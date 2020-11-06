IN COURT: Full names of 137 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abel, Benjamin James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ah-Wang, Raewyne Jade 1 9:00AM

Ambri, Mbari Bounis 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Cecil James 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Shieka 1 9:00AM

Ashe, Jasmine Patricia-Mavis 1 9:00AM

Barker, Lachlan Craig 1 9:00AM

Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 9:00AM

Binge, Robyn May 1 9:00AM

Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM

Bradford, Nicole Dianne 2 9:00AM

Canetto, Mauro 1 9:00AM

Castillejos-Blanco, Antonio Javier, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cawthorne, Ryan Star 1 9:00AM

Chapman, Stewart Graham, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cheang, Chon Ip 1 9:00AM

Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM

Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Billie Joe Patricia Den 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Neville 1 9:00AM

Constable, Jason Ross 1 9:00AM

Conway, Allison Gael 1 9:00AM

Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM

Davis, Allan Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dawson, John Clifford 1 9:00AM

Djuric, Regina Ann 1 9:00AM

Drew, Leroy Cecil 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM

Dynevor, Neville George 1 9:00AM

Feher, Stephen 2 9:00AM

Fenton, Naydine Kayla 7 9:00AM

Fermor, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM

Fetoai, Coskey Sunny 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Luke Tory 1 9:00AM

Galuvao, Aleni 1 9:00AM

Glover, Ty John 1 9:00AM

Goltz, Deanna Abigal Marie 1 9:00AM

Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM

Green, Anthony Wiliam, Mr 1 9:00AM

Grembowski, Michael 4 9:00AM

Grembowski, Michael John 4 9:00AM

Guillesser, Colin Glenn Vincent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harnwell, Emily Annette 6 9:00AM

Harvey, Dean Roger 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Nicholas Joseph 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Kristie-Leigh Rhonda 1 9:00AM

Hill, Christopher Gavin 1 9:00AM

Hill, Richard Vincent 1 9:00AM

Ingram, Chris Lee, Mr 2 9:00AM

James, Alicia Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Janssen, Ashleigh Lorena 1 8:30AM

Jensen, Debbie Louise 4 9:00AM

Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM

Jordan, Khalia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kaatz, Justin Wade 1 9:00AM

Kamanda, Priscilla 1 9:00AM

Kennewell, Matthew Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kermode, Tammy Anne 1 9:00AM

Kiem, Ronald Ray 1 9:00AM

Kim, Hongkyun, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Carl Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM

Love, Diane Kay 1 9:00AM

Lumley, Joshua Willem 1 9:00AM

Mahani, Fergusson 6 9:00AM

Matthey, Ricky Stewart 1 9:00AM

Maycock, Jason Ron 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Lalita Anne May 6 9:00AM

Mcfarlane, Danielle Nicole 6 9:00AM

Mcintosh, Rossey Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckee, Luke Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Mathew Patrik 6 9:00AM

Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM

Medipalli, Abhinav 1 9:00AM

Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM

M’Kosa, Asongo 5 9:00AM

Morcus, William Jon, Mr 2 9:00AM

Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM

Muhling, Shane Rodney John 1 9:00AM

Munro, Chantell Jade, Miss 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Robert James 1 9:00AM

Mwibilicha, Baruani 1 9:00AM

Ndlovu, Thando 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM

Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Cong Van, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Van Tuan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nielsen, Trent Anthony 1 9:00AM

Parker, Gerald Stanley Anson 1 9:00AM

Pawlyszyn, Chloe Elizabeth 1 8:30AM

Pearce, Geoffrey Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Peterson, Crystal Jade 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Darren William John 2 9:00AM

Pickerd, Ty Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pommer, Anthony James 7 9:00AM

Rasic, Ivan 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Porter Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rixon, Matthew Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Rudd, David Allan 1 9:00AM

Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM

Salesa, Tele 1 9:00AM

Samson-Scott, Roderick 7 9:00AM

Saylor, Christopher Charles John 1 9:00AM

Scott, Carly Maree 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Rosalee Valmai 1 9:00AM

Shephard, Michael John Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Malcolm Daniel 1 9:00AM

Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stark, Karl Wayne 6 9:00AM

Stelling, Jade Teresa 1 9:00AM

Sue, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Sue, Nathan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Simone Kaylene 1 9:00AM

Swift, Stephen James 1 9:00AM

Szanto, Gary John, Mr 5 9:00AM

Tame, Christopher Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Amy-Lee, Ms 1 8:30AM

Tian, Yu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tomlinson, Kevin Roy 1 9:00AM

Turner, William 6 9:00AM

Turner, William Tyla Richard 6 9:00AM

Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM

Wall, Mark Leigh 1 9:00AM

Webster, Mark Victor 1 9:00AM

Wehlisch, Shawn Ray Stephens 1 9:00AM

Westaway, Joseph Matthew 1 9:00AM

Westwood-Stephan, Kotten James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wheatley, Eden Maree 1 9:00AM

Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Whirisky, Graeme Michael 1 8:30AM

White, Paul Graham 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Darcey Anthony 1 9:00AM