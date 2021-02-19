IN COURT: Full names of 119 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Ahomiro, Timoti Tipene 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM
Argueta, Aida Consuelo 1 9:00AM
Arnott, Charles Thomas 1 9:00AM
Bailey, Wade Jules 1 8:30AM
Bailey, Wade Jules 1 9:00AM
Baker, Christopher David 1 9:00AM
Baker, Cody 1 9:00AM
Bedington, Joel Timothy, Mr 1 8:30AM
Bishop, Harold John George 1 9:00AM
Boyle, Andrew Paul 1 9:00AM
Bradley, Kahla Maree 1 9:00AM
Briody, Michelle Ann 5 9:00AM
Brown, Christopher William 1 9:00AM
Buckley, William Bruce 7 9:00AM
Buhagiar, Rowena Lee 1 9:00AM
Butts, Darren Stefan 1 9:00AM
Carr, Samual Thomas 1 9:00AM
Carrington, Beau Joseph 1 9:00AM
Castle, Jason Shane 1 9:00AM
Clark, David Samuel, Mr 1 8:30AM
Coles, Jennifer Mary 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Denise Agnes 1 9:00AM
Connors, Coralee Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM
Craft, Lincoln 1 9:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol 2 9:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 2 9:00AM
Davis, Jake Fredrick, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dent, Elijah Burke 1 9:00AM
Dewhirst, Mitchell Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dornbusch, Ryan Glenn 1 8:30AM
Dornbusch, Ryan Glenn 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Shane Bowman Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dunn, Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dunshea, Aaran Nelson, Mr 1 9:00AM
Faanoi, Gasologa Reopoamo 1 9:00AM
Fatai, John Lima 1 8:30AM
Feher, Stephen 1 9:00AM
Forde, Frank Alex 1 8:30AM
Froneman, Leon 2 9:00AM
Gee, Dwayne Edward 1 9:00AM
Gipp, Levi Scott, Mr 7 9:00AM
Hankin, Aaron Charles 1 9:00AM
Hanson, Russell Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hawke, Dion Malcolm 6 9:00AM
Hawkins, Toni Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hill, Henry Martin 1 9:00AM
Hill, Mathew Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Natalie Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Lathanial Leo 6 9:00AM
Jakl, Joel Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Joseph, Sunita Erin 1 9:00AM
Kanai, Michael Morris, Mr 1 9:00AM
Khamis, Ayman Idris, Mr 2 9:00AM
King, Jason Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Knibbs, Brett David 2 9:00AM
Landers, Jessie Brian 1 9:00AM
Lemuelu, Pesi, Mr 5 9:00AM
Lister, Michael Jeffrey 1 9:00AM
Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lock, Izak Joseph Culhane 1 9:00AM
Lorkin, Cody Jake 1 9:00AM
Love, Diane Kay 1 9:00AM
Luke, Benjamin Robert 1 8:30AM
Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Crystal Rose 1 9:00AM
Macleod, Alexis Sarah 6 9:00AM
Masri, Frederick James 7 9:00AM
Matthews, James Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mccann, Lee Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Wayne Keith 1 9:00AM
Mcgree, Kelly-May Michelle 1 9:00AM
Mcivor, Daniel Emmett, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckettrick, Craig 1 9:00AM
Mcnab, Jessica Lauren 6 9:00AM
Minns, Jessica Catherine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mohammadi, Saed 1 9:00AM
Morris, Lochlan John 1 9:00AM
Narrier, Lindsay Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nyoun, Chol Bol 1 9:00AM
O’Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM
Oloitoa, William 7 9:00AM
O’Neil Johnstone, Cooper James 1 9:00AM
Owens, Scott Anthony 1 9:00AM
Parker, Brayden Jeremy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Parker, Dee James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pawlow, Dana Renee 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Crystal Jade 1 9:00AM
Pidd, Joshua Isaac 6 9:00AM
Plumb, Shane David 1 9:00AM
Rayer, Shane Bill 4 9:00AM
Read, Lindsay George 1 9:00AM
Richards, Corey Darren 1 9:00AM
Riddle, Carl Brian Douglas 1 9:00AM
Robertson, Karen Ann 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM
Schaafhausen, Filemoni, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sendon, Marlina 1 9:00AM
Sharp, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Simi, Sivailoa Jacqi 1 9:00AM
Simpson, David Joseph 1 9:00AM
Sinclair, Adrian Russell 2 9:00AM
Smith, Matthew Brian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stenzel, Brett-Jawn David, Mr 2 9:00AM
Sturdy, Benjamin Leigh, Mr 7 9:00AM
Thompson, Josh 7 9:00AM
Turner, Lorynda Shereece 1 9:00AM
Uimaitua, Kuata Brendan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ungermann, Kurt Taitimu, Mr 2 9:00AM
Verburgt, Emily Jaylon, Miss 1 9:00AM
Vidler-Trace, Ashleigh Jane 6 9:00AM
Watts, Nicholas Edward 1 9:00AM
Waymouth-Rigby, Kelly Ann 6 9:00AM
Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wensley, Aaron Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Whinwray, Samuel Wellsely David 1 9:00AM
Wiley, Raymond Carl 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Jade Noelle Kathy 2 9:00AM