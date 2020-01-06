Menu
IN COURT: Every week, the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those to appear in court.
IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com
6th Jan 2020 8:20 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 6.

 

Ahmed, Adam Mohammad Yagoub

Beel, Stewart Scott

Berg, Shaun John, Mr

Brand, Tyniell Jade

Brodie, Ricky James

Burchmann, Bradley Neil

Burr, Thomas Neville, Mr

Charter, Matthew Charles

Fraser, Warwick William Ian

Fujii, Yuki, Mr

Handley, Lindzey, Miss

Hands, Michael John

Hogg, Kirsty Louise

Irwin, Patricia Ann

Jones, Savannah Gayle

Kelly, Brenton Lee, Mr

Kurupitage, Charintha Dilan Kurupita

Morgan, Rochelle Sarah

Mueller, Henk Thomas

Ollier, Jessica Rose, Miss

Page, Aaron John

Parmenter, Jake Laurence

Patterson, Adam Wayne, Mr

Pek, Anna

Piccini, Carlos Roberto

Priggins, Danny Scott

Ranse, Matthew Asher

Rofe, Andrew James

Scheiwe, Shane Albert, Mr

Sellick, Daniel Edward

Shenton, Kenneth Anthony

Shields, Dennis Robert

Sippel, Koren Michelle, Mrs

Smidlers, Amanda Lee

Smyth, Troy Gregory, Mr

Spears, Christopher James, Mr

Spelleken, Michael Arthur

Thomsen, Lisa Dyette, Miss

Thomson, Kenneth Shane

Thornbury, Alys Victoria, Mrs

Thulborn, David Huntly

Thurston, Kataya Jean, Miss

Towle, Christopher William

Warin, Junior Gordfrey

Watson, Ruben David Anthony, Mr

Weier, Ryan Matthew, Mr

Wilson, Melanie Dee

Yates, Brendan John, Mr

courtlist gatton court
Gatton Star

