IN COURT: Full names of 136 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Ambrose, Michael Lawrence Patrick 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Wade Jules 1 9:00AM
Baker, Christopher David 1 9:00AM
Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM
Bellette, Joseph Daniel 1 9:00AM
Bhandari, Samika 1 9:00AM
Bol, Sarah Adhieu 1 9:00AM
Bonow, Brodie-Ann Beverley 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM
Boyne, Justin Thomas John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bradtke, Jeffrey Peter 1 9:00AM
Butterfield, Nicholas Kieran 1 9:00AM
Campbell, Jamie Brian 1 9:00AM
Carlyle, Corey Joseph 7 9:00AM
Carr, Samual Thomas 1 9:00AM
Carrington, Beau Joseph 1 9:00AM
Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 8:30AM
Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM
Cheeseman, Nadene Jean 1 9:00AM
Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Connors, Coralee Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM
Craft, Lincoln 1 9:00AM
Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM
Crumblin, William John Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Currie, Ashley Kay 1 8:30AM
Currie, Ashley Kay 1 9:00AM
Damm, Hayden Kyle 6 9:00AM
Dowling, Giles Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM
Evans, Joseph Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Everingham, Justin Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Orbison James 1 9:00AM
Fisher-Richards, Andrew Lee 1 9:00AM
Forlonge, Gary William John 2 9:00AM
Glover, Ty John 6 9:00AM
Graham, Jade Alisa, Ms 1 9:00AM
Graham, Jade Alisa, Ms 1 8:30AM
Graham, Sharna Skye 1 8:30AM
Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM
Green, Jacinta Faye 1 9:00AM
Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM
Greenway, Marc 1 2:00PM
Gundesen, Steen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 8:30AM
Hellyar, Grant David 1 9:00AM
Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM
Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 8:30AM
Hill, Robyn Maree 1 9:00AM
Hill, Zachary Guy Russell 1 9:00AM
Hoffensetz, Ned Julius 1 8:30AM
Holm, Stephen Lloyd 7 9:00AM
Hourigan, Jarod Douglas 1 9:00AM
Janissen, Melissa Jayne 1 9:00AM
Jenkyn, Chloe Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Taylor Peter 1 9:00AM
Kahui, Tama Cruise 7 9:00AM
Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 9:00AM
Kiem, Ronald Ray 2 9:00AM
King, Shania Rose 7 9:00AM
Kornet, Jaye Stephen 1 9:00AM
Ledgerwood, Chloe Nicole 1 9:00AM
Lorkin, Cody Jake 1 9:00AM
Lumley, Joshua Willem 2 9:00AM
Manirambona, Innocent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Masso, Travayne 1 9:00AM
Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mcgregor, Nicholas Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Joel Adam 1 9:00AM
Mckinnon, Harley Micheal 2 9:00AM
Moffatt-Cleary, Darrylene, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mohammadi, Saed 1 9:00AM
Mojsej, Zennon Connor 1 9:00AM
Mook, Kathleen Ramona, Miss 1 9:00AM
Morcus, Joshua Aaron 2 9:00AM
Muller, Donovan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Aaron Lance 1 9:00AM
Mwibilicha, Baruani 2 9:00AM
Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM
Neumann, Brent Mark, Mr 7 9:00AM
Ntahomvukiye, Leonard 1 9:00AM
O’Connell, Wayne David 1 9:00AM
Otto, Dario Idris, Mr 1 9:00AM
Parker, Dee James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pita, Samuela 1 9:00AM
Plumb, Shane David 1 9:00AM
Polgreen, John William James 1 9:00AM
Powell, Rebecca Leigh 1 9:00AM
Poynter-Brown, Keara Lee 1 9:00AM
Reid, Jamie Allen 1 9:00AM
Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Richards, Corey Darren 1 9:00AM
Riddle, Carl Brian Douglas 1 9:00AM
Robertson, Karen Ann 1 9:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM
Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 9:00AM
Schultz, Clinton Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM
Scott, Carly Maree 1 9:00AM
Sebbens, Richard John 2 9:00AM
Simpson, David Joseph 1 9:00AM
Smeaton, Anne-Marie 1 9:00AM
Smith, Cameron Anthony 6 9:00AM
Smith, Malcolm Daniel 1 9:00AM
Smith, Matthew Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smithson, Alix Lee 1 9:00AM
Spall, Dolton Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Strydom, Sheldon Colin 1 9:00AM
Sturdy, Benjamin Leigh, Mr 7 9:00AM
Sue, Nathan James 2 9:00AM
Sue, Nathan James, Mr 2 9:00AM
Suey, Montell Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Kellie Simone 1 8:30AM
Tapau, Michael Gregory 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Robert James, Mr 6 9:00AM
Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tuato, Sio 6 9:00AM
Tuiava, Jane Stephanie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Uimaitua, Kuata Brendan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Verdini, Leesha Jade 1 9:00AM
Vogler, Danial Steven 1 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 6 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Wang, Jiayi, Miss 1 8:30AM
Watson, Nicholas Kenneth Randall, Mr 1 9:00AM
Westaway, Anthony Brian 1 9:00AM
Westerhuis, Joe Edward Andrew 1 8:30AM
Westerhuis, Joe Edward Andrew 1 9:00AM
Wheatley, Zep James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Whinfield, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM
Wiley, Raymond Carl 1 9:00AM
Williams, Tracy Ann 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM