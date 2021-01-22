IN COURT: Full names of 136 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ambrose, Michael Lawrence Patrick 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Wade Jules 1 9:00AM

Baker, Christopher David 1 9:00AM

Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bellette, Joseph Daniel 1 9:00AM

Bhandari, Samika 1 9:00AM

Bol, Sarah Adhieu 1 9:00AM

Bonow, Brodie-Ann Beverley 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM

Boyne, Justin Thomas John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bradtke, Jeffrey Peter 1 9:00AM

Butterfield, Nicholas Kieran 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Jamie Brian 1 9:00AM

Carlyle, Corey Joseph 7 9:00AM

Carr, Samual Thomas 1 9:00AM

Carrington, Beau Joseph 1 9:00AM

Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 8:30AM

Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM

Cheeseman, Nadene Jean 1 9:00AM

Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Connors, Coralee Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM

Craft, Lincoln 1 9:00AM

Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM

Crumblin, William John Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Currie, Ashley Kay 1 8:30AM

Currie, Ashley Kay 1 9:00AM

Damm, Hayden Kyle 6 9:00AM

Dowling, Giles Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM

Evans, Joseph Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Everingham, Justin Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Orbison James 1 9:00AM

Fisher-Richards, Andrew Lee 1 9:00AM

Forlonge, Gary William John 2 9:00AM

Glover, Ty John 6 9:00AM

Graham, Jade Alisa, Ms 1 9:00AM

Graham, Jade Alisa, Ms 1 8:30AM

Graham, Sharna Skye 1 8:30AM

Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM

Green, Jacinta Faye 1 9:00AM

Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM

Greenway, Marc 1 2:00PM

Gundesen, Steen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 8:30AM

Hellyar, Grant David 1 9:00AM

Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM

Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 8:30AM

Hill, Robyn Maree 1 9:00AM

Hill, Zachary Guy Russell 1 9:00AM

Hoffensetz, Ned Julius 1 8:30AM

Holm, Stephen Lloyd 7 9:00AM

Hourigan, Jarod Douglas 1 9:00AM

Janissen, Melissa Jayne 1 9:00AM

Jenkyn, Chloe Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Taylor Peter 1 9:00AM

Kahui, Tama Cruise 7 9:00AM

Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 9:00AM

Kiem, Ronald Ray 2 9:00AM

King, Shania Rose 7 9:00AM

Kornet, Jaye Stephen 1 9:00AM

Ledgerwood, Chloe Nicole 1 9:00AM

Lorkin, Cody Jake 1 9:00AM

Lumley, Joshua Willem 2 9:00AM

Manirambona, Innocent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Masso, Travayne 1 9:00AM

Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcgregor, Nicholas Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Joel Adam 1 9:00AM

Mckinnon, Harley Micheal 2 9:00AM

Moffatt-Cleary, Darrylene, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mohammadi, Saed 1 9:00AM

Mojsej, Zennon Connor 1 9:00AM

Mook, Kathleen Ramona, Miss 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Joshua Aaron 2 9:00AM

Muller, Donovan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Aaron Lance 1 9:00AM

Mwibilicha, Baruani 2 9:00AM

Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM

Neumann, Brent Mark, Mr 7 9:00AM

Ntahomvukiye, Leonard 1 9:00AM

O’Connell, Wayne David 1 9:00AM

Otto, Dario Idris, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parker, Dee James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pita, Samuela 1 9:00AM

Plumb, Shane David 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, John William James 1 9:00AM

Powell, Rebecca Leigh 1 9:00AM

Poynter-Brown, Keara Lee 1 9:00AM

Reid, Jamie Allen 1 9:00AM

Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Richards, Corey Darren 1 9:00AM

Riddle, Carl Brian Douglas 1 9:00AM

Robertson, Karen Ann 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM

Saunter, Robert Wayde 1 9:00AM

Schultz, Clinton Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM

Scott, Carly Maree 1 9:00AM

Sebbens, Richard John 2 9:00AM

Simpson, David Joseph 1 9:00AM

Smeaton, Anne-Marie 1 9:00AM

Smith, Cameron Anthony 6 9:00AM

Smith, Malcolm Daniel 1 9:00AM

Smith, Matthew Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smithson, Alix Lee 1 9:00AM

Spall, Dolton Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Strydom, Sheldon Colin 1 9:00AM

Sturdy, Benjamin Leigh, Mr 7 9:00AM

Sue, Nathan James 2 9:00AM

Sue, Nathan James, Mr 2 9:00AM

Suey, Montell Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Kellie Simone 1 8:30AM

Tapau, Michael Gregory 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Robert James, Mr 6 9:00AM

Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tuato, Sio 6 9:00AM

Tuiava, Jane Stephanie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Uimaitua, Kuata Brendan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Verdini, Leesha Jade 1 9:00AM

Vogler, Danial Steven 1 9:00AM

Walker, Peter John 6 9:00AM

Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Wang, Jiayi, Miss 1 8:30AM

Watson, Nicholas Kenneth Randall, Mr 1 9:00AM

Westaway, Anthony Brian 1 9:00AM

Westerhuis, Joe Edward Andrew 1 8:30AM

Westerhuis, Joe Edward Andrew 1 9:00AM

Wheatley, Zep James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Whinfield, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM

Wiley, Raymond Carl 1 9:00AM

Williams, Tracy Ann 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM