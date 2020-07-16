IN COURT: Full list of 192 people appearing in court today

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person

using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or

material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the

Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ah-You, Denman Hunter, Mr 5 9:00AM

Arndt, Thomas James 1 9:00AM

Baldwyn, Brian Alexander 1 8:30AM

Bate, Paul Dennis 5 9:00AM

Bell, Raymond John 1 9:00AM

Black, Lionel Ian 1 9:00AM

Booth, Michael Che 1 8:30AM

Bornen, Bobby John 1 9:00AM

Bossom, Bryce Anthony Nelson 1 9:00AM

Bower, Johnathon Crusoes, Mr 1 9:00AM

Boyce, Alex John 5 9:00AM

Bradley, Joshua Aaron, Mr 7 10:00AM

Bradley, Marcus Eligh, Mr 5 9:00AM

Bravo, Randal Wade 1 9:00AM

Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM

Brigg, Lynda Marian 1 9:00AM

Briggs, Steven Andrew Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 9:00AM

Burles-Pedersen, Brenden Graham 1 8:30AM

Byth, Leslie Gorden 1 9:00AM

Cameron, Brayden Reece 6 10:00AM

Carey, Tyson Andrew, Mr 5 9:00AM

Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 1 9:00AM

Carter, Clayton Craig 5 9:00AM

Cavallaro, Eric James, Mr 5 9:00AM

Chaarani, Kinaan 5 9:00AM

Chuol, Bati, Ms 1 9:00AM

Cobbo, Norman Glen Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Colborne, Barry John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, Jimmia Dannielle 1 9:00AM

Crettenden, Andrew 1 9:00AM

Cunningham, Serena Majika 1 9:00AM

Cusack, Scott William 1 9:00AM

Davis, Troy Edward 7 10:00AM

Dawe, Luke George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel 7 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 7 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Roberto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Elley, Carl 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Eustace, Kyle Peter 5 9:00AM

Flint, Pearce Dale 1 9:00AM

Forshey, Christopher Colin, Mr 5 9:00AM

Frake, Christopher John 1 12:00PM

Gall, Zachery David 1 9:00AM

Gatfield, Corey Phillip-Angelo 1 9:00AM

Gee, Zachary Gordon Higgison 5 9:00AM

Gehrke, Ryhs Dean 6 10:00AM

Gehrke, Ryhs Dean 6 11:00AM

Gillespie, Casey Gerald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gorry, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM

Gray, Shannon Patrick, Mr 7 10:00AM

Green, Trevor Shane 1 9:00AM

Greer, Matthew Jacob 1 9:00AM

Greer, Matthew Jacob 1 8:30AM

Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 1 9:00AM

Harris, Peter Jason, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hartnett, Raymond Thomas 1 9:00AM

Hartney, Carl William 5 9:00AM

Harvey, Nicholas Joseph 1 9:00AM

Haselwood, Stacey Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Heathcote, Jazmin Jayne 1 9:00AM

Hendriks, Daniel Emile, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM

Hewlett, Kelly Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Hickling, Felisha 1 9:00AM

Hodge, Joshua Morris 7 10:00AM

Hodkinson, Adam Robert 1 9:00AM

Hodkinson, Adam Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Holloway-Williams, Lauren Ann, Ms 6 10:00AM

Holm, Stephen Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Judith Anne 1 9:00AM

Hornett, Nicole Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Innes, Darren James 1 9:00AM

Ives, Zac William Blaire, Mr 5 9:00AM

Jackson, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Janssen, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM

Jesberg, Joel Garry 5 9:00AM

Jesberg, Joel Garry 1 9:00AM

Johns, Matthew Darren, Mr 6 10:00AM

Johnson, Jesse James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Jesse James, Mr 7 10:00AM

Jones, Jai Travis 1 9:00AM

Kahler, Lance Stuart 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Rj 1 9:00AM

Kidner, Ryan John 1 9:00AM

Kilan, Rebekah Natalie 1 9:00AM

King, Jonathon Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kwaku, Davies Ezse, Mr 1 9:00AM

Laauli, Nicky 1 9:00AM

Laili, Darius Hassan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Langton, Charles Alex 1 9:00AM

Lee, Matthew David 1 9:00AM

Lennis, Jake Lachlan 1 9:00AM

Lester, Adam Ian 1 9:00AM

Leu, Ropati 1 9:00AM

Lofgren, Jason Trevor 7 10:00AM

Lonesborough, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Maclean, Joshua-Jacob Quinton Dalziell 1 9:00AM

Magele, Misiuaita Faivai 1 9:00AM

Manovski, Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Manttan, Aaron Ian 1 9:00AM

Marshall, David Errol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Martin, Peter Scott 5 9:00AM

Matila, Chris Fua 1 9:00AM

Mcavoy, Ashlee Maree 1 9:00AM

Mccarthy, Raymond James 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bodie John 1 9:00AM

Meier-Collins, Aidan Dale 1 9:00AM

Mills, Trey Brooklyn 1 9:00AM

Missi, George Jacob Moran, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morris, Neville Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morris, Rodney James 1 9:00AM

Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mulivai, Dane Hanna 1 9:00AM

Muller, Christie Rose 1 9:00AM

Muller, Christie Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM

Murray, Dion Douglas 1 9:00AM

Murray, Sharon Ann 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newburn, Clayton James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newman, Blake Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nixon, Benjamin Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM

North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM

O’Neill, Paul Bryan Colin 1 9:00AM

Oti, Tamara Nora Stepanie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Pauga, Talalelei, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pettigrew, Leigh Vincent 1 9:00AM

Pettit, Alfred Henry 1 9:00AM

Porter, Neil Robert 1 9:00AM

Reeves, Brendon Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rey, Melissa 1 9:00AM

Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 5 9:00AM

Rohl, Kent Matthew 1 9:00AM

Rowsell, Bradley James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Royston, Shelley Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Sanderson, Nathaniel James 6 10:00AM

Sandrin, Joel Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sauofe, Pesefea 1 9:00AM

Schaffer, Taylor Jade 1 8:30AM

Schulz, Matthew Braden 1 9:00AM

Sharpley, Brett Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sila, Annie 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Keith Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sloper, Joel 1 9:00AM

Smith, Kashona Sharyn 1 9:00AM

Spall, Wayne Michael 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Mark Daniel 1 9:00AM

Stapleton, James Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Steger, Jason Arthur Ernest, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stoker, Scott Anthony 1 8:30AM

Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tan, Kellie Jane, Mrs 5 9:00AM

Tati, Adolph 1 9:00AM

Theodossio, Rickie Lee 1 9:00AM

Torpy, Colin William James 1 9:00AM

Trace, Colin Edric 5 9:00AM

Turnbull, Tamika Denise 1 9:00AM

Uyana Hewage, Viraj Alanka 5 9:00AM

Vernon, Lucas Joseph 1 9:00AM

Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 5 9:00AM

Vojtek, Melissa Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Voysey, Zackery Robert Mitchell 5 9:00AM

Wakeling, Tyrone 1 9:00AM

Walker, Mitchell Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ware, Jennifer Leigh, Mrs 7 10:00AM

Ware, Jennifer Leigh, Mrs 7 9:00AM

Warry, Tye Wayne 1 9:00AM

Watts, Glynn Douglas 1 9:00AM

Watts, Kerry Lynda 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Toby Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Troy Graeme 1 9:00AM

Williams, Troy Graeme 1 8:30AM

Williamson, Greg James Don 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Trevor Michael 3 9:00AM

Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 7 9:00AM