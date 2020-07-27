IN COURT: Full names of 115 people appearing in court today

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM

Araneda, Miguel Emenrique 1 9:00AM

Armstrong, Katie Tereorangi 1 8:30AM

Aspden, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Barclay, James Malcom, Mr 1 9:00AM

Battison, Brayden James Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Beaton, Michael Leonard 1 8:30AM

Bedford, Glenn Raymond 1 9:00AM

Bransden, Maryanne Lesley, Miss 1 9:00AM

Brett, David-Michael Benjamin 1 9:00AM

Briggs, David Andrew 1 9:00AM

Brown, Rowena Natalie 1 9:00AM

Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 9:00AM

Butler, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM

Cameron, Nicole Leanne 1 9:00AM

Carius, Kimberlee 1 9:00AM

Carter, Ross Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Charter, Jayden Daniel Charles 1 9:00AM

Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Chubb, Alesana Clifford, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Ashley Edgar, Mr 1 8:30AM

Conlon, Bianca Cheryl Joanne 1 8:30AM

Conlon, Bianca Cheryl Joanne 1 9:00AM

Court Diversion 1 9:00AM

Cox, Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM

Dean, Krystle Cerina 1 9:00AM

Dean, Krystle Cerina, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dimitrov, Nathan John Harold 1 9:00AM

Emerson, Rodney Walter, Mr 1 8:30AM

Emerson, Rodney Walter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Evans, Adam John 1 8:30AM

Evans, Adam John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Evans, Skye-Ann 1 9:00AM

Ferguson, Robert John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Nicole Iris Jean 1 9:00AM

Fisher, Orbison James 1 9:00AM

Fitzgerald, Lewis David 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Taylor 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Taylor James, Mr 1 9:00AM

French, Peter James 1 9:00AM

Gaulton, Curtis Jade Lee 1 8:30AM

Geyer, Perry 1 8:30AM

Gillmiester, Michael Collin, Mr 1 8:30AM

Gillmiester, Michael Collin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gozzard, Rusty Carolee 1 9:00AM

Graham, Peter Scott 1 9:00AM

Grimm, Jarrod Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hart, Kevin Norman 1 8:30AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM

Heleiki, Dean Benjamin Talima, Mr 1 9:00AM

Herridge, Adam Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM

Hollyman, Matthew Peter 1 9:00AM

Holman, Trevor James 1 9:00AM

Howett, Regan Peter 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Caitlyn Grace 1 9:00AM

Jarrett, Julie L’Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM

Jones, Michael Douglas 1 9:00AM

Jones, Michael Roderick 1 8:30AM

Keen, Robert Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Brandon Leslie 1 8:30AM

Kelly, Shaun Michael 1 9:00AM

King, Lynette Christine 1 9:00AM

King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM

Kinsella, Mark Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lane, Kye Daniel Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM

Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM

Long, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM

Lunson, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM

Mackay, Erin Racheal 1 9:00AM

Maisey, Brody Mykel 1 9:00AM

Mansfield, Marcus Bertram 1 9:00AM

Mccarthy, Ben Eamon 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bruce William 1 8:30AM

Mclean, Erick 1 8:30AM

Mclean, William Troy 1 9:00AM

Mctackett, Christopher Leonard 1 9:00AM

Miller, Christopher Gordon, Mr 1 8:30AM

Morony, Rebecca Judith 1 9:00AM

Mudd, Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Neumann, Brent Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Noble, Joshua Charles 1 8:30AM

O’Brien, Rory Henry 1 9:00AM

Pedebone, Eric 1 9:00AM

Pettit, Brayden 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Wayne John 1 9:00AM

Rayner, Chloe Laurel Grace 1 9:00AM

Rees, Nathan Alexander 1 8:30AM

Roccella Burns, Melissa Sophia 1 9:00AM

Ross, Antonio Joseph, Mr 1 8:30AM

Roy, Tod Isaac 1 9:00AM

Sayer, Brent John 1 9:00AM

Saylor, Christopher Charles John 1 8:30AM

Schofield, Jarrod Scott 1 9:00AM

Schulze, Gregory Kevin 1 9:00AM

Sloper, Joel 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Robert Mark 1 8:30AM

Sticher, Damien Matthew 1 9:00AM

Taban, Innocent Magwi 1 9:00AM

Teatoff, Catherine Deborah Alison, Miss 1 9:00AM

Timm, Casey James Stanley 1 9:00AM

Ungerer, Dannielle Veronica 1 9:00AM

Wal Wal, Yohana 1 8:30AM

Walker, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM

Watkins, Roslyn Marlene 1 9:00AM

Whitmore, David Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilkie, Adam James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Kamala Kim 1 9:00AM

Williams, Nicole Peta 1 8:30AM

Wirepa, Jundamurra David 1 9:00AM

Witcher, Angela Mary 1 9:00AM