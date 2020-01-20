Menu
News

IN COURT: Full list of 74 people in Gatton court today

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jan 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH week a number of people appear in the Gatton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gatton Magistrates Court today, January 20.

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Bakens, Jacob Jacobus, Mr

Bale, Deanne Elizabeth

Beard, Katelyn Ellen June

Bradow, Deborah

Brand, Tyniell Jade

Carlson, Justin Alexander, Mr

Charter, Matthew Charles

Chivers, Kyle Mark, Mr

Clinghan, Kily Sharee

Collier, Jacqueline Georgena

Crosby, Michael Lee

Dawson, Jenny Elizabeth

Driscoll, Kirra-Lee Hannah May, Miss

Fleming, Gabrielle Toni

Foreman, John

Gallaway, Stephen James Ernest, Mr

Gavin, Jason Troy

Gerefo’Oa, Owen Nekea

Goodall, Jayden Ashley

Hawkins, Mathew Luke

Hawkins, Tammara Lee

Hogan, Joseph Stanley

Horrigan, Daniel Michael

Irwin, Patricia Ann

Johnson, Danial Kial

Johnston, Christopher Leslie

Jones, Savannah Gayle

Judd, Anthony John, Mr

Kearney, Beau Patrick, Mr

Kelly, Timothy Michael

Kepu, David

Kermond, April Lee

Ketter, Anthony James

Khamis, Ayman Idris, Mr

Knight, Glenn William

Knox, Rose Mary Vera, Mrs

Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe

May, Andrew Michael, Mr

Millard, Nicole Ellen, Ms

Mueller, Henk Thomas

Nash, Barry Shaun, Mr

Noffke, Tanya Lee

Nottingham, Teresa Anne

Noye, Nadia Dianne

O’Donnell, Joel Allan Gordon

Oz Roof Rail Pty Ltd

Patel, Kapilkumar Hirabhai, Mr

Ranse, Matthew Asher

Rarumae, Rodrick

Rose, Clinton John

Ross, Kevin Leslie

Rowe, Regan Michael

Ryan, Corey Lee, Mr

Schroen, Jacob Thomas

Sikwaae, Moffat, Mr

Simpson, Shai Ricky

Slipczenko, Tatjana Anna

Smyth, Troy Gregory, Mr

Spears, Christopher James, Mr

Stanley, Alan James

Stanley, Samuel George, Mr

Stewart, Emma-Lee, Miss

Studeman, Tracey Lee

Taylor, Darren Peter

Thornbury, Alys Victoria, Mrs

Thulborn, David Huntly

Vidler, Darren Ronald John

Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra

Walker, Ashley John William

White, Beau Bradley, Mr

Williams, Michelle Louise

Williams, Noel Robert Lee

Wilson, Hunter William

Wilson, Melanie Dee

