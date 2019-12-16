IN COURT: Full list of 58 people in Gatton court today

COURT LIST: Each week, the Gatton Star publishes a list of those attending the Gatton Magistrates Court.

COURT LIST: Each week, the Gatton Star publishes a list of those attending the Gatton Magistrates Court.

EACH week a number of people appear in the Gatton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gatton Magistrates Court today, December 16.

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Ahmed, Adam Mohammad Yagoub

Allen, Robert William

Baguley-Stewart, Paul Daniel

Bale, Deanne Elizabeth

Bills, Brock Grant, Mr

Blake, Harley Jade

Brennan, James Antony, Mr

Brodie, Ricky James

Charter, Matthew Charles

Clancy, Thomas James Francis, Mr

Cockerell, Cameron Joel, Mr

Cole, Gavin Edward, Mr

Croucher, Joshua Peter

Cundell, Trent

Dawson, Jenny Elizabeth

Devine, Matthew Martin

Driscoll, Kirra-Lee Hannah May, Miss

Driscoll, Kirra-Lee Hannah May, Miss

Eustace, Kim Courtney, Mrs

Gehrke, Ryhs Dean

Ghost Gully Produce Pty Ltd

Gorringe, Troy

Graham, Stephen Richard

Harris, Bowen Peter

Heteraka, Shannyn Erima

Hubbard, Keiron David

Hutchinson Reakes, Paul Andrew, Mr

Johnson, Danial Kial

Jones, Savannah Gayle

Kent, Damien Charles

Knox, Rose Mary Vera, Mrs

Lehfelot, Brock Robert

Lynn, Craig Scott

May, Andrew Michael, Mr

Mohr, Jacob John

Morgan, Rochelle Sarah

O’Donnell, Joel Allan Gordon

Ovenden, Catherine Amara, Mrs

Pottinger, Linda May

Read, Kyle David George

Renata, Shannon Rebecca, Miss

Roberts, Kylie Louise

Rose, Clinton John

Ryan, Corey Lee, Mr

Shields, Dennis Robert

Simpson, Shai Ricky

Sippel, Koren Michelle, Mrs

Smith, Thomas James, Mr

Spears, Christopher James, Mr

Thornbury, Alys Victoria, Mrs

Thorpe, Sarah Jennifer, Miss

Vidler, Darren Ronald John

Warin, Junior Gordfrey

Weier, Ryan Matthew, Mr

White, Beau Bradley, Mr

Whittaker, John Albert

Williams, Alexandra Oksana

Williams, Noel Robert Lee