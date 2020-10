IN COURT: Full names of 132 people appearing in court today

IN COURT: 132 people are expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today. Picture: Jack Tran

IN COURT: 132 people are expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today. Picture: Jack Tran

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abbas, Louisa Ann, Miss 2 9:00AM

Abel, Rebecca Marie 1 9:00AM

Agbaleti, Koffi Christophe 1 8:30AM

Akoy, Malat Deng 1 8:30AM

Aravindan, Ashna 8 9:00AM

Argueta, Aida Consuelo 1 9:00AM

Asi, Monicca Segia 1 8:30AM

Baldwin, Gavin Russell 1 9:00AM

Baldwin, Kirsty Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bird, Steven Glenn, Mr 8 9:00AM

Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bork, Klaus Jurgen, Mr 7 9:00AM

Bosel, Aaron, Mr 8 9:00AM

Boyce, Stefanie Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bradtke, Jeffrey Peter 7 9:00AM

Bushnell, Andrew Paul Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Canetto, Mauro 1 9:00AM

Cartwright, Wanita Josephine 1 9:00AM

Cheang, Chon Ip 1 9:00AM

Clair, Ariella Lielani, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM

Cochrane, Stuart Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cox, Rebecca Dawn 8 9:00AM

Crisp, Dylan Anthony 1 9:00AM

Crosland, Stuart Neil 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Daniel Luke 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Allan Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Mark Leslie Charles 1 9:00AM

Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM

Drew, Leroy Cecil 1 9:00AM

Dryden, Christina Lee 1 9:00AM

Dynevor, Neville George 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Jason Stephen 1 9:00AM

Elwell, Kayleen Amanda 8 9:00AM

Evans, Daniel Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Faamatuainu, Tony Junior 1 9:00AM

Finnie, Hayden Richard 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Luke Tory 1 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM

Goodair, Kaid Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gould, Brittany Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 1 9:00AM

Green, Joshua Kane 1 9:00AM

Greenway, Marc 1 9:00AM

Hamilton-Fryer, Tristan John 1 8:30AM

Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM

Hevers, Nathan Charles 1 9:00AM

Hill, Dominique Patrick Alexanda 1 8:30AM

Hillard, Lucas James

Hingst, Mark Alfred 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Sean Anthony 1 9:00AM

James, Alicia Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kennewell, Matthew Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kiem, Ronald Ray 1 9:00AM

Kilan, Rebekah Natalie 2 9:00AM

King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM

Koenig, Michael William 1 9:00AM

Kool, Nakita Donna-Marree 1 9:00AM

Krychaluk, Amanda, Miss 1 9:00AM

Lester, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Jesse James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcalpine, Christopher Ronald Allan 1 9:00AM

Mcinerney, Sherie Anne 2 9:00AM

Mckee, Luke Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM

Mcklaren, Toni Marie, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Mcmanus, Matthew Joseph 1 9:00AM

Mercer, Joel Johnathon 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Ashley Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morley, Glenn John, Mr

Morton, Toby Neil 1 9:00AM

Moyden, Brian John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mwibilicha, Baruani 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM

Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Eathan 2 9:00AM

Penola, Gandra Lee 1 9:00AM

Pereira, Aaron 1 9:00AM

Pereira, Roy Manuel 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Bradley William 1 9:00AM

Pickerd, Ty Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pierson, Helen Louise 1 9:00AM

Post, John David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Price, Wayne Thomas 2 9:00AM

Rey, Melissa 8 9:00AM

Richards, Kloe Lee Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Roper, Tae James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rudd, Liam Steven 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Desanya Nancy Rose 8 9:00AM

Saylor, Christopher Charles John 1 9:00AM

Schremmer, Kyle John 7 9:00AM

Schroen, Amber Louise 1 9:00AM

Shephard, Michael John Keith, Mr 1 8:30AM

Stendrup, Richard Travis 1 9:00AM

Stockwell, Stephen Edward

Strohfeld, Raymond James 1 9:00AM

Stromberg, Tor Viking Gunnar 1 9:00AM

Sullivan, Simone Kaylene 1 9:00AM

Tafilipepe, Russel Foe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taitapanui, Tapurau 1 8:30AM

Tame, Christopher Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Theyers, Lucy Jane 1 9:00AM

Togia, Falani Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tomlinson, Kevin Roy 1 8:30AM

Torpy, Colin William James 1 9:00AM

Tyler, William Benjamin Akuhata 1 9:00AM

Ulugia, Benjamin Reupena 2 9:00AM

Unwin, Braiden Jack 1 9:00AM

Vermeulen, Michael Henry 1 9:00AM

Vili, Selesitila, Ms 1 9:00AM

Vu, Nhat Tan 1 9:00AM

Watts, Glynn Douglas 7 9:00AM

Watts, Kerry Lynda 7 9:00AM

Wehlisch, Shawn Ray Stephens 1 9:00AM

Wells, Kristal Gaye 1 9:00AM

Westaway, Joseph Matthew 1 9:00AM

Westwood, James Peter 1 9:00AM

Whinwray, Samuel Wellsely David 1 9:00AM

White, Paul Graham 2 9:00AM

Whitehurst, Liam 1 9:00AM

Williams, Corinne Lara, Ms

Williams, Mathew Micheal James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Willmot, Jesse Edward Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Darcey Anthony 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Trevor Michael 1 9:00AM

Woodforth, James Christopher Jarn