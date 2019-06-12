IN COURT: A full list of people in court in Ipswich today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Adams, Brodie Lawrence John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Alderd, Katelyn 1 8:30AM

Allen, Dane Jacob, Mr 2 10:00AM

Altay, Alan Yalin 1 12:00PM

Ama, Gladstone 2 10:00AM

Ama, Gladstone 1 9:00AM

Ashley, George Joseph, Mr 2 10:00AM

Asiata, Samuel Taufal 1 9:00AM

Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bayre, Dale A, Mr 2 10:00AM

Bazeley, Jason Felix 1 9:00AM

Beaumont, Pierce John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Aaron Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Benson, Alisha Anne 2 10:00AM

Benson, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Benvin, Lance Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bernard, Sarah Miracle Christy 1 9:00AM

Bibe, Byaene 1 9:00AM

Blackman, Joel Alexander 1 9:00AM

Bosgra, Aidan Taylor, Mr 1 9:00AM

Boyce, Tahlia Lee 2 10:00AM

Boyle, Terrence Jeffrey 2 10:00AM

Briggs, David Andrew 2 10:00AM

Brown, Gregg William 2 10:00AM

Brown, Kimberly Judith May, Ms 2 10:00AM

Brown, Rowena Natalie 2 10:00AM

Bryant, David James 2 10:00AM

Canetto, Mauro 1 9:00AM

Chanthaseng, Southakorn Lung, Mr 2 10:00AM

Chopra, Anita Sarita 1 9:00AM

Cliff, Ryan 2 10:00AM

Collins, Valerie 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, James Douglas 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, Jimmia Dannielle 1 9:00AM

Cox, Graham Anthony John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cox, Graham Anthony John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM

Dehail, Frederic 2 10:00AM

Devine, James Kyran, Mr 2 10:00AM

Dewley, Adam Charles 1 9:00AM

Dimitropoulos, Alexandros 1 9:00AM

Duany, Gatwech Guol 1 8:30AM

Dundas, Kym Ayesha 1 9:00AM

Estreich, Troy Nathan 1 9:00AM

Ete'Aki, Alifeleti 1 9:00AM

Evans, Wayne Douglas 2 10:00AM

Fifita, Siaosi Teisina, Mr 1 9:00AM

Foo, Cheok Wong, Mr 2 10:00AM

Foster, Grace Ainsley 1 9:00AM

Frank, Christopher Warren Arthur 2 10:00AM

Fraser, Quinton Michael 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Tanya Leigh 1 9:00AM

Gennette, Bradley Philip 1 9:00AM

Gerrard, Scott Thomas, Mr 2 10:00AM

Giallourakis, Maria Debra 2 10:00AM

Giang, David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Giang, Hang Quoc 1 9:00AM

Gordon, Travis John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Gwilliams, Andrew Mervyn, Mr 5 9:00AM

Habgood, Teri Vanessa 1 9:00AM

Hakai, Hayzyn-Reon 1 9:00AM

Hakai, Hayzyn-Reon 1 8:30AM

Hall, Jenna May Zennie 2 10:00AM

Hall, Sandra Elizabeth, Miss 2 10:00AM

Hambly, Shane Micheal, Mr 1 12:00PM

Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 2 10:00AM

Hart, Lauren Jessica 2 10:00AM

Harvey, Leticha Ann 2 10:00AM

Hayes, Darryl Reg Albert 2 10:00AM

Heather, Tauaitao 2 10:00AM

Heffernan, Bradley Joshua 2 10:00AM

Heidke, Connor David 1 9:00AM

Henderson, Melissa Lea 1 9:00AM

Henderson, Robert John 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Blake Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Hikaiti, Wahu Edward 1 9:00AM

Hoang, Son Hai 2 10:00AM

Hornett, Nicole Louise, Miss 1 12:00PM

Horsfall, Philip Rodney 2 10:00AM

Huckel, Tylor Allen 2 10:00AM

Hudson, Nousha Kobi, Miss 2 10:00AM

Hunt, Malcolm Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Hussey, Stevey Ray 1 12:00PM

Iopu, Francis Puatiale 1 9:00AM

Iosefa, Nathan Akeripa 1 9:00AM

Jack, Lee Ann Margaret 1 12:00PM

Johnson, Shania Joan 2 10:00AM

Jones, Geoffrey Warwick 2 10:00AM

Jones-Mahoney, Bryce Thomas 1 12:00PM

Jordan, David James 1 9:00AM

Jordan, David James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kool, Benjamin Daniel 1 9:00AM

Kop, Wilhemus Petrus Canisius 2 10:00AM

Kop, Willhemus Petrus Canisius 2 10:00AM

Lane, Alan Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lansdown, Justice Naomi 1 9:00AM

Larkins, Matthew James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Laszuk, Zachary Richard, Mr 2 9:00AM

Laszuk, Zachary Richard, Mr 2 10:00AM

Lea, Josehphine Christina 1 8:30AM

Lente, Michael 2 10:00AM

Lente, Michael, Mr 2 10:00AM

Linforth, Aaron Wade 1 2:00PM

Lyons, Andrew David 2 10:00AM

Lyons, Tara Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mackay, Erin Racheal 2 10:00AM

Manly, Damien Paul, Mr 5 9:00AM

Manz, D'Artagnan Allan David 1 9:00AM

Mayot, Mayot Ayuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Claren Dyren, Mr 2 10:00AM

Mcgellin, Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcklaren, Toni Marie, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Mcnamara, Jamie Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcvoght, Randall Thomas 1 9:00AM

Miles, Clayton Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Milliken, Warren John 1 9:00AM

Moeono, Filimoni Jerry 2 10:00AM

Morris, Nikki Lea 1 9:00AM

Munday, Conan Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nocente, Wendy Ella, Mrs 2 10:00AM

Nocente, Wendy Ella, Mrs 2 9:00AM

O'Grady, Stephanie Louise Nicole 1 9:00AM

Pankhurst, Daniel Edward 2 10:00AM

Patterson, Declan 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Bianca Jane 1 9:00AM

Pignat, Ashleigh Alannah 1 9:00AM

Pink, Harley James Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pinnell, Josh Luke Netterville, Mr 1 9:00AM

Porter, Alicia Maree, Mrs 2 10:00AM

Poskart, Paul Thomas 2 10:00AM

Prazeres, Frederico Nuno Lopes 1 9:00AM

Prentice, Scharine Lynn 1 12:00PM

Prince, Elsie Maree, Miss 2 10:00AM

Reading, Christopher Thomas 5 9:00AM

Reid, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 12:00PM

Roberts, Olivia Renee Simone 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Vernon John 2 10:00AM

Schroen, Amber Louise 2 10:00AM

Sellin, Alexander Julius Benjamin 4 9:00AM

Severs, Jason Paul 1 9:00AM

Shoobridge, Anthony Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sia, Paul 1 9:00AM

Sinclair, Corey Leigh 2 9:00AM

Sinclair, Corey Leigh 2 10:00AM

Sinclair, Michael Laurence 2 10:00AM

Sinclair, Michael Laurence, Mr 2 10:00AM

Sligar, Cameron John 1 9:00AM

Smith, Clarissa Anne 1 9:00AM

Smith, James Chase 1 9:00AM

Stallan, Adrian Joseph 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Michelle 1 9:00AM

Sticher, Maddison Emily 5 9:00AM

Stromberg, Tor Viking Gunnar 1 9:00AM

Sudholz, Carla Maree 1 9:00AM

Susec, Daniel Raemond 2 12:00PM

Szasz, Kayla Maree 2 10:00AM

Tilley, Hayden James 1 12:00PM

Tomasi, Benjamin 2 10:00AM

Truscott, Brett Thomas 2 10:00AM

Tusa, Leonardo Tauvaga 1 12:00PM

Tweedie, Andrew James 1 12:00PM

Unus, Riaz Shafil 2 10:00AM

Varley, Jermayne Charles, Mr 2 10:00AM

Vilikai, Kathleen Joan 1 9:00AM

Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watter, Sally Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Timothy Jack 4 9:00AM

Zackeresen, David Matthew George 1 9:00AM