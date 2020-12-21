Menu
Ipswich Courthouse. Picture: Cordell Richardson
IN COURT: Full names of 12 people appearing in court today

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Dec 2020 6:52 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Bayen, Afrahim Tomas 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Jack Thomas 1 9:00AM

Kennewell, Matthew Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcintyre, Andrew David 1 9:00AM

Mohr, Joseph Conway, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nightingale, Joshua Graham 1 9:00AM

Ntahomvukiye, Leonard 1 9:00AM

Pink, Harley James Roy, Mr 1 8:30AM

Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM

Sakowski, Jesse Michael 1 9:00AM

Smith, Bianca May, Ms 1 9:00AM

Yuile, Baeley Rose Kirsty 1 9:00AM

