IN COURT: Full list of 74 people in Gatton court today
EACH week a number of people appear in the Gatton courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gatton Magistrates Court today, January 20.
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Bakens, Jacob Jacobus, Mr
Bale, Deanne Elizabeth
Beard, Katelyn Ellen June
Bradow, Deborah
Brand, Tyniell Jade
Carlson, Justin Alexander, Mr
Charter, Matthew Charles
Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr
Clinghan, Kily Sharee
Collier, Jacqueline Georgena
Crosby, Michael Lee
Dawson, Jenny Elizabeth
Driscoll, Kirra-Lee Hannah May, Miss
Fleming, Gabrielle Toni
Foreman, John
Gallaway, Stephen James Ernest, Mr
Gavin, Jason Troy
Gerefo’Oa, Owen Nekea
Goodall, Jayden Ashley
Hawkins, Mathew Luke
Hawkins, Tammara Lee
Hogan, Joseph Stanley
Horrigan, Daniel Michael
Irwin, Patricia Ann
Johnson, Danial Kial
Johnston, Christopher Leslie
Jones, Savannah Gayle
Judd, Anthony John, Mr
Kearney, Beau Patrick, Mr
Kelly, Timothy Michael
Kepu, David
Kermond, April Lee
Ketter, Anthony James
Khamis, Ayman Idris, Mr
Knight, Glenn William
Knox, Rose Mary Vera, Mrs
Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe
May, Andrew Michael, Mr
Millard, Nicole Ellen, Ms
Mueller, Henk Thomas
Nash, Barry Shaun, Mr
Noffke, Tanya Lee
Nottingham, Teresa Anne
Noye, Nadia Dianne
O’Donnell, Joel Allan Gordon
Oz Roof Rail Pty Ltd
Patel, Kapilkumar Hirabhai, Mr
Ranse, Matthew Asher
Rarumae, Rodrick
Rose, Clinton John
Ross, Kevin Leslie
Rowe, Regan Michael
Ryan, Corey Lee, Mr
Schroen, Jacob Thomas
Sikwaae, Moffat, Mr
Simpson, Shai Ricky
Slipczenko, Tatjana Anna
Smyth, Troy Gregory, Mr
Spears, Christopher James, Mr
Stanley, Alan James
Stanley, Samuel George, Mr
Stewart, Emma-Lee, Miss
Studeman, Tracey Lee
Taylor, Darren Peter
Thornbury, Alys Victoria, Mrs
Thulborn, David Huntly
Vidler, Darren Ronald John
Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra
Walker, Ashley John William
White, Beau Bradley, Mr
Williams, Michelle Louise
Williams, Noel Robert Lee
Wilson, Hunter William
Wilson, Melanie Dee