IN COURT: Full names of 133 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abeleven, Harrison Patrick John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Harley Dylan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Atutahi, Morehu Tama 1 9:00AM
Awan, Awan 7 10:45AM
Baker, Warwick Michael 1 9:00AM
Bale, Bianca Allaynah Jayde 1 9:00AM
Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM
Birch, Madison Che 1 9:00AM
Boole, Daniel Ashley 5 9:00AM
Boole, Daniel Ashley, Mr 5 9:00AM
Booth, Craig Alan 1 9:00AM
Bowen, Kaleb 1 9:00AM
Boyce, Nicola Mariaanne 1 9:00AM
Boyce, Nicola Mariaanne 1 8:30AM
Brackin, Renee Sheree 1 9:00AM
Bradford, Nicole Dianne 1 9:00AM
Bradtke, Jeffrey Peter 1 9:00AM
Bransden, Maryanne Lesley, Miss 1 9:00AM
Brimacombe, Luke 1 9:00AM
Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM
Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brown, Rowena Natalie 1 9:00AM
Carstens, Kyle Christian 1 9:00AM
Chilmaid, Kayla Polley 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Dean Cameron 7 10:00AM
Clohessy, Trent Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Coolwell, Lance Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
David, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davies, Crystal Nicole 1 9:00AM
Dennis, Jacob Hartley Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dhu, Raymond James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Drzazga, Michael Janusz 1 9:00AM
Duddy, Neil Clarence 1 8:30AM
Dyson, Kenny Steven 1 9:00AM
Faulkner, Michael Joseph 6 9:00AM
Faulkner, Michael Joseph 6 10:00AM
Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fitzsimmons, Gordon William 1 9:00AM
Francis, Craig Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gerrits, Matheus Theodorous 6 10:00AM
Gibson, Nathan Maxwell 6 9:00AM
Glindemann, Daniel Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Griffin, John Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Guthrie-Macleod, Maddison Hope, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hall, Bradley James 1 9:00AM
Hamblyn, Harley Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Beejay Eruera 1 9:00AM
Harris, Michelle Joy 1 9:00AM
Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 1 9:00AM
Hearps, Dylan Jacob 1 8:30AM
Hocking, Kane Simon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hodcroft, Brendan Bradley 7 9:00AM
Holmes, Matthew Greg, Mr 1 9:00AM
Honeyman, Christopher Aaron 1 9:00AM
Hunt, Jesse Lee 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Nicole Leslie 1 9:00AM
Jensen, Jayde Ainsley 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Aaron Lee, Mr 7 9:00AM
Johnson, Virginia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kapor, Dorothy Anne 1 9:00AM
Kennedy, John Joseph 1 9:00AM
Kidner, Ryan John 1 9:00AM
Kildey, Chloe Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kilworth, Philip Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kingston, Mikaela Joanne 1 9:00AM
Kopa, Rowlin Toby, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kruger, Wayne Anthony 1 9:00AM
Kwai, Alier 1 9:00AM
Lake, Jazmine Skye 1 9:00AM
Langley, Charlee-Dee 1 9:00AM
Large, Brooke Kira 1 9:00AM
Lengyel, Connor Stephan 1 9:00AM
Leslie, William Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Longland, Louisa Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM
Lourie, Bobbie-Jo, Mrs 1 8:30AM
Maloney, John Bremner 1 9:00AM
Matthew, Auther 1 9:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckey, Darryl James 5 9:00AM
Mcmillan, Troy Leonard, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mcmillan, Troy Leonard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Melelosa, Jenning Smith Taua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Mark James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mitrovic, Robert 1 9:00AM
Momoka, Tevita Buluyawa 1 9:00AM
Monsell, Henry Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Monsell, William Kerry 1 9:00AM
Moore, Dennis Lesley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morris, Eric Robert Stephen 1 9:00AM
Muller, Donovan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
O’Brien, Rory Henry 1 9:00AM
O’Neill, Michael-Paul James 1 8:30AM
Owens, Michelle Anne-Marie 1 9:00AM
Parker, Benjamin Albert 1 9:00AM
Patmore, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM
Pearce, Geoffrey Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Plater, Yasmin Alleria 1 9:00AM
Platz, Kathlyn Kate, Ms 1 9:00AM
Rathborne, Shaun Anthony, Mr 6 9:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM
Sawyer, Joshua 1 9:00AM
Sherlock, Kurtis Paige, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sidhu, Jaspreet Singh 1 9:00AM
Skinner, Danniel Kenneth Eric 1 9:00AM
Small, Joshua 1 9:00AM
Smith, Dean Michael Jeffery 5 9:00AM
Smith, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Smith, Sara Emilyrose, Miss 1 9:00AM
Somerville, Tia Jeanette 1 9:00AM
Squires, Arlena Kay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Stratford, Shane Michael 1 8:30AM
Swart, Aleck Lukas Cornelius, Mr 1 8:30AM
Talamahina, Chloe-Mele Talita Pavihi 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Telefoni, Sekonaia Manu Talakai 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Anthony John Andrew 1 9:00AM
Thompson, John Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Tiara Jayd, Miss 1 9:00AM
Tripp, Les William 1 9:00AM
Tuckwell, Jason Jeffrey Floyd, Mr 1 9:00AM
Voysey, Angela Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Walker, Bree 1 9:00AM
Watts, Shane Robert 1 9:00AM
Weribone, Desiree Terri 1 9:00AM
Wheatley, Eden Maree 1 9:00AM
Woods, Mitchell James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Wraight, Talitha Renee 1 9:00AM
Wyatt, Robert Christopher 1 9:00AM
Young, James Micheal 1 9:00AM