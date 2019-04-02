Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 68-year-old pleaded guilty to 31 offences.
The 68-year-old pleaded guilty to 31 offences.
News

Young sisters, aged 7 and 9, raped by step-grandfather

Annie Perets
by
2nd Apr 2019 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAPIST step-grandfather gave his wife money for bingo so he could be alone with her two grandchildren to molest them, a court has heard.

The young sisters from the Fraser Coast were routinely sexually abused by the 68-year-old man, who was meant to be their carer during a five-week period last year.

The predator was sentenced to six-years in jail on Monday, after pleading guilty in Maryborough District Court to 31 sexual offences including seven counts of rape.

The court heard the older of the two girls, aged about nine, recalled to police her step-grandfather "putting his rude part into my rude part."

The offending by the man, who otherwise had never been before the courts, began in July last year when the girls stayed with him for a week.

At first he touched them inappropriately, with the touching quickly escalating to a variety of sexual acts performed by both him and the sisters.

In the weeks that followed, the young pair slept over at his place multiple times a week.

Sometimes his wife would be asleep in the house during the offending.

The man, who the Chronicle cannot name for legal reasons, used lollies to keep the pair quiet, saying they couldn't have any if they told anyone.

But the older sister informed her mother and the man went on to reveal his crimes to police.

The offender's wife had ended their relationship after the allegations surfaced.

The Fraser Coast man will be eligible for parole in August 2020.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough district court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Two hurt as car smashes into house

    premium_icon Two hurt as car smashes into house

    News TWO people are in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house this morning.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 10:37 AM
    The elite school principals out-earning Premier

    premium_icon The elite school principals out-earning Premier

    Education Queensland’s top private school principals are being paid more than the Premier

    Chilling find in search for missing former teacher

    premium_icon Chilling find in search for missing former teacher

    Crime Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers

    Success is the icing on the cake for Antoinette

    premium_icon Success is the icing on the cake for Antoinette

    Business Sweet treats with that unique touch