IN COURT: Full list of 51 people in Gatton court today
EACH week a number of people appear in the Gatton courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gatton Magistrates Court today, December 2.
Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Bognuda, Scott Andrew
Boulus, Anthony John, Mr
Clark, Zachary Dean
Cockerell, Cameron Joel, Mr
Collier, Jacqueline Georgena
Crosby, Matthew Lee
Davey, Tara Lorraine, Miss
Dever, Donald Joseph
Driscoll, Kirra-Lee Hannah May, Miss
Duggan, Jessica Kelly
Fleming, Gabrielle Toni
Frank, Christopher Warren Arthur
Garton, Jack Ian
Green, Andrew John, Mr
Jones, Dean Anthony
Kebbell, Kyla Anne
Kelly, Timothy Michael
Kepu, David
Ketter, Anthony James
Kiffel, Cody Richard
Kneale, Sean Anthony, Mr
Konings, Timothy Aart
Latz, Joshua Steven Percy, Mr
Mcavan-Cook, Kahael Daryl
Millard, Nicole Ellen, Ms
Noye, Nadia Dianne
O’Brien, Rebecca Jaya
Oconnell, Christopher Lewis
Oday, Terrence Edmund, Mr
Pahl, Lester Ian
Parsons, Darcy James
Patterson, Adam Wayne, Mr
Payne, Kristie Lee
Roberts, Sara Jane
Sampson, Jessie Rosalea
Schafer, Terry David, Mr
Smith, Nicholas Dylan
Smith, Thomas James, Mr
Spall, Lincoln James, Mr
Studeman, Tracey Lee
Sweet, Tammy Sue, Miss
Taylor, Aiesha Luease, Miss
Thompson, Jayden
Thulborn, David Huntly
Thurston, Kataya Jean, Miss
Walker, Casey Joel
Ware, Daniel Patrick
Watson, Brett
White, Beau Bradley, Mr
White, Peter James, Mr
Wilson, Melanie Dee