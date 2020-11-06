IN COURT: Full names of 137 people appearing in court today
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abel, Benjamin James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ah-Wang, Raewyne Jade 1 9:00AM
Ambri, Mbari Bounis 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Ashley Joseph 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Cecil James 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Shieka 1 9:00AM
Ashe, Jasmine Patricia-Mavis 1 9:00AM
Barker, Lachlan Craig 1 9:00AM
Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 9:00AM
Binge, Robyn May 1 9:00AM
Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM
Bradford, Nicole Dianne 2 9:00AM
Canetto, Mauro 1 9:00AM
Castillejos-Blanco, Antonio Javier, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cawthorne, Ryan Star 1 9:00AM
Chapman, Stewart Graham, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cheang, Chon Ip 1 9:00AM
Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Billie Joe Patricia Den 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Neville 1 9:00AM
Constable, Jason Ross 1 9:00AM
Conway, Allison Gael 1 9:00AM
Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM
Davis, Allan Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dawson, John Clifford 1 9:00AM
Djuric, Regina Ann 1 9:00AM
Drew, Leroy Cecil 1 9:00AM
Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM
Dynevor, Neville George 1 9:00AM
Feher, Stephen 2 9:00AM
Fenton, Naydine Kayla 7 9:00AM
Fermor, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM
Fetoai, Coskey Sunny 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Luke Tory 1 9:00AM
Galuvao, Aleni 1 9:00AM
Glover, Ty John 1 9:00AM
Goltz, Deanna Abigal Marie 1 9:00AM
Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM
Green, Anthony Wiliam, Mr 1 9:00AM
Grembowski, Michael 4 9:00AM
Grembowski, Michael John 4 9:00AM
Guillesser, Colin Glenn Vincent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harnwell, Emily Annette 6 9:00AM
Harvey, Dean Roger 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Nicholas Joseph 1 9:00AM
Hayes, Kristie-Leigh Rhonda 1 9:00AM
Hill, Christopher Gavin 1 9:00AM
Hill, Richard Vincent 1 9:00AM
Ingram, Chris Lee, Mr 2 9:00AM
James, Alicia Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Janssen, Ashleigh Lorena 1 8:30AM
Jensen, Debbie Louise 4 9:00AM
Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM
Jordan, Khalia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kaatz, Justin Wade 1 9:00AM
Kamanda, Priscilla 1 9:00AM
Kennewell, Matthew Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kermode, Tammy Anne 1 9:00AM
Kiem, Ronald Ray 1 9:00AM
Kim, Hongkyun, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Carl Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM
Love, Diane Kay 1 9:00AM
Lumley, Joshua Willem 1 9:00AM
Mahani, Fergusson 6 9:00AM
Matthey, Ricky Stewart 1 9:00AM
Maycock, Jason Ron 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Lalita Anne May 6 9:00AM
Mcfarlane, Danielle Nicole 6 9:00AM
Mcintosh, Rossey Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckee, Luke Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Mathew Patrik 6 9:00AM
Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM
Medipalli, Abhinav 1 9:00AM
Minors, Jason Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM
M’Kosa, Asongo 5 9:00AM
Morcus, William Jon, Mr 2 9:00AM
Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM
Muhling, Shane Rodney John 1 9:00AM
Munro, Chantell Jade, Miss 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Robert James 1 9:00AM
Mwibilicha, Baruani 1 9:00AM
Ndlovu, Thando 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM
Newton, Jade Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Cong Van, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Van Tuan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nielsen, Trent Anthony 1 9:00AM
Parker, Gerald Stanley Anson 1 9:00AM
Pawlyszyn, Chloe Elizabeth 1 8:30AM
Pearce, Geoffrey Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Crystal Jade 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Darren William John 2 9:00AM
Pickerd, Ty Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pommer, Anthony James 7 9:00AM
Rasic, Ivan 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Porter Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rixon, Matthew Geoffrey 1 9:00AM
Rudd, David Allan 1 9:00AM
Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM
Salesa, Tele 1 9:00AM
Samson-Scott, Roderick 7 9:00AM
Saylor, Christopher Charles John 1 9:00AM
Scott, Carly Maree 1 9:00AM
Shaw, Rosalee Valmai 1 9:00AM
Shephard, Michael John Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Malcolm Daniel 1 9:00AM
Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stark, Karl Wayne 6 9:00AM
Stelling, Jade Teresa 1 9:00AM
Sue, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Sue, Nathan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Simone Kaylene 1 9:00AM
Swift, Stephen James 1 9:00AM
Szanto, Gary John, Mr 5 9:00AM
Tame, Christopher Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Amy-Lee, Ms 1 8:30AM
Tian, Yu, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tomlinson, Kevin Roy 1 9:00AM
Turner, William 6 9:00AM
Turner, William Tyla Richard 6 9:00AM
Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM
Wall, Mark Leigh 1 9:00AM
Webster, Mark Victor 1 9:00AM
Wehlisch, Shawn Ray Stephens 1 9:00AM
Westaway, Joseph Matthew 1 9:00AM
Westwood-Stephan, Kotten James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wheatley, Eden Maree 1 9:00AM
Wheildon, Gabriel Terrence Iven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Whirisky, Graeme Michael 1 8:30AM
White, Paul Graham 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Darcey Anthony 1 9:00AM