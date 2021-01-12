IN COURT: Full names of 121 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Amou, Amou Mabior Arok 1 9:00AM
Arnold, Shailyn Leih Rose 4 9:00AM
Ashworth-Preece, Joseph Mark 1 9:00AM
Bate, Brooke Rita 1 9:00AM
Bates, Kitana Lea 1 9:00AM
Beinke, Aiddan Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Biddick, Sienna-Rose 1 9:00AM
Brown, Jacob Stephen 1 9:00AM
Bryant, Damian Charles 1 9:00AM
Burrowes, Liam 1 8:30AM
Bushnell, Andrew Paul Jeffery 1 9:00AM
Butler, Fiona Mary, Ms 1 9:00AM
Butwell, Melissa Gaye, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 9:00AM
Carlyle, Glenn 5 10:30AM
Cavanagh, David Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cooper, Dale Leslie 1 9:00AM
Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM
Darasa, Prem-Aksorn 1 9:00AM
Davies, Leann Doreen, Ms 1 9:00AM
Deegmulder, Albertus 1 8:30AM
Elliott, Ji Laurie 1 9:00AM
Everton, Sheldon Denver 5 9:00AM
Fagan, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fizzell, Jamie Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM
Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM
George, Amelia 1 8:30AM
George, Amelia 1 9:00AM
Gibson, Damien Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gordon, Alex Phillip 1 9:00AM
Hamisi, Stefano, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hegemann, Brandon John-Lee 1 9:00AM
Henderson, Angie Corrin, Miss 1 8:30AM
Hertrick, Jack Alan William 1 9:00AM
Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:09AM
Heuston, Izayah Thomas 1 9:00AM
Hickson, Colin James 1 8:30AM
Higgins, Tanya E-Laine 1 8:30AM
Hoffmann, Nicholas James Robert, Mr 5 9:00AM
Holman, James Harold, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Natalie Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM
Ivkovic, Cvjetin 1 8:30AM
Iyer, Anand Viswanath 5 9:00AM
Jacoby, Dominic Adam 1 9:00AM
Jenkins, Gregory Thomas 1 9:00AM
Joseph, Sunita Erin 1 9:00AM
Kanuta-Boyd, Adam James Edward 7 9:00AM
Kennewell, Matthew Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kerswell, Daniel Joshua 1 9:00AM
Keyssecker, Darren Craig 1 9:00AM
Khan, Mohammed Musharraf 5 8:30AM
Kim, Hongkyun, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Jason Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kitchener, Kylie-May May 1 9:00AM
Kitching, Davin James 1 9:00AM
Knight, Scott Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Krychaluk, Amanda, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kuhner, Justin John 7 9:00AM
Kwai, Alier 1 9:00AM
Lako, Bakhita 1 9:00AM
Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM
Madden, Michelle Mae 1 9:00AM
Manson, Mary-Ann Catherine Louise 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Leon Adrian Francis, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mccarthy, Shayne Allen, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mcintyre, Andrew David 1 9:00AM
Mckay, Cody Jack 5 9:00AM
Milner, Stacy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Morgan, Jahro Santana, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ntahomvukiye, Leonard 1 9:00AM
O’Brien, Rory Henry 1 9:00AM
O’Connell, Kelly Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Parisella, Gordon Ian Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Ammie Lee 1 9:00AM
Pope, Benjamin Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Puhi, Graham George 1 9:00AM
Pulou, Laumua 1 9:00AM
Qld Corrective Services 1 9:00AM
Queensland Corrective Services 1 9:00AM
Radunz, Raymond Robert 1 9:00AM
Rayner, Steven Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Richardson, James Christopher Jack 5 9:00AM
Roberts, Olivia Renee Simone 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Olivia Renee Simone 1 8:30AM
Robertson, Timothy 5 9:00AM
Robinson, Brian Bruce 7 9:00AM
Rofique, Mohammed 1 9:00AM
Rogers, David John 1 9:00AM
Ross, Dylan Alexander 5 9:00AM
Salisbury, Tonya-May 5 8:30AM
Sammon, Jarrod, Mr 1 8:30AM
Shanks, Jason Ian 1 9:00AM
Shayler, Bo Keven 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Keith Richard 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Keith Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Anthony William, Mr 5 9:00AM
Smith, Jennifer Jean 1 9:00AM
Summers, Benjamin Jacob, Mr 1 8:30AM
Supetran, Gabby Matthew Alesna 5 9:00AM
Szolna, Cory Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Tanoai, Junior 5 9:00AM
Teasdale, James William Corlis, Mr 1 8:30AM
Thompson, Shania Judy 5 9:00AM
Thorn, Dexton Casey Simic 7 9:00AM
Troutman, Cory Lee 1 9:00AM
Van Der Westhuizen, Matthew 1 9:00AM
Vanderkroft, Kyle David 1 8:30AM
Vidler, Tammy Louise 1 9:00AM
Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watson, Nicholas John 1 8:30AM
Watson, Nicholas Kenneth Randall, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wiki, Maikara George Bunny 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Leslie Arthur 1 9:00AM
Wrigley, Steven Eric 1 9:00AM
Wynn, Jacquline May 5 9:00AM
Wynn, Samantha Mary Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ziebell, Jayden Gary 1 9:00AM
Zimpel, Rowan Wilson, Mr 1 9:00AM