fuller, Haylea Louise 1 9:00AM

Gaunt, Declan Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gee, Zachary Gordon Higgison 7 9:00AM

George, Ameila Sky 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Travis John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gower, Jay Victor 1 8:30AM

Grey, Jessica 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Johnathon Neil 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Johnathon Neil, Mr 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Troy 6 9:00AM

Grogan, Lucas Daniel 1 9:00AM

Gurudu, Kalyan Kumar 1 9:00AM

Hall, Sandra Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hameed, Rawand Fariq 5 9:00AM

Hanslow, Benjamin Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harrold, Anita Joy 1 9:00AM

Hayne, Ryan Christopher 6 10:00AM

Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 3 9:00AM

Heike, Jacob Johnathon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hildrew, Jordan James 5 9:00AM

Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Judith Anne 1 9:00AM

Hopkins-Booth, Judith Anne Vanessa, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hornett, Nicole Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Vincent William 1 8:30AM

Hunia, Takari Harley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Illingsworth, Isaiah, Mr 3 9:00AM

Iusitini, Jacob Leuatea 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Lathanial Leo 3 8:30AM

Jackson, Lathanial Leo 1 9:00AM

Kaio, Kaleb Blayne 1 9:00AM

Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 8:30AM

Kelly, Brandon Leslie 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Anthony James Craig, Mr 3 9:00AM

Kemp, Anthony James Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kerr, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM

Lee, Jaclyn, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Leu, Ropati 4 9:00AM

Louanna, Pantera Opal, Ms 1 9:00AM

Lovett, Kaleb Shaun 1 9:00AM

Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Jesse James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcguigan, Daniel Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcmanus, Matthew Joseph 1 9:00AM

Mcnicol, Richard Michael, Mr 3 9:00AM

Mcphail, Michelle Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcpherson, Terri-Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

Munro, Emma Rose 1 9:00AM

Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Osborne, William Matthew 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Carllin Tony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pamatatau, Francis Tutai 1 9:00AM

Paton, Sheridan Gai, Miss 3 2:00PM

Phillips, Ethan Andrew 1 9:00AM

Pilmer, Stewart Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pottinger, Linda May 3 9:00AM

Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM

Rodrigues, Brandon Russell 5 9:00AM

Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rowe, Hayley Maree, Ms 3 9:00AM

Salah, Zakia Ali 6 10:00AM

Sandrin, Joel Daniel, Mr 3 9:00AM

Saunders, Paul James Casey 1 9:00AM

Sayer, Brent John 1 9:00AM

Schaffer, Taylor Jade 1 9:00AM

Schloss, John James 1 9:00AM

Scott, Niel Allan 1 9:00AM

Setu, Wyatt 1 9:00AM

Shabir, Azeem Muhammad 1 9:00AM

Sheils, Mark Joseph 7 9:00AM

Sinclair, Alex Kyle 1 9:00AM

Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 3 9:00AM

Smith, Cameron Anthony 1 9:00AM

Smith, Honor-Lisa Naumai 1 9:00AM

Somerville, Tia Jeanette 1 9:00AM

Stansfield, John Morgan 1 9:00AM

Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stark, Joshua William Robert 1 9:00AM

Stoker, Scott Anthony 1 9:00AM

Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 6 10:00AM

Suman, Sherda, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Tavita, Leo 1 9:00AM

Tavita-Matavale, George Alfred 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Daniel James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thomsen, Trent Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thomson, Cheyonna Robin Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Thulborn, David Huntly 4 9:00AM

Toalei, Leonard David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tobane, Julleen Anne Marie, Miss 3 9:00AM

Toole, Jed James 4 9:00AM

Toole, Jed James, Mr 4 9:00AM

Triffitt, Jackie Jean 1 9:00AM

Turton, Reegan Max 1 9:00AM

Uaita Setu, Clifton Lealofi 1 9:00AM

Uaita-Setu, Wyatt-Misitaga, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watt, Steven John 1 9:00AM

Watts, Kevin Dennis 5 9:00AM

Wernowski, Zanda Eric 5 9:00AM

Whitmore, Deanne Alyce 1 9:00AM

Williams, Shane Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson-Knight, Brock Owen 1 9:00AM

Wright, Wayne Eriha Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Zahnow, Leon James 7 9:00AM