IN COURT: Full names of 12 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Bayen, Afrahim Tomas 1 9:00AM
Hayes, Jack Thomas 1 9:00AM
Kennewell, Matthew Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcintyre, Andrew David 1 9:00AM
Mohr, Joseph Conway, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nightingale, Joshua Graham 1 9:00AM
Ntahomvukiye, Leonard 1 9:00AM
Pink, Harley James Roy, Mr 1 8:30AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM
Sakowski, Jesse Michael 1 9:00AM
Smith, Bianca May, Ms 1 9:00AM
Yuile, Baeley Rose Kirsty 1 9:00AM