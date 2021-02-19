IN COURT: Full names of 119 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ahomiro, Timoti Tipene 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM

Argueta, Aida Consuelo 1 9:00AM

Arnott, Charles Thomas 1 9:00AM

Bailey, Wade Jules 1 8:30AM

Bailey, Wade Jules 1 9:00AM

Baker, Christopher David 1 9:00AM

Baker, Cody 1 9:00AM

Bedington, Joel Timothy, Mr 1 8:30AM

Bishop, Harold John George 1 9:00AM

Boyle, Andrew Paul 1 9:00AM

Bradley, Kahla Maree 1 9:00AM

Briody, Michelle Ann 5 9:00AM

Brown, Christopher William 1 9:00AM

Buckley, William Bruce 7 9:00AM

Buhagiar, Rowena Lee 1 9:00AM

Butts, Darren Stefan 1 9:00AM

Carr, Samual Thomas 1 9:00AM

Carrington, Beau Joseph 1 9:00AM

Castle, Jason Shane 1 9:00AM

Clark, David Samuel, Mr 1 8:30AM

Coles, Jennifer Mary 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Denise Agnes 1 9:00AM

Connors, Coralee Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM

Craft, Lincoln 1 9:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol 2 9:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 2 9:00AM

Davis, Jake Fredrick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dent, Elijah Burke 1 9:00AM

Dewhirst, Mitchell Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dornbusch, Ryan Glenn 1 8:30AM

Dornbusch, Ryan Glenn 1 9:00AM

Douglas, Shane Bowman Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dunshea, Aaran Nelson, Mr 1 9:00AM

Faanoi, Gasologa Reopoamo 1 9:00AM

Fatai, John Lima 1 8:30AM

Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM

Forde, Frank Alex 1 8:30AM

Froneman, Leon 2 9:00AM

Gee, Dwayne Edward 1 9:00AM

Gipp, Levi Scott, Mr 7 9:00AM

Hankin, Aaron Charles 1 9:00AM

Hanson, Russell Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hawke, Dion Malcolm 6 9:00AM

Hawkins, Toni Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hill, Henry Martin 1 9:00AM

Hill, Mathew Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Natalie Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Lathanial Leo 6 9:00AM

Jakl, Joel Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Joseph, Sunita Erin 1 9:00AM

Kanai, Michael Morris, Mr 1 9:00AM

Khamis, Ayman Idris, Mr 2 9:00AM

King, Jason Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Knibbs, Brett David 2 9:00AM

Landers, Jessie Brian 1 9:00AM

Lemuelu, Pesi, Mr 5 9:00AM

Lister, Michael Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lock, Izak Joseph Culhane 1 9:00AM

Lorkin, Cody Jake 1 9:00AM

Love, Diane Kay 1 9:00AM

Luke, Benjamin Robert 1 8:30AM

Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mackenzie, Crystal Rose 1 9:00AM

Macleod, Alexis Sarah 6 9:00AM

Masri, Frederick James 7 9:00AM

Matthews, James Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Lee Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Wayne Keith 1 9:00AM

Mcgree, Kelly-May Michelle 1 9:00AM

Mcivor, Daniel Emmett, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckettrick, Craig 1 9:00AM

Mcnab, Jessica Lauren 6 9:00AM

Minns, Jessica Catherine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mohammadi, Saed 1 9:00AM

Morris, Lochlan John 1 9:00AM

Narrier, Lindsay Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nyoun, Chol Bol 1 9:00AM

O’Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM

Oloitoa, William 7 9:00AM

O’Neil Johnstone, Cooper James 1 9:00AM

Owens, Scott Anthony 1 9:00AM

Parker, Brayden Jeremy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parker, Dee James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM

Peterson, Crystal Jade 1 9:00AM

Pidd, Joshua Isaac 6 9:00AM

Plumb, Shane David 1 9:00AM

Rayer, Shane Bill 4 9:00AM

Read, Lindsay George 1 9:00AM

Richards, Corey Darren 1 9:00AM

Riddle, Carl Brian Douglas 1 9:00AM

Robertson, Karen Ann 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM

Schaafhausen, Filemoni, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sendon, Marlina 1 9:00AM

Sharp, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Simi, Sivailoa Jacqi 1 9:00AM

Simpson, David Joseph 1 9:00AM

Sinclair, Adrian Russell 2 9:00AM

Smith, Matthew Brian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stenzel, Brett-Jawn David, Mr 2 9:00AM

Sturdy, Benjamin Leigh, Mr 7 9:00AM

Thompson, Josh 7 9:00AM

Turner, Lorynda Shereece 1 9:00AM

Uimaitua, Kuata Brendan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ungermann, Kurt Taitimu, Mr 2 9:00AM

Verburgt, Emily Jaylon, Miss 1 9:00AM

Vidler-Trace, Ashleigh Jane 6 9:00AM

Watts, Nicholas Edward 1 9:00AM

Waymouth-Rigby, Kelly Ann 6 9:00AM

Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wensley, Aaron Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Whinwray, Samuel Wellsely David 1 9:00AM

Wiley, Raymond Carl 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Jade Noelle Kathy 2 9:00AM