IN COURT: Full names of 140 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abbas, Andrew Harley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Abel, Benjamin James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Achire, Patrick Abib, Mr 1 9:00AM

Allen, Gary John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Kamarah Becky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ashe, Jasmine Patricia-Mavis 1 8:30AM

Ashe, Jasmine Patricia-Mavis 1 9:00AM

Atkinson, Tristan Leo Robert 1 9:00AM

Avia, Maria 6 9:00AM

Birtles-Crute, Graham Paul 1 9:00AM

Brigg, Lynda Marian 1 9:00AM

Brown, Rowena Natalie 1 9:00AM

Burne, Shaun Alan 2 9:00AM

Butler, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM

Bycroft, Tiana Cherie 1 9:00AM

Canendo, Andre Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cashion, Rachel Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Charles, Courtney Belle 1 8:30AM

Clay, Madison Lilly 1 8:30AM

Clevens, Vera Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Neville 1 9:00AM

Connors, Rosemary, Mrs 7 9:00AM

Cox, Jamie Robert 1 8:30AM

Cox-Morriss, Skye Ann-Marie 1 9:00AM

Crompton, Scott Andrew 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM

Davie, Angus Cheyne 6 9:00AM

Davie, Angus Cheyne 1 8:30AM

Dawson, Jodie Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Dawson, John Clifford 1 9:00AM

De Villiers, Jeffrey Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ding, Gavin Thomas Brian 1 9:00AM

Downes, Joshua Daniel 1 9:00AM

Duckett, Brendan James Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dyson, Kenny Steven 1 9:00AM

Edmonds, Nicholas Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM

Edmunds, James John Scott 1 9:00AM

Elliott, Jai Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Enoch, Kevin Shane 1 9:00AM

Franklin, Brenyn Tyla, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gee, Zachary Gordon Higgison 1 8:30AM

Giang, David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gierke, Billy Dean 6 9:00AM

Gordon, Jayden Thomas 1 9:00AM

Graham, Arthur John 1 9:00AM

Graham, Selena Rae, Ms 1 9:00AM

Greer, Paul Jacob Arthur 1 9:00AM

Guthrie-Macleod, Maddison Hope, Miss 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Brett Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hayhoe, Tyler-Jonn, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hicks, Selina Gay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hill, Joseph Bevan 1 9:00AM

Hodge, Joshua Morris 2 9:00AM

Holland-Williams, Dohntay Chicho Joseph 1 9:00AM

Hungerford, Bradley Errol 1 9:00AM

Hynd, Blair Thomas 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Franklin Lesley Michael 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM

Josefski, Kieran Glenn 1 9:00AM

Karkoe, Shane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kent, Graeme 1 9:00AM

Kimber, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kingdom, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Kinnane, Michael Anthony Matthew 1 9:00AM

Kite, Gregory Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kuhner, Justin John 5 9:00AM

Lio-Willie, Kristine Nuuausala Celine 1 9:00AM

Long, Joshua William 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Zinneh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mato, Kyler-Aric Stevie-Jay 1 9:00AM

Mccallion, Brian Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mceniery, Blake Myles Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mclachlan, Gregory James 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM

Middleton, Karin Elizabeth, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Milligan, Warrick Nathan Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Millington, Tara Maree 1 9:00AM

Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morris-Foster, Imogene Coral 1 9:00AM

Morton, Toby Neil 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Van Tuan, Mr 1 9:00AM

O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 1 9:00AM

O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 1 8:30AM

Okell, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM

O’Kell, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM

Parnaby, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Parry, William Lucas Kyle 2 9:00AM

Phillips, Darren William John 1 9:00AM

Pilmer, Stewart Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pommer, Anthony James 7 9:00AM

Popp, Shane Patrick 1 9:00AM

Powell, Rebecca Leigh 1 9:00AM

Priddle, Gene Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ray, Jacob Leigh 1 9:00AM

Reading, Jye Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Shadoe 1 9:00AM

Reussien, Christopher Michael Sjoert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Benjamin Stephen 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Gabriel 1 9:00AM

Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rose, Billie-Jo Phylis Elizabeth, Miss 1 8:30AM

Rowe, Duane Raymond John 1 9:00AM

Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM

Sandrin, Joel Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Robert John 1 9:00AM

Savage, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sawyer, Joshua 1 9:00AM

Sepulona, Graham 1 8:30AM

Simoes, Dylan Silvio 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Kerry Lee 1 9:00AM

Sinclair, Grace Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM

Smith, Ayden Lyal 1 9:00AM

Smith, Cameron Glen 1 9:00AM

Smith, Clarissa Anne 6 9:00AM

Sneddon, Casey Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Spall, Wayne Michael 2 10:00AM

Spollen, Aaron 1 9:00AM

Springall, Sandra Gloria, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stephens-Cunningham, William Gordon Jack 1 9:00AM

Taarnby, Aaron Stephen 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Lawrence Edward 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Rangi Maria 1 9:00AM

Tierney, Steven Patrick 1 9:00AM

Tonga, Tupou Falekakala Itinesi 1 9:00AM

Tuileutu, Jason 1 9:00AM

Umpelby, Steven Allan, Mr 6 9:00AM

Umpelby, Steven Allan, Mr 2 9:00AM

Vu, Nhat Tan 1 9:00AM

Ward, Richard Joseph, Mr 2 9:00AM

West, Leroy James 6 9:00AM

Westwood, James Peter 1 9:00AM

Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Kamala Kim 1 9:00AM

Williams, Kym Elise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Williams, Mathew Micheal James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wright, Jaime Lee 1 9:00AM