IN COURT: Full names of 124 people in Ipswich court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person
using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Abio, Ben 1 9:00AM
Achire, Sisto Obome 1 9:00AM
Addinall, Marchand Mischawn 1 9:00AM
Ah-You, Denman Hunter, Mr 5 9:00AM
Anderson, Kamarah Becky Lee, Miss 8 9:00AM
Avgoulis, Shannon Robert, Mr 5 9:00AM
Barnaby, Marcus Sebastian John 8 11:00AM
Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Black, Michael John 1 9:00AM
Black, Michael John 1 8:30AM
Bornen, Belinda Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Brennan, Justin Charles 1 9:00AM
Bycroft, Tiana Cherie 1 9:00AM
Cameron, Nicole Leanne 1 9:00AM
Chaarani, Rami 1 9:00AM
Christensen, Joshua Noel 1 8:30AM
Cloudy, Richard Robert Kura 6 9:00AM
Collins, Brittney Louise 1 9:00AM
Cuthbert, Anthony Jon 1 9:00AM
Daly, Kate Dorothy 1 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dawson, John Clifford 1 9:00AM
Dowling, Giles Arthur, Mr 7 9:00AM
Edmonds, Nicholas Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM
Faimalie, Fale 1 9:00AM
Ferreira, Hermanus Solomon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Filipo, Nuusa, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Nicole Iris Jean 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Louise Maree Amanda 1 9:00AM
Fuenzalida, Natali Rachelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Goltz, Deanna Abigal Marie 1 9:00AM
Goodridge, Shannon Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM
Guest, Mitchell Robert 1 9:00AM
Gwilliams, Andrew Mervyn, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Dean Roger 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Robert Guy 7 9:00AM
Hawke, Dion Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Hayden, Bradley John 1 9:00AM
Hayden, Bradley John 7 9:00AM
Hayes, Brittney-Lee 1 9:00AM
Herrmann, Christina Anne 7 9:00AM
Hirama, Angela Louise 1 9:00AM
Hurst, Kayla Narelle 1 9:00AM
Ives, Andrew John 1 9:00AM
Jeffries, Mitchell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jiang, Tian 1 9:00AM
Jones, Michael Douglas 1 9:00AM
Kaddour, Richard 1 9:00AM
Kanuta-Boyd, Adam James Edward 5 9:00AM
Kemp, Tarlia Marie 1 9:00AM
Kent, Ryan Henry, Mr 1 9:00AM
Keogh, Janice Helen 1 9:00AM
King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM
Lake, Jazmine Skye 1 9:00AM
Lawrence, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Lees, Judd Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Lefroy, Kristy 1 8:30AM
Lemson, Duane Kurtis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 8:30AM
Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 9:00AM
Mathews, Russell Gordon Haig 1 9:00AM
Mccumstie, Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Bradley Robert 1 9:00AM
Mcgrann, Michael Joseph, Mr 1 9:30AM
Mcguin, Kirby Donovan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Melville, Nathaniel Harry 6 10:00AM
Miller, Ngiarie Alexis 1 9:00AM
Milovale, Asher Andre 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Mark James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Moananu, Sepiliano 7 9:00AM
Mulligan, Aimee Marie 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Christopher Paul 5 9:00AM
Ninness, Rebecca Rae 8 11:00AM
Ninness, Rebecca Rae 8 9:00AM
Ninness, Rebecca Rae 8 10:00AM
Orr, Ross Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Parker, Sharon Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM
Patterson, Craig Anthony 1 8:30AM
Pearson, Shea Megan 8 9:00AM
Perese, Amos George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pivi, Kebbeh Gayflor 1 10:00AM
Pomeroy, Kellan Leslie Max, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rayner, Steven Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reisenweber, Karl Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Benjamin Gregory 1 8:30AM
Robertson, Karen Ann 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Dwain Bruce 1 9:00AM
Rohweder, Joshua Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rudd, Thomas Karl, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ryan, Justin Alan 1 9:00AM
Samuels, James Andrew 1 9:00AM
Sandrin, Joel Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Schremmer, Kyle John 5 9:00AM
Schulze, Nikita Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Setu, Wyatt 1 9:00AM
Smith, Clarissa Anne 6 9:00AM
Smith, Damien Joshua 1 9:00AM
Soe, Sharleen Lafi, Ms 1 9:00AM
Springall, Sandra Gloria, Miss 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sticher, Brodie Troy 1 9:00AM
Sullivan, Michael John 1 9:00AM
Thom, Andrew Scott 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Dylan Lee 1 9:00AM
Tiatia Levaai, Damien Pale, Mr 1 9:00AM
Torrens, Darien Audrey 1 9:00AM
Toth, Dylan Blaine 1 9:00AM
Turner, Glenn William 6 9:00AM
Turner, Ian Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Uaita Setu, Clifton Lealofi 1 9:00AM
Uaita-Setu, Wyatt-Misitaga, Mr 1 9:00AM
Uyana Hewage, Viraj Alanka 1 9:00AM
Ward-Kaye, Curtis James 1 9:00AM
Ware, Jennifer Leigh, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Watkinson, Heath William 1 8:30AM
Wheatley, Eden Maree 1 9:00AM
Wilden, Zac Rohan Frank 1 9:00AM
Williams, Joshua Winston 1 9:00AM
Williams, Nicholas Michael 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Jessica Lee 1 8:30AM
Wilson, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Matthew Scott 1 9:00AM
Wilson, William David 1 9:00AM
Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM