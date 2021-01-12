IN COURT: Full names of 121 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Amou, Amou Mabior Arok 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Shailyn Leih Rose 4 9:00AM

Ashworth-Preece, Joseph Mark 1 9:00AM

Bate, Brooke Rita 1 9:00AM

Bates, Kitana Lea 1 9:00AM

Beinke, Aiddan Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Biddick, Sienna-Rose 1 9:00AM

Brown, Jacob Stephen 1 9:00AM

Bryant, Damian Charles 1 9:00AM

Burrowes, Liam 1 8:30AM

Bushnell, Andrew Paul Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Butler, Fiona Mary, Ms 1 9:00AM

Butwell, Melissa Gaye, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 9:00AM

Carlyle, Glenn 5 10:30AM

Cavanagh, David Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cooper, Dale Leslie 1 9:00AM

Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM

Darasa, Prem-Aksorn 1 9:00AM

Davies, Leann Doreen, Ms 1 9:00AM

Deegmulder, Albertus 1 8:30AM

Elliott, Ji Laurie 1 9:00AM

Everton, Sheldon Denver 5 9:00AM

Fagan, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fizzell, Jamie Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM

George, Amelia 1 8:30AM

George, Amelia 1 9:00AM

Gibson, Damien Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Alex Phillip 1 9:00AM

Hamisi, Stefano, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hegemann, Brandon John-Lee 1 9:00AM

Henderson, Angie Corrin, Miss 1 8:30AM

Hertrick, Jack Alan William 1 9:00AM

Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:09AM

Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Colin James 1 8:30AM

Higgins, Tanya E-Laine 1 8:30AM

Hoffmann, Nicholas James Robert, Mr 5 9:00AM

Holman, James Harold, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Natalie Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Ivkovic, Cvjetin 1 8:30AM

Iyer, Anand Viswanath 5 9:00AM

Jacoby, Dominic Adam 1 9:00AM

Jenkins, Gregory Thomas 1 9:00AM

Joseph, Sunita Erin 1 9:00AM

Kanuta-Boyd, Adam James Edward 7 9:00AM

Kennewell, Matthew Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kerswell, Daniel Joshua 1 9:00AM

Keyssecker, Darren Craig 1 9:00AM

Khan, Mohammed Musharraf 5 8:30AM

Kim, Hongkyun, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Jason Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kitchener, Kylie-May May 1 9:00AM

Kitching, Davin James 1 9:00AM

Knight, Scott Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Krychaluk, Amanda, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kuhner, Justin John 7 9:00AM

Kwai, Alier 1 9:00AM

Lako, Bakhita 1 9:00AM

Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM

Madden, Michelle Mae 1 9:00AM

Manson, Mary-Ann Catherine Louise 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Leon Adrian Francis, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mccarthy, Shayne Allen, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mcintyre, Andrew David 1 9:00AM

Mckay, Cody Jack 5 9:00AM

Milner, Stacy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Jahro Santana, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ntahomvukiye, Leonard 1 9:00AM

O’Brien, Rory Henry 1 9:00AM

O’Connell, Kelly Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Parisella, Gordon Ian Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Ammie Lee 1 9:00AM

Pope, Benjamin Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Puhi, Graham George 1 9:00AM

Pulou, Laumua 1 9:00AM

Qld Corrective Services 1 9:00AM

Queensland Corrective Services 1 9:00AM

Radunz, Raymond Robert 1 9:00AM

Rayner, Steven Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richardson, James Christopher Jack 5 9:00AM

Roberts, Olivia Renee Simone 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Olivia Renee Simone 1 8:30AM

Robertson, Timothy 5 9:00AM

Robinson, Brian Bruce 7 9:00AM

Rofique, Mohammed 1 9:00AM

Rogers, David John 1 9:00AM

Ross, Dylan Alexander 5 9:00AM

Salisbury, Tonya-May 5 8:30AM

Sammon, Jarrod, Mr 1 8:30AM

Shanks, Jason Ian 1 9:00AM

Shayler, Bo Keven 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Keith Richard 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Keith Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Anthony William, Mr 5 9:00AM

Smith, Jennifer Jean 1 9:00AM

Summers, Benjamin Jacob, Mr 1 8:30AM

Supetran, Gabby Matthew Alesna 5 9:00AM

Szolna, Cory Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Tanoai, Junior 5 9:00AM

Teasdale, James William Corlis, Mr 1 8:30AM

Thompson, Shania Judy 5 9:00AM

Thorn, Dexton Casey Simic 7 9:00AM

Troutman, Cory Lee 1 9:00AM

Van Der Westhuizen, Matthew 1 9:00AM

Vanderkroft, Kyle David 1 8:30AM

Vidler, Tammy Louise 1 9:00AM

Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watson, Nicholas John 1 8:30AM

Watson, Nicholas Kenneth Randall, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wiki, Maikara George Bunny 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Leslie Arthur 1 9:00AM

Wrigley, Steven Eric 1 9:00AM

Wynn, Jacquline May 5 9:00AM

Wynn, Samantha Mary Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ziebell, Jayden Gary 1 9:00AM

Zimpel, Rowan Wilson, Mr 1 9:00AM