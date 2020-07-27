IN COURT: Full names of 115 people appearing in court today
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the
Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 1 9:00AM
Araneda, Miguel Emenrique 1 9:00AM
Armstrong, Katie Tereorangi 1 8:30AM
Aspden, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Barclay, James Malcom, Mr 1 9:00AM
Battison, Brayden James Maxwell 1 9:00AM
Beaton, Michael Leonard 1 8:30AM
Bedford, Glenn Raymond 1 9:00AM
Bransden, Maryanne Lesley, Miss 1 9:00AM
Brett, David-Michael Benjamin 1 9:00AM
Briggs, David Andrew 1 9:00AM
Brown, Rowena Natalie 1 9:00AM
Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 9:00AM
Butler, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM
Cameron, Nicole Leanne 1 9:00AM
Carius, Kimberlee 1 9:00AM
Carter, Ross Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Charter, Jayden Daniel Charles 1 9:00AM
Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Chubb, Alesana Clifford, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cleary, Darryl Thomas 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Ashley Edgar, Mr 1 8:30AM
Conlon, Bianca Cheryl Joanne 1 8:30AM
Conlon, Bianca Cheryl Joanne 1 9:00AM
Court Diversion 1 9:00AM
Cox, Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM
Dean, Krystle Cerina 1 9:00AM
Dean, Krystle Cerina, Miss 1 9:00AM
Dimitrov, Nathan John Harold 1 9:00AM
Emerson, Rodney Walter, Mr 1 8:30AM
Emerson, Rodney Walter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Evans, Adam John 1 8:30AM
Evans, Adam John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Evans, Skye-Ann 1 9:00AM
Ferguson, Robert John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Nicole Iris Jean 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Orbison James 1 9:00AM
Fitzgerald, Lewis David 1 9:00AM
Freeman, Taylor 1 9:00AM
Freeman, Taylor James, Mr 1 9:00AM
French, Peter James 1 9:00AM
Gaulton, Curtis Jade Lee 1 8:30AM
Geyer, Perry 1 8:30AM
Gillmiester, Michael Collin, Mr 1 8:30AM
Gillmiester, Michael Collin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gozzard, Rusty Carolee 1 9:00AM
Graham, Peter Scott 1 9:00AM
Grimm, Jarrod Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hart, Kevin Norman 1 8:30AM
Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM
Heleiki, Dean Benjamin Talima, Mr 1 9:00AM
Herridge, Adam Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM
Hollyman, Matthew Peter 1 9:00AM
Holman, Trevor James 1 9:00AM
Howett, Regan Peter 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Caitlyn Grace 1 9:00AM
Jarrett, Julie L’Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM
Jones, Michael Douglas 1 9:00AM
Jones, Michael Roderick 1 8:30AM
Keen, Robert Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Brandon Leslie 1 8:30AM
Kelly, Shaun Michael 1 9:00AM
King, Lynette Christine 1 9:00AM
King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM
Kinsella, Mark Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lane, Kye Daniel Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM
Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM
Long, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM
Lunson, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM
Mackay, Erin Racheal 1 9:00AM
Maisey, Brody Mykel 1 9:00AM
Mansfield, Marcus Bertram 1 9:00AM
Mccarthy, Ben Eamon 1 9:00AM
Mclean, Bruce William 1 8:30AM
Mclean, Erick 1 8:30AM
Mclean, William Troy 1 9:00AM
Mctackett, Christopher Leonard 1 9:00AM
Miller, Christopher Gordon, Mr 1 8:30AM
Morony, Rebecca Judith 1 9:00AM
Mudd, Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Neumann, Brent Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Noble, Joshua Charles 1 8:30AM
O’Brien, Rory Henry 1 9:00AM
Pedebone, Eric 1 9:00AM
Pettit, Brayden 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Wayne John 1 9:00AM
Rayner, Chloe Laurel Grace 1 9:00AM
Rees, Nathan Alexander 1 8:30AM
Roccella Burns, Melissa Sophia 1 9:00AM
Ross, Antonio Joseph, Mr 1 8:30AM
Roy, Tod Isaac 1 9:00AM
Sayer, Brent John 1 9:00AM
Saylor, Christopher Charles John 1 8:30AM
Schofield, Jarrod Scott 1 9:00AM
Schulze, Gregory Kevin 1 9:00AM
Sloper, Joel 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Robert Mark 1 8:30AM
Sticher, Damien Matthew 1 9:00AM
Taban, Innocent Magwi 1 9:00AM
Teatoff, Catherine Deborah Alison, Miss 1 9:00AM
Timm, Casey James Stanley 1 9:00AM
Ungerer, Dannielle Veronica 1 9:00AM
Wal Wal, Yohana 1 8:30AM
Walker, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM
Watkins, Roslyn Marlene 1 9:00AM
Whitmore, David Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilkie, Adam James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Kamala Kim 1 9:00AM
Williams, Nicole Peta 1 8:30AM
Wirepa, Jundamurra David 1 9:00AM
Witcher, Angela Mary 1 9:00AM