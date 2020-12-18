IN COURT: Full names of 107 people appearing in court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory
provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Alberts, Michael James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Apiu, James Nhial 1 9:00AM
Atasani, Phillip Richmond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Auld, Matthew Charles 1 8:30AM
Azam, Mohammed Shaiyaz 1 9:00AM
Bebbington, Samantha Lee-Rose 1 9:00AM
Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM
Bishop, Harold John George 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Natalea Hazel Hope 5 9:00AM
Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 9:00AM
Campbell, Jacinta Jayne, Miss 1 8:30AM
Campbell, Jamie Brian 1 9:00AM
Canendo, Andre Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cao, Yanmin 1 9:00AM
Carrington, Beau Joseph 1 9:00AM
Chubb, Jesse Charles 1 9:00AM
Collins, Lewis Elliot 4 9:00AM
Connolly, Jodie Christopher Robert 1 8:30AM
Cook, Kristy Leeanne, Miss 1 8:30AM
Cooney, Dylan Anthony 1 9:00AM
Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John, Mr 3 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 7 9:00AM
Debels, Roger John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Demianeuk, Peter Logan 1 9:00AM
Dix, Kurt Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Doherty, Bernard Bruce Willam James 1 9:00AM
Downes, Joshua Daniel 1 9:00AM
Dwyer, Hayden James 6 9:00AM
Ellwood, Rachele Anne 1 9:00AM
Elvy, William Jordan 1 9:00AM
Everingham, Justin Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM
Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 9:00AM
Gough, Phillip Kyle 1 9:00AM
Grealy, James Dermot 1 9:00AM
Green, Jacinta Faye 1 8:30AM
Hakohako, Supiesi 1 9:00AM
Hall, Steve William 1 9:00AM
Hammond, Michael John 7 9:00AM
Hay, Jessica Marion Monique, Miss 1 9:00AM
Henderson, Joshua James Joseph 1 9:00AM
Hodkinson, Adam Robert 7 9:00AM
Hodkinson, Adam Robert, Mr 7 9:00AM
Holmes, Anthony Jade Liam 5 9:00AM
Hopkins, Judith Anne 5 9:00AM
Hopkins-Booth, Judith Anne Vanessa, Miss 5 9:00AM
Jackson, Lathanial Leo 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Benjamin Charles 1 8:30AM
Johnson, Lance Karl 4 9:00AM
Jones, Alan David 2 9:00AM
Kari, Nelson 1 8:30AM
Keyes, Nathan Ian 1 8:30AM
Knightley, Joshua William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kornet, Jaye Stephen 1 9:00AM
Kratzke, Zavian Rhea 1 8:30AM
Lee, Kevin John 7 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin Jon 7 9:00AM
Link, Chelsea Celine Jewel 1 9:00AM
Loy, David Anthony 6 9:00AM
Loy, David Anthony, Mr 6 9:00AM
Macdonald, Adelle Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Crystal Rose 1 9:00AM
Mccallum, Ricky Steuart 1 9:00AM
Mcveigh, Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Aaron Parry 1 9:00AM
Monssen, Ben James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Moran, Beniah Anthony 1 9:00AM
Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 6 9:00AM
Muller, Donovan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Newman, Ricky Allan, Mr 1 8:30AM
Okemili, Kenechukwu Paschal 1 9:00AM
Park, Tiali Rose 1 9:00AM
Patten, Jacinta, Miss 1 8:30AM
Pettman, John Rodrick 1 9:00AM
Pourewa, Steven 1 9:00AM
Presgrave, Aaron James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Reeve, Jason William, Mr 7 9:00AM
Richards, Christopher Denis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Richardson, Brenda Lee 5 9:00AM
Rixon, Matthew Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Benjamin Stephen 1 9:00AM
Rowe, Duane Raymond John 7 9:00AM
Russell, Grahame Neil, Mr 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Paul James Casey 1 9:00AM
Sherwood, Damian John 6 9:00AM
Skinner, Nathan George 6 9:00AM
Smeaton, Anne-Marie 1 9:00AM
Spall, Dolton Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 7 9:00AM
Stephan, Vincent Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sutton, Ryan John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tuato, Sio 2 9:00AM
Wakeling, Kerry Ann May, Ms 1 9:00AM
Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM
Watkins, Michael Sydney Edgar 1 9:00AM
Westaway, Anthony Brian 1 9:00AM
Whinfield, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM
Williams, Carol Lee 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM