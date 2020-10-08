IN COURT: Full names of 132 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Amou, Ayii Mabior Arok 1 9:00AM
Baby, Bony 2 9:00AM
Bailey, Wade Jules 6 9:00AM
Baker, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM
Beaton, Karl Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bemrose, Rhys 1 9:00AM
Borey, Robert Dudley 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 3 9:00AM
Brady, Samantha Maree 1 8:30AM
Brady, Samantha Maree 1 9:00AM
Bragg, Derrick Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Brown, Ashley Rhys 3 9:00AM
Brown, Laura Ellen, Miss 1 8:30AM
Brown, Sharmyne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Brozic, Myles Warren 1 9:00AM
Bryant, Rhyss Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bryant, Wylan Athony Keith 1 9:00AM
Bryer, Timothy Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM
Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 6 10:00AM
Byrne, Brian John 6 10:00AM
Christiansen, Jessica Alicen 1 9:00AM
Cleaver, David Thomas 1 9:00AM
Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Copeland, Ivaija 1 9:00AM
Coyne, Sha-De Elisabeth 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Brad 1 9:00AM
Dahya, Davina Moana-Nui 1 9:00AM
Dann, Gary 1 8:30AM
Dau, Yaak Chol 1 9:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Thomas Yagan 2 9:00AM
Davis, Gareth Kyle 1 9:00AM
Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 6 9:00AM
Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM
Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM
Friswell, Paul Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM
Gilbert, James Howard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Graham, Jonathon William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 1 9:00AM
Green, Walter Mathew 1 8:30AM
Hall, Sandra Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hanson, Thaliea Rose 1 9:00AM
Harding, Scott Keith 6 11:00AM
Harris, Brendan Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hartwig, Tiffany Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Healey, Tamika Majenta 1 9:00AM
Heathcote, Sarah Ann, Ms 3 9:00AM
Hedges, Darrell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM
Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:00AM
Hickling, Lee Stewart 3 9:00AM
Higgins, Tanya E-Laine 1 9:00AM
Iusitini, Jacob Leuatea 1 9:00AM
Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 3 9:00AM
Jackson, Joseph Thomas, Mr 3 9:00AM
Johnson, Jesse James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Wren William 6 9:00AM
Kaio, Kaleb Blayne 6 9:00AM
Kanuta-Boyd, Adam James Edward 1 9:00AM
Kiir, Nyandeng Akoi 1 9:00AM
King, David Alan 1 9:00AM
Knechtli, Simon John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lamberton-Kay, Jamie Thomas 1 9:00AM
Lane, Nicholas James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Leach, Peta Kylie 1 9:00AM
Manovski, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Masso, Nathania 3 9:00AM
Mayen, Yel 2 10:00AM
Mayen, Yel 1 9:00AM
Mckinley, Tee-Jay Nelson Chris, Mr 6 9:00AM
Mcneish, Corey Jai William 1 9:00AM
Meier-Collins, Aidan Dale 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Alicia Maria, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mori, Rowe Thomas 1 9:00AM
Newman, Blake Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Corey Daniel Edward 3 9:00AM
Nunda, Amuri 1 9:00AM
O’Brien, Leon Russell 3 9:00AM
O’Sullivan, Cheyenne Thea 1 9:00AM
Owens, Amy Beatrice 6 9:00AM
Pauga, Benson Leipau 1 9:00AM
Perry, Michael Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Plummer, Miranda Michelle 6 9:00AM
Pollack, Nicole Patricia 1 9:00AM
Poore, Jason Dennis 1 8:30AM
Poore, Jason Dennis 1 9:00AM
Powell, Rebecca Leigh 7 9:00AM
Purnell, Natasha Elizabeth Anne 1 9:00AM
Reid, Dylan Robert 2 10:00AM
Rey, Melissa 6 9:00AM
Rhodes, Corey Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rochfort, Kerry Paul 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ross, Caitlin Ellie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Rouse, Michael 1 9:00AM
Rubesaame, Paul Andrew, Mr 2 10:00AM
Schaffer, Taylor Jade 1 9:00AM
Skobel, John George 7 9:00AM
Smith, Lisa-Anne 7 9:00AM
Smith, Trevor Keith 1 9:00AM
Souvanthong, Chinda 1 9:00AM
Spencer, Courtney Leigh, Ms 1 9:00AM
Stenner, Jarrod 1 9:00AM
Stenner, Jarrod John 1 9:00AM
Storie-Buttenshaw, Jade Theresa-Ann 1 9:00AM
Strasburg, David John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 6 10:00AM
Suman, Sherda, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Taito, Bevino Misisa 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Dean Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Anthony Richard 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Tyrell Vincent Colin 1 9:00AM
Thurecht, Kimberley Anais Hina 1 9:00AM
Tomac, Scott Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Kiesha Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM
Walden, Cricket Jamiee 3 9:00AM
Ward, Nicole Myrl 1 9:00AM
Ward, Richard Joseph, Mr 6 2:00PM
Watson, Anthony Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watson, Darryl Neil John 1 9:00AM
Wilkie, Adam James, Mr 6 11:00AM
Williams, Deanne Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Bradley Paul 1 9:00AM
Wong, Darren James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wood, Kevin F 6 9:00AM
Wooster, Steven James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wright, Isaac Lang 1 8:30AM
Wright, Isaac Lang 1 9:00AM