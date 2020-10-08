IN COURT: Full names of 132 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Amou, Ayii Mabior Arok 1 9:00AM

Baby, Bony 2 9:00AM

Bailey, Wade Jules 6 9:00AM

Baker, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM

Beaton, Karl Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bemrose, Rhys 1 9:00AM

Borey, Robert Dudley 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 3 9:00AM

Brady, Samantha Maree 1 8:30AM

Brady, Samantha Maree 1 9:00AM

Bragg, Derrick Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Brown, Ashley Rhys 3 9:00AM

Brown, Laura Ellen, Miss 1 8:30AM

Brown, Sharmyne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Brozic, Myles Warren 1 9:00AM

Bryant, Rhyss Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bryant, Wylan Athony Keith 1 9:00AM

Bryer, Timothy Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM

Byrne, Brian John 6 10:00AM

Christiansen, Jessica Alicen 1 9:00AM

Cleaver, David Thomas 1 9:00AM

Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Copeland, Ivaija 1 9:00AM

Coyne, Sha-De Elisabeth 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Brad 1 9:00AM

Dahya, Davina Moana-Nui 1 9:00AM

Dann, Gary 1 8:30AM

Dau, Yaak Chol 1 9:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Thomas Yagan 2 9:00AM

Davis, Gareth Kyle 1 9:00AM

Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 6 9:00AM

Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM

Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM

Friswell, Paul Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM

Gilbert, James Howard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Graham, Jonathon William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 1 9:00AM

Green, Walter Mathew 1 8:30AM

Hall, Sandra Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hanson, Thaliea Rose 1 9:00AM

Harding, Scott Keith 6 11:00AM

Harris, Brendan Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hartwig, Tiffany Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Healey, Tamika Majenta 1 9:00AM

Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 3 9:00AM

Hedges, Darrell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM

Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:00AM

Hickling, Lee Stewart 3 9:00AM

Higgins, Tanya E-Laine 1 9:00AM

Iusitini, Jacob Leuatea 1 9:00AM

Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 3 9:00AM

Jackson, Joseph Thomas, Mr 3 9:00AM

Johnson, Jesse James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Wren William 6 9:00AM

Kaio, Kaleb Blayne 6 9:00AM

Kanuta-Boyd, Adam James Edward 1 9:00AM

Kiir, Nyandeng Akoi 1 9:00AM

King, David Alan 1 9:00AM

Knechtli, Simon John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lamberton-Kay, Jamie Thomas 1 9:00AM

Lane, Nicholas James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Leach, Peta Kylie 1 9:00AM

Manovski, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Masso, Nathania 3 9:00AM

Mayen, Yel 2 10:00AM

Mayen, Yel 1 9:00AM

Mckinley, Tee-Jay Nelson Chris, Mr 6 9:00AM

Mcneish, Corey Jai William 1 9:00AM

Meier-Collins, Aidan Dale 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Alicia Maria, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mori, Rowe Thomas 1 9:00AM

Newman, Blake Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nowlan, Corey Daniel Edward 3 9:00AM

Nunda, Amuri 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Leon Russell 3 9:00AM

O’Sullivan, Cheyenne Thea 1 9:00AM

Owens, Amy Beatrice 6 9:00AM

Pauga, Benson Leipau 1 9:00AM

Perry, Michael Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Plummer, Miranda Michelle 6 9:00AM

Pollack, Nicole Patricia 1 9:00AM

Poore, Jason Dennis 1 8:30AM

Poore, Jason Dennis 1 9:00AM

Powell, Rebecca Leigh 7 9:00AM

Purnell, Natasha Elizabeth Anne 1 9:00AM

Reid, Dylan Robert 2 10:00AM

Rey, Melissa 6 9:00AM

Rhodes, Corey Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rochfort, Kerry Paul 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ross, Caitlin Ellie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Rouse, Michael 1 9:00AM

Rubesaame, Paul Andrew, Mr 2 10:00AM

Schaffer, Taylor Jade 1 9:00AM

Skobel, John George 7 9:00AM

Smith, Lisa-Anne 7 9:00AM

Smith, Trevor Keith 1 9:00AM

Souvanthong, Chinda 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Courtney Leigh, Ms 1 9:00AM

Stenner, Jarrod 1 9:00AM

Stenner, Jarrod John 1 9:00AM

Storie-Buttenshaw, Jade Theresa-Ann 1 9:00AM

Strasburg, David John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 6 10:00AM

Suman, Sherda, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Taito, Bevino Misisa 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Dean Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Anthony Richard 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Tyrell Vincent Colin 1 9:00AM

Thurecht, Kimberley Anais Hina 1 9:00AM

Tomac, Scott Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Kiesha Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM

Walden, Cricket Jamiee 3 9:00AM

Ward, Nicole Myrl 1 9:00AM

Ward, Richard Joseph, Mr 6 2:00PM

Watson, Anthony Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watson, Darryl Neil John 1 9:00AM

Wilkie, Adam James, Mr 6 11:00AM

Williams, Deanne Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Bradley Paul 1 9:00AM

Wong, Darren James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wood, Kevin F 6 9:00AM

Wooster, Steven James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wright, Isaac Lang 1 8:30AM

Wright, Isaac Lang 1 9:00AM