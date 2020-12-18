IN COURT: Full names of 107 people appearing in court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Alberts, Michael James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Apiu, James Nhial 1 9:00AM

Atasani, Phillip Richmond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Auld, Matthew Charles 1 8:30AM

Azam, Mohammed Shaiyaz 1 9:00AM

Bebbington, Samantha Lee-Rose 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Harold John George 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Natalea Hazel Hope 5 9:00AM

Brown, Michael John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Byrne, Brett Stephen 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Jacinta Jayne, Miss 1 8:30AM

Campbell, Jamie Brian 1 9:00AM

Canendo, Andre Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cao, Yanmin 1 9:00AM

Carrington, Beau Joseph 1 9:00AM

Chubb, Jesse Charles 1 9:00AM

Collins, Lewis Elliot 4 9:00AM

Connolly, Jodie Christopher Robert 1 8:30AM

Cook, Kristy Leeanne, Miss 1 8:30AM

Cooney, Dylan Anthony 1 9:00AM

Crommelin, Luke Thomas 1 9:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 7 9:00AM

Debels, Roger John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Demianeuk, Peter Logan 1 9:00AM

Dix, Kurt Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dixon, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doherty, Bernard Bruce Willam James 1 9:00AM

Downes, Joshua Daniel 1 9:00AM

Dwyer, Hayden James 6 9:00AM

Ellwood, Rachele Anne 1 9:00AM

Elvy, William Jordan 1 9:00AM

Everingham, Justin Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Feeney, Steve, Mr 1 9:00AM

Finch, Jonathan Paul 1 9:00AM

Gough, Phillip Kyle 1 9:00AM

Grealy, James Dermot 1 9:00AM

Green, Jacinta Faye 1 8:30AM

Hakohako, Supiesi 1 9:00AM

Hall, Steve William 1 9:00AM

Hammond, Michael John 7 9:00AM

Hay, Jessica Marion Monique, Miss 1 9:00AM

Henderson, Joshua James Joseph 1 9:00AM

Hodkinson, Adam Robert 7 9:00AM

Hodkinson, Adam Robert, Mr 7 9:00AM

Holmes, Anthony Jade Liam 5 9:00AM

Hopkins, Judith Anne 5 9:00AM

Hopkins-Booth, Judith Anne Vanessa, Miss 5 9:00AM

Jackson, Lathanial Leo 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Benjamin Charles 1 8:30AM

Johnson, Lance Karl 4 9:00AM

Jones, Alan David 2 9:00AM

Kari, Nelson 1 8:30AM

Keyes, Nathan Ian 1 8:30AM

Knightley, Joshua William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kornet, Jaye Stephen 1 9:00AM

Kratzke, Zavian Rhea 1 8:30AM

Lee, Kevin John 7 9:00AM

Lee, Kevin Jon 7 9:00AM

Link, Chelsea Celine Jewel 1 9:00AM

Loy, David Anthony 6 9:00AM

Loy, David Anthony, Mr 6 9:00AM

Macdonald, Adelle Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mackenzie, Crystal Rose 1 9:00AM

Mccallum, Ricky Steuart 1 9:00AM

Mcveigh, Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Aaron Parry 1 9:00AM

Monssen, Ben James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Moran, Beniah Anthony 1 9:00AM

Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 6 9:00AM

Muller, Donovan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newman, Ricky Allan, Mr 1 8:30AM

Okemili, Kenechukwu Paschal 1 9:00AM

Park, Tiali Rose 1 9:00AM

Patten, Jacinta, Miss 1 8:30AM

Pettman, John Rodrick 1 9:00AM

Pourewa, Steven 1 9:00AM

Presgrave, Aaron James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Ashley Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reeve, Jason William, Mr 7 9:00AM

Richards, Christopher Denis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Brenda Lee 5 9:00AM

Rixon, Matthew Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Benjamin Stephen 1 9:00AM

Rowe, Duane Raymond John 7 9:00AM

Russell, Grahame Neil, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Paul James Casey 1 9:00AM

Sherwood, Damian John 6 9:00AM

Skinner, Nathan George 6 9:00AM

Smeaton, Anne-Marie 1 9:00AM

Spall, Dolton Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 7 9:00AM

Stephan, Vincent Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sutton, Ryan John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tuato, Sio 2 9:00AM

Wakeling, Kerry Ann May, Ms 1 9:00AM

Walker, Hal Richard 1 9:00AM

Watkins, Michael Sydney Edgar 1 9:00AM

Westaway, Anthony Brian 1 9:00AM

Whinfield, Amanda Jane 1 9:00AM

Williams, Carol Lee 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Cade Alex Kenneth 1 9:00AM