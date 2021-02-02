IN COURT: Full names of 115 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Anderson, Kerry Leigh 1 9:00AM
Arnold, Shailyn Leih Rose 2 9:00AM
Azam, Mohammed Shaiyaz 5 9:00AM
Bell, Peter Robert 1 9:00AM
Bemrose, Rhys 4 9:00AM
Bork, Klaus Jurgen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bossom, Bryce Anthony Nelson 1 9:00AM
Burke, Damien Lee 1 9:00AM
Castles, William Edward 1 9:00AM
Charlton, Scott 1 9:00AM
Clark, Charlie William 1 9:00AM
Cobb, James Frederick 1 9:00AM
Cochrane, Stuart Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Constantine, Joshua Gregory 1 9:00AM
Crocker, Jason Robert, Mr 1 8:30AM
Cubby, Lachlan Connor, Mr 4 9:00AM
Davidson, Aidan Terrence 7 9:00AM
Davis, Luke Timothy, Mr 1 8:30AM
Davis, Luke Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davis, Matthew Jon 1 9:00AM
Day-English, Caleb Clint 1 9:00AM
Elson, Jaidyn Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Engi, Gavin Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Erbacher, Kiara Mya Krystal-Lee 1 9:00AM
Fata, Joshua 1 9:00AM
Ferri, Luke William 5 9:00AM
Fewquandie, Theo 4 9:00AM
Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM
Fruean, Melino Pepe 1 9:00AM
Fuifui, Junior 1 9:00AM
Gander, Peter James 1 9:00AM
Gava, Tracey Dianne 5 9:00AM
Geatches, David Joshua 5 9:00AM
Gosney, Philip Andrew 5 9:00AM
Gould, Toby Jon 1 9:00AM
Hammond, Aiden Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harrison, Sarah Louise 5 9:00AM
Harrison, Tamara Sheryl 1 9:00AM
Hay, Jessica Marion Monique, Miss 1 9:00AM
Healey, Tamika Majenta 1 9:00AM
Heath, Natasha Linda 5 9:00AM
Higgins, Tanya E-Laine 1 9:00AM
Hillier, Fallon Rebecca, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hinch, Beverly Alice Faye 1 9:00AM
Hinch, Beverly Alice Faye 1 8:30AM
Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 9:00AM
Hinkley, Terence John Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Holliday, Shane Vernon 1 8:30AM
Hopkins, Isaac David Edward Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Natalie Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM
Hunt, Viane, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jack, Jessie 1 9:00AM
Jacobs, Leslie Johnson 1 9:00AM
Jacoby, Dominic Adam 1 9:00AM
Janssen, Ashleigh Lorena 1 9:00AM
Kennedy, Corey James Shane 1 9:00AM
Kennedy, Corey James Shane 1 8:30AM
Khan, Mohammed Musharraf 5 9:00AM
King, Jason Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Kirsten Leanne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kitching, Davin James 1 9:00AM
Kuzman, Thomas Joseph Eric 1 8:30AM
Landers, Jessie Brian 1 9:00AM
Lee, Gage David 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mahoney, Nathan Ernest John 1 8:30AM
Mato, Kyler-Aric 1 9:00AM
Mato, Kyler-Aric Stevie-Jay 1 9:00AM
Mccann, Scott Robert 5 9:00AM
Mccarthy, Shayne Allen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcloughlin, Daniel James John 5 9:00AM
Mcmanus, Matthew Joseph 1 9:00AM
Meincke, Jena Javier 1 9:00AM
Meredith, Lashonda Tiara Gladys Stacey 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Alicia Maria, Miss 1 9:00AM
Moffatt, Larkin Dwayne 1 9:00AM
Morris, Cale Grayson 5 9:00AM
Neale, Joel Daniel 1 9:00AM
Nicholson, Leigh Michael 1 9:00AM
Oudomphong, Seng Deune 1 8:30AM
Palmer, Jessamine Chisatina, Miss 1 9:00AM
Parmenter, Rachel Suzanne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Parsons, Levi Alan Peter 1 8:30AM
Pickering, William Douglas 1 9:00AM
Ratcliffe, Ben Gibson 1 9:00AM
Rattey, Michael John 5 8:30AM
Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reeve, Jason William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Olivia Renee Simone 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ross, Dylan Alexander 5 9:00AM
Ryan, Max John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 1 9:00AM
Sheriff, Tito 1 9:00AM
Sibbick, Billyjack-Kerrie 1 9:00AM
Silcock, Darryl Wayne 1 9:00AM
Smith, James Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Spence, Helen Margaret 5 9:00AM
Stuart, Keith Ian James 1 9:00AM
Styles-Blake, Kotini 1 9:00AM
Sutton, Ryan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Swindells, Renae Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Tasi, Sani 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew John 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Kim Stacey 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Paul Steven 1 8:30AM
Teasdale, James William Corlis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tuilawa, Leone, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Kiesha Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM
Unknown, Toni 5 9:00AM
Unsworth, Adam 5 9:00AM
Van-Wezel, Levi Marc 1 9:00AM
Walker, Clinton Dale 1 9:00AM
Walker, Curtley George Ambrose 1 9:00AM
Whiting, Jared Dylan-James 5 9:00AM