IN COURT: Full names of 109 people appearing in court today
Amaya, Erick Alcides 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Krystal Michelle 1 9:00AM
Aravindan, Ashna 1 9:00AM
Ardill, Timothy James David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Aspden, Andrew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Atta-Singh, Mark Clinton 1 9:00AM
Ball, Shane John 1 9:00AM
Barber, Veronica Antionette 1 9:00AM
Bernard, Edward Stephen 1 9:00AM
Bick, Terrance Gregory 1 9:00AM
Booth, Michael Che 1 9:00AM
Brennan, Jordan Roman 1 9:00AM
Brennan, Jordan Roman, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Taite 1 9:00AM
Brown, Perepere Hori Kire 1 9:00AM
Brown, Phillip James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burns, Jai Robert Peter 1 8:30AM
Burns, Jai Robert Peter 1 9:00AM
Burns, Kyle Ivan, Mr 1 8:30AM
Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 9:00AM
Campbell, Joshua Alan 1 9:00AM
Carey, Tyson Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carr, Raquel Allison 1 9:00AM
Carr, Samual Thomas 1 9:00AM
Cash, Dean Patrick 1 9:00AM
Cavanagh, David Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Bradley James 1 9:00AM
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Coward, Stephanie Marie 1 9:00AM
Crowe, Breeanna Jai, Miss 1 8:30AM
Cullen, Paul Mathew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Tolly Dennis 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Troy Arthur 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Ross Philip 1 9:00AM
Dillon, Wayne 1 9:00AM
Doyle, Keith Patrick 1 8:30AM
Drawwater, David Jonathan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM
Fielding, Tara Malologa, Ms 1 9:00AM
Foote, Georgeina Dorothy Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM
Gardner, Aiden John William 1 8:30AM
Gatt, Alex Paul 1 9:00AM
Graham, Wesley Reece 1 9:00AM
Green, Renae Louise 1 9:00AM
Hartmann, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM
Hartwig, Danny Michael 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Lilainia Lee, Miss 1 8:30AM
Hutchison, Caleb Andrew 1 9:00AM
Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Jannae Tiarne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Janssen, Luke Ross, Mr 1 8:30AM
Jerome, Brendan Robert 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Sarah Louise 1 9:00AM
Jones, Mark Thomas 1 9:00AM
Jones, Michael Roderick 1 9:00AM
Keen, Robert Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM
Keong, Cassandra Alice 1 9:00AM
Kuhner, Justin John 1 9:00AM
Macindoe, Travis 1 9:00AM
Marston, Brody David 1 9:00AM
Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcguin, Kirby Donovan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcharg, Michael Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcklaren, Toni Marie, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Mcmillan, Kevin Jason 1 9:00AM
Mcveigh, Andrew, Mr 1 8:30AM
Miller, Nathan John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Milner, Stacy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Muhling, Fiona Sarah 1 8:30AM
Nelson, Travis Andrew 1 9:00AM
Nicholas, Matthew John 1 9:00AM
Peacock, Jodie Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Wayne Dale 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Ethan Andrew 1 8:30AM
Pingidi, Dayana 1 9:00AM
Rayner, Ben, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reda, Samuel Teka 1 9:00AM
Rees, Nathan Alexander 1 9:00AM
Reid, Jamie Allen 1 9:00AM
Reisenweber, Karl Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Adina 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ross, Antonio Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Russell-Jones, Dean, Mr 1 8:30AM
Savage, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Selter, Tom Edward 1 9:00AM
Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 1 9:00AM
Shillingsworth, Randall Kyle 1 9:00AM
Signal, Bodey Ruben, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Samantha Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM
Stallan, Jason Scott 1 8:30AM
Szepanowski, Zach Colin 1 9:00AM
Tagaloa, Richard Alexander 1 8:30AM
Taliu, Solomona, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thomsen, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tilling, Jordan Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Upkett, Dean Juston 1 9:00AM
Wakeling, Tyrone 4 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Weribone, Nicholas Keith 1 9:00AM
Wernowski, Zanda Eric 1 9:00AM
Williams, Justin Gregory 1 9:00AM
Williams, Shane Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Shari Emily Renee 1 9:00AM
Williamson, Mark George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wipani, Reweti Ben 1 9:00AM