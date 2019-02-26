Improved culture at the Kennel promises big things

WEST End enjoy cultivating the image of being a family first club, and coach Jae Woodward has employed that philosophy to the Bulldogs' off-season recruitment plans.

Preparing for his second campaign at the helm of what is still an extremely young side, Woodward turned to the rugby league family grapevine to bear fruit some A-Grade talent.

"We've based our recruiting around the boys' mates and families I guess . . . a lot of brothers and cousins,” Woodward said.

Culture is the buzzword at the Kennel this time out. Woodward hopes to foster a tight knit playing group which he believes will help lead to on-field success.

"It's having that culture of playing for each other, for playing for their mates and families,” Woodward said.

"We don't have some of the big name Queensland Cup players (like other clubs). This team was always going to be built through young guys and about improving their game.

"I've got a group of 8-10 that show up an hour and a half before training and spend it in the gym doing a workout together. Then on Saturday they come in and clean the gym out themselves, and finish with a fitness session.

"It's a good, core group of guys that really enjoy training together.”

In an off-season where the strong have grown stronger, last season's wooden spoon 'winners' have retained the bulk of their 2018 roster. But Woodward is confident his young Bulldogs will be better for the lessons learned last season

"The guys who were here last year have improved out of sight with a season under their belt and a good pre-season, and the guys they've attracted (to the club) have followed suit,” the coach said.

When the 2017 premiership-winning Colts coach accepted the top job at West End, he knew "it was never going to be a one-year” deal.

Almost before the final whistle had sounded on the Bulldogs' 2018 campaign, Woodward and his assistant Rob Hawkins recommitted to the club for another year.

As with his players, Woodward now has a full season of RLI A-Grade under his belt and hopes that holds him in good stead for what is to come.

"The only way you can get success in one year is by buying a premiership, and I'm not about that and the club is not about that,” he said.

"It was always going to be a minimum two-year (plan) to see results. But definitely, there is a higher expectation of the boys this year than we did last year, both from myself and within themselves.”

Woodward promised the Bulldogs would "let our footy do the talking”, and through pre-season they have done exactly that.

Solid performances in wins over Redlands and Pittsworth the past two weekends have confirmed to Woodward his squad are progressing as he had hoped.

Just how West End measures up with their RLI rivals will be a question answered in short order. The season begins next weekend.