IN COURT: Full names of 140 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abbas, Andrew Harley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Abel, Benjamin James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Achire, Patrick Abib, Mr 1 9:00AM
Allen, Gary John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Kamarah Becky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ashe, Jasmine Patricia-Mavis 1 8:30AM
Ashe, Jasmine Patricia-Mavis 1 9:00AM
Atkinson, Tristan Leo Robert 1 9:00AM
Avia, Maria 6 9:00AM
Birtles-Crute, Graham Paul 1 9:00AM
Brigg, Lynda Marian 1 9:00AM
Brown, Rowena Natalie 1 9:00AM
Burne, Shaun Alan 2 9:00AM
Butler, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM
Bycroft, Tiana Cherie 1 9:00AM
Canendo, Andre Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cashion, Rachel Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Charles, Courtney Belle 1 8:30AM
Clay, Madison Lilly 1 8:30AM
Clevens, Vera Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Neville 1 9:00AM
Connors, Rosemary, Mrs 7 9:00AM
Cox, Jamie Robert 1 8:30AM
Cox-Morriss, Skye Ann-Marie 1 9:00AM
Crompton, Scott Andrew 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM
Davie, Angus Cheyne 6 9:00AM
Davie, Angus Cheyne 1 8:30AM
Dawson, Jodie Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Dawson, John Clifford 1 9:00AM
De Villiers, Jeffrey Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ding, Gavin Thomas Brian 1 9:00AM
Downes, Joshua Daniel 1 9:00AM
Duckett, Brendan James Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dyson, Kenny Steven 1 9:00AM
Edmonds, Nicholas Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM
Edmunds, James John Scott 1 9:00AM
Elliott, Jai Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Enoch, Kevin Shane 1 9:00AM
Franklin, Brenyn Tyla, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gee, Zachary Gordon Higgison 1 8:30AM
Giang, David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gierke, Billy Dean 6 9:00AM
Gordon, Jayden Thomas 1 9:00AM
Graham, Arthur John 1 9:00AM
Graham, Selena Rae, Ms 1 9:00AM
Greer, Paul Jacob Arthur 1 9:00AM
Guthrie-Macleod, Maddison Hope, Miss 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Brett Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hayhoe, Tyler-Jonn, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hicks, Selina Gay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hill, Joseph Bevan 1 9:00AM
Hodge, Joshua Morris 2 9:00AM
Holland-Williams, Dohntay Chicho Joseph 1 9:00AM
Hungerford, Bradley Errol 1 9:00AM
Hynd, Blair Thomas 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Katie 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Franklin Lesley Michael 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM
Josefski, Kieran Glenn 1 9:00AM
Karkoe, Shane, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kent, Graeme 1 9:00AM
Kimber, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kingdom, Richard John 1 9:00AM
Kinnane, Michael Anthony Matthew 1 9:00AM
Kite, Gregory Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kuhner, Justin John 5 9:00AM
Lio-Willie, Kristine Nuuausala Celine 1 9:00AM
Long, Joshua William 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Zinneh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mato, Kyler-Aric Stevie-Jay 1 9:00AM
Mccallion, Brian Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mccann, Michelle Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mceniery, Blake Myles Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mclachlan, Gregory James 1 9:00AM
Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM
Middleton, Karin Elizabeth, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Milligan, Warrick Nathan Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Millington, Tara Maree 1 9:00AM
Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morris-Foster, Imogene Coral 1 9:00AM
Morton, Toby Neil 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Van Tuan, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Driscoll, Ryan Shaun, Mr 1 8:30AM
Okell, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM
O’Kell, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM
Parnaby, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
Parry, William Lucas Kyle 2 9:00AM
Phillips, Darren William John 1 9:00AM
Pilmer, Stewart Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pommer, Anthony James 7 9:00AM
Popp, Shane Patrick 1 9:00AM
Powell, Rebecca Leigh 1 9:00AM
Priddle, Gene Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ray, Jacob Leigh 1 9:00AM
Reading, Jye Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Shadoe 1 9:00AM
Reussien, Christopher Michael Sjoert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Benjamin Stephen 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Gabriel 1 9:00AM
Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rose, Billie-Jo Phylis Elizabeth, Miss 1 8:30AM
Rowe, Duane Raymond John 1 9:00AM
Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM
Sandrin, Joel Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Robert John 1 9:00AM
Savage, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Sawyer, Joshua 1 9:00AM
Sepulona, Graham 1 8:30AM
Simoes, Dylan Silvio 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Kerry Lee 1 9:00AM
Sinclair, Grace Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM
Smith, Ayden Lyal 1 9:00AM
Smith, Cameron Glen 1 9:00AM
Smith, Clarissa Anne 6 9:00AM
Sneddon, Casey Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Spall, Wayne Michael 2 10:00AM
Spollen, Aaron 1 9:00AM
Springall, Sandra Gloria, Miss 1 9:00AM
Stephens-Cunningham, William Gordon Jack 1 9:00AM
Taarnby, Aaron Stephen 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Lawrence Edward 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Rangi Maria 1 9:00AM
Tierney, Steven Patrick 1 9:00AM
Tonga, Tupou Falekakala Itinesi 1 9:00AM
Tuileutu, Jason 1 9:00AM
Umpelby, Steven Allan, Mr 6 9:00AM
Umpelby, Steven Allan, Mr 2 9:00AM
Vu, Nhat Tan 1 9:00AM
Ward, Richard Joseph, Mr 2 9:00AM
West, Leroy James 6 9:00AM
Westwood, James Peter 1 9:00AM
Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Kamala Kim 1 9:00AM
Williams, Kym Elise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Williams, Mathew Micheal James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wright, Jaime Lee 1 9:00AM