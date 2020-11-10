IN COURT: Full names of 118 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

A Launiu, Siliu 1 8:30AM

Abajo, Charlies 1 9:00AM

Apelu-Schmidt, Dayton Renita-Leedale 5 9:00AM

Asiata, Tarzanna Theresa 5 9:00AM

Batterham, Timothy James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Beattie-Noonan, Treymane Scott 1 9:00AM

Bischoff, Richard Edward 5 8:30AM

Bol, Philip Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bond, James Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Braughton, Samyal James 1 8:30AM

Broome, Richard 1 9:00AM

Butler, Fiona Mary, Ms 1 9:00AM

Butwell, Melissa Gaye, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Chloe Victoria 1 9:00AM

Casey, Crystal Chantell 1 9:00AM

Cassidy, Breanna Jodie 1 9:00AM

Chilmaid, Kayla Polley 1 9:00AM

Clark, Reece Gregory 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Michelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Clarkson, Alan Michael 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Christopher Edward 1 9:00AM

Coutts, Shyann Leigh 1 9:00AM

Cox-Morriss, Skye Ann-Marie 1 9:00AM

Davie, Gareth Macgregor 5 9:00AM

De La Cruz, Anthony Brandon, Mr 1 8:30AM

Debels, Roger John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dent, Elijah Burke 1 9:00AM

Donnelly-Macdonald, Maddison Rose 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AM

Dunshea, Aaran Nelson, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fiu, Jordan Faaolo 1 9:00AM

Flanderka, Reece Maclean Mcgowan 5 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM

Garang, Ngor Manyang 1 9:00AM

Gardiner, Blair Stephen 1 9:00AM

Gibson-Tinetti, Brandon Tony 1 9:00AM

Gilchrist, Phillip Arthur 1 9:00AM

Gill, David Edward, Mr 5 9:00AM

Godfrey, Joanne Carolyn 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Alex Phillip 1 9:00AM

Greer, Paul Jacob Arthur 1 9:00AM

Grodecki, Samuel Joseph James 5 9:00AM

Hack, Aaron John 1 9:00AM

Hall, Sindy Rose 5 10:30AM

Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hassaballa, Awab 4 9:00AM

Hassaballa, Awab 1 9:00AM

Hepple, Krystle 1 9:00AM

Hickling, Trevena Felicity 1 9:00AM

Hill, Jessie James 1 9:00AM

Himstedt, Keenan Roy 4 9:00AM

Holt, Kilisha Lyle 1 9:00AM

Howden, Aaron Frank John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Jackson, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Renee Marie 1 8:30AM

Jackson, Ryan John 1 9:00AM

Kenny, Chase Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ksiezopolski, Danuta Maree Helen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Lawrence, Jamie John 1 9:00AM

Leatherby, Dean Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin John 5 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin Jon 5 9:00AM

Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM

Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM

Lucas, Alan Edward 1 9:00AM

Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mackie, Heath 5 9:00AM

Mahoney, Joel Lucas 1 9:00AM

Mawby, Tayla-Louise Ellan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mc Bean, Matthew Alexander 1 8:30AM

Mcconachy, Wayne John 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Virginia Mairghread 5 10:30AM

Mcfarlane, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM

Mizzi, Brodie Adam 1 9:00AM

Mori, Rowe Thomas 1 9:00AM

Morris, Lochlan John 1 9:00AM

Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM

Muller, Daniel Andrew 1 9:00AM

Munro, Emma Rose 1 9:00AM

Oti, Israel Nooroa 1 8:30AM

Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Papadopoulos, Simon 5 9:00AM

Payne, Blake 5 9:00AM

Peel, Jason Charles 5 9:00AM

Peters, Kerry Ann 5 8:30AM

Quick, Riley-James 1 9:00AM

Quick, Riley-James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Radu, Julianna 5 9:00AM

Rashidi, Noor Hullah 5 9:00AM

Relton, Lindy-Ann Fay 1 9:00AM

Robertson, Timothy 5 9:00AM

Robinson, Brian Bruce 1 8:30AM

Saadat, Lida 1 9:00AM

Saylor, Nehemiah 1 9:00AM

Saylor, Taneka Kierra 1 9:00AM

Scheinpflug, Nicholas Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Schubring, Lachlan John 1 9:00AM

Shakespeare, Tyla James Anthony 1 9:00AM

Shields, Gregory Keith 1 9:00AM

Slater, Carl Donald 1 9:00AM

Smith, Shawn Jason John 1 9:00AM

Smith, Shawn Jason John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Spence, Jazmin Lee 1 9:00AM

Steenbok, Vincent Seth 1 9:00AM

Stowers, Cedric, Mr 1 8:30AM

Sugars, Christopher Neil 1 9:00AM

Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sutton, Tyler James 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Dennis Michael 1 9:00AM

Tiakia, Danny Utah 5 9:00AM

Van Dorssen, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Venables, Shane Dean, Mr 1 8:30AM

Vogel, Khan Timothy 1 9:00AM

Ward, Ryan Daniel 1 9:00AM

Webster, Cory William 1 8:30AM

Whitfield, Scott Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Williams, Katherine, Ms 1 9:00AM

Wynn, Samantha Mary Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM